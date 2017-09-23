Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Programming Bug Python

Do Strongly Typed Languages Reduce Bugs?

Posted by EditorDavid
"Static vs dynamic typing is always one of those topics that attracts passionately held positions," writes the Morning Paper -- reporting on an "encouraging" study that attempted to empirically evaluate the efficacy of statically-typed systems on mature, real-world code bases. The study was conducted by Christian Bird at Microsoft's "Research in Software Engineering" group with two researchers from University College London. Long-time Slashdot reader phantomfive writes: This study looked at bugs found in open source Javascript code. Looking through the commit history, they enumerated the bugs that would have been caught if a more strongly typed language (like Typescript) had been used. They found that a strongly typed language would have reduced bugs by 15%.

Does this make you want to avoid Python?

Do Strongly Typed Languages Reduce Bugs?

  • >>> The study was conducted by Christian Bird at Microsoft's...

    This came from Microsoft, so most likely the premise for the study was specifically designed to generate results that would strongly suggest that one of Microsoft's horrid, awful, crap, packages would be superior to some free open-source package. (It looks like Python and Javascript are being targeted by Microsoft, in order to try and supplant it with their Typescript crapola.)

    As far as I'm concerned, the source of this study mak

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @05:32PM (#55251657)

      Since I have programmed in many different languages I have personally discovered that strongly statically typed languages do solve a lot of problems because the problems are encountered already at compile time, not during runtime. The problems are also less elusive.

      There are of course still bugs around, but they are more often on the strategical level than on a pure sloppiness level caused by misspellings and mismatching methods where a method is changed but one caller isn't.

    • Microsoft's big platforms are C,C++,C# this really doesn't do much for them.

      Lots of Borland/Pascal programmers are saying we told you so though.

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Urgh, Typescript. Well, MS has creates some truly bad languages and they are still hard at it. Of course, the only aim MS ever had with its own languages was to chain people to its equally horrible platforms. This study seems to be just another element of this strategy.

  • I suspect that there is something like a "law of conservation of bugs" or something in software - you take away one vector for bugs to originate and you just move them into another place.

    Dynamic languages do have an easy way to introduce bugs - especially languages like javascript that simply create new variables if you have a typo.

    But there is the old adage in statically typed compiled languages "Hey, my code compiles! Now I get to find out where all my bugs really are."

    This also applies to other aspects

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      I fully agree. Bugs are just getting more destructive and harder to find the less permissive a language is. Also, if you cannot make type-errors, then any random person can write type-error free code. Type-errors simply cease to become a quality-metric in that case. That does not mean that the code is better in any way though.

  • A friend of mine likes to say: "If you want to do something robust, code it in Ada. If you want to do something quick, code it in Python".

