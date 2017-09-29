Former Female Oracle Employees Sue Company For Alleged Pay Discrimination (techcrunch.com) 41
Three female, former Oracle employees are suing Oracle for allegedly paying women less than men in similar jobs. Rong Jewett, Sophy Wang and Xian Murray filed a lawsuit August 28, seeking a class-action status to represent all other women who have worked at the company. TechCrunch reports: The lawsuit, first reported by The Information, alleges that Oracle discriminated against women by "systematically paying them lower wage rates than Oracle pays to male employees performing substantially equal or similar work under similar working conditions," the filing states. The time period the lawsuit references is four years prior to the filing and through the date of the trial in California. Referencing how the U.S. Department of Labor sued Oracle in January based on its compliance review that found "systemic discrimination against women" and "gross disparities in pay," the lawsuit states Oracle had known or should have known about the pay disparity between its male and female employees. The plaintiffs are seeking wages due, interest and liquidated damages plus interest. They also want Oracle to guarantee they won't pay women less than men for similar work in the future.
Formerly female employees? (Score:1)
Kushners?
Re: (Score:1)
Bruce Jenner hasn't been invited back to be on a Wheaties box since he had his revelation. He should sue for bias discrimination.
Being Black, White, X, Y.... (Score:1)
...it does not matter. Put in the hard work. Keep your head down and solve problems. If you're not getting what you deserve, move elsewhere. Your skills are obviously, at least in your mind, in great demand so landing a better job will be easy.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you are a lazy slob with no skills.
Then you get what you want by constantly complaining of "discrimination".
Re: (Score:1)
Youth has got nothing much to offer. The youngsters don't have a clue and want "check this box" solutions. Hence the reason to come back to a job and fix what the 'solutions' the youth implemented, for a substantial fee.
Re: Being Black, White, X, Y.... (Score:1)
Oh, and if they refuse to compete, all I have to do is identify as a woman (we all can) on the employment forms to fuck their cheap attempts at taking jobs without the skillsets over.
How do they find out what the men are making? (Score:2)
Do they poll a group of men of the same grade and group as them?
Re: (Score:2)
It is a civil suit. So they can subpoena that information during the discovery phase. In civil court there is no "presumption of innocence" nor any protection against self incrimination. So they can go in with no evidence, force Oracle to divulge data, and then use that data against them. This is they way civil law has worked for centuries. If Oracle kept proper records, and did not discriminate, they should be able to get the lawsuit dismissed. Otherwise, they should seek a settlement. You never wan
Caution! (Score:1)
Hiring women can be dangerous to your company's health!
Demonstrably false (Score:1)
Check out the percentage of the company that identifies as female: 29% [oracle.com]
If they were paid less, there would be a financial incentive to employ more of them.
Re: (Score:2)
Well well, here we are in the current year... (Score:2, Insightful)
This is the time for the American Anti-SJWs to shine. Christina Hoff-Summers, her proxies like Ben Shapiro and Milo and her elders like Tomas Sowell, all claim that there is no discrimination against women and doing the the math right shows it.
There are, of course, other considerations and implications from this lawsuit. The idea that employee A has to get what employee B gets, or even in the ball-park of what B gets is a basic communist, ideological, evil. AFAIK americans never stay at their jobs if they f
Overly specific wording (Score:1)
They also want Oracle to guarantee they won't pay women less than men for similar work in the future.
Why not a guarantee Oracle will pay women and men the same instead of a mere guarantee that women wont be paid less than men?
Why is an outcome where women are being paid more than men an acceptable outcome for people "suing for equality".
class action is a farce (Score:2)
The lawyers are going to clear a quarter billion, and each of the employees is going to get a coupon for 25% off their next database.
Re: (Score:1)
Ugh. Hideous headline (Score:2)
"Former Female Oracle Employees Sue Company"
Former Female? What were they before? Perhaps you might mean "Female Former Oracle Employees Sue Company."