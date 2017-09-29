Former Female Oracle Employees Sue Company For Alleged Pay Discrimination (techcrunch.com) 4
Three female, former Oracle employees are suing Oracle for allegedly paying women less than men in similar jobs. Rong Jewett, Sophy Wang and Xian Murray filed a lawsuit August 28, seeking a class-action status to represent all other women who have worked at the company. TechCrunch reports: The lawsuit, first reported by The Information, alleges that Oracle discriminated against women by "systematically paying them lower wage rates than Oracle pays to male employees performing substantially equal or similar work under similar working conditions," the filing states. The time period the lawsuit references is four years prior to the filing and through the date of the trial in California. Referencing how the U.S. Department of Labor sued Oracle in January based on its compliance review that found "systemic discrimination against women" and "gross disparities in pay," the lawsuit states Oracle had known or should have known about the pay disparity between its male and female employees. The plaintiffs are seeking wages due, interest and liquidated damages plus interest. They also want Oracle to guarantee they won't pay women less than men for similar work in the future.
Re: (Score:1)
Bruce Jenner hasn't been invited back to be on a Wheaties box since he had his revelation. He should sue for bias discrimination.
Being Black, White, X, Y.... (Score:1)
...it does not matter. Put in the hard work. Keep your head down and solve problems. If you're not getting what you deserve, move elsewhere. Your skills are obviously, at least in your mind, in great demand so landing a better job will be easy.