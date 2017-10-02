Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software Programming IT Technology

Code is Too Hard To Think About (theatlantic.com) 115

Posted by msmash from the fault-in-our-stars dept.
From a longform piece on The Atlantic: What made programming so difficult was that it required you to think like a computer. The strangeness of it was in some sense more vivid in the early days of computing, when code took the form of literal ones and zeros. Anyone looking over a programmer's shoulder as they pored over line after line like "100001010011" and "000010011110" would have seen just how alienated the programmer was from the actual problems they were trying to solve; it would have been impossible to tell whether they were trying to calculate artillery trajectories or simulate a game of tic-tac-toe. The introduction of programming languages like Fortran and C, which resemble English, and tools, known as "integrated development environments," or IDEs, that help correct simple mistakes (like Microsoft Word's grammar checker but for code), obscured, though did little to actually change, this basic alienation -- the fact that the programmer didn't work on a problem directly, but rather spent their days writing out instructions for a machine. "The problem is that software engineers don't understand the problem they're trying to solve, and don't care to," says Leveson, the MIT software-safety expert. The reason is that they're too wrapped up in getting their code to work. "Software engineers like to provide all kinds of tools and stuff for coding errors," she says, referring to IDEs. "The serious problems that have happened with software have to do with requirements, not coding errors." When you're writing code that controls a car's throttle, for instance, what's important is the rules about when and how and by how much to open it. But these systems have become so complicated that hardly anyone can keep them straight in their head. "There's 100 million lines of code in cars now," Leveson says. "You just cannot anticipate all these things."

Code is Too Hard To Think About More | Reply

Code is Too Hard To Think About

Comments Filter:

  • FFS this again? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:10AM (#55292115) Journal
    It's lousy requirements, fickle customers, bad environments and tools. The code is the easy part.
    • Don't forget the expectation that everything worth doing should be doable in about an hour.

    • It's lousy requirements, fickle customers, bad environments and tools. The code is the easy part.

      Far too often the process from requirements to software engineering takes the form "Ready, fire, aim".

      They develop and THEN they try to figure out what was needed.

    • It's lousy requirements, fickle customers, bad environments and tools. The code is the easy part.

      The worst point is when they change their mind 6 months into the project how it should work and expect it to not delay your initial estimate.

      It would be like telling a contractor you wanted to build the Empire State Building, but 6 months in telling them you want the Burq Khalifa instead... and not expecting delays.

  • Obviously bullshit statement there (Score:3)

    by Rockoon ( 1252108 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:10AM (#55292117)
    "There's 100 million lines of code in cars now"

    No, there isn't. So this guy, criticizing, is making shit up in order to do it.

    Whats he selling?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by havana9 ( 101033 )
      A Chevrolet Corvair, Citroen 2CV, a Fiat 130 Coupé or a VW T1, I suppose.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by billrp ( 1530055 )
      That's right, there isn't just 100 million lines of code, it's more than 150 million lines. This probably includes all libraries and OS fully expanded. Google is your friend for finds LOC in cars, eg http://www.thedrum.com/opinion... [thedrum.com]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      You got that far? My bullshit meter overflowed when he started ranting about binary instead of assembler which they've had from the very beginning as simple text substitution...

      Anyone looking over a programmer's shoulder as they pored over line after line like "100001010011" and "000010011110"

      • Assembly wasn't available right from the start, nor on all systems. I used to work with a couple of NASA subcontractors who talked about when they would code by flipping 8 switches and then pressing a button to push that single byte of code into the computer.

        I thought about putting code in quotation marks, a la "code", since it bears little semblance to modern coding, but then I realized that would be an utter and complete disservice to the absolutely herculean effort those people went through back then to

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by narcc ( 412956 )

          I used to work with a couple of NASA subcontractors who talked about when they would code by flipping 8 switches and then pressing a button to push that single byte of code into the computer.

          That wasn't uncommon for early personal computers either. Try this in-browser simulations:

          Kenbak-1 Emulator [neocomputer.org]

          MITS Altair Simulator [s2js.com]

      • You got that far? My bullshit meter overflowed when he started ranting about binary instead of assembler which they've had from the very beginning as simple text substitution...

        Anyone looking over a programmer's shoulder as they pored over line after line like "100001010011" and "000010011110"

        Maybe he's been looking over the shoulders of programmer's who have been looking at xRodent instead of working and when they saw him coming they opened notepad++ and started typing 10010100101011100 to make him go away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )
      Clearly they should have said there are 1,000 KLOCs! I miss the 80's computer terms...

    • http://spectrum.ieee.org/trans... [ieee.org]

      100 million lines quoted here. And they still can't make the Bluetooth work.

    • Well, I have a bunch of programming books in the trunk of my car, and there's probably at least a few million lines of code in there. Maybe he was talking about my car.

    • "There's 100 million lines of code in cars now"
      No, there isn't. So this guy, criticizing, is making shit up in order to do it.

      He meant to say there's 100 million lines of coke in cars now. You know those party-animal Detroit workers.

  • What's the point of this article? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:11AM (#55292131)
    If you think "code is hard", then maybe SlashDot isn't the right site for you.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Or maybe you have never written any piece of code that actually had to solve a real problem and was not just simple business-logic.

    • Seriously, try shopping for shoes. Anything you bring home will get you shouted at by all women in the family. And there's even no logic there -- the same piece of clothing/footwear/headwear she picked can at any moment turn into "you can't wear this!".

      As Barbie said: "Shopping is hard, let's go coding!".

    • I wrote a 'hello world' program in javascript. Now where can a professional programmer like me get a drink around here?

    • Hmmmm.... well, hang on - I don't think this is what you meant, but you seem to be implying (and certainly a non-coding reader would infer from reading your comment) that code is actually easy. Code IS hard, and it takes a lifetime of discipline to master, and when actual, human safety is on the line, it should absolutely be left in the hands of experienced professionals.

    • If you think "code is hard", then maybe SlashDot isn't the right site for you.

      Its not about 'code being hard', its about 'code obscures the problem and shifts the focus away from solving the underlying problem and onto solving the coding problem.'

  • Not "too" hard, just hard (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:14AM (#55292155)

    At least not too hard for everybody. But the simple plain fact is that thinking about code above a certain minimal complexity requires special talent. Tools, languages, coding-styles, etc. make no real difference.Those that do not have it ( probably something like 95% of all people) should stay away from professional coding. Incidentally, the same applies to mathematical thinking and reasoning, for example. Nothing surprising here, just too many people writing code that do not have what it takes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hyc ( 241590 )

      They might have what it takes, but particularly in the US, their abilities were not trained up and refined.

      https://www.cs.utexas.edu/user... [utexas.edu]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Well, most do not have what it takes. But it is certainly true that of the few that do have it, many are lost to coding because of an inadequate education system and bad job prospects. I mean these people are smart. Many of them will not go into coding when they can expect to have low job security, a bad salary and being treated badly. At the same time a small number of really good coders can often replace hundreds of mediocre and bad ones. Due to bad management in most larger companies, nobody seems to hav

      • They might have what it takes, but particularly in the US, their abilities were not trained up and refined.

        Nope, they genuinely don't have what it takes. Honestly 5% was a very generous estimate on the part of the GP - realistically not more than 3% of the population are capable of any degree of complex thought. Of those 3% not all of them (though most) are programmers - so there are maybe 2% of the population capable of actually writing code - again being generous but not quite as much.

        This ideas that "we just aren't training them properly" or that we "just need to import more people" or "we just need to get

    • Spoken like someone that has never actually worked on a variety of complex projects with different amounts of legibility.

      There are any number of things that a talented team will do to make code much easier to work with: consistent interfaces, explicit contracts, thoughtful modularity, high-level documentation, intuitive log/trace functionalities, unit tests*, etc. Conversely, there are all kinds of traps that make a complex project much more difficult to work with: spaghetti code, completely lack of diagnos

  • Any experienced programmer will know very well that abstraction does not always make better solutions. The sad truth is that complex problems usually require complex solutions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      The problem with all those abstractions is at a basic level there is an underlying assumption each class (not exactly in the OOP sense) of thing follows certain rules. To make effective use of those abstractions you have to understand those rules really really well. Otherwise you end up with lots of code on top so to speak patching(not in the insert at some offset sense) things.

      It still "looks" clean to anyone not popping open the abstraction but what it really is, is doing one thing here and than undoing

  • To me, it's a machine or tool. Like a hammer. Use a hammer this way and it does something. Use it another way and end up with bruised fingers. It all seemed so simple and transparent and obvious . I just groked it, long before the concept of grok, and I could not for the life of me understand why other people couldn't get it.

    What intensified that was the need to read and memorize about a zillion IBM and FORTRAN manuals. That also appealed to my obsessive ADHD side, long before the concept of ADHD.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by 605dave ( 722736 )

      First hammer analogy!

      • Can someone please do a Hummer analogy now?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by MagicM ( 85041 )

          To me, it's a machine or tool. Like a Hummer. Use a Hummer this way and it does something. Use it another way and end up with bruised fingers. It all seemed so simple and transparent and obvious . I just groked it, long before the concept of grok, and I could not for the life of me understand why other people couldn't get it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      To me, it's a machine or tool. Like a hammer.

      This.

      But it's a tool to be used by the system engineer. That's the person with the domain expertise necessary to produce the requirements, design the hardware and integrate and test the system. Having to hand requirements to coders is like being a carpenter and cutting all the boards. But then having to call the hammer group to come in and put it all together.

  • I think there's something missing here... (Score:4, Informative)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:18AM (#55292183)

    "The problem is that software engineers don't understand the problem they're trying to solve, and don't care to,..."

    I think they do understand the problem and that's why things generally work, or don't they? I think they do work on the whole.

    The reason is that they're too wrapped up in getting their code to work.

    To this, I must rephrase:

    "The reason is that they're too wrapped up in getting their code to work, as they should..."

  • Stupid Topic (Score:5, Informative)

    by Murdoch5 ( 1563847 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @10:18AM (#55292185)
    Before a single line of code hits the IDE, you plan out what you're trying to solve, the problems you have to deal with, and how the logic will have to act. Coding happens after the "hard" work has been done, once you have a good idea of what has to be done and how to do it.

    If anyone thinks that a true software engineer just sits down, starts slamming on some keys and then says "Oh well, I wrote code, let's see how the throttle handles it", then they don't understand software development or software engineering.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jez9999 ( 618189 )

      If anyone thinks that a true software engineer just sits down, starts slamming on some keys and then says "Oh well, I wrote code, let's see how the throttle handles it", then they don't understand software development or software engineering.

      Shit, looks like I've been doing it wrong all these years. :-)

      • ... and the way every single manager I've ever had expected me to do it was wrong, too. "Why aren't you typing? Programmers should always be typing! Get to typing!"

  • Rust (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Rust will solve every problem known to mankind. In Rust, you don't even need to think about the problem your code should solve. The Rust toolchain will do that automatically for you. When using Rust, bugs are a thing of the past -- they are simply impossible.

  • Should be the real title. Eg, POTUS can easily start a nuclear war, here are the directions: https://www.bloomberg.com/poli... [bloomberg.com]
  • Visual programming is the "answer"? Every decade some non-programmer discovers visual programming and says we are all going to be creating programs by dragging blocks around. No, I didn't bother to RTFA.

    • Every decade some non-programmer discovers visual programming and says we are all going to be creating programs by dragging blocks around.

      I've been using the same one for the last decade. They're great. What is your issue with them? Or if you have a problem with them do you also have a problem with compilers?

  • We haven't solved the hard AI problems necessary to make computers think like us, so we have to think like computers in order to program them, and we're not good at it. This is news?

  • like programmers wrote programs, the first woodpecker that came along would destroy civilization.

    Sorry that's the only (hopefully funny) comment I could come up to contribute (and I didn't even come up with it, I read it somewhere in pre-Internet time!).

  • Bullshit argument (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When you're writing code that controls a car's throttle, for instance, what's important is the rules about when and how and by how much to open it. But these systems have become so complicated that hardly anyone can keep them straight in their head.

    This bullshit argument is unarguably true, but it can be applied to anything, and means absolutely nothing.

    There is this persistent myth of the "lone programmer" or "lone inventor", but that is not how things work in the real world.

    Even a moron knows that nobody in this blue marble can be a master of every possible field, and very few people can even master ONE specific field. In the real world - where shit gets done, not some sitcom fantasy - you work in teams, so that each member can bring their skillset,

  • Developers should avoid writing code by hand and instead write abstract high-level programs that generate code. This rule aims to reduce human errors and save time.

    Which is why we've been abstracting away the hard bits for a while now. We're not manually flipping in digits. We made punch cards, automated punch cards, compilers, and higher level languages.

    I couldn't imagine doing non-linear control algorithms with C or assembly. Did simple PIDs in college, understand how to do it and just let Simulink write the DO-178C and MISRA 2012 code for me. It's already certified for critical code.

    It's also easy to build a plant model to unit test against and add in SIL/MIL/HIL l

  • At the start of industrial revolution, since around 1750 approx, lathes were turning out nuts and bolts. But you needed to buy a matched set of nut and bolt. There were no standards, no interoperability between nuts and bolts from different manufacturers. At around 1840 a man named Whitworth painstaking collected nuts and bolts from various manufacturers, found the most common thread profiles and published a "Whitworth thread profile". This eventually became British Standard thread profile, and almost all t

  • I read the article on Friday and remember how it was trying to propose some kind of other way to visualize the behavior of code, and thought it was pretty cool idea. Then I remembered the first anecdote in the article about how a 911 calling system crashed because the unique ID's hit their max value. If one were to create a visualization of the system, it would still show "green" for when the system hit their max value for unique ID's. So I don't think that the solutions proposed fixes the problems at all.

    I

  • Since the invention of hexadecimal. It was such a pain, working with all those 1's and 0's on your screen. Lots of cutting and pasting to get anything done. People looking over your shoulder at your screen couldn't tell what you were doing, though, so browsing for porn at work was easier.
  • may be summarily dismissed as newsstand magazine click-bait.

    The gist article may have been relevant in 1988, or 1978, or 2008, or any particular decade since the 1940s. Only the details need to be changed to reflect the latest cherry-picked failures. One does not predict a Zombie Apocalypse because of a few cases of leprosy.

    Functionally sound and working software pervades nearly every aspect of our lives. Practically every aspect of nearly all manufactured product we consume is designed/made/shipped/distrib

  • IDEs ... did little to actually change, this basic alienation

    As far as I can tell, although they do make the day-to-day job of programming computers much easier (and yes, I did start coding before there were any IDEs), they've made things worse in terms of expectations. Even as getting programs correct is getting harder, the people who don't do it are looking at the tooling and the support, and the how simple the very basic stuff is, and thinking, "this looks easy, therefore it must be easy, therefore if this guy can't get it done in a couple of hours, the only pos

  • You shouldn't be in the field of software development. Whoever uttered that statement should be fired from any programming related job.

    It does require a special sort of insight (eg. being able to keep track of state and thinking much more abstractly about computers than what you're used to) which can be both acquired or natural but is only improved by practice but it's by no means impossible to think about code and what it will end up doing. In most cases, programmers have thought about ways the program can fail (eg. buffer overflows) and either think it's no big deal (it will never get connected to the Internet) or have to give up finding solutions for it due to lack of time or funding.

  • In about 100 years, the codebase of most simple appliances will start to resemble the size of the entire genetic material for a small insect. While no human can possibly think about the entire DNA sequence for even a simple creature, we start to think of which alleles can be switched "on" or "off" and cut and paste sections using CRISPR from related codebases. This is the ultimate in "script kiddie" hacking, but that's where we are with complex code like genetics, and that's where we will be with manmade

Slashdot Top Deals

Remember, UNIX spelled backwards is XINU. -- Mt.

Close