Code is Too Hard To Think About

From a longform piece on The Atlantic: What made programming so difficult was that it required you to think like a computer. The strangeness of it was in some sense more vivid in the early days of computing, when code took the form of literal ones and zeros. Anyone looking over a programmer's shoulder as they pored over line after line like "100001010011" and "000010011110" would have seen just how alienated the programmer was from the actual problems they were trying to solve; it would have been impossible to tell whether they were trying to calculate artillery trajectories or simulate a game of tic-tac-toe. The introduction of programming languages like Fortran and C, which resemble English, and tools, known as "integrated development environments," or IDEs, that help correct simple mistakes (like Microsoft Word's grammar checker but for code), obscured, though did little to actually change, this basic alienation -- the fact that the programmer didn't work on a problem directly, but rather spent their days writing out instructions for a machine. "The problem is that software engineers don't understand the problem they're trying to solve, and don't care to," says Leveson, the MIT software-safety expert. The reason is that they're too wrapped up in getting their code to work. "Software engineers like to provide all kinds of tools and stuff for coding errors," she says, referring to IDEs. "The serious problems that have happened with software have to do with requirements, not coding errors." When you're writing code that controls a car's throttle, for instance, what's important is the rules about when and how and by how much to open it. But these systems have become so complicated that hardly anyone can keep them straight in their head. "There's 100 million lines of code in cars now," Leveson says. "You just cannot anticipate all these things."
My favorite is:
IT ONLY TOOK 2 SECONDS TO THINK, WHY DOES IT TAKE 6 MONTHS TO WRITE?!
It's lousy requirements, fickle customers, bad environments and tools. The code is the easy part.
Far too often the process from requirements to software engineering takes the form "Ready, fire, aim".
They develop and THEN they try to figure out what was needed.
The worst point is when they change their mind 6 months into the project how it should work and expect it to not delay your initial estimate.
It would be like telling a contractor you wanted to build the Empire State Building, but 6 months in telling them you want the Burq Khalifa instead... and not expecting delays.
Obviously bullshit statement there (Score:3)
No, there isn't. So this guy, criticizing, is making shit up in order to do it.
Whats he selling?
I would bet most of it is in libraries. We need to display this little triangle widget on the screen... ok, found it in this 100 MB library, so we'll just include it and move on to the next problem. Programming is easy!
There's no way you actually need 100 million lines of code to control a car.
Tossing out the "100 million lines of code" in reference to the overall technical complexity of modern cars is fair.
I'm not sure it is, since there shouldn't be anything in a car actually technically requiring 100 million lines of code.
Assembly wasn't available right from the start, nor on all systems. I used to work with a couple of NASA subcontractors who talked about when they would code by flipping 8 switches and then pressing a button to push that single byte of code into the computer.
I thought about putting code in quotation marks, a la "code", since it bears little semblance to modern coding, but then I realized that would be an utter and complete disservice to the absolutely herculean effort those people went through back then to
That wasn't uncommon for early personal computers either. Try this in-browser simulations:
Kenbak-1 Emulator [neocomputer.org]
MITS Altair Simulator [s2js.com]
Maybe he's been looking over the shoulders of programmer's who have been looking at xRodent instead of working and when they saw him coming they opened notepad++ and started typing 10010100101011100 to make him go away.
http://spectrum.ieee.org/trans... [ieee.org]
100 million lines quoted here. And they still can't make the Bluetooth work.
He meant to say there's 100 million lines of coke in cars now. You know those party-animal Detroit workers.
What's the point of this article? (Score:4, Insightful)
Or maybe you have never written any piece of code that actually had to solve a real problem and was not just simple business-logic.
If your critical thinking/programming skills are up to par, all you need is an honest interest in what it is you're programming for.
And I disagree on that. Rather strongly in fact. I am not talking about algorithms you can copy from a book or find in your run-of-the mill libraries. And I am certainly talking about related issues like cache-awareness, doing your own custom memory management, doing good privilege-separation on the architecture side, understanding side-channels, etc. Most coders just scratch the very surface and then mistakenly think they are good at it.
Re: (Score:1)
Seriously, try shopping for shoes. Anything you bring home will get you shouted at by all women in the family. And there's even no logic there -- the same piece of clothing/footwear/headwear she picked can at any moment turn into "you can't wear this!".
As Barbie said: "Shopping is hard, let's go coding!".
I wrote a 'hello world' program in javascript. Now where can a professional programmer like me get a drink around here?
If you think "code is hard", then maybe SlashDot isn't the right site for you.
Its not about 'code being hard', its about 'code obscures the problem and shifts the focus away from solving the underlying problem and onto solving the coding problem.'
Re: (Score:3)
Same here. But I see tons of people that either only understand the problem but cannot code or the other way round. Of course there are also people that suck at both. The fact of the matter is that only a small number of people can both code well (including understanding design, architecture, performance, security and reliability) and can understand the application problem well at the same time. Of course the latter is with the help of the customer or user, but even that seems to be too hard for many coders
Re: (Score:2)
Well, there are people that can do both. Just not a lot. And some have peculiar other issues, like thinking they are an AI
Only after we've got a pretty good idea what we're trying to do will we actually start coding.
And many, many times that would read as "never".
I actually know quite a few people in IT (Shocking I know!) in all sorts a various areas, and the one thing that distinguishes them from your average person is insatiable hunger for knowledge.
While I am sure there are those that only want to code, the majority (vast??) want to understand the problem so that they can actually code more effectively and efficiently. Understanding the problem they are coding for makes it easier to code for exceptions (there are always exceptions) and around potential pitfalls.
Then those software engineers are idiots
Yeah, but there are lots of them. When I try to get somebody to explain the actual problem they want me to solve, they don't even seem to understand quite what I'm trying to get at - mostly because their past experiences with programmers has consistently been "where should the buttons and drop-downs go?"
The problem is that software engineers don't understand the problem they're trying to solve, and don't care to,
Then those software engineers are idiots. Standard for my projects and my teams is, when starting a project, before ever writing a line of code, we try to understand exactly what it is we're trying to accomplish. Work with customers to get requirements, prod the customers to figure out the details they didn't think about and figuring out the best compromises when we have conflicting requirements. Only after we've got a pretty good idea what we're trying to do will we actually start coding.
I'm guessing that you aren't using agile then? Because it sounds like you are actually doing 'Ready, aim, fire' instead of 'ready, fire, aim'.
This confused me at first as well. Once you've been in the community and built up your karma you may be asked to moderate at some point. For me it just kind of showed up one day as a pull down under each comment. As I have moderated over the years it seems like I am offered the chance more frequently. Probably because I actually do pay attention and try to moderate in a helpful way. Note, now that I have commented on your comment I can't moderate anything in this discussion. That's to prevent me from modera
Not "too" hard, just hard (Score:5, Insightful)
At least not too hard for everybody. But the simple plain fact is that thinking about code above a certain minimal complexity requires special talent. Tools, languages, coding-styles, etc. make no real difference.Those that do not have it ( probably something like 95% of all people) should stay away from professional coding. Incidentally, the same applies to mathematical thinking and reasoning, for example. Nothing surprising here, just too many people writing code that do not have what it takes.
They might have what it takes, but particularly in the US, their abilities were not trained up and refined.
https://www.cs.utexas.edu/user... [utexas.edu]
Well, most do not have what it takes. But it is certainly true that of the few that do have it, many are lost to coding because of an inadequate education system and bad job prospects. I mean these people are smart. Many of them will not go into coding when they can expect to have low job security, a bad salary and being treated badly. At the same time a small number of really good coders can often replace hundreds of mediocre and bad ones. Due to bad management in most larger companies, nobody seems to hav
They might have what it takes, but particularly in the US, their abilities were not trained up and refined.
Nope, they genuinely don't have what it takes. Honestly 5% was a very generous estimate on the part of the GP - realistically not more than 3% of the population are capable of any degree of complex thought. Of those 3% not all of them (though most) are programmers - so there are maybe 2% of the population capable of actually writing code - again being generous but not quite as much.
This ideas that "we just aren't training them properly" or that we "just need to import more people" or "we just need to get
Yes, that too. Here is another gem: https://www.schneier.com/blog/... [schneier.com]
It is both though.
Spoken like someone that has never actually worked on a variety of complex projects with different amounts of legibility.
There are any number of things that a talented team will do to make code much easier to work with: consistent interfaces, explicit contracts, thoughtful modularity, high-level documentation, intuitive log/trace functionalities, unit tests*, etc. Conversely, there are all kinds of traps that make a complex project much more difficult to work with: spaghetti code, completely lack of diagnos
Abstraction is not always the solution. (Score:2)
The problem with all those abstractions is at a basic level there is an underlying assumption each class (not exactly in the OOP sense) of thing follows certain rules. To make effective use of those abstractions you have to understand those rules really really well. Otherwise you end up with lots of code on top so to speak patching(not in the insert at some offset sense) things.
It still "looks" clean to anyone not popping open the abstraction but what it really is, is doing one thing here and than undoing
That's EXACTLY what turn me on about it (Score:2)
What intensified that was the need to read and memorize about a zillion IBM and FORTRAN manuals. That also appealed to my obsessive ADHD side, long before the concept of ADHD.
First hammer analogy!
Can someone please do a Hummer analogy now?
To me, it's a machine or tool. Like a Hummer. Use a Hummer this way and it does something. Use it another way and end up with bruised fingers. It all seemed so simple and transparent and obvious . I just groked it, long before the concept of grok, and I could not for the life of me understand why other people couldn't get it.
To me, it's a machine or tool. Like a hammer.
This.
But it's a tool to be used by the system engineer. That's the person with the domain expertise necessary to produce the requirements, design the hardware and integrate and test the system. Having to hand requirements to coders is like being a carpenter and cutting all the boards. But then having to call the hammer group to come in and put it all together.
I think there's something missing here... (Score:4, Informative)
"The problem is that software engineers don't understand the problem they're trying to solve, and don't care to,..."
I think they do understand the problem and that's why things generally work, or don't they? I think they do work on the whole.
The reason is that they're too wrapped up in getting their code to work.
To this, I must rephrase:
"The reason is that they're too wrapped up in getting their code to work, as they should..."
Stupid Topic (Score:5, Informative)
If anyone thinks that a true software engineer just sits down, starts slamming on some keys and then says "Oh well, I wrote code, let's see how the throttle handles it", then they don't understand software development or software engineering.
If anyone thinks that a true software engineer just sits down, starts slamming on some keys and then says "Oh well, I wrote code, let's see how the throttle handles it", then they don't understand software development or software engineering.
Shit, looks like I've been doing it wrong all these years.
Rust (Score:1)
Rust will solve every problem known to mankind. In Rust, you don't even need to think about the problem your code should solve. The Rust toolchain will do that automatically for you. When using Rust, bugs are a thing of the past -- they are simply impossible.
I write code for the gov and the hard part is when the bug is in the law. The bug might have not been obvious to lawmakers, but when I write my if-else it becomes dead obvious. It is hard because
A) I know what I'm doing is wrong, but I have to do it, because it is written into the law
B) There is no bug tracker where I can submit bugs in the law.
You could perhaps consider providing an example of what you're talking about. Without a concrete example, your submission is anemic I am afraid.
"Some things are hard to think about" (Score:2)
Let me guess (Score:2)
Every decade some non-programmer discovers visual programming and says we are all going to be creating programs by dragging blocks around.
I've been using the same one for the last decade. They're great. What is your issue with them? Or if you have a problem with them do you also have a problem with compilers?
Well, yeah (Score:2)
We haven't solved the hard AI problems necessary to make computers think like us, so we have to think like computers in order to program them, and we're not good at it. This is news?
If Architects designed buildings... (Score:2)
like programmers wrote programs, the first woodpecker that came along would destroy civilization.
Sorry that's the only (hopefully funny) comment I could come up to contribute (and I didn't even come up with it, I read it somewhere in pre-Internet time!).
When you're writing code that controls a car's throttle, for instance, what's important is the rules about when and how and by how much to open it. But these systems have become so complicated that hardly anyone can keep them straight in their head.
This bullshit argument is unarguably true, but it can be applied to anything, and means absolutely nothing.
There is this persistent myth of the "lone programmer" or "lone inventor", but that is not how things work in the real world.
Even a moron knows that nobody in this blue marble can be a master of every possible field, and very few people can even master ONE specific field. In the real world - where shit gets done, not some sitcom fantasy - you work in teams, so that each member can bring their skillset,
Rule of Generation (Score:2)
Developers should avoid writing code by hand and instead write abstract high-level programs that generate code. This rule aims to reduce human errors and save time.
Which is why we've been abstracting away the hard bits for a while now. We're not manually flipping in digits. We made punch cards, automated punch cards, compilers, and higher level languages.
I couldn't imagine doing non-linear control algorithms with C or assembly. Did simple PIDs in college, understand how to do it and just let Simulink write the DO-178C and MISRA 2012 code for me. It's already certified for critical code.
It's also easy to build a plant model to unit test against and add in SIL/MIL/HIL l
No, the problem is coding is just too new. (Score:2)
What would be different? (Score:2)
I read the article on Friday and remember how it was trying to propose some kind of other way to visualize the behavior of code, and thought it was pretty cool idea. Then I remembered the first anecdote in the article about how a 911 calling system crashed because the unique ID's hit their max value. If one were to create a visualization of the system, it would still show "green" for when the system hit their max value for unique ID's. So I don't think that the solutions proposed fixes the problems at all.
I
Coding is so much easier... (Score:2)
The gist article may have been relevant in 1988, or 1978, or 2008, or any particular decade since the 1940s. Only the details need to be changed to reflect the latest cherry-picked failures. One does not predict a Zombie Apocalypse because of a few cases of leprosy.
Functionally sound and working software pervades nearly every aspect of our lives. Practically every aspect of nearly all manufactured product we consume is designed/made/shipped/distrib
And it's getting worse (Score:2)
IDEs
... did little to actually change, this basic alienation
As far as I can tell, although they do make the day-to-day job of programming computers much easier (and yes, I did start coding before there were any IDEs), they've made things worse in terms of expectations. Even as getting programs correct is getting harder, the people who don't do it are looking at the tooling and the support, and the how simple the very basic stuff is, and thinking, "this looks easy, therefore it must be easy, therefore if this guy can't get it done in a couple of hours, the only pos
If code is too hard to think about (Score:3)
You shouldn't be in the field of software development. Whoever uttered that statement should be fired from any programming related job.
It does require a special sort of insight (eg. being able to keep track of state and thinking much more abstractly about computers than what you're used to) which can be both acquired or natural but is only improved by practice but it's by no means impossible to think about code and what it will end up doing. In most cases, programmers have thought about ways the program can fail (eg. buffer overflows) and either think it's no big deal (it will never get connected to the Internet) or have to give up finding solutions for it due to lack of time or funding.
complexity will lead to different techniques (Score:2)
In about 100 years, the codebase of most simple appliances will start to resemble the size of the entire genetic material for a small insect. While no human can possibly think about the entire DNA sequence for even a simple creature, we start to think of which alleles can be switched "on" or "off" and cut and paste sections using CRISPR from related codebases. This is the ultimate in "script kiddie" hacking, but that's where we are with complex code like genetics, and that's where we will be with manmade