Slack Locks Down Oracle Partnership Targeting Enterprises (reuters.com) 7
From a report: Slack Technologies has secured a partnership with Oracle to integrate the tech giant's enterprise software products into the popular workplace messaging app, the two companies told Reuters. The partnership is a victory for Slack as the young startup ramps up its efforts to win the business of large enterprises in an increasingly competitive marketplace that has seen the entry of Microsoft, Facebook and countless startups. "As you see all these large enterprise software companies looking at messaging as a major platform, they're looking to partner with us first and foremost," said Brad Armstrong, Slack's head of global business and corporate development. The partnership will allow workers to use Slack as the interface for Oracle's sales, human resources and business software.
New meaning (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I just can't get any work done with 200 people constantly trying to msg me during the day...some work related, other not.
I turn it off, and have everyone email me, that way I can work a bit more asynchronously....and only answer when I need.
I also note that most folks only email work stuff, but on IM, they just often 'chat'.
I turn on IM when a meeting is on, to screen share or special needs, but for daytime routine work hours..that fucker is OFF.
(makes note to dump slack) (Score:2)
(makes note to dump slack)
It was nice using Slack (Score:3)
Whenever an Oracle sales rep calls me they must wonder why I laugh before hanging up on them.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a partnership not a merger.
Slack cab still be Slack. But their may just be some better integration of profit sharing across the companies.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a partnership now. If it's successful, Oracle will acquire Slack later. If it's not, then Slack will be out of business.
Either way, the end of Slack is written in the stars.
Victory? (Score:2)
The partnership is a victory for Slack
Slack might think so, if they are willingly ignoring Oracle's history. But the odds are that this is the beginning of the end for Slack.