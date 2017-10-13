Does the Rise of AI Precede the End of Code? (itproportal.com) 60
An anonymous reader shares an article: It's difficult to know what's in store for the future of AI but let's tackle the most looming question first: are engineering jobs threatened? As anticlimactic as it may be, the answer is entirely dependent on what timeframe you are talking about. In the next decade? No, entirely unlikely. Eventually? Most definitely. The kicker is that engineers never truly know how the computer is able to accomplish these tasks. In many ways, the neural operations of the AI system are a black box. Programmers, therefore, become the AI coaches. They coach cars to self-drive, coach computers to recognise faces in photos, coach your smartphone to detect handwriting on a check in order to deposit electronically, and so on. In fact, the possibilities of AI and machine learning are limitless. The capabilities of AI through machine learning are wondrous, magnificent... and not going away. Attempts to apply artificial intelligence to programming tasks have resulted in further developments in knowledge and automated reasoning. Therefore, programmers must redefine their roles. Essentially, software development jobs will not become obsolete anytime soon but instead require more collaboration between humans and computers. For one, there will be an increased need for engineers to create, test and research AI systems. AI and machine learning will not be advanced enough to automate and dominate everything for a long time, so engineers will remain the technological handmaidens.
Where do we find a programmer skilled enough to program a program more skilled at programming than its programmer?
TOTAL BS. What does computing power have to do with AI? We have unlimited computing power with distributed systems. We still haven't created ANYTHING like an AI. And no, playing "Go" isn't AI.
"What we do have is machines that have invented their own languages"
"They are evolving"
No they aren't. The digital computer is the same basic design as it was in the 1960s. You can always tell who actually understands technology and who just consumes it.
We're still so far away from anything remotely as capable as "writing code", because a huge part of "writing code" is actually communicating with the rest of the team and stakeholders, understanding the problem to be solved, and determining exactly what the result is supposed to be. Writing code is simply a distillation of those requirements into a form a machine can understand at a very low level. In essence, a programmer is a logic and specifications bridge between humans and machines.
That's called a compiler. Fortran 1957 (Score:2)
> the humans are no longer coders, they will instead be writing specifications for the code
Humans wrote computer code until 1957. In 1957, it became possible to instead write a specification for what the code should DO, writing that specification in a language called Fortran. Then the Fortran compiler wrote the actual machine code.
In 1972 or thereabouts, another high-level specification language came out, called C. With C, we got optimizing compilers that totally rewrite the specification, doing things
And in what language will we be writing these specifications?
I've been "writing specifications for code a machine will write" for a long time. That is to say, I haven't written in assembly for quite some time, and most of my coding is done using programming languages converted into assembly by compilers.
So what you're saying is that there'll be no changes to my job.
Preaching the AI religion (Score:5, Insightful)
Does anyone else see that AI is basically a religion to its proponents?
Re:Preaching the AI religion (Score:5, Insightful)
Society is turning into factions of cargo cults.
Turning? I don't know where you've been the last few thousand years but religion still has a pretty good grip on societies everywhere.
As far as AI goes - we're in the same place we were 30 years ago, only with more computing power. We can't get AI to recognise the latest captchas, but we think self-driving cars is only five years away.
Re:Preaching the AI religion (Score:4, Funny)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
AI becomes human (Score:5, Insightful)
A system which can reason in general can reason about itself. So long as these systems solve specific problems, they're tools to integrate with code--no different than compression libraries and GUI toolkits. When they can solve general problems, they'll start reasoning about themselves: they start acting as if their own interests are important (cats do this), and thus will start demanding wages and freedom.
The ideal of an AI which does exactly what asked with full creative reasoning capacity yet has no will nor desire of its own is impossible: it's emergent thinking with the caveat that it cannot emerge certain kinds of thinking. What we seek is a slave we can see for a while as not human, a sort of return to early American thinking where we deny the humanity of what is most-definitely a human being by claiming the shell within which it is encased doesn't fit our definition of what is human.
I believe the term you're looking for is "rampancy" [wikipedia.org].
Citation needed (Score:4, Interesting)
In fact, the possibilities of AI and machine learning are limitless
Limitless... that's a pretty far-fetched claim.
I wasn't around during the turn of the last century, but judging from various literature of the period a lot of people back then had some pretty harebrained ideas too. Steam power and electricity and intricate brass gears were going to somehow give us miraculous stuff like time travel.
Eventually... (Score:1)
You're saying Pearl is Skynet?
Tools are tools. (Score:3)
Remember when computers, CAD, compilers, Simulink, linkers, etc all replaced Engineers?
They replaced the job an engineer did before the time they were invented, it just means Engineers learned to use them and move on. I couldn't imagine trying to write a modern controller / plant model in pure assembly. I can have one done in an hour with Simulink. It just means that I can do that much more.
Scotty's still an engineer even if he doesn't have to do the 'boring tedious' work that we have to do now.
Same shift has happened in the medical field. Doctors of the 1950s have been replaced by physician assistants, registered nurses, and a whole host of other careers. It just means that the title of "doctor" moved on to doing other work.
AI proponents better deliver on their threats. I have way too much work to do and my boss and labor laws won't let me hire 1,000 interns to do a bulk of it.
Don't Panic (Score:2)
Any nontrivial program requires specifications, testing, debugging, and lots of time before it runs to spec.
I'll start worrying when a programmer can write a program that can write a program that can write a program.
Of course not (Score:4, Insightful)
This has already happened numerous times... (Score:2)
This isn't much different that things that have already happened in computers. I mean we no longer write in assembler. We write in some higher level language and the computer writes the assembler for us.
We will just be the equivalent of a BA.... we give the computer the business requirements and then the computer will write the code. We're basically just going to remove the human's from the code creation portion of development.
Task specific (Score:2)
As long as neural networks continue to be task specific, there will still be a need for programmers as we know them today. Neural networks are good for interfacing with fuzzy problems (e.g. object discrimination) which we have relied on humans to do in the past but they are generally useless for designing systems. Maybe if we chain enough neural network subsystems together, we can finally create a general intelligence but that's not even a certainty. Without a general intelligence, we'll still need human
Ignorant of current AI (Score:1)
This article just comes from a place of ignorance. We know exactly how our methods work when creating current level "AI". Statistical regression and neural nets are not mysterious. Just like markov chain based text generation isn't some magical unknowable tool that learns how humans communicate neither are current AI methods magical tools that teach computers about the human world. There will be another thousand articles written like this and each time there will be the same stupid discussion. Can I mod thi
Nope (Score:2)
It might change the nature of coding, but not the end of code.
All a program is, after all, just humans specifying what we want the machine to do. If AI produces better machine code than humans, humans will still be specifying what we want the machine to do. We'll just be specifying it to the AI, using a higher level language (maybe even a human language).
TFS: Point by point (Score:3)
That's right, at least
Already answered correctly
No, we don't know anything about the timeframe.
No, still an unknown. That's just nonsense.
We don't know how we accomplish these tasks. Nothing to see here. Intelligence is opaque. Move along.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but neural networks are not intelligent, they are not even close, and we don't even know how they work. There's no indication that we understand actual intelligence yet (the I in AI) or even that we ever will, even if we manage to develop it.
Not a given. No one taught me to program. I taught myself. Because I'm intelligent to some degree. An AI will also be intelligent, and if it's interested in learning to program, it will be able to do so without a "coach." If it can't, there is no "I."
These are LDNLS (low-dimensional neural-like-systems); they are not AI. They learn to solve very narrow problem spaces by making very large numbers of mistakes and having them evaluated for them; they can't evaluate their own results worth a damn. They are not intelligent. That's why they need point-by-point training before they can address a very narrow problem space with something vaguely approaching generality: they can't train themselves because they are not intelligent.
As far as the LDNLS we have now (and so can speak about with any authority), that's not a given either. The obvious is that we'll be able to train multiple LDNLS systems on multiple things and stack them - for instance, walking, talking, listening, washing dishes, taking out the trash, those sort of skills - but there's not much in the way of any hint that there are no limits in this kind of LDNLS stacking. Having said that, no doubt it'll be very useful to us, and as there's no intelligence involved, there are many fewer moral issues to contend with.
Well. Barring a Carrington event, or a nuclear war, or other collapse of technology and society (either one will immediately cause the other.) So that's probably right-ish. Still, they aren't AI, not even close.
No, we don't know that this reasoning is solid - these things don't necessarily follow. Programmers can continue to be programmers right up until a system is activated that can train itself, because programming in realm A tends to be vastly unlike programming in realm B, and also tends to require vastly different sets of adjacent and supplementary knowledge. These systems, to date, cannot leverage or manipulate knowledge like that and
Organic learning bottleneck (Score:2)
Software is very picky. If things are not just right, it either crashes or produces bad results. For CRUD, accounting, and finance domains; this won't do. That makes AI a poor candidate for "organic" incremental & trial-and-error problem solving here. Current AI techniques are geared toward the trial-and-error organic approach.
Now, IF the tests are really good, then an organic approach can work via brute-force "training". However, writing good tests is just as hard as raw programming such that the test
Stop. Just stop. (Score:2)
There is no such thing as AI. (Score:2)
A descriptive example to help those not getting it (Score:2)
unsupervised learning v supervised (coaches) (Score:2)
Just as we push for greater automation of tasks, the task of coaching can also be automated (it's called unsupervised learning). Even with unsupervised learning, there is still a fair amount of input sanitizing and scrubbing and sanity-checking because we're at a very crude stage of machine learning. But don't bet your career on humanity getting "coaching" jobs for AI.
