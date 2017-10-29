Why Do Web Developers Keep Making The Same Mistakes? (hpe.com) 84
An anonymous reader quotes HPE Insights: Software developers and testers must be sick of hearing security nuts rant, "Beware SQL injection! Monitor for cross-site scripting! Watch for hijacked session credentials!" I suspect the developers tune us out... The industry has generated newer tools, better testing suites, Agile methodologies, and other advances in writing and testing software. Despite all that, coders keep making the same dumb mistakes, peer reviews keep missing those mistakes, test tools fail to catch those mistakes, and hackers keep finding ways to exploit those mistakes. One way to see the repeat offenders is to look at the Open Web Application Security Project Top 10, a sometimes controversial ranking of the 10 primary vulnerabilities, published every three or four years by the Open Web Application Security Project... It boggles the mind that a majority of top 10 issues appear across the 2007, 2010, 2013, and draft 2017 OWASP lists...
It's sad that eight out of 10 of the issues from 2013 are still top security issues in 2017. In fact, if you consider that the draft 2017 list combined two of the 2013 items, it's actually nine out of 10. Ouch... What can you do? Train everyone better, for starters. Look at coding and test tools that can help detect or prevent security vulnerabilities, but don't consider them silver bullets. Do dynamic application security testing, including penetration testing and fuzz testing. Ensure admins do their part to protect applications. And finally, make sure you establish a culture of security-aware programming and deployment.
That's not the same web devs making those same mistakes. Developers with some experience do not write code that fails against easy sql-injection. But companies prefer to hire younger inexperienced devs for the reasons that have been discussed here on
/. many times.
I'll add to that that this isn't limited to web developers.
Hell yeah this. In most fields, there's decades of prior wisdom that one should at least try to get a grasp of before making "brilliant" inventions. Like, you shouldn't write an init system before reading "Unix for Dummies".
Things like SIGHUP/nohup are basic knowledge, if you don't know this you shouldn't write your snowflake way of killing processes on logout. If you don't know ways to authenticate users and what user names are explicitly allowed by POSIX (the 0day issue), you shouldn't create a gaping
Does not match my experience. Some (few, say 10%) of these people do indeed acquire insight and experience with more time in the field, but most do not seem to. They make the same basic mistakes and have the same defective and incomplete understanding of how thing work, 5 years in, 10 years in and then they move to another field because they have become unemployable in their "specialty".
We have a special name for those people who do not learn from their mistakes. We call them "Managers"..
Those few are the ones you want to keep. However, you won't be able to keep them if you don't pay them well, or make their lives difficult/annoying with stupid management decisions. They'll be the first to leave as they have many options and don't have to deal with stupidity -- leaving your company with those that seem unable to learn from their mistakes, or just don't give a shit.
I'm considered a decent developer, and if you want to keep me you better be prepared to pay me significantly more than that fr
Yes, very much so. I see that all the time, especially with large customers.
True, the web developers from 2013 have all retired and taken up jobs in the fast food industry by now.
Well that pretty much applies to practically every job these days. The companies pursue money above all else, to the detriment of themselves - assuming everyone (and everything) is a swappable interchangeable part.
Nothing can be further from the t
If these errors keep occurring, you have to stop blaming the web developers and start blaming the technology. There is no good reason that cross-site scripting or session hacking should even be possible. It's a mad idea to turn user input into a human-readable SQL command string when no human needs to read it.
The problem is that we stared off with insecure shoddy hacks and there has been a whole slew of incremental mitigations, no
Security is always last when implementing a new piece of software. Until management gets that security is vital to their well being, this will continue to happen. But since they have cybersecurity insurance and since everyone has the memory of a goldfish, the company will be fine, and therefore they don't need to spend the money on it. After all it would just be an added expense and possibly delay the introduction of the software in the first place which could ultimately be worse than having a buggy program.
Next question.
Web application developers are the lowest-skilled, least educated and least talented people in the IT space. I recently had to explain to some people with supposedly 5 years experience in that space what an HTTP header looks like, because they had no clue. Same for basically every other aspect, like cookie naming, how to make you application able to work behind a proxy (in an enterprise-environment, no less), etc. It is staggering how clueless these people are. All they seem to see is a framework, which they barely understand and then put an application on top that makes all the basic mistakes you can think of. Of course, they eventually remove the mistakes that break the application in the specific target environment for a specific browser, but that is it. Forget about any understanding of the mechanisms they are using or of IT security. Some do not even know what an IP address is or how an URL is composed from components.
So in essence: Developers that are grossly incompetent and management that is grossly incompetent for hiring these people. As we have a lot of "bean-copunter" types in management these days (MBAs and even less competent ones), things will not change anytime soon.
Yes, there is plenty of blame to go around. Part of that blame is on CS depts. I was once associated with a CS dept. of a major midwest uni. They said they had an "honors" group of students. I got saddled with three of them for a project in Java. When I asked if they could whack together something that did X, they grumbled, moaned, whined, and produced nothing. They didn't know how to get started. Yet they all went on to "promising" careers in industry...and they were seniors.
Companies (especially startups) are too focused on getting the next feature released before the next deadline. Security is one of their lowest priorities. Once they are acquired, it's then the acquiring company's problem to deal with.
is it not clear yet that this is a cultural issue in the way buisnesses are run and setup and not a technological impossibility?
Apparently to some, it is not. These may be the people at the core of the problem, though.
The attackers on the other hand, only have to be right, once.
The model of this in the natural world is virus infections and other parasitic relationships. If the parasite kills its host or host ecosystem, the parasite also fails. So I think in the worst case, th
IMHO, these problems stem from the following source problems:
- Incompetent developers. Look at the number one problem, number one for years now: injection. I teach students how to avoid this the first time they touch a database, which is typically in year two of their degree program. It doesn't matter: half of them still write injectable queries, even though using "prepared statements" isn't any more complex. The thing is: there is so much code to be written, that even these students - who evidently don't understand, don't care, and can't be bothered - even these students will find jobs, and some of them will be working on your web projects.
- Internet speed. TFA talks about "agile methodologies" as if they were a good thing. While "iterative development" absolutely does make sense, in too many companies "agile", and "Scrum" and their brethren are an excuse for pushing half-tested code out the door, because everything has to be fast, fast, fast . I have news for the marketing department: No, your latest brainstorm does not have to be live next week. In fact, given that the brainstorm-after-next will basically reverse this one, it would really be better for everyone if you just fell off a bridge and drowned.
- Too many frameworks. Real example: I used to use Guice, a small dependency-injection framework from Google, for a small demo-project. A few months ago I decided to update Guice to the latest version. But the latest version depends on another framework, Guava. Guava requires JavaX. JavaX requires Spring. Spring requires...good god, at this point I deleted Guice. I mean, seriously, binding in that much foreign code? First, you are now dependent on all that code, and whatever changes are made to it. Second, you are bringing in all of the vulnerabilties present in that code. And you have absolutely no idea what those may be, because you certainly aren't going to validate all of that code yourself. Thank you very much, I'll just implement that small bit of functionality I need, all by myself.
Look on the bright side, it didn't need systemd or gnome.
I fully agree on all of these. I also teach a software security lecture, and last year one student summarized the purpose as "warn everybody to get an expert and not to do it themselves". Well, at least that one learned something.
As to the last point: This is a real catastrophe in the making. Nobody still understand what they do and their dependencies seem to grow all the time. I now push "does not depend on frameworks" as a sign of quality to customers, wherever possible.
Quality? That's not quality. *OUR* software comes with its own Kernel, or are you gonna deny that Kernels aren't full of security issues? Some kernels consists of over 15 million lines of code! Did you check all those?
Sure, customers are surprised at first when none of their other software runs anymore on machines with ours installed, but it is guaranteed secure.
Who let the clown in?
I would very much like to know what the first day in your course is like.
I think you have to honestly look at yourself and if you are not educating developers on how and why injection flaws work, and how they must be stopped at every handoff of data between interpretatio
Too many frameworks... that's a good one. You're worried about the vulnerabilities in some of the most stable, highly scrutinized, fully unit tested and secure frameworks Java has on offer and because of that... you roll your own.
I guess I know what is really wrong with the industry: developers that think they can create their own framework, replacing several dozen man years of coding, debugging and testing in just a few days -- and then having the arrogance to think it will contain less vulnerabilities ri
The example given was Guice, which is a DI framework. To implement DI you need to write at least a couple of thousand lines of code, using not every day concepts like annotation scanning, reflection, thread safety, etc. That's a non-trivial amount of work requiring a solid test suite to boot.
Other than that I totally agree with you. I cringe every time I see some huge framework imported just to use one of its utility functions... Sure, a framework is great if over half the code needs it and it saves a l
I think there’s a side issue: only by trying to write one’s own, does one start to understand the problem. So as a learning excercise, trying to write one’s own is really useful. And then, use a proper framework. Otherwise there’s the opposite problem of people relying on frameworks which they don’t understand.
Depend on the amount of code from the framework you actually need. If you're bringing in half a million lines of code to do something that could be done in a couple of thousand, then you're probably better off rolling your own: it's going to have far more tightly coupled logic and be more amenable to static analysis, as well as being an easier target to fuzz test.
If, on the other hand, you end up implementing most of the logic in a dependency, then you're probably better off using the one that's widely
Every tattooed d*head in my coffee shop agree that you need to include at least a million lines of javascript, backed a hew hundred gems, including a few dozens C libraries and some Rust apps to render HTML output.
And bad-talking scrum??? What's wrong with scrum, dude? It makes the graybeards quit, and then we get to do everything our own way, without anyone
/senior/ babbling around about security, response time or energy consumption. Scrum is great. Without scrum we may actually had t
The thing is: there is so much code to be written, that even these students - who evidently don't understand, don't care, and can't be bothered - even these students will find jobs, and some of them will be working on your web projects.
And some of them will be working for PHBs that don't understand, don't care and can't be bothered. Far too often the only metric people are measured by is whether the code does the right thing with the right input under normal execution. Error handling? Security? It's working, ship it. That's what you get measured on. That's what your boss gets measured on. If you say it "isn't any more complex" and they do it anyway it's clearly because they don't get corrected or rejected. Those errors conditions are for
The pressure to release early and often is extreme. "MVP" rules the day, and no one in most senior roles has the granular perspective necessary to be aware of "security" as a concept. Is it checked into the testing repo and does it run? PUSH IT OUT. We'll fix any bugs as we "iterate."
Oh wait, we won't actually iterate. Because existing features don't get us as much as releases of new ones. We'll just keep pushing out new ones as fast as we can.
Security? Hell, often even basic functionality doesn't work. Rel
I think that most frameworks and CMS's don't provide the right security that is needed to create a secure website. They offer protection against SQL injection, XSS and other common attacks, but don't provide a means for developers to make sure they used it correctly. Look at all the Wordpress plugins that keep on being vulnerable. How do you know a plugin is secure or not? In my opinion, there is a big difference between secure code and provable secure code. So, it's not only web developers making the same
There is room in budgets to pay attention to some good practices or enforcement thereof by peer review. But often - especially with custom-made sites - it is simply not enough. I've seen plenty of projects where the design company was granted bigger fees for more hours than implementation, stereotypically also making everyone overly complicated. Even during scrum sessions where developer input is more present, doing it quickly is a much larger focus than doing it right. In the end, that simply leads to slop
"scrum sessions" There's your problem right there. Agile does not encourage good overall design. It is a micromanagering dream and causes coders to only work for the next sprint goals. As long as their little piece of the pie works, they get rewarded. The entire dirty snowball that gets produced is merely a by-product.
You're sitting at the computer. The project deadline has just been published. Those fifty feature requests that you've been telling management will take a week each to implement properly? You have two months, total, for all of them. Management is screaming at you to get it done. You don't have time to do more than basic testing. It seems to work? Great! Move on to the next thing.
Meanwhile, figuring out all the ways in which the code will break - you haven't got time for that. Just pray that the security hol
27 people have already pointed out that web devs are fucktards, so I won't. Remember that they took something designed for displaying static pages and shoehorned interaction & dynamic shit onto it. The whole thing is built on sand.
Email addresses! (Score:2)
Learn how to properly parse an email address!!!
It's upsetting how many web sites tell me a valid email address is invalid because the developers don't use a library that parses it correctly and don't bother looking up what is actually valid. Apostrophes and pluses are the main characters they get wrong, among others.
Actually, most libraries are wrong, too. If you look at nodejs, it's astonishing how 90% of packages that ship a single line of code (plus tons of boilerplate) get even that single line wrong.
It doesn't take a genius to look up the relevant RFC and write a regexp.
Getting such a regex right is MUCH harder than it looks:
https://stackoverflow.com/ques... [stackoverflow.com]
Rgds
Damon
Depends on whether you want to support pre-Internet addresses, as that's a good part of the spec. If you drop stuff like routed addresses or comments/whitespace inside a domain, the rest is quite simple. Your MTA likely won't accept "@node.test:mary@ (this is a comment) example (whitespace around
.) .net" thus it should be dropped at validation time.
I hear you. (I used to run a significant UUCP mail node, BTW!)
But then we have to agree on a definition of 'right' for the application, which is nuanced.
I still have a perfectly valid address rejected sometimes because it's 'too short'! (It's of the form X@YY.ZZZ)
Rgds
Damon
Absolutely not caused by newbies.
It seems quite sensible to assume that more experienced developers are way more likely to deliver better code than less experienced ones, so your general statement is certainly wrong. If you want to make generalisations (I don't like that too much though), note that most of the problems in programming and virtually everywhere else are likely to be caused by ignorance, short-sightedness and lack of experience. In programming, all these "features" are very common among newbies, non-technical staff making deci
Any business goes through an initial development phase of creating a minimum viable product. During this time, the company needs to decide if it is going to survive or not, and it must make this decision absolutely as soon as possible.
The SOONER the business idea can FAIL, the faster the resources can be put into the
The real mistake is that people think you can teach people how to write proper software with a couple of hundred contact hours as a small part of a 4 year university program. Many of these people didn't have enough prior interest in building software to even have tried writing some software before attending these classes.
It is about as delusional as thinking that you can become a star athlete having done nothing but sitting on a couch for years eating chips and then doing 4 years of aerobics and spinning c
"Why Do Web Developers Keep Making The Same Mistakes?"
StackOverflow.com
(they read the same wrong answers as other people, because every "I found this useful" or "Lots of people read this" ranking system does not detect factual errors, only opinions)
It's because they themselves don't suffer the economic loss of fucking it up.
-jcr
Even the simplests of software consists of thousands of lines of code where a simple mistake can compromise the system. People make mistakes. Online documentation gives flawed examples. It will take an infinite amount of time to write software to perfection. The poor guy in India working 80 hours per week coding the system has no way to know every system he is writing code for. Nobody has ever told the entry level developer that the secure_rng() or mysql_escape_string() library function is in fact not secu
my students make the same mistakes. It is as if they learn nothing...
can it be that often times "Beware SQL injection!
..." is followed by "and I need it yesterday"?
Web developers are more interested in showing off the latest and greatest procedures, bouncing ads and every unnecessary script they can lay their hands on than they are producing a usable web page.
Within the last week I am suddenly unable to access the comments section on a web page I have gone to for years. Most likely because the developers changed twenty scripts and since I never run the latest and greatest browser, comments are now inaccessible.
There is absolutely no reason not to have a link work in