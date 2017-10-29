Why Do Web Developers Keep Making The Same Mistakes? (hpe.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes HPE Insights: Software developers and testers must be sick of hearing security nuts rant, "Beware SQL injection! Monitor for cross-site scripting! Watch for hijacked session credentials!" I suspect the developers tune us out... The industry has generated newer tools, better testing suites, Agile methodologies, and other advances in writing and testing software. Despite all that, coders keep making the same dumb mistakes, peer reviews keep missing those mistakes, test tools fail to catch those mistakes, and hackers keep finding ways to exploit those mistakes. One way to see the repeat offenders is to look at the Open Web Application Security Project Top 10, a sometimes controversial ranking of the 10 primary vulnerabilities, published every three or four years by the Open Web Application Security Project... It boggles the mind that a majority of top 10 issues appear across the 2007, 2010, 2013, and draft 2017 OWASP lists...
It's sad that eight out of 10 of the issues from 2013 are still top security issues in 2017. In fact, if you consider that the draft 2017 list combined two of the 2013 items, it's actually nine out of 10. Ouch... What can you do? Train everyone better, for starters. Look at coding and test tools that can help detect or prevent security vulnerabilities, but don't consider them silver bullets. Do dynamic application security testing, including penetration testing and fuzz testing. Ensure admins do their part to protect applications. And finally, make sure you establish a culture of security-aware programming and deployment.
That's not the same web devs making those same mistakes. Developers with some experience do not write code that fails against easy sql-injection. But companies prefer to hire younger inexperienced devs for the reasons that have been discussed here on
/. many times.
I'll add to that that this isn't limited to web developers.
Does not match my experience. Some (few, say 10%) of these people do indeed acquire insight and experience with more time in the field, but most do not seem to. They make the same basic mistakes and have the same defective and incomplete understanding of how thing work, 5 years in, 10 years in and then they move to another field because they have become unemployable in their "specialty".
Because you keep replacing them with kids. (Score:1)
Next question.
Simple: Cheaper than possible personnel (Score:2)
Web application developers are the lowest-skilled, least educated and least talented people in the IT space. I recently had to explain to some people with supposedly 5 years experience in that space what an HTTP header looks like, because they had no clue. Same for basically every other aspect, like cookie naming, how to make you application able to work behind a proxy (in an enterprise-environment, no less), etc. It is staggering how clueless these people are. All they seem to see is a framework, which the