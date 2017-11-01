Perl is the Most Hated Programming Language, Developers Say (theregister.co.uk) 57
Thomas Claburn, writing for The Register: Developers really dislike Perl, and projects associated with Microsoft, at least among those who volunteer their views through Stack Overflow. The community coding site offers programmers a way to document their technical affinities on their developer story profile pages. Included therein is an input box for tech they'd prefer to avoid. For developers who have chosen to provide testaments of loathing, Perl tops the list of disliked programming languages, followed by Delphi and VBA. The yardstick here consists of the ratio of "likes" and "dislikes" listed in developer story profiles; to merit chart position, the topic or tag in question had to show up in at least 2,000 stories. Further down the down the list of unloved programming language comes PHP, Objective-C, CoffeeScript, and Ruby. In a blog post seen by The Register ahead of its publication today, Stack Overflow data scientist David Robinson said usually there's a relationship between how fast a particular tag is growing and how often it's disliked. "Almost everything disliked by more than 3 per cent of Stories mentioning it is shrinking in Stack Overflow traffic (except for the quite polarizing VBA, which is steady or slightly growing)," said Robinson. "And the least-disliked tags -- R, Rust, TypeScript and Kotlin -- are all among the fast-growing tags (TypeScript and Kotlin growing so quickly they had to be truncated in the plot)."
It is surprising to me that enough developers have used Perl for it to be the most hated language. I would have guessed JavaScript, or maybe VB (#4 & #2 most hated).
What you have is PTSD (Perl Traumatic Stress Disorder).
You have a problem and you think Perl provides the solution. Now you have two problems.
I suppose this contributes to why I don't want to learn Perl; I don't program for a living but I do use various types of scripting for work, usually because I've had to reduce captured text down to something manageable, and if I find that I do the same replacement procedures in vi all of the time it makes sense to script it where I can do the processing from the command line without ever opening a text editor. When I look up how to do something with sed or other such tools I find a lot of other people that
Dad was a COBOL programmer. He really liked the language, felt it was a lot more of a natural-language flow than languages like C. We still have an AS/400 at work and the few times I've seen COBOL code I can't help but agree with him, the actual structure of the syntax is a lot easier to follow as a layman, especially when the variable names are kept sane.
Perl is easy to write, hard to write well.
Sort of like death metal.
It is hated because you have to use independent thought, and have quality of thought, to deliver anything but flaky gibberish.
At the same time, you can do anything with it, and across multiple platforms especially, it is the fastest way to get anything done.
So eat it, Stack Overflow commenters. You're just people googling your way to a paycheck anyway.
Perl isn't hated because it is powerful, it is hated because it encourages the programmer to write unreadable code.
Visual Basic have much in common with Perl in that regard, but if I got code written by someone else dumped on me and were asked to add something I'd take the Visual Basic one over Perl any time of the day.
Languages that makes it easy to throw crap together are plentiful.
What we need more of is languages that encourages homogeneous program structuring.
Perl may be easy to write, but it is also a write only language. Once written, well or otherwise, you're completely bleeped if you want to change it.
At the same time, you can do anything with it, and across multiple platforms especially, it is the fastest way to get anything done.
Maybe a decade ago. Now it's Python. Which has the added benefit of being readable.
And once you want to move beyond some simple automation scripts it has a much larger ecosystem than Perl.
And once you want to move beyond some simple automation scripts, you find that Python doesn't have the performance to handle anything more taxing.
TensorFlow begs to differ.
The CPAN library system is mature, it has ports on a ridiculous number of platforms, and the syntax isn't even particularly awful. If anything, its curse is (anecdotally) that it's everywhere and new-to-perl developers run across old code all the time and struggle to figure out the system it backs. And the fact that perl hacks had (have?) a bad habit of becoming defacto production code.
Why hate, why not dislike. I have been coding for 40 years and never came across a language I hated, just ones that weren't suited for the job. Hey, if the company is going to pay me $75 an hour to code I'll write the app in Sanskrit if they want me to.
if the company is going to pay me $75 an hour to code I
That's it? I ask $75 for the stuff I like to do. Perl would be $200/hr minimum.
That's it? I ask $75 for the stuff I like to do. Perl would be $200/hr minimum.
I enjoy Perl. Of all the languages I've used, it's by far my favourite. It's probably one of the most powerful and concise languages out there. I also have no problem reading it. Even the notoriously hard to read regular expressions are easier to read than the many lines of code it would take to replace many of them. I would much rather read/write perl code than PHP or Java but probably my least favorite is writing for the web. CSS drives me batty and although Javascript is a decent language, the DOM
Over the last 40 some odd years I've programmed in dozens of languages. Some I liked, some I was ambivalent about, some I didn't like. But the only language I learned to actually hate is Javascript. Talk about a steaming pile of shit.
How do you feel about PHP?
Give Rust some time. Have you ever tried to drink Rust-flavored Kool Aid? It's horrible!
Over the last 40 some odd years I've programmed in dozens of languages. Some I liked, some I was ambivalent about, some I didn't like. But the only language I learned to actually hate is Javascript. Talk about a steaming pile of shit.
I don't think the language Javascript is that bad. I think the biggest problem with Javascript is the stuff that is intricately linked to it like the DOM, CSS, and browser incompatibilities. I think Javascript outside of a web environment would be fairly pleasant.
They never used pl/sql for all they development like out stupid development team... including all (buzzword) web 2.0 tools.
PL/SQL is awful compared to T-SQL. Glaring example, T-SQL table variables can be used anywhere like any other table and the performance is optimized. In PL/SQL, should I use a collection, a varray, etc. because they are conceptually the same but can only be used in certain contexts because Oracle's PL/SQL design is a Frankenstein monstrosity. Another thing that drives me nuts is MSSQL's query optimizer very rarely ever gets it wrong but you routinely have to specify optimizer hints in Oracle because thei
Given Oracle's licensing enforcement, choosing their database is usually a major failure in your execution plan all on its own.
Having worked in Perl (and many other languages) for about 15 years now, I'm curious how many of those polled actually use Perl regularly.
Whenever I have to introduce someone to my Perl scripts, their first reaction is usually the typical horror, which fades in a few days after they start using it. Yes, there are comments. Yes, there is decent design. No, the regular expressions are not worse than any other implementation. No, the "clever" one-liner you copied off of a PerlMonks golf challenge will not pass review.
Sure, there are a few weird warts on the language ("bless" being the most obvious example), but it's no worse than any other, and significantly better than some of today's much more popular languages. Mostly, I find that Perl just has a bad reputation because it allows you to write ugly code, just like C allows you to corrupt data and Java allows you to consume obscene amounts of memory. The language choice does not excuse being a bad programmer.
See, I think it's fair for folks (like me) who don't have deep experience in a language to dislike it. If you initially showed me an average piece of Perl script, it would make me shudder and I would struggle to work through it. Like you said, "typical horror, fades in a few days". I hate that feeling.
Perl is also one of those languages where I'm hitting up Stack Overflow for writing every single bloody line of code, and I wonder if that's where a lot of dislike comes in.
Also, I think it's worth pointing
Even "bless" is gone now as people use Mouse.
Perl code can produce horrors, a bit easier than some other languages.
But well written Perl is readable and efficient. People who hate it as a language in general, most likely have no idea what they are talking about.
PHP with some pretty major issues as a language is quite down in the list, scoring about similar to Objective-C.... Seriously?
Seems like a list made by bad/beginner devs, which I guess makes sense from the way it was produced...
I don't get the Delphi hate, to be honest. It is a pretty good language, comfortable to write. Well, the last Delphi I have used was Delphi 7, years ago, but from what I've heard it has become better rather than worse in the later versions.
I'll need to check out Perl. This should be interesting.
Last language I learned was Whitespace.
Perl is a wacky language and only bareable if you can handle old school unix stunts, no doubt. It gave birth to PHP, which speaks volumes. I remember reading an OReilly introduction to Perl and laughing at the wackyness. I've done the same with PHP, but I've always respected both. Sort of.
Unlike newfangled fads and desasters like Ruby, Perl is a language that remains usable. Books on Perl from 18 years ago are still valid today, just like with awk, TCL and Emacs Lisp.
Complain all you want about the awkwardness of old-school languages - they still work and many of them run on just about anything that can be powered by electricity. These days I'm still a little reluctant to say which side Javascript will come up on now that Node has it's very own version hodgepodge gumming up the works.
Those people like, and those people use.
Personally I prefer Perl over similar scripting languages.
I write in KSH, CSH, Python and Perl regularly... Of the three, Perl is my hands down favorite for a scripting language.
If you are writing applications in Perl though, it sucks. The implementation of objects is obtuse, it isn't geared for User Interfaces (Perl/TK anyone?) and performance is really horrid.
But... I cut my programming teeth on C (K&R, not ANSI) so I'm one of those old grey headed guys who go "tisk tisk" at all those new fangled
Funny, I quite enjoyed writing in Perl 5 and the feeling was empowerment, and the community was excellent. At the time Python was quite immature. Python has grown but Perl 5 is still quite useful.
There is also quite a difference between legacy code and code written today using modern extensions, though it seems people enjoy trashing things, instead of admitting they did not actually learn it.