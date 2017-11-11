ESR Sees Three Viable Alternatives To C (ibiblio.org) 383
An anonymous reader writes: After 35 years of programming in C, Eric S. Raymond believes that we're finally seeing viable alternatives to the language. "We went thirty years -- most of my time in the field -- without any plausible C successor, nor any real vision of what a post-C technology platform for systems programming might look like. Now we have two such visions...and there is another."
"I have a friend working on a language he calls 'Cx' which is C with minimal changes for type safety; the goal of his project is explicitly to produce a code lifter that, with minimal human assistance, can pull up legacy C codebases. I won't name him so he doesn't get stuck in a situation where he might be overpromising, but the approach looks sound to me and I'm trying to get him more funding. So, now I can see three plausible paths out of C. Two years ago I couldn't see any. I repeat: this is huge... Go, or Rust, or Cx -- any way you slice it, C's hold is slipping."
Raymond's essay also includes a fascinating look back at the history of programming languages after 1982, when the major complied languages (FORTRAN, Pascal, and COBOL) "were either confined to legacy code, retreated to single-platform fortresses, or simply ran on inertia under increasing pressure from C around the edges of their domains.
"Then it stayed that way for nearly thirty years."
Jesus Christ... (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Jesus Christ... (Score:4, Funny)
Agree. C++ is the future. Anything else is for outsourced chimps.
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:2, Interesting)
Python makes programmers more efficient than any other language. It will win out eventually, once people get over their irrational fear of whitespace.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Python makes programs less efficient than any other language. It will win out eventually, once people get over their irrational fear of having their code not run slow as shit.
Fixed that for you.
Re: (Score:2)
Speed matters in a lot more applications than you can imagine.
If you would do something where speed don't matter then you'd do your calculation by hand instead of buying a computer.
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:5, Interesting)
I think it was P.J. Plauger who pointed out that all programs are real-time. A system which computes the monthly payroll is useless if it takes three months to run.
More to the point, though, "speed" in this case is a proxy for other kinds of efficiency. A program which uses the system resources more efficiently requires less battery, less hardware, less air conditioning, and so on.
Just a thought: What do you suppose the worldwide carbon footprint of DRM is?
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:4, Insightful)
A lot less than Bitcoin's.
Re: (Score:2)
Python makes programmers more efficient than any other language. It will win out eventually
Let me know when you can run Python on an embedded AVR with 256 bytes of RAM. When you get down to bare metal, it is either C or assembly.
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:3, Informative)
I write in C for embedded systems. Matlab generated C code is too bloated and inefficient. Especially for a DSP. I've been down that Matlab path with high hopes and it didn't work well. It's still a good idea to test the algorithm in Matlab.
Re: (Score:2)
Python is just fine for 90% of people and problems out there.
Python is borderline useful for small tasks. It's totally unsuitable for software of any significant size.
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:5, Interesting)
No one writes C for embedded control systems, we let Simulink and Matlab handle that.
I work on embedded systems. I have been involved in dozens of projects. I have never, not once, seen Simulink or Matlab used in a final product.
Re: (Score:3)
Just put everything in one massive struct of doom, then you only have to pass a single pointer everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Python is to programming today what Basic was to programming in the 80's.
They share a lot of similarities.
Re: (Score:2)
Python makes programmers more efficient than any other language. It will win out eventually, once people get over their irrational fear of whitespace.
Just for the record, I like whitespace. Whitespace is good. Hell, Haskell is one of my favourite languages.
People who think that whitespace is the reason why Python is a terrible language are completely missing the point. The lexical syntax is easily the least shitty thing about Python.
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Python is a mixed bag.
It takes much longer to write all but the most trivial stuff in C. Languages like Python let you be exceedingly lazy. However like pretty much all managed runtimes, it is slow and inefficient, and even within the realm of managed runtimes, CPython isn't a particulalry fast or robust one.
Also a language that lets the programmer be lazy is one that leads to poor performance decisions. In C, if it is hard for the computer, you are made to realize it is hard because it's more work to program. In C, if something is an operator (like +/-/[]/etc) it's a fairly deterministic handful of assembly instructions (C++ does not have that characteristic, what with operator overrides and such of course). In Python, that could be simple operators, or it could be some mallocs and several memcpys, who knows. You want to use a hash? In C you are going to use moderately tedious function calls because hashes are an expensive choice compared to when you can get away with an array or struct. In Python? Sure, go to town, hash everything. You want to mix and match integers and strings in an array? In C, yeah, you know that's a stupid idea because it's hard to do. In Python, not a single thought required so people do it. Such code cannot be optimized by any language implementation.
Of course, the above doesn't matter much of the time because the difference in good and bad CPU performance is orders of magnitude smaller than the network IO delays that many applications are contending with, so the "let the programmer be lazy and produce crappy code" doesn't matter since a developer can just crank though the code they want to do without a thought and that's sometime totally worth it,.
Also talking about a language where there is threading, but made utterly useless by the GIL. The answer of course was "well you don't need threads anyway, other methods give the appearance of similar concurrency when I/O bound and are harder to screw up" (which is frequently true for many applications, but no comfort to the subset for which that is not true.
Re: (Score:2)
Normally ACs are off in the weeds but this is the most insightful post here.
Re: (Score:3)
at least until machines take the job over.
Machines already have taken the job over, it' just that we call those machines "compilers", and they're really dumb so we have to explain to then what we'd like the software to do really, really precisely and clearly.
Re: Jesus Christ... (Score:4, Interesting)
As a python developer, I'm totally there with you. I also see how it happens.
Currently all my projects I mandate to be compatible with python 2.6, 2.7 and 3.6 because I have a significant userbase still doing supported, but old enterise distros and I want them to be comfortable with the fact that it's mostly running from the OS provided runtime. *repeatedly* a developer comes along and say "why should we support old language runtimes? just make the users deal" Of course then I point to the large number of CVEs we'd suddenly be resposible for, in addition to how broken some of their suggestions would leave the customers python environments on top of how non-python developers view shenanigans like requiring your own python when a seemingly usable one is right there on the filesystem.
Then we get to pypi. We incur a lot of testing if a package *must* use PyPI content, and then package it as rpm and/or
.deb if and only if distribution does not have it, and test with and without popular third party repoes (like epel, centosplus, etc. )Developers want to pull in a big pypi package over the most trivial of things. Suddenly we find a package in EPEL that isn't the same as the one in Ubunutu repoes and they have different API (because python developers tend to not give a crap about stable APIs either). So our code adapts to use the different API generations that may come about due to those sorts of differences.
Python is more accessible so you get more developers willing to work on it. The problem is that that large base of developers is not anywhere near as disciplined or caring about their userbase as would be ideal.
Re: (Score:3)
C++ has all the bad parts from both C and Object-orienting with little added benefit. There's also a reason why for example the Linux kernel isn't written in C++ but C, and that is the memory management of C++ that isn't predictable for use in the kernel.
C actually is a pretty good language, but it has at least two disadvantages:
1. No strong typing.
2. Pointers - you can with no warning work outside the predicted area so you can easily overwrite the stack or just about anything else.
The quirk with C is that
Re:Jesus Christ... (Score:5, Informative)
1. No strong typing.
2. Pointers
I've been programming in C for a few decades, and I've made plenty of mistakes over the years, but very few of them had anything to do with strong typing or pointers. Most of them are just logic mistakes that I could have made in any other language.
Re:Jesus Christ... (Score:4, Insightful)
While I have not made mistakes with pointers (so far), I will say that it is tedious to constantly be passing around the max size parameter to every little function because that's the only way for a C function to safely deal with pointer data.
Of course on the other hand, when I have reason to use C, it is refreshing and keeps me more aware of the limitations of the machine at all times. The coddling of other languages makes me forget and do slow algorithms out of laziness.
Re: (Score:3)
and that is the memory management of C++ that isn't predictable for use in the kernel.
Bizarre. You can overload new and delete on a per-class basis. There's no C++ in the kernel because Linus is irrationally afraid of it - it's doubly absurd when you go & look at that code, and there's member functions, and virtual methods, and per-class allocation calls, all written in C.
Re:Jesus Christ... (Score:4, Interesting)
Linus isn't irrationally afraid of C++, he's rationally afraid of the state of C++ 20 years ago. I completely agree with him that C++ was a terrible language 20 years ago. He just hasn't bothered to reevaluate his opinions based on more recent versions of both the standards and compiler ABI stability.
Oh, and you missed the horrible non-typesafe macros (look at the list and queue macros, for example), that provide a crappy version of C++ templates, with all of the disadvantages and a few of the advantages.
Re: (Score:3)
C++ is tricky to get right in a kernel context because you cannot depend on garbage collection. When using something like STL, stuff gets scattered across more memory pools than desirable. Reallocation strategies have unknown semantics and timing.
1. What does garbage collection have to do with C++?
2. Where does it say that you have to use the STL in kernel code?
I used to program in C and still love the language. For years now I program primarily in C++, but also in Java, Python and PHP (Boy, do I *hate* this language!). I think that only idiots and masochist would prefer C over C++. C++ gives you far better abstraction capabilities. Destructors and const member functions are wonderful, just to pick two examples, and, if you understand how C++ w
Re:Jesus Christ... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
"Cx"? Uh... (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
It's pronounced "goat-see"
Re: (Score:2)
It looks more like it should be pronounced Cux (cucks).
Re: (Score:2)
I thought you were joking, but then I noticed that ESR is promoting it and now I'm not so sure.
Re: (Score:2)
How exactly is it pronounced? Cause I can already see other language designers claiming "Our language is better than Cx!"
If it's making the reference I think it is, it would be "C double sharp [thoughtco.com]".
Re:"Cx"? Uh... (Score:5, Funny)
Re:"Cx"? Uh... (Score:5, Interesting)
They're only equivalent in 12-tone equal temperament, or on a keyboard instrument that only has 12 notes per octave (equally spaced or not). Western music also maps unambiguously (though not always pleasantly) onto 19- and 31-tone equal temperament, where a double sharp is most definitely not the same as the next whole tone up because a "whole tone" might be 5 minimum increments (this is the case in 31-ET, the better-sounding of the two in most cases), and a semitone just two. This would leave Cx a full 1/31 of an octave flatter than D natural. (And this is why we even have double sharps and double flats, to keep the theory clean because we haven't always mapped everything onto 12-ET and may not always do so in the future.)
Let's re-invent hammers and nails (Score:4, Insightful)
We are in [current year] for goodness sake!, modernity must be made of fads that beget novelty from novelty's sake.
Also boring, regular hammers and nails have been more or less as they are for millennia for some unknown reason (functionality? familiarity?, experience? previous use cases?, what's that?).
The time to change those old tools is really long overdue.
Re: (Score:2)
We have "modern hammers", and they are used quite a lot in construction. Ever heard of a nail gun [wikipedia.org]? Sure, they haven't totally rendered hammers obsolete (for one thing, they suck at removing nails) but neither will Cx completely replace C.
Re: (Score:2)
You're still not going to use a nail gun if you don't have the nails. C is the nails.
Re:Let's re-invent hammers and nails (Score:5, Insightful)
Sure, they haven't totally rendered hammers obsolete (for one thing, they suck at removing nails) but neither will Cx completely replace C.
Cx, (or Go or Rust, or any other fad damned thing) will not replace C. The reason is simple. C is perfectly fine for most of what it is used for, and there is a huge amount of legacy code (plus toolchains, IDEs, and much much more) that exist in the C domain. Its not good enough that the Next Big Thing (tm) be better than C, it has to be better enough to warrant the extra cost of converting existing C code, C toolchains, C environments and the simple fact that there are uncounted millions of programmers out there who, almost without exception, know C. If I am going to start a new project (or more importantly, if I am going to pay someone else to start a new project) that falls into one of the areas that are traditionally C strongholds (such as embedded systems programming, kernel level systems design, device drivers, etc...) you can pretty well bet that it is going to be C that is used. Anyone trying to talk me out of it had better have a damn good reason, since I know the risks of using C, and I have no idea what the risks are of using XYZ new fad.
Re: (Score:2)
Simulink has been dominating embedded for some time now. It just generates C and you can continue to use your tool chains.
Re: (Score:2)
Because "embedded" as in nearly invisible computers with small OSes or even barebones runtimes are still pretty much C's domain. The first compiler most of this systems get is a C compiler, usually gcc.
Re: (Score:3)
Because "embedded"
Embedded as in the chips in vehicles: trains, planes and automobiles.
The Freescale PPC e200 chips and the Renesas RH850 line.
usually gcc.
Not a single chip I've worked on has had a GCC compiler.
It's either WindRiver's Diab [wikipedia.org] or Greenhills [wikipedia.org]. Former used on the mars rover.
Re: (Score:3)
How does Simulink perform when you have to write a USB device driver ?
Re: (Score:3)
"C is perfectly fine for most of what it is used for"
Except for anything with complex I/O for which security is relevant. Complex I/O such as a network interface or an USB port for instance, although frequently even text input has proven been too complex to implement securely in C.
Re: (Score:3)
What are the use cases for a type safe version of C anyway?
On the embedded side you can't live without being able to do type punning and other unsafe but extremely common techniques.
On the desktop side people have realized that big C apps are very hard to secure (hi Adobe) and maintain and moved on to other languages like C# or just gone full node.js.
In the middle you have things like operating systems, drivers, stacks etc. I guess they might benefit a little from being type safe, but do we actually have a
Re:Let's re-invent hammers and nails (Score:4, Interesting)
C, Ethernet, and RS232/485 will be with us long after humanity has gone extinct. Possibly after the heat death of this universe.
There should be a name for technologies that achieve that level of entrenchment.
Not gonna happen (Score:5, Insightful)
For as long as we're running Von Neumann architecture machines then C and C++ will continue to dominate anything and everything that needs to be high performance and/or low-level/hardware access.
Because if you don't need C/C++ then you're scripting or whatever much-higher-level language stuff. Languages like Go and Rust fit somewhere in between... no-man's land, where they're doomed to get lost like every single previous attempt at such languages.
Re: (Score:2)
Because if you don't need C/C++ then you're scripting
Yes, APL and the like totally qualify... But then again, APL and the like would profit from better architectures than what C runs on, so maybe you're right.
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:4, Interesting)
This is totally wrong. The runtime and compiler models for Rust are pretty much exactly the same as for C. People are running Rust code on 8-bit microcontrollers: https://github.com/avr-rust/ar... [github.com]. You can write kernels and device drivers in Rust and people are.
This is all less true about Go because it needs a garbage collector.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:5, Informative)
C has critical flaws everywhere: insane preprocessor, no module system or namespaces, all kinds of obscure undefined behaviors, no way to express important safety properties like "pointer is never null", weak type system that can't express tagged unions or tell the difference between data and code pointers (https://lkml.org/lkml/2017/9/25/708), broken type syntax where it's impossible for humans to write complex types, security-bug-prone standard library APIs like sprintf and strcpy, standard library missing basic stuff like hash tables, inability to expose basic library features like ref-counted pointers and growable arrays ergonomically,
...
I could go on and on.
Native-code Java? (Score:3)
Could you accomplish what you ask for by coming out with a native-code version of Java? Maybe ditch the GC and replace it with best-practice non-GC memory management "smart pointers"?
Back when Sun Microsystems was the fiercely protective parent of Java, such a thing wouldn't be Java and they would sue your backside if you tried to call it Java.
But are not Rust, Go, and Swift essentially native-code versions of Java? If not rigorously adhering to Java, are they not attempts to ditch the preprocessor,
Re: (Score:3)
But are not Rust, Go, and Swift essentially native-code versions of Java?
I can only speak for Rust in that the answer is no. If anything Rust resembles Haskell a lot more in form, function, and operation than Java.
are they not attempts to ditch the preprocessor, provide a module system and namespaces, properly define behavior and improve safety, in a native-code setting?
Rust does but that hardly equates it anywhere near Java. If anything its just any language that wants to avoid those things. It would be like calling a nutritionist a doctor on the merits that they want you to live a healthy life.
such a thing wouldn't be Java and they would sue your backside if you tried to call it Java.
There were indeed compilers for Java to native code back in Sun days. But you are right that you couldn't call it Java, but that had a lo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Read up on the AS/400 architecture and you'll find IBM has eliminated most of those problems.
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:5, Insightful)
For what C is used for, none of those are even approaching "critical". A lot of criticism leveled at C and C++ these days tends to come from high-level devs who simply don't have enough context for what someone could want in an improved C. As someone who clearly has a better understanding, you could do better to rise above hyperbole.
At this point with C, there are very few things everyone can get behind as an improvement. A lot of people like it for its small non-magic surface area, and something like e.g. tagged unions would even be too much syntax sugar. I think if people wanted a broadly more powerful language they'd move right to C++, but they don't -- so we need to look at why that is, and maybe we'll have a better idea of what a "new C" could possibly look like.
A new c... (Score:5, Insightful)
I think a "new c" might look a lot like Go - without the handicap of garbage collection.
There hasn't been a garbage collector written yet that doesn't constitute an outright insult to performance and predictability.
Re: (Score:3)
I can report that in a Go project in which a raft of objects had to be moved out of the heap - because the Go garbage collector was constantly looking at them (this was a multi-million element tree) to see if they need to be dumped, some significant performance gains were achieved by getting 'round the GC. The final code eded up with nothing but the root of the tree in the heap, and the rest... not. GC time wasted was culled, overall it was a definite win. The code's in production and running well.
Also - th
Re: (Score:3)
Same can be said for PHP and webcoders who keep writing their own SQL code and input sanitizers from scratch. They can make money, so it's not a critical problem for them. Just for society as a whole.
As Marcus Ranum once said : "Not only do we still have buffer overflows, I think it's safe to say there has not been a single category of vulnerabilities definitively eradicated."
Thanks to people like you.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, use the right tool for the job.
We use C for most of our embedded projects (sometimes c++ in more complex projects).
qt (C++ + a framework) for gui applications (both embedded and pc)
c# for in house tools (like ATE, and business logic tools)
Then there are some dregs written in Python or whatever an engineer wants for a quick tool.
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:5, Informative)
Have you seen how much crap is added to C++? It's a bloated, complex beast full of hacks to fix other hacks. C++ needs to die.
I live and breathe C++. Its a perfectly fine language. Except a few minor quirks, the language behaves quite nicely. Perhaps you are basing your experience from the STL nightmare that existed circa 2000. Even Microsofts STL implementation is now reasonably compliant with the standard, and the standard is quite good. If you are continuing to have trouble with the language, then I would submit that you are probably not a very good programmer, and the behavior of the language (which requires you to have a good grasp on how computers actually work), is probably mysterious to you, but each and every behavior of C++ is there for a very good reason. Other languages hide these ugly details from you, and the very act of hiding these details means that the language is sub-par because the devil is in those very same details. I will grant you, C++ has a steeper learning curve than most languages, but the performance of the code you can write in C++ is vastly superior to all languages except maybe C. There are constructs I can create with template metaprogramming that even C cannot match the performance of. Proper use of the STL allows you to minimize the need for memory management, but like any C derivative, the option of going all pointer-fu is there if you need it.
In all, C is a language for professionals, C++ is a language for experts. Everything else is for amateurs.
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:4, Insightful)
I will grant you, C++ has a steeper learning curve than most languages, but the performance of the code you can write in C++ is vastly superior to all languages except maybe C. There are constructs I can create with template metaprogramming that even C cannot match the performance of. Proper use of the STL allows you to minimize the need for memory management, but like any C derivative, the option of going all pointer-fu is there if you need it.
In all, C is a language for professionals, C++ is a language for experts. Everything else is for amateurs.
I'm guessing that you are only referring to higher level languages by this comment. But just for the the record, Assembler gives you better performance than C and C++.
Re: (Score:3)
It hurts me that most programmers will go through their entire career without being able to learn or write microcode.
Obviously, that gets you much closer to what the CPU actually does, and all of the details of its various units, the instruction pipeline and its stages and timing, and the I/O pipeline and its timing.
Writing bit-slice microcode for the old Pixar image computer, I once a whole day to get the last tick out of a
Re: (Score:2)
s/Assembler gives you/Assembler potentially can give you/
Assuming you can get the job done in the first place with it.
Re: (Score:3)
I would say that before C++11, all C++ code could be compiled into the equivalent C code without loss of performance
.. which is also how the very first C++ compilers worked.
In C++11 came move-semantics and better synchronisation primitives that C did not have. In C, you may be able to use intrinsics for synchronisation and atomic access though but move-semantics even for simple value types can improve low-level performance.
While I am also primarily a C++ programmer, I do mostly agree with the AC.
Most of th
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:4, Insightful)
Most of the so called "idioms" in C++ are what would be called "hacks" in any other programming language.
That's true in any programming language, by the way. Even Haskell, probably the most pure language that is used in practice, has a bunch of "idioms" to make up for the fact that it doesn't have mutable state. Almost any other language would consider that a hack.
No, short of asm, c is the best performer. (Score:3)
That just means you could be better at c. Because there is nothing you can't write in c; c gives you absolute control of everything. The questions are:
o Do you have the time?
o Do you have the skill?
Most people aren't willing to say yes to the first, and most people can't honestly say yes to the second (and that's given us a lot of very bad c code. But it's not c that's the problem. It's the raft of so
Re: (Score:3)
C++ is an insane language that no-one truly understands.
Here's an example: according to the Standard, you are not allowed to call push_back() on a vector>. Can you explain why? I'll post the answer as a separate comment on this article.
Re:Not gonna happen (Score:5, Interesting)
If you are continuing to have trouble with the language, then I would submit that you are probably not a very good programmer, and the behavior of the language (which requires you to have a good grasp on how computers actually work), is probably mysterious to you, but each and every behavior of C++ is there for a very good reason.
Seriously, this level of fanboi-ism gets modded up? To shoot fish in a barrel the zero-terminated C strings was made to save one length-prefix byte and has cost the world a bazillion times more than the Y2K problem and every non-C programming language has abandoned it. But okay, that's an inherited problem. My biggest gripe with C++ is that it's an OOP language without an object oriented memory model, unless you religiously follow RAII as a pattern or trace every execution path when the code changes you will have crazy leaks all over as you create and destroy objects. Why? Because it was originally just a razor thin convenience layer on top of C and for a long time there was no smart pointers or they were in the Boost library and not part of the language itself.
Part of this is that it's not explicit when any library is processing its own data that it'll clean up and when it's returning a new object to me that it expects I'll clean up. Read the documentation, I suppose but an explicit passing of ownership not just reference would be so much better. My second biggest gripe is that there's no safer and easier object oriented communication protocol than using pointers everywhere, which very easily leads to a dangling reference somewhere and leads to much tighter class integration than a publisher/subscriber system. I've written C++ but mainly using the Qt library which is much, much closer to what my ideal OOP language would be like because one mismatched signal-slot doesn't bring the house down, even though the macros and the meta-object compiler (MOC) seemed like a hack around C++'s limitations.
I have the feeling C++ is in no man's land. New mid-level code is written in C#/Java/Swift, high level in Javascript/Perl/Python/PHP/R and so on, low level code in C/assembler. There are a lot of huge, existing C++ code bases so it's not like you'd run out of work but I don't really see who'd start a new project from scratch in C++ today. Particularly since there's no major platform pushing it, on Windows it's C#, on Mac/iOS it's Swift and in the enterprise and on Android it's Java, the embedded market is C and the web is pushing Javascript everywhere: But who's pushing for more C++? Almost nobody, as far as I can see. It's just a complex mix of low-level and high-level concepts thrown in a blender which in theory lets you do many things but in practice is unwieldy for almost anyone.
I suppose you could call that an expert's tool. But sometimes I feel it's like crossing a canyon on a tightrope. The C/assembler guy brought rock climbing gear, he's got a long and tedious climb up and down ahead of him but he's chiseling out steps and building a series of bolts to climb by. The mid/high end guy starts looking for a bridge. What the C++ guy does is difficult and impressive, yet not very productive for anyone else and the next guy also needs to be an expert tightrope walker. You say it's a language for experts, who can afford an expert for every change? How do you become an expert, if a junior C++ developer will fail spectacularly? What I'm saying is that just because it's challenging doesn't mean you're an expert, it just means you're doing it the hard way.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
C++ is a pretty good language if you ignore the object-oriented parts, this is true. But it's reached a bizarre steady state where the job of each new standard is to fix the glaringly obvious problems in the previous standard.
It's still my primary language though.
Instills trust, no? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Instills trust, no? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"From you, no. From ESR, quite possibly."
I'd trust an anonymous slashdot poster's anonymous friend a lot more than ESR.
Re: (Score:2)
"quite possibly," and yet not for any apparent or adequately-explained [geekz.co.uk] reason.
Re: (Score:2)
You can find it on GitHub, it's a dead project.
Solve the 'problems' of C now they aren't problems (Score:3, Insightful)
Static code analysis and runtime checking (valgrind) pretty makes C's little issues a non-event now.
And that lack of type safety is actually needed in some domains, so solving it makes it harder to write say kernel code.
The only problems I've seen with C in the last fifteen years are when the ****ing C++ zealots get control of the C compiler and have managed to break C in the process
;)
Re:Solve the 'problems' of C now they aren't probl (Score:4, Informative)
> Static code analysis and runtime checking (valgrind) pretty makes C's little issues a non-event now.
Just not true, even if you add in manual security audits as well. For example:
https://lwn.net/Articles/73545... [lwn.net]
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, but better languages eliminate whole classes of security bugs that plague C programs, including the bugs that hit dnsmasq.
This is one of the lamest defense of C: "You can't prevent all bugs, so why bother trying to prevent any".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
(1) Undefined behavior. UB is completely unacceptable in 2017
You'll be sad to find out that your favorite language has undefined behavior as well, unless your favorite language is ML. It's just not worth the effort to fully define the language.
Re: (Score:2)
"C with safety" has been tried before (Score:5, Insightful)
Lots of smart people have tried hard to pull this off. See, for example C-Cured from UC Berkeley. They did not take off. I doubt ESR's "friend" is going to succeed where they failed.
I think an approach like Rust is more likely to be successful, where in addition to providing safety you provide a lot of nice language features to make the language more appealing.
Re: (Score:2)
If you can be excluded from interaction because people disagree with you, then it's not a viable language.
For what its worth, I just roll my eyes at rust's 'code of conduct'. Not because I disagree with it, per se, but because I think its a silly distraction.
If you are an offensive asshole, people will exclude you from interaction even without a "code of conduct".
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Any forceful language isn't tolerated. You know damn well people are going to be driven away (banned indefinitely from communications) for hurting people's feelings.
OpenBSD nor Linux wouldn't exist in their current forms under a rust code of conduct. No wonder the language is such shit.
standard stability and speed (Score:5, Insightful)
Best language for scientific/numerical work? (Score:3)
I looked into Python for scientific/numeric programming, and from what I gather, key value paired lists are at its foundation and everything, including its object class model, is layered on top of that. Java, on the other hand, is based on an object class model from which you construct data structure objects such as key value paired hash lists?
What I like about Java is that it supports dense arrays of numeric values. Its dense-array model is an exception to "everything is a" hash list/object/thingy. It appeared to me that Python implements arrays on top of key value paired lists/hash lists/dictionaries/whatever-you-want-to-call-them. Maybe that works for sparse-array numeric linear algebra, but much numerical programming involves operations on dense numerical arrays where compilers optimize array access in loops to incrementing address registers. Even in Java, which does not allow disabling this safety feature, the compiler will analyze loops to optimize bounds checking.
Python has NumPy to support dense arrays of numeric values in this fashion, but NumPy, at least at the time 10 years ago I looked at it, was this wart on the Python language, in other words, something that sticks out and gives the appearance that it doesn't really belong there. It is straightforward to operate on NumPy arrays in native-code extension modules to Python, but on the Python side, such an array is this "blob" that you can only poke at with native-function calls.
Matlab is the "thing", the expensive, proprietary thing that persons with engineering domain knowledge who cannot be bothered to learn a "real" programming language use. It is for the people who used to use Fortran to perform engineering calculations with one of those Tektronix "vector storage" video displays 40 years ago and now they have Matlab, which combines a goofy scripting language with a GUI with a vast legacy Fortran and C numerical library with a graphical visualization library.
Forget about Matlab; I run Java as my "FORTRAN" in Eclipse and my Java programs output tab-separated columns of numeric data. Java does not have an "immediate mode eval-prompt" like the Matlab command windows, but the incremental syntax checking and compiling allows for much faster edit-build-execute cycles that what Visual Studio offers with C/C++. If my program crashes, I can quickly find the offending line in the Eclipse edit window -- good luck with that in C/C++. The Eclipse console window is a text-mode GUI allowing data exchange with other GUIs -- C++ in Visual Studio does not support such data exchange of numeric console-mode output. My "Tektronix vector storage display" is copy-and-paste to an Excel or Open Office Calc spreadsheet to plot the results.
In my ideal world, there would be 3 layers, scripting/incrementally compiled managed-code/native code. I would like something other than the serious-coin-per-seat sole-source Matlab as the scripting layer (it interfaces well with Java with transparent exchange of dense arrays, in fact, the Matlab GUI is written in Java), but I really like Java for that middle layer.
Re:Best language for scientific/numerical work? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
It's either MATLAB or Python. I can't imagine how many wheels you're trying to reinvent by doing it in Java because of what ever personal objections you have to Numpy.
Jupyter notebooks is used by a large number of organizations for numerical analysis and display.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you want to put it that way, Python has two fundamental datastructures, lists and hash tables. What's a bit peculiar is that classes are (usually) using the hash table. In Java, an object is actually a sort of irregular array - so to get obj.x, you take the obj reference and add to that the offset to x.
Lists in Python are lists of references. However, there is an array module that makes you make lists/arrays of values. But the thing is - if you need a ton of numbers, you probably also need to do op
Rust? Go? (Score:2)
If it can't target something as small as ATtiny25, it's not an alternative to C.
Re: (Score:2)
You'll need to use #![no_std] and if you need to malloc you'll have to provide your own. Aside from that you should be able to target ATtiny25 with slicers, generics, traits and all with Rust. Additionally, you'll need to explicitly spell out any types on variables, if you stick to i8 etc, you should be fine. It really depends on what you need done, because obviously you're going to be limited, but the compiler will do a lot of the heavy lifting for you in this mode as opposed to trying to bring it with
C++? (Score:2)
Unless I've totally misunderstood the article, why isn't he telling people to move their projects from C to C++? Isn't the basic concept a better C, with give or take no surprises recompiling your C with a C++ compiler, and trickling in new language features which are applicable to your code base?
Of course, he could be lumping C and C++ together into one bucket, which to be honest, I tend to do but coming at it from the other direction (assuming you mean C++ when you say C). However, his mentions of what is
What language will replace English? (Score:2)
Isn't that the apropos analogy? Let's do something as simple as keeping English the same, except for making its spelling phonetical. Any takers? An argument can be made that putting the current and "improved" version of English side-by-side, the phonetic version makes more sense.
Inertia, legacy, and culture are as much a part of C as the BNF diagrams are.
There are no flaws in C... (Score:3)
There are no flaws in C that cant be fixed by becoming a better programmer.
Problems with C pointers/memory allocation? (Score:2)
Why C++ is an insane language (Score:5, Informative)
The answer is here: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/ch... [chromium.org]
Go -- long term alternative? (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
CD is the successor to C? (Score:2)
No, CD is successor to cassette tape.
Re: (Score:2)
... and the "D" you linked to is only one of several C-like languages named "D".
There are also multiple languages each named "E" and "G".
Re: (Score:2)
As someo
Re: (Score:2)
JAI has a few quirky design features that may make it unsuitable as a systems programming language (e.g. it's hard to see how to do separate compilation). It's optimised for games, and games are an unusual area of programming, even compared with other HPC software.