ESR Sees Three Viable Alternatives To C
An anonymous reader writes: After 35 years of programming in C, Eric S. Raymond believes that we're finally seeing viable alternatives to the language. "We went thirty years -- most of my time in the field -- without any plausible C successor, nor any real vision of what a post-C technology platform for systems programming might look like. Now we have two such visions...and there is another."
"I have a friend working on a language he calls 'Cx' which is C with minimal changes for type safety; the goal of his project is explicitly to produce a code lifter that, with minimal human assistance, can pull up legacy C codebases. I won't name him so he doesn't get stuck in a situation where he might be overpromising, but the approach looks sound to me and I'm trying to get him more funding. So, now I can see three plausible paths out of C. Two years ago I couldn't see any. I repeat: this is huge... Go, or Rust, or Cx -- any way you slice it, C's hold is slipping."
Raymond's essay also includes a fascinating look back at the history of programming languages after 1982, when the major complied languages (FORTRAN, Pascal, and COBOL) "were either confined to legacy code, retreated to single-platform fortresses, or simply ran on inertia under increasing pressure from C around the edges of their domains.
"Then it stayed that way for nearly thirty years."
How exactly is it pronounced? Cause I can already see other language designers claiming "Our language is better than Cx!"
If it's making the reference I think it is, it would be "C double sharp [thoughtco.com]".
We are in [current year] for goodness sake!, modernity must be made of fads that beget novelty from novelty's sake.
Also boring, regular hammers and nails have been more or less as they are for millennia for some unknown reason (functionality? familiarity?, experience? previous use cases?, what's that?).
The time to change those old tools is really long overdue.
We have "modern hammers", and they are used quite a lot in construction. Ever heard of a nail gun [wikipedia.org]? Sure, they haven't totally rendered hammers obsolete (for one thing, they suck at removing nails) but neither will Cx completely replace C.
You're still not going to use a nail gun if you don't have the nails. C is the nails.
For as long as we're running Von Neumann architecture machines then C and C++ will continue to dominate anything and everything that needs to be high performance and/or low-level/hardware access.
Because if you don't need C/C++ then you're scripting or whatever much-higher-level language stuff. Languages like Go and Rust fit somewhere in between... no-man's land, where they're doomed to get lost like every single previous attempt at such languages.
Because if you don't need C/C++ then you're scripting
Yes, APL and the like totally qualify... But then again, APL and the like would profit from better architectures than what C runs on, so maybe you're right.
Static code analysis and runtime checking (valgrind) pretty makes C's little issues a non-event now.
And that lack of type safety is actually needed in some domains, so solving it makes it harder to write say kernel code.
The only problems I've seen with C in the last fifteen years are when the ****ing C++ zealots get control of the C compiler and have managed to break C in the process
"C with safety" has been tried before (Score:2)
Lots of smart people have tried hard to pull this off. See, for example C-Cured from UC Berkeley. They did not take off. I doubt ESR's "friend" is going to succeed where they failed.
I think an approach like Rust is more likely to be successful, where in addition to providing safety you provide a lot of nice language features to make the language more appealing.