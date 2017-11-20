Deep Learning Is Eating Software (petewarden.com) 87
Pete Warden, engineer and CTO of Jetpac, shares his view on how deep learning is already starting to change some of the programming is done. From a blog post, shared by a reader last week: The pattern is that there's an existing software project doing data processing using explicit programming logic, and the team charged with maintaining it find they can replace it with a deep-learning-based solution. I can only point to examples within Alphabet that we've made public, like upgrading search ranking, data center energy usage, language translation, and solving Go, but these aren't rare exceptions internally. What I see is that almost any data processing system with non-trivial logic can be improved significantly by applying modern machine learning. This might sound less than dramatic when put in those terms, but it's a radical change in how we build software. Instead of writing and maintaining intricate, layered tangles of logic, the developer has to become a teacher, a curator of training data and an analyst of results. This is very, very different than the programming I was taught in school, but what gets me most excited is that it should be far more accessible than traditional coding, once the tooling catches up. The essence of the process is providing a lot of examples of inputs, and what you expect for the outputs. This doesn't require the same technical skills as traditional programming, but it does need a deep knowledge of the problem domain. That means motivated users of the software will be able to play much more of a direct role in building it than has ever been possible. In essence, the users are writing their own user stories and feeding them into the machinery to build what they want.
"how deep learning is already starting to change some of the programming is done."
Perhaps how some of the English is done too?
You must be mistaken here, I think it was the rustmonster eating it all up. Only the blessed +2 rustproof vorpal blade can help you now, you lowly programmer. Tensorflow has now ascended.
Perhaps the AI optimised the sentence by removing the repeated "how"
Maybe it's learnt that subtly changing the sentence in the summary leads to more clicks, as readers who notice it click on the link to see if the error is just in the summary, or the article as well.
Or it was just written by someone with English as a second language
Or someone who isn't very bright.
Or it was a simple mistake.
One can speculate endlessly, but I notice more and more "English" on the Web that wouldn't be accepted in a primary school. Some comes from people whose first language is other than English; but many of those speak extremely correct English. A lot comes from people who were brought up and educated in Britain, the USA or other English-speaking countries.
If I had to account for it, I could only wonder if it has been hurriedly transcribed by someone whose English is quite poor, from a sound recording of variab
Except for the fact the deep learning systems, may not be efficient enough. There are some tasks which it excels at, however some tasks there just isn't the volume or rewards for outcomes for the system to adapt fast enough to.
Lets say a flood control dam system. Which is is strictly coded if water goes above this line, open the dam and flood the down, because otherwise the damage is far greater than flooding the town. The reason why this is computer controlled is because it takes the faulty morals out of
Except for the fact the deep learning systems, may not be efficient enough. There are some tasks which it excels at, however some tasks there just isn't the volume or rewards for outcomes for the system to adapt fast enough to.
That sort of goes out the window once the Singularity hits, though. A sufficiently advanced AI with the ability to goal-seek improvements to itself will wrap its own subsystems in learning simulators. It won't need to train on real-world disasters, it will simply iterate on simulated ones and then iterate on updating the simulation. Meta-learning, if you will.
The Go AI, which is now approximately 100 times smarter than it was before and is becoming nearly impenetrable for Go experts to understand how/why it
Wait, you mean Walmart pays those people to do that? I thought they were just deranged people with nothing better to do!
Ya, I'm calling BS. Give us some concrete examples of how ML/AI/DL is doing anything other than burning CPU cycles on public clouds that drive up revenue for the cloud vendor.
Google translate: https://www.nature.com/news/de... [nature.com]
Language tools are an obvious use for deep learning. Especially when users/contributors can tweak the context of words and idioms that do not directly translate very well into words and may require some cultural knowledge for proper use in sentences.
Something like accounting software would be hard to visualize using deep learning since the outc
Financial institutions have been using ML to detect fraud for years. Every large credit card transaction you make is scrutinized by AI systems to detect fraud. Insurance claims and tax returns are also being analyzed by ML systems. This is an argument from ignorance.
OK, so ya, I didn't give many qualifications. But implications that ML is improving coding (or at least "in a different way") needs some qualifications and examples. I'll even except that ML can optimize algorithms and "improve page rankings." BUT, it needs some pretty good examples and boundaries. Warden is trying to push us away from thinking his post is a "deep learning hype" piece, but that's exactly what it is.
I mean he says "What I’m seeing is that the problem is increasingly solved by repl
Essentially, ML can replace (parts of) systems that rely on heuristics. Anything with fixed rules, no matter how complicated the rule set, will not benefit. Why train a ML system when you can get 100% deterministic answers?
I've been thinking about this a good bit lately. Just last week, I was playing with a UCI data set for poker hand recognition. I used a neural net for the recognizer and tested it against the training and the test data set -- 99% accuracy!
Seems pretty impressive, right? But, a simple, rule-based system would be 100% correct, always.
I have a bad feeling that we're going to start seeing a lot of 99% solutions for 100% problems.
Matt Brattely's reply was to the topic and the article. The point of the article was that ML and AI was being used to develop a large amount of software that most people wouldn't recognize as being a use case for ML or AI. It doesn't take a genius to reach a logical conclusion that while he may not have stated this qualification up front, it's implied.
Yes, banks, etc. are probably using DL to detect fraud (another obvious use case). But that's not what I meant by Financial software. I mean things like T
It's doing a lot of things, but it isn't replacing traditional software, it is going in different directions, mostly image, text and voice processing, driving cars, driving data-center cooling,
I find tha tdatacentre cooling one a bit odd. There's traditional CFD software that deals with such things. Maybe I didn't read the right sources, but I never saw a comparison to the engineer+CFD software school of design.
Dr. Walter Gibbs: Won't that be grand? Computers and the programs will start thinking and the people will stop.
Nice Advertisement (Score:5, Interesting)
Most software today and in the coming decades is designed and developed to support business processes or data flow and execution in scientific processes. These systems need a deterministic and foreseeable behavior. Yes, you may use "learning" classification mechanisms such as neural networks to support some tasks, but this is not changing how we develop software. Especially, developing software is usual a technical and social process, as you have to understand the demands and needs of users, which require interviews and discussions with users. You also need to communicate with UI designers to develop together with users and UI designers useful and easily to understand interfaces. And yes, you have to map all this onto technology.
Not to mention the spate of articles showing how to destroy deep learning results by changing a few well-chosen pixels in images. You gotta have a heavily rule-based system in many cases, or in pretty much any case where "five 9s" reliability is involved.
The article isn't saying that traditional software development is changing. What is happening is that some problems are suitable for a solution based on deep learning, and for those problems, the traditional programmer is replaced by someone specializing in configuring the neural net and training it. Pretty obvious, of course.
Of course if it looks like it'll save money then it'll get applied to problems which aren't suitable. There will be tears; whether they're of sadness or laughter, we know not yet.
Re:Nice Advertisement (Score:5, Funny)
I think it's a reflection that people always relate to what they know.
For people who work in deep learning software, almost everything is just petabytes of data to be analyzed and classified.
For people who work with microcontrollers, almost all of today's software is pure bloat that wastes CPU cycles and RAM.
For people who work in security, almost all programmers are idiots.
For people who work in design, almost everything is ugly.
For everything else, there's MasterCard.
The lesson here is that you should have learned the languages of the future: Turbo-Pascal and Fortran.
I'd be willing to speculate that the underlying sad story is one where magical black boxes, in all their imperfection, can still do better than e.g. run of the mill application software written by the majority of programmers who got their degrees in the last decade or so. Not in things like bookkeeping of course, what with tax codes and all, couldn't learn that by example if one tried -- but for genuinely nebulous things like individual preferences in conference room scheduling, or other frankly shithead jo
If so, for a tiny fraction of the market (Score:4, Insightful)
ML is generally enabling scenarios that were just too tedious to actually do by developer hands. Sure there are specific scenarios where developers had done the best they can (and generally failed) with hopelessly unstructured data, but for the most part those problems were just left untouched as infeasible to do manually.
For the vast majority of software development, ML doesn't add anything. If you have no unstructured data or a way to impose structure, ML doesn't do anything over boring old programming. Even when you find yourself in one of the very chaotic, large, and diverse data sets where ML can in theory help you sort through, you have to first chew through enough data in training to get decent confidence. So you not only need a large data set, you also need to have a continued need after human assisted training has already done the work on a big chunk of that data. Even then you may be grasping for some intelligent way to apply ML techniques, because the kicker is you have to have some sort of real idea of what to do, even if you have a 'how to do it'.
Big Data has done this same song and dance. ML is now the purported answer to 'once collected and have tools to analyze, most orgs have no idea what to do with the data'. I suggest that the orgs will still have no idea what to do with the data, and ML won't move the needle much in the wider market because the root cause is just a general lack of thoughts on what to do with the data. This is the curse of hyped adoption, the vast majority of adopters will be disappointed because it doesn't magically solve.
Don't say ML for machine learning, when talking programming. There's already an unusual language called ML [wikipedia.org], so it's confusing.
Only for general programming (Score:2)
These systems will not gain the insight and expertise needed for many areas that require real-time responses. They may produce wonderful results in predicting stock market prices from historical data, but they will take far too long to be useful for the microsecond resolution trading that is done today. That takes teams of people designing new hardware and programming it, plus real-world factors such as proximity to the stock market's computers. As tech advances, the already trained, overly complex systems
but they will take far too long to be useful for the microsecond resolution trading that is done today
A guy like Warren Buffett may think a year before doing a trade, and he's been pretty good at it. Not everything has to be done at microsecond level.
linear regression (Score:4, Interesting)
Except that the heart of deep learning is nonlinear operations. If they were linear, you wouldn't have to make them deep.
No it's not, the value of BTG is crashing.
Neural networks are fragile (Score:5, Informative)
Once upon a time, I did my doctorate in machine learning. The machines were less powerful, but the algorithms? Basically the same as they are today. Sorry, the stuff most widely in use is still the same back-propagating neural networks. The machines are just faster, so the networks can be bigger. That's it.
Neural networks can work really well on specific problem domains. The problem is: You have no idea what they are actually learning. [theverge.com] The features that a network identifies within its layers are not really accessible to us. The problem lies, imho, in the total lack of domain knowledge. Since the network doesn't understand what the objects in those pictures are, they are doing a purely mechanical analysis of some (and who knows which) aspects of the pictures. They can learn some really weird things.
In a well-trained network, the results mostly coincide with our expectations. In a completely isolated domain, like chess or go, a network can be trained sufficiently to perform quite well. However, in open domains, they are fragile: we have no idea when they will break. Look at the video of the turtle being identified as a rifle (in the link above). Why does the identification jump seemingly at random? When will a cat will suddenly be guacamole? When will a pedestrian crossing the road will suddenly be just a pile of leaves? We have no idea, none.
It is certainly true that selecting and managing training data is a very different task from classic programming. However, it doesn't really take much domain knowledge. In most domains, gathering training data is tedious, not difficult. The hard part comes in figuring out how to make the best use of that data to train and test a network - and that requires a deep understanding of how the neural networks work (and how they don't work). Plus, frankly, a huge pile of trial and error, because there aren't many rules on how to best structure a net for any particular task.
I think some of these mistakes are really kind of interesting in an epistemological way. They remind me of a child making what are apparently nonsense associations between things that turn out to be weirdly insightful. Adults don't make the same comparisons mostly because they've been taught they're wrong, not because they actually are.
Call me... (Score:4, Insightful)
This article says pretty much nothing (Score:2)
existing software project doing data processing using explicit programming logic, and the team charged with maintaining it find they can replace it with a deep-learning-based solution
So, that team relied on a pre-made code to deal with a specific part of the implementation! Why is this news? Although I personally prefer to develop most of the (data-management) algorithms myself, relying on third-party dependencies is a quite common and acceptable proceeding in software development.
Most programming is glue (Score:4, Insightful)
Most programming jobs involve connecting stuff together. Converting a database format to another, design a GUI around it, add the entry points to turn it into some kind of module, extract or integrate features, etc... Even machine learning typically involves gathering a bunch of data turn it into a form that's acceptable for the learning module and feeding the results to some other component.
I don't know how machine learning will help with all that stuff. An AI won't write a video game, it can help making mobs smarter, generating convincing maps or optimizing revenue. But in the end that's just a module connected to other modules, and programmers will be needed to put the round peg into the square hole.
It will make things a bit more high level, as always. But except for a bunch of PhDs, I don't expect major changes in the way people program.
I am rubber, you are glue.
I work on mostly CRUD and e-reporting applications. Generally an org wants these kinds of apps to be predictable and reliable, not "organic" (trial and error). I don't see organic learning as a viable way to program such in the future.
However, I can see AI being used to test the apps and find potential bugs in the source code, being that "suspicious pattern detection" is something it can do relatively well. It may also suggest code, schema, and UI refactorings. But such AI would be an adviser to programmer
This sounds suspiciously like a lot of 4GL promises that were made in the 80s and 90s. They also sound like the kinds of promises made by Microsoft promoting their distributed data model based on Office. Many times I've seen users get in over their heads with systems that start out easy, but get complicated quickly. Worse, sometimes they ended up with processes that produced erroneous data. Ultimately, they resort to piling the whole smoldering hot mess onto the programmers, who have to "make it work" s
For computational linguistics (translation, analysis, etc), machine learning is not a net gain. What ML proponents forget to factor in is the vast time spent on gathering and hand-annotating large quantities of text (gold corpora).
Even worse, for many many languages, these gold corpora simply do not exist and there are no plans on making them, or they are too small to be used for ML.
And even when the gold corpora do exist, models trained on them become tightly coupled with the data. They become domain speci