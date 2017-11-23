Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


More Than Half of GitHub Is Duplicate Code, Researchers Find

Richard Chirgwin, writing for The Register: Given that code sharing is a big part of the GitHub mission, it should come at no surprise that the platform stores a lot of duplicated code: 70 per cent, a study has found. An international team of eight researchers didn't set out to measure GitHub duplication. Their original aim was to try and define the "granularity" of copying -- that is, how much files changed between different clones -- but along the way, they turned up a "staggering rate of file-level duplication" that made them change direction. Presented at this year's OOPSLA (part of the late-October Association of Computing Machinery) SPLASH conference in Vancouver, the University of California at Irvine-led research found that out of 428 million files on GitHub, only 85 million are unique. Before readers say "so what?", the reason for this study was to improve other researchers' work. Anybody studying software using GitHub probably seeks random samples, and the authors of this study argued duplication needs to be taken into account.

  • Dupes? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @07:02PM (#55613105) Journal

    You you don't don't say say.

  • Git submodules = hard (Score:3)

    by brian.stinar ( 1104135 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @07:09PM (#55613149) Homepage

    Yeah, it can be rough to learn how to use Git submodules...

    Honestly though, the few times I've directly integrated with someone else's code, it hasn't exactly been library-ready. There was a lot of massaging that had to be done the last time I did this, so a straight up duplication of their stuff was actually not a bad idea (AFTER I submitted them a PR to try and help manage this.) Their application wasn't designed as a library though, so I'm not sure what the right thing to do when you library-ify someone's code actually should be.

    • Yeah, it can be rough to learn how to use Git submodules...

      Or, maybe they're using subtrees :)

      Honestly though, the few times I've directly integrated with someone else's code, it hasn't exactly been library-ready. There was a lot of massaging that had to be done the last time I did this, so a straight up duplication of their stuff was actually not a bad idea (AFTER I submitted them a PR to try and help manage this.) Their application wasn't designed as a library though, so I'm not sure what the right thing

  • More Than Half of GitHub Is Duplicate Code, Resear (Score:4, Funny)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @07:17PM (#55613167)

    Richard Chirgwin, writing for The Register:

    • That's the hilarious part; duplicating code is also most of the purpose of github!!

      Wetness detected in local river!

  • 70% is a lot more than half. In this case the difference between half and 70% is a casual 129,000,000 duplicated files.

    Kudos for not going in mega-clickbait mode, but still, "nearly 3/4 or more than 2/3" would be a better title.

  • If half of the code is duplicate does that mean it is just a duplicate of the other half? If so then how would you know what the duplicate is and what the original is? Unless you count the duplicate code in with the original code in which case only one quarter of the code is a duplicate of the other quarter. Or maybe in my post thanksgiving carb haze I am over thinking this?

  • why dont that make one common pool (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @07:45PM (#55613257)
    put all the code in there and link it to the associated github accounts, providing the code is 100% identical it should work, but they must consider forks and even one line of code in one file will make a lot of difference in the compiled software
  • Do they mean (obv. I didn't read TFA) code is duplicated in non-forked code, or are they just observing that lots of projects will be forked by other users in order that they can play with it and post their pull requests to them?

    'cos if it's the latter, then that's kind of obvious isn't it?

    • They're saying, if you do research on software using github for your data, you have to take file duplication into account in your formulas.

      The problem, IMO, is that a lot of the rest is duplicated from somewhere else, but only one time on github, so the data is still polluted by duplication.

  • Pull requests (Score:3)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Thursday November 23, 2017 @08:36PM (#55613379)
    No surprise here, this is how this stupid thing works: in order to submit a one-line bugfix, one have to fork the repository, patch, commit, pull request.

    • It's true that git stores snapshots.

      However, if you make a one-line change, it's not going to store new copies of every file in the repository. It only stores a new and old copy of the one file that changed.

      https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2... [git-scm.com]

      So yes, there is some duplication, but not the entire repository for each change.

      • No shit, Sherlock. If you thought anyone here needs to be told that then I hope that you were drunk instead of assuming that everyone else here is at your intellectual level.

    • No surprise here, this is how this stupid thing works: in order to submit a one-line bugfix, one have to fork the repository, patch, commit, pull request.

      You don't have to fork it on github unless you want to use github's internal mechanisms. You can submit patches using any of the other mechanisms too, like a PR to an external repo, or a git-send email and so on and so forth.

      It is however rather convenient.

  • Or (Score:2)

    by no-body ( 127863 )

    reused/recycled code. One would be stupid to event/develop everything from the very beginning yet again...
    - haven't looked at the study though, no time..

  • Makes sense... it's called a fork. Several of my projects are forked more times than they contain files..
  • People don't care about analysing code properly, learning from it or even adequately adapting it to whatever other situation. In fact, I think that a big proportion of programming-related people aren't even able to analyse/understand random pieces of slightly complex code. There is an (ignorant) tendency towards ridiculously-specific specialisations and a systematic promotion of copy-pasting, absolute-truth-repetition and arbitrary, group-based assessments; and this is precisely why you see so many problems

