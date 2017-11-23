More Than Half of GitHub Is Duplicate Code, Researchers Find (theregister.co.uk) 55
Richard Chirgwin, writing for The Register: Given that code sharing is a big part of the GitHub mission, it should come at no surprise that the platform stores a lot of duplicated code: 70 per cent, a study has found. An international team of eight researchers didn't set out to measure GitHub duplication. Their original aim was to try and define the "granularity" of copying -- that is, how much files changed between different clones -- but along the way, they turned up a "staggering rate of file-level duplication" that made them change direction. Presented at this year's OOPSLA (part of the late-October Association of Computing Machinery) SPLASH conference in Vancouver, the University of California at Irvine-led research found that out of 428 million files on GitHub, only 85 million are unique. Before readers say "so what?", the reason for this study was to improve other researchers' work. Anybody studying software using GitHub probably seeks random samples, and the authors of this study argued duplication needs to be taken into account.
And the only way to push a change back to a repository you don't control! You fork, push your change to your fork, then create a pull request. This is by design - I have no idea why this is in any way a surprise.
Yeah, it can be rough to learn how to use Git submodules...
Honestly though, the few times I've directly integrated with someone else's code, it hasn't exactly been library-ready. There was a lot of massaging that had to be done the last time I did this, so a straight up duplication of their stuff was actually not a bad idea (AFTER I submitted them a PR to try and help manage this.) Their application wasn't designed as a library though, so I'm not sure what the right thing to do when you library-ify someone's code actually should be.
to do when you library-ify someone's code actually should be.
That's the hilarious part; duplicating code is also most of the purpose of github!!
If a project has very few dependencies, they might be following best practices to include the exact libraries they are using with the distribution. It isn't a one-size-fits-all situation.
70% is a lot more than half. In this case the difference between half and 70% is a casual 129,000,000 duplicated files.
Kudos for not going in mega-clickbait mode, but still, "nearly 3/4 or more than 2/3" would be a better title.
If half of the code is duplicate does that mean it is just a duplicate of the other half? If so then how would you know what the duplicate is and what the original is? Unless you count the duplicate code in with the original code in which case only one quarter of the code is a duplicate of the other quarter. Or maybe in my post thanksgiving carb haze I am over thinking this?
Even then, the original code may not be on GitHub. Projects like GCC, RTEMS and FreeBSD have the original code somewhere other than GitHub. So all of the code there for these and other projects is not original.
This could be a lot easier if you had content-addressable storage that refers to objects by their SHA1 hash.
That is not how it should be done in Java (maven or gradle) Python pip in c/cpp you usually just expect the dependency to be handled by a human. I only know of Golang where people check in the vendored dep

I assume you mean JS, though I'm not sure why with npm existing
I assume you mean JS, thou Iâ(TM)m not sure why with npm exsisting
They're saying, if you do research on software using github for your data, you have to take file duplication into account in your formulas.
The problem, IMO, is that a lot of the rest is duplicated from somewhere else, but only one time on github, so the data is still polluted by duplication.
It's true that git stores snapshots.
However, if you make a one-line change, it's not going to store new copies of every file in the repository. It only stores a new and old copy of the one file that changed.
https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2... [git-scm.com]
So yes, there is some duplication, but not the entire repository for each change.
No surprise here, this is how this stupid thing works: in order to submit a one-line bugfix, one have to fork the repository, patch, commit, pull request.
You don't have to fork it on github unless you want to use github's internal mechanisms. You can submit patches using any of the other mechanisms too, like a PR to an external repo, or a git-send email and so on and so forth.
It is however rather convenient.
reused/recycled code. One would be stupid to invent/develop everything from the very beginning yet again...
- haven't looked at the study though, no time..
