Why ESR Hates C++, Respects Java, and Thinks Go (But Not Rust) Will Replace C (ibiblio.org) 243
Open source guru Eric S. Raymond followed up his post on alternatives to C by explaining why he won't touch C++ any more, calling the story "a launch point for a disquisition on the economics of computer-language design, why some truly unfortunate choices got made and baked into our infrastructure, and how we're probably going to fix them." My problem with [C++] is that it piles complexity on complexity upon chrome upon gingerbread in an attempt to address problems that cannot actually be solved because the foundational abstractions are leaky. It's all very well to say "well, don't do that" about things like bare pointers, and for small-scale single-developer projects (like my eqn upgrade) it is realistic to expect the discipline can be enforced. Not so on projects with larger scale or multiple devs at varying skill levels (the case I normally deal with)... C is flawed, but it does have one immensely valuable property that C++ didn't keep -- if you can mentally model the hardware it's running on, you can easily see all the way down. If C++ had actually eliminated C's flaws (that is, been type-safe and memory-safe) giving away that transparency might be a trade worth making. As it is, nope.
He calls Java a better attempt at fixing C's leaky abstractions, but believes it "left a huge hole in the options for systems programming that wouldn't be properly addressed for another 15 years, until Rust and Go." He delves into a history of programming languages, touching on Lisp, Python, and programmer-centric languages (versus machine-centric languages), identifying one of the biggest differentiators as "the presence or absence of automatic memory management." Falling machine-resource costs led to the rise of scripting languages and Node.js, but Raymond still sees Rust and Go as a response to the increasing scale of projects.
Eventually we will have garbage collection techniques with low enough latency overhead to be usable in kernels and low-level firmware, and those will ship in language implementations. Those are the languages that will truly end C's long reign. There are broad hints in the working papers from the Go development group that they're headed in this direction... Sorry, Rustaceans -- you've got a plausible future in kernels and deep firmware, but too many strikes against you to beat Go over most of C's range. No garbage collection, plus Rust is a harder transition from C because of the borrow checker, plus the standardized part of the API is still seriously incomplete (where's my select(2), again?).
The only consolation you get, if it is one, is that the C++ fans are screwed worse than you are. At least Rust has a real prospect of dramatically lowering downstream defect rates relative to C anywhere it's not crowded out by Go; C++ doesn't have that.
He calls Java a better attempt at fixing C's leaky abstractions, but believes it "left a huge hole in the options for systems programming that wouldn't be properly addressed for another 15 years, until Rust and Go." He delves into a history of programming languages, touching on Lisp, Python, and programmer-centric languages (versus machine-centric languages), identifying one of the biggest differentiators as "the presence or absence of automatic memory management." Falling machine-resource costs led to the rise of scripting languages and Node.js, but Raymond still sees Rust and Go as a response to the increasing scale of projects.
Eventually we will have garbage collection techniques with low enough latency overhead to be usable in kernels and low-level firmware, and those will ship in language implementations. Those are the languages that will truly end C's long reign. There are broad hints in the working papers from the Go development group that they're headed in this direction... Sorry, Rustaceans -- you've got a plausible future in kernels and deep firmware, but too many strikes against you to beat Go over most of C's range. No garbage collection, plus Rust is a harder transition from C because of the borrow checker, plus the standardized part of the API is still seriously incomplete (where's my select(2), again?).
The only consolation you get, if it is one, is that the C++ fans are screwed worse than you are. At least Rust has a real prospect of dramatically lowering downstream defect rates relative to C anywhere it's not crowded out by Go; C++ doesn't have that.
This seems to reinforce how clueless he is (Score:2, Insightful)
He seems to think he has some great insight into why C is C, why C++ is C++. But really, he is so fucking clueless I don't know where to start.
Re:This seems to reinforce how clueless he is (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
People that met him claim he has halitosis too. That's what happens to people who oppose the C/C++ binarchy. Their heresy festers inside them, causes severe halitosis and they are driven out of society to live in the mountains. Where, from the look of him, ESR is headed.
Praise Kernighan, Ritchie and Stroustrup! Death to the heretic ESR!
Re: (Score:2)
He's right about C++, though.
-jcr
Indeed. C++ is a better C (Score:3, Interesting)
Take the low-level access provided by C, and then add the ability to construct both compile-time and run-time abstractions to an incredibly high level, but with as little cost as possible. That's C++.
C++ is an amazing achievement.
Every academic language approaches Lisp, but every practical language (you know, the ones that actually make the world turn) approaches C++; Bjarne said as much, and he was right.
Re:Indeed. C++ is a better C (Score:4, Interesting)
Perhaps such explicit separation is better. (Score:2, Insightful)
Usually, when you try to merge the 2 ideas, you end up with something as stupidly inefficient as run-time introspection.
So, because the guiding principle of C++ is "zero-overhead abstraction", perhaps it is the case that you must explicitly choose where the computation will occur—run-time or compile-time.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Constexpr functions were a big step in the right direction here, letting you move between compile-time and run-time computation without shifting syntax, but there's still no equivalent for data.
yes, there is: http://en.cppreference.com/w/c... [cppreference.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Indeed. C++ is a better C (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Indeed. C++ is a better C (Score:5, Interesting)
C++ is an amazing achievement.
You really need to get out more.
C++ is a steaming pile of needless complexity. I blame Stroustrup for his inability to say no whenever anyone came up with yet another feature to toss onto the dungheap.
The best thing about C++ is that you don't have to use all of it.
-jcr
Re: (Score:3)
C++, like C, like UNIX, is an amazing achievement with lots of mistakes. Hell, Windows NT managed to replace UNIX to some extent, but nothing really managed to replace C++ and C.
Re: (Score:2)
Can someone you this?
Poland cannot.
Re: (Score:3)
He seems to think C is in need of replacement. It is not.
Some of us care about security, and C suffers from a lack of strings or arrays*, making buffer overflows a way of life. This needs to be remedied, and "just don't do that" isn't a remedy.
-jcr
* C has pointers and some syntactic camouflage that makes them appear to be strings or arrays. Don't be suckered.
Re:This seems to reinforce how clueless he is (Score:4, Informative)
If you are doing things in which you need to be sure about security and/or safety you should be using static and dynamic tests and checks, which would find most of those issues with pointers and arrays. You should do those things even with a managed language.
Also, I would much prefer a language that allows me low level things (there is no reason you cannot implement a Pascal-style string in C, for instance) instead of forcing some restricted choice of operations decided by the language or library committees.
As for garbage collection - if you are really into security or safety, the most robust approach is to have no dynamic memory allocation at all. But when dynamic memory allocation is required, it really would be nice if deterministic (in both runtime and time-of-run) garbage collectors were available.
business code (Score:4, Insightful)
There's enough business logic programmed in C++ and Java to keep both languages around until my kids retire and they're not yet in the workforce. Rust and Go, yeah doubt there's a single company of any size running their business processes on either.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Rust and Go, yeah doubt there's a single company of any size running their business processes on either.
Regarding Go. Ever heard about Google? They are running a lot of it...
Docker is written in Go. Docker is probably single biggest thing happening in devops area in few last years and many, many companies are deploying it in production. And docker is exactly the thing you are 'running you business process on'
;)
Re:business code (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Great, until google decide to axe go for whatever reason they come up with, pay a bunch of interns to port all the code to another language and leave you eating dust...
Statement was about ' doubt there's a single company of any size running their business processes', not about long-term stability of language. Please do not move goalposts.
Re:business code (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Rust and Go, yeah doubt there's a single company of any size running their business processes on either.
You didn't even check before posting. Go is used at many companies, and even the younger Rust makes some money: https://www.rust-lang.org/en-U... [rust-lang.org]
Re: (Score:3)
I work for a FTSE250 UK company and we're running lots of Go in production and the company now depends upon it for important business processes. We continue to see an aggressive growth the use of Go in most areas of IT in our company.
We also have one specific bit of code in Rust also running in production because Go is not appropriate for it, but we're unlikely to increase the use of rust much more.
My previous company (a major UK based international publisher) is in a similar position since I introduced Go
Why refer to him as ESR? (Score:5, Insightful)
We have enough abbreviations in tech.
Hate it when people do that.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Extended Support Release (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
ESR has been called ESR on Slashdot and elsewhere for decades; he even answered questions here on
/. in a story titled "ESR Answers Your Questions" [slashdot.org]. This is about using a nickname, not an abbreviation.
The following is just a small selection from the past:
Re: (Score:2)
Provided you have infinite hardware resources... (Score:5, Insightful)
The higher the level of abstraction in your language, the higher the overhead it will create. Now, it needn't be so absolutely stupidly overengineered as
.net is, but still the metric fits, the more safeguards and handrails your language comes with, the higher the overhead it incurs to have them. This is admittedly not really a huge problem in today's working environment because our computer speeds are far greater than our needs.
Still, somehow it feels silly that I need increasingly more powerful computers just to run the same kind of program, only because programmers can't be assed to learn their trade and instead rely on ridiculously overblown frameworks that is the equivalent of delivering a pack of soda with a semi because you have to bring a soda factory along with the workforce since the framework doesn't know how to deliver a single soda.
Re: (Score:3)
And good frameworks help with that. When I build a house, I don't want a craftsman who takes time to learn how to use an adze so he can plane down lumber to the correct size for the job; I want a builder who
Re:Provided you have infinite hardware resources.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Personally, I think way more problems arise of terse syntax and high symbolic abstraction that C/C++ and derived languages like so much. I mean, I'm as lazy as the next programmer and that's why I like C (and its derived languages) but even I cannot ignore that
{ (a!=1)?b=!b:b=0}
is way less readable than
begin
if a is not equal 1 then set b equal complement of b else set b equal 0
end
You'd immediately spot an error in the second because the sentence would look "wrong".
Re: (Score:3)
With some extra spaces, and the whole thing changed to an expression (which is how ?: is supposed to be used) it's a lot easier to read.
b = (a != 1) ? !b : 0
The advantage of the ternary operator is that you only need the LHS part once, which helps if it's a more complex variable.
Re: (Score:2)
If your point was to make that part more readable, I think I want you on the other team in the next debate.
Re: Provided you have infinite hardware resources. (Score:2)
Construction metaphore (Score:4, Interesting)
And good frameworks help with that. When I build a house, I don't want a craftsman who takes time to learn how to use an adze so he can plane down lumber to the correct size for the job; I want a builder who knows he can get lumber of the correct dimensions right at the store.
On the other hand, when all you want to build is a garden shed, you can do it yourself in a quick week-end afternoon project by quickly nailing a few planks together. You definitely don't want a several month-long adventure involving half a dozen sub-contractors (and each further down, their own individual group of a dozen of sub-contractors), plus hiring a few special planification manager (because sub-contracors D and Y each out-source their screw to a different sub-sub-contractor. Incompatiubles) which will all require two hectars of work space around your shed. And somehow the garden shed need to be connected to an industrial triphase 380V power connector in order to be able to function.
Some time, over reliance on frameworks and helpers means that some very simple projects that would be handled by a few dozens of C or C++ lines of code (perhaps a couple of hundreds top), suddenly need to pull more than 20 MiBs of libraries in the package and are dependent on 200 different github repositories (hoping that they'll not blocked on the dev's whim - see Node.js and string alignement). And you need to use special command line settings to tell the VM to allocate 2 GiB of memory for the process.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Provided you have infinite hardware resources.. (Score:4, Insightful)
It's not always so clear cut. What you say is definitely true for naive compilers, but higher-level abstraction also often mean more information for the compiler and more freedom for the compiler. These can translate to better optimisations. To give a trivial example, languages like Java provide an abstraction that looks like a C struct, but don't require that the memory layout be visible to the programmer. Imagine that you create a struct-like Java object with RGB values to represent a colour and you do the same in C. Now you put them in an array and try to do some processing on them. The C version is constrained to lay out the objects as three fields with no padding (this is visible in the language with sizeof and will break ABIs if it dynamically changes). The Java version, in contrast, is allowed to put an unused padding field at the end of the struct. Why does that matter? If you want to vectorise the loop, then being able to guarantee 4-element alignment for every object in the array is a huge win. This is a legal transform for a Java compiler, but not a legal transform for a C compiler unless it can prove that no pointers to the array escape (and a few other constraints).
The big advantage of C was that a fairly simple compiler for a simple architecture could get very good performance. The disadvantage for C is that compilers quickly hit diminishing returns and the abstract machine makes a number of desirable optimisations unsound.
For example, if your language has a first-class notion of immutability, then this gives the compiler the opportunity to elide copies or add copies if they make sense for NUMA systems, and gives the compiler a lot more freedom with regard to reordering or eliding loads. Similarly, if your source language has higher-level notions of sharing then this means that you can avoid a lot of defensive memory barriers that you'd need for correct C/C++ code. If your language has stricter guarantees on aliasing, then a whole lot of optimisations suddenly become easier.
Any compiler optimisation is a mixture of two things: an analysis and a transformation. The analysis must be able to tell you if the preconditions for the transform are met. The more information you can give to the compiler, the more often the analysis can prove that the preconditions hold and enable the transform.
Re: (Score:3)
The higher the level of abstraction in your language, the higher the overhead it will create.
This is exactly why C++ remains popular among those who create large, complex, high-performance applications. C++ is well known for using zero-cost abstractions. That means you get the performance of low-level C code, but can design much safer interfaces and type safety in your code which allow the compiler, not a runtime, to validate that the code is correct and safe.
For certain types of applications, it's an effective compromise between the pragmatism of retaining backwards compatibility with decades-ol
Re: (Score:3)
If you want to say that it explodes violently in your face from time to time, it has an attitude that few can stomach, is way overengineered for its supposed purposed and manages to go around in circles of trying to fight itself and stand in its own way instead of getting to the point and be done with it, yes.
Re: Provided you have infinite hardware resources. (Score:3)
In defense of C++ (Score:5, Interesting)
The reason we have to say "don't do that" is because C++ remains compatible with C and older version of C++. There are literally billions of lines of existing C++ code out there, and the language committee realizes it can't just snap its finger and order everyone to rewrite all that old code (which is stable, functional, and debugged, btw) because we have something newer and better now.
It's pretty straightforward to write safe, new C++ code if you understand how to use the new features and abstractions. I wrote an entire game / game engine recently using modern C++, and it's amazing how few bugs I've had thanks to recent language improvements and techniques.
I'm not sure where this "large projects can't enforce code discipline" idea comes from. What does he think "coding standards" are, which nearly every major company, organization, or project has? And if someone doesn't understand how to use a smart pointer instead of a raw pointer or avoiding class inheritance hell at this point, then really, they shouldn't be contributing to your C++ projects.
I get it that some people dislike or distrust C++. It's a complex language that's hard to master. They don't like that it makes a lot of compromises in the name of practicality, but that real-world practicality is why many of us use it for large, performance-critical real-world projects. I'd never argue that C++ is the right language for every project. In fact, it's a fairly specialized language at this point. But that level of hyperbole is a bit annoying.
Re:In defense of C++ (Score:4, Insightful)
and debugged
Amply demonstrated by the numerous memory exploits?
;)
Re: (Score:2)
I get it that some people dislike or distrust C++. It's a complex language that's hard to master.
And once you master it, there's limited benefits. It's useful for large, complex programs where speed is important. Examples are games, browsers, large desktop apps etc. That's it -- it's useful in a very small amount of software. For any other type of software, you can use C, Java, Python, Rust, Nim etc.
Languages like Rust (which is already used in browsers like Firefox) and Nim (which has a very efficient reference counting GC) are the future where performance is important. If you want high performance an
Re: (Score:2)
It's useful for large, complex programs where speed is important. That's it -- it's useful in a very small amount of software.
Not sure what your frame of reference is, but that's a LOT of software. Hell, it's basically everything that isn't trivial or severely memory constrained. Had to switch form C++ to C once for a pretty heavily memory constrained embedded application, but otherwise I've been able to get away with using C++ practically everywhere.
Re:In defense of C++ (Score:4, Insightful)
Not sure what your frame of reference is, but that's a LOT of software.
No, it's not. Few programmers work on projects that are millions of lines of code and it has to be as fast as possible (real-time).
For servers, memory is cheap ($200 extra) so you can just use Java for that 2 million LOC project.
That leaves C++ only for AI, professional games and large desktop apps (Photoshop, browsers, office etc.). While these types of software are used a lot, no more than 100,000 programmers are working on this, at any given time.
For in-house desktop apps of medium complexity (upto say 500k LOC), you can use C# or VB.net.
Even for games, where low time for development is paramount, the engine is written by one company in C++. Then dozens of other companies use that engine and Lua or some other scripting language to actually write the game quickly.
The remaining 95% programmers can use a sane programming language like C, Python, Swift, Java, Rust, Nim or even Go.
Bottom line: programmer time is money for the company and C++ probably has the 2nd highest cost per line of code compared to other languages (assembly language is 1st in cost/LOC).
Re: (Score:3)
For servers, memory is cheap ($200 extra) so you can just use Java for that 2 million LOC project.
You may have been right a few years ago, but for the last couple of years memory, specially server memory, has become way more expensive due to supply simply not being apple to keep up with supply after much of the manufacturing capacity was shifted to making memory for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. We're talking about a situation where's it's been badly eating into server vendor profit margins and sales due to increased cost. Thus memory use is important and so is performance when companies
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
For in-house desktop apps of medium complexity (upto say 500k LOC), you can use C# or VB.net.
Ok stop right there. No one should use any of the
.net crap except if you are forced to due to some Microsoft constraints.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And the programmers who write your phone apps would like it very much not to waste 10x or 20x of time writing software in a half-low level and half-high level language like C++. That's why they use Java (Android) or Swift (iOS). Before Swift, programmers had to use Objective C, which is slow as hell in terms of app development time.
Re: 20% slower!???? Are you INSANE!!!!!!111???1111 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure where this "large projects can't enforce code discipline" idea comes from. What does he think "coding standards" are
Won't help you when your code is 30 years old and has been hacked around by slave labour in the form of military conscripts and customer provided "consultants".
Re: (Score:2)
Amen to that. I'm a developer on a 1.2MLOC project written almost entirely in C++. It's 15 years old by now, and has has literally a thousand pairs of hands in it. It's open source, and so the quality of code has varied mightily over those 15 years. It's a big, bloated, barely maintainable mess, and leaks memory like a sieve that's been blasted with a shotgun.
I learned C++ hacking on that code. I also learned to hate it.
This large project, at least, can't enforce code discipline, nor would it do any good if
Re: (Score:2)
C compatibility gives C++ and advantage to become C replacement, since it provides a clear migration path:
0) write unit / integration tests and retest after each step,
1) compile project with c++ compiler, fix compiler errors and warnings,
2) find all mallocs / frees and replace with smart pointers,
3) [doing whole bunch of other modernizing stuff]
Even only doing steps up to (2) opens possibilities to write new code in a safer manner. Of course, if the existing code base is horrible mess and rewrite from
Re: (Score:2)
find all mallocs / frees and replace with smart pointers
Firstly, I want to highlight my limited experience with C (tons of experience in modern C-based languages though) and this comment being a honest concern. After that short introduction, here I go: I am currently developing a plain-C application and, as a way to adapt my modern-language expertise to the C peculiarities, I have come up with a set of methods simplifying things like memory management and array instantiation. That application is meant to systematically deal with strings of virtually any size wha
Re: (Score:3)
What is the type of stringVariable? If it's char*, then how do I know when it's been stored on the heap and read back that it's dynamically allocated on the heap and so needs freeing?
What are the ownership semantics of the first argument to StringAction_m? Since you're assigning the result to the input variable, I presume that it's t
Re: (Score:2)
What is the type of stringVariable? If it's char*, then how do I know when it's been stored on the heap and read back that it's dynamically allocated on the heap and so needs freeing?
It is char* and has certainly been stored on the heap because everything is instantiated via malloc. As said, one of my intentions was too create an overall consistent approach usable in any situation. I don't need to worry about different types of strings or any other thing: everything is compatible with everything else and has the same requirements like calling free afterwards.
What are the ownership semantics of the first argument to StringAction_m? Since you're assigning the result to the input variable, I presume that it's taking an owning reference and explicitly destroying it?
When you call StringAction_m, you can choose to instantiate a variable from scratch and not care about anything else by passing th
Re: (Score:2)
[..] what might be wrong with that approach [...]
Since I write C++, I'm not sure I can comment if this approach is wrong in the context of C language. From C++ perspective I see some risks:
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
And if someone doesn't understand how to use a smart pointer instead of a raw pointer or avoiding class inheritance hell at this point, then really, they shouldn't be contributing to your C++ projects.
Maybe the projects aren't mine. Maybe the project is run by a business, and I'm just one of the people in the team, and the boss has hired a few idiots as well.
Re:In defense of C++ (Score:4, Insightful)
No computer language is going to help a project programmed by idiots.
Re: (Score:2)
No language can compensate for having idiots in your team, but some languages, like C++, make it worse.
And remember: if you see no idiots on your team, you are the idiot.
Well, don't do that! (Score:5, Interesting)
Arguing that it's harder for large-scale projects to manage a 'well, don't do that' approach implies that he's completely missed the last 40 years of tool development. This is much more of a problem for small C++ projects than large ones. Large ones have pre-push hooks that run static checkers that enforce rules like no bare pointer and no operator new / delete. It's the smaller ones that rely on programmer discipline to do this that are more likely to have problems.
Go is a horrible language. It has multithreading as a core part of the language, but no memory model and no type system that can express notions of sharing or immutability. The designers clearly realised that generic types are important, and so added precisely one to the language (the map type, which is parameterised on the key/value types). It has a map type that maps from one object type to another, but no way for users to define what equality (or ordered comparison or hash) means on objects.
Re: (Score:2)
but no memory model
I thought the memory model was that a channel receive happens-after the corresponding channel send?
Re:Well, don't do that! (Score:5, Informative)
Sorry, I should have been more explicit. Messages sent over channels establish a happens-before relationship, but not with respect to any other memory operations. Everything else is non-atomic. That's fine in a language like Erlang, which doesn't allow mutable shared state (in Erlang, the only mutable object is the process dictionary, which cannot be shared), or Pony (and, I think, Rust) where the type system guarantees that no object is both shared between threads and mutable at the same time. In Go, the language makes it easy to share pointers to mutable objects, but then doesn't provide any guarantees about ordering or synchronisation for accesses to them.
Go tells people to 'share data by communicating', which basically means that you shouldn't share mutable data you should share channels that are used to serialise operations on mutable data. That's fine as a programming model, but the language provides absolutely no help (either in the type system or the tooling) to ensure that code actually follows this model. If ESR's complaint about C++ is that it requires programmers to follow 'well, don't do that' rules, then he should hate Go, because the only way of using it to write correct programs is to carefully avoid doing something that the language makes easy to do accidentally. At least with C++, it's relatively easy to audit code for violations of the C++ Core Guidelines. It's practically impossible to audit Go code for sharing of pointers to mutable state (in the general case, Go's subtyping model means that it reduces to the halting problem, in the common case it's just really, really hard).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Mozilla has run a very large-scale C++ project for many years, with an elite team of developers. Mozilla makes extensive use of enormous test suites, static checkers, Valgrind, ASAN, TSAN, etc. Mozilla created Rust because we concluded C++ was not reliable enough or secure enough for large-scale multithreaded applications.
Re: (Score:3)
Mozilla has run a very large-scale C++ project for many years, with an elite team of developers
If you've ever looked at the Mozilla code base, then you'd be a lot more reluctant to describe their team of developers as 'elite'. The most positive thing I can say about it is that it's not as bad as OpenOffice.
Re: (Score:3)
I worked on it for years. Given the size and the age of the code, and the problem domain, it's not bad. As for "elite", well, almost any of Mozilla's C++ developers could get a job at Google/Facebook/Apple/Microsoft easily. Many have.
Re: (Score:3)
"we concluded C++ was not reliable enough or secure enough for large-scale multithreaded applications."
That should have been "we concluded multithreading was not reliable enough or secure for large scale applications".
When your browser switched from multiprocess to multithreaded back in the day (presumably to make it easier to port to windows) its reliability went down the toilet. Now you're making a big deal about going back to multiprocess. Well whoop-de-doo.
There is nothing wrong with C++ for large scale
Re: (Score:2)
" Large ones have pre-push hooks that run static checkers that enforce rules like no bare pointer and no operator new / delete."
Yeah, right. And unicorns write these hooks while riding moonbeams in their spare time.
The projects YOU have worked on might have done so, I've been on dozens that didn't.
Vectorization (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
GCC can vectorize pretty well.
You may have to give it some hints and be careful how you code your loops but it works. See this article. https://locklessinc.com/articles/vectorize/
That was using GCC 4 some years ago. I have not checked but I'd wager it's even better now.
Clang/LLVM also does a good job of vectorization.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed, but I'd like to take a step back. IMHO, it is idiotic to first write a loop and then vectorize it -- we should have vector types to begin with. We've had them in Fortran for over 20 years, though not necessarily in all compilers as you point out (I remember using a nice SIMD-aware commercial compiler back in 2001). Today, you can use Julia as a modern replacement of Fortran with a free compiler, though you may need to give the @simd hint in some cases.
I guess my physics background shows here. Whe
Hasn't Ada fixed all of this decades ago? (Score:5, Interesting)
What I find kind of annoying is that Ada fixed all these flaws decades ago with Ada 95, now it is at Ada 2012 and still gets no love, just because it's a bit more verbose than C if you use it correctly. (Though not necessarily more verbose than C++.) Sure it has some flaws, e.g. concerning aliases and their scoping rules, but these are mostly inconveniences and some of them have been fixed in Ada 2012. But it doesn't stop there, the same story can be said about dynamic languages. Take fancy new dynamic language X and you can be fairly certain that CommonLisp solved all the problems of the new language already in the 80s.
Maybe developers are in the end less rational than they think? It seems to me that a language must have serious flaws, lots of incoherent shortcuts and tricks, or at least a cryptic syntax to become really successful.
Re: (Score:2)
No, Ada in practice doesn't have memory safety or thread safety. For high-assurance stuff like avionics you can avoid those problems with theorem proving or by sticking to an extremely limit language subset that e.g. forbids dynamic heap allocations
... but that is not practical for large applications.
Re: (Score:2)
Though not necessarily more verbose than C++.
What on Earth makes you think C is less verbose than C++? In C, you have to manually, painstakingly free every resource, while C++ does it all for you. In C, you are checking for errors on every single function invocation throughout your program, while C++ requires only a handful of strategically placed try/catch blocks. In C, dealing with strings or dynamic arrays is a source of endless pain and misery, but C++ makes it a snap - and gets all the resource allocation right as well, without even having to thi
ESR is incompetent (Score:4, Interesting)
I remember I interacted with him back when he started the irker project.
That pretty trivial piece of software, written in Python, was riddled with bugs, and no amount of bug reporting and discussing with him the design mistakes got anything fixed for a whole week, despite him actively trying.
I rewrote the whole thing in C++ in two days and it always worked robustly from the get go.
Ok, you want a garbage collector (Score:2)
Ok, you stated your position in the old debate. It is clear that you want a garbage collected language. Some high profile programmers agree with you, others have different ideas.
Personally, I tend to prefer manual memory management, I think that garbage collectors are wasteful and that abstraction pile is the reason why we have these ridiculous 6 GB smartphones that still have unacceptable latency. But I understand the value of it.
Re: (Score:3)
what a bull (Score:2)
Zillions large scale C++ projects, and nobody creates or deletes bare pointers,veerybody uses smart pointers
Re: (Score:2)
People use bare pointers all the time: "this". They also use references, which are semantically equivalent.
"Modern C++" with smart pointers etc doesn't come close to protecting you from use-after-free bugs. See for example https://github.com/isocpp/CppC... [github.com]
Re: (Score:2)
People use bare pointers all the time: "this". They also use references, which are semantically equivalent.
What the GP meant to say was "pointers dynamically allocated with the new keyword" not "bare pointer". Discussing use of the -> operator is not productive because all smart pointer constructs usually have this operator overloaded for example std::auto_ptr. this, as I'm sure you know, is a special "bare pointer". If I had a class Foo and in some scope I declared: Foo foo; for example, inside of foo I might access foo's members by calling this->someMemberVariable (usually inherited). Even though I'm
Re: (Score:2)
Zillions large scale C++ projects, and nobody creates or deletes bare pointers,veerybody uses smart pointers
Real C++ programmers understand the nature of compile time languages and almost exclusively use RAII [wikipedia.org]. C++11 makes it even easier to follow this principle.
Wait what? (Score:2)
Hates C++.
Loves Java.
Go will *replace* C?
Is there anything of value to read here? (No I haven't even RTFS)
Drivers/Firmware (Score:2)
If it's a choice between pointers and parens (Score:2)
Re:He is right (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
C++ is just a mess. There are no real memory management tools
Yeah, except for smart pointers + RAII and the ability to override global, per-class, or even per-object allocators and add whatever sort of memory tooling you can dream up. Other than that, no memory management tools.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
but leaves you hanging for almost anything else like files, sockets
Don't lambdas in modern Java allow equivalent APIs to dynamically-scoped contexts in Lisp/Scheme etc.? Things like WITH-OPEN-FILE should be implementable this way, since they're basically equivalent to destroying a stack-allocated object with the proper destructor.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Using 100% of C++'s features is pretty easy
I hope that means "in a large project, that happens very easily" rather than "it's grokkable". Otherwise you should perhaps dedicate your brain to science for the purpose of furthering mankind's fate by means of transhumanism.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want elegance and power, C++ is pretty nice
Dude, put down the crack pipe.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)