Why ESR Hates C++, Respects Java, and Thinks Go (But Not Rust) Will Replace C (ibiblio.org) 39
Open source guru Eric S. Raymond followed up his post on alternatives to C by explaining why he won't touch C++ any more, calling the story "a launch point for a disquisition on the economics of computer-language design, why some truly unfortunate choices got made and baked into our infrastructure, and how we're probably going to fix them." My problem with [C++] is that it piles complexity on complexity upon chrome upon gingerbread in an attempt to address problems that cannot actually be solved because the foundational abstractions are leaky. It's all very well to say "well, don't do that" about things like bare pointers, and for small-scale single-developer projects (like my eqn upgrade) it is realistic to expect the discipline can be enforced. Not so on projects with larger scale or multiple devs at varying skill levels (the case I normally deal with)... C is flawed, but it does have one immensely valuable property that C++ didn't keep -- if you can mentally model the hardware it's running on, you can easily see all the way down. If C++ had actually eliminated C's flaws (that is, been type-safe and memory-safe) giving away that transparency might be a trade worth making. As it is, nope.
He calls Java a better attempt at fixing C's leaky abstractions, but believes it "left a huge hole in the options for systems programming that wouldn't be properly addressed for another 15 years, until Rust and Go." He delves into a history of programming languages, touching on Lisp, Python, and programmer-centric languages (versus machine-centric languages), identifying one of the biggest differentiators as "the presence or absence of automatic memory management." Falling machine-resource costs led to the rise of scripting languages and Node.js, but Raymond still sees Rust and Go as a response to the increasing scale of projects.
Eventually we will have garbage collection techniques with low enough latency overhead to be usable in kernels and low-level firmware, and those will ship in language implementations. Those are the languages that will truly end C's long reign. There are broad hints in the working papers from the Go development group that they're headed in this direction... Sorry, Rustaceans -- you've got a plausible future in kernels and deep firmware, but too many strikes against you to beat Go over most of C's range. No garbage collection, plus Rust is a harder transition from C because of the borrow checker, plus the standardized part of the API is still seriously incomplete (where's my select(2), again?).
The only consolation you get, if it is one, is that the C++ fans are screwed worse than you are. At least Rust has a real prospect of dramatically lowering downstream defect rates relative to C anywhere it's not crowded out by Go; C++ doesn't have that.
This seems to reinforce how clueless he is
He seems to think he has some great insight into why C is C, why C++ is C++. But really, he is so fucking clueless I don't know where to start.
business code
There's enough business logic programmed in C++ and Java to keep both languages around until my kids retire and they're not yet in the workforce. Rust and Go, yeah doubt there's a single company of any size running their business processes on either.
Rust and Go, yeah doubt there's a single company of any size running their business processes on either.
Regarding Go. Ever heard about Google? They are running a lot of it...
Docker is written in Go. Docker is probably single biggest thing happening in devops area in few last years and many, many companies are deploying it in production. And docker is exactly the thing you are 'running you business process on'
;)
Why refer to him as ESR?
We have enough abbreviations in tech.
Hate it when people do that.
Provided you have infinite hardware resources...
The higher the level of abstraction in your language, the higher the overhead it will create. Now, it needn't be so absolutely stupidly overengineered as
.net is, but still the metric fits, the more safeguards and handrails your language comes with, the higher the overhead it incurs to have them. This is admittedly not really a huge problem in today's working environment because our computer speeds are far greater than our needs.
Still, somehow it feels silly that I need increasingly more powerful computers just to run the same kind of program, only because programmers can't be assed to learn their trade and instead rely on ridiculously overblown frameworks that is the equivalent of delivering a pack of soda with a semi because you have to bring a soda factory along with the workforce since the framework doesn't know how to deliver a single soda.
And good frameworks help with that. When I build a house, I don't want a craftsman who takes time to learn how to use an adze so he can plane down lumber to the correct size for the job; I want a builder who
java programmers, lol (Score:1)
Did this guy ever write anything that needed to be fast or realtime?
In defense of C++
The reason we have to say "don't do that" is because C++ remains compatible with C and older version of C++. There are literally billions of lines of existing C++ code out there, and the language committee realizes it can't just snap its finger and order everyone to rewrite all that old code (which is stable, functional, and debugged, btw) because we have something newer and better now.
It's pretty straightforward to write safe, new C++ code if you understand how to use the new features and abstractions. I wrote an entire game / game engine recently using modern C++, and it's amazing how few bugs I've had thanks to recent language improvements and techniques.
I'm not sure where this "large projects can't enforce code discipline" idea comes from. What does he think "coding standards" are, which nearly every major company, organization, or project has? And if someone doesn't understand how to use a smart pointer instead of a raw pointer or avoiding class inheritance hell at this point, then really, they shouldn't be contributing to your C++ projects.
I get it that some people dislike or distrust C++. It's a complex language that's hard to master. They don't like that it makes a lot of compromises in the name of practicality, but that real-world practicality is why many of us use it for large, performance-critical real-world projects. I'd never argue that C++ is the right language for every project. In fact, it's a fairly specialized language at this point. But that level of hyperbole is a bit annoying.
and debugged
Amply demonstrated by the numerous memory exploits?
;)
I get it that some people dislike or distrust C++. It's a complex language that's hard to master.
And once you master it, there's limited benefits. It's useful for large, complex programs where speed is important. Examples are games, browsers, large desktop apps etc. That's it -- it's useful in a very small amount of software. For any other type of software, you can use C, Java, Python, Rust, Nim etc.
Languages like Rust (which is already used in browsers like Firefox) and Nim (which has a very efficient reference counting GC) are the future where performance is important. If you want high performance an
It's useful for large, complex programs where speed is important. That's it -- it's useful in a very small amount of software.
Not sure what your frame of reference is, but that's a LOT of software. Hell, it's basically everything that isn't trivial or severely memory constrained. Had to switch form C++ to C once for a pretty heavily memory constrained embedded application, but otherwise I've been able to get away with using C++ practically everywhere.
I'm not sure where this "large projects can't enforce code discipline" idea comes from. What does he think "coding standards" are
Won't help you when your code is 30 years old and has been hacked around by slave labour in the form of military conscripts and customer provided "consultants".
Well, don't do that!
Arguing that it's harder for large-scale projects to manage a 'well, don't do that' approach implies that he's completely missed the last 40 years of tool development. This is much more of a problem for small C++ projects than large ones. Large ones have pre-push hooks that run static checkers that enforce rules like no bare pointer and no operator new / delete. It's the smaller ones that rely on programmer discipline to do this that are more likely to have problems.
Go is a horrible language. It has multithreading as a core part of the language, but no memory model and no type system that can express notions of sharing or immutability. The designers clearly realised that generic types are important, and so added precisely one to the language (the map type, which is parameterised on the key/value types). It has a map type that maps from one object type to another, but no way for users to define what equality (or ordered comparison or hash) means on objects.
but no memory model
I thought the memory model was that a channel receive happens-after the corresponding channel send?
Re:Well, don't do that! (Score:4, Informative)
Sorry, I should have been more explicit. Messages sent over channels establish a happens-before relationship, but not with respect to any other memory operations. Everything else is non-atomic. That's fine in a language like Erlang, which doesn't allow mutable shared state (in Erlang, the only mutable object is the process dictionary, which cannot be shared), or Pony (and, I think, Rust) where the type system guarantees that no object is both shared between threads and mutable at the same time. In Go, the language makes it easy to share pointers to mutable objects, but then doesn't provide any guarantees about ordering or synchronisation for accesses to them.
Go tells people to 'share data by communicating', which basically means that you shouldn't share mutable data you should share channels that are used to serialise operations on mutable data. That's fine as a programming model, but the language provides absolutely no help (either in the type system or the tooling) to ensure that code actually follows this model. If ESR's complaint about C++ is that it requires programmers to follow 'well, don't do that' rules, then he should hate Go, because the only way of using it to write correct programs is to carefully avoid doing something that the language makes easy to do accidentally. At least with C++, it's relatively easy to audit code for violations of the C++ Core Guidelines. It's practically impossible to audit Go code for sharing of pointers to mutable state (in the general case, Go's subtyping model means that it reduces to the halting problem, in the common case it's just really, really hard).
Re: (Score:3)
Vectorization (Score:1)
Hasn't Ada fixed all of this decades ago?
What I find kind of annoying is that Ada fixed all these flaws decades ago with Ada 95, now it is at Ada 2012 and still gets no love, just because it's a bit more verbose than C if you use it correctly. (Though not necessarily more verbose than C++.) Sure it has some flaws, e.g. concerning aliases and their scoping rules, but these are mostly inconveniences and some of them have been fixed in Ada 2012. But it doesn't stop there, the same story can be said about dynamic languages. Take fancy new dynamic lang