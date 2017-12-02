Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Perl Christmas Cheer

Perl, Perl 6, and Two Application Frameworks Release 2017 Advent Calendars (perladvent.org) 23

Posted by EditorDavid from the more-than-one-way-to-do-it dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Friday saw this year's first new posts on the Perl Advent Calendar, a geeky tradition first started back in 2000. It describes Santa including Unicode's "Father Christmas" emoji by enabling UTF-8 encoding and then using the appropriate hexadecimal code.

But in another corner of the North Pole, you can also unwrap the Perl 6 Advent Calendar, which this year celebrates the two-year anniversary of the official launch of Perl 6. Its first post follows a Grinch who used the but and does operators in Perl 6, while wrapping methods and subroutines to add extra sneaky features, "and even mutated the language itself to do our bidding."

Perl/Python guru Joel Berger has also started an advent calendar for the Mojolicious web application framework (written in Perl), and there's apparently also an advent calendar coming for the Perl Dancer web application framework.

Comments Filter:

  • ACs hate it (Score:3)

    by DCFusor ( 1763438 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @11:56AM (#55664059) Homepage
    Real programmers just use it to get 'er done. I guess you feel embarrassed enough to want to hide your identity while displaying ignorance and intellectual laziness.
    • Oh please. The only way perl could be more write-only was if there was a requirement that you carve it in granite.

      • Re:ACs hate it (Score:5, Insightful)

        by DCFusor ( 1763438 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @12:14PM (#55664147) Homepage
        Bad programmers can create write-only code in any language...I could name a few that are worse than perl, since they copied the regular expression engine and too-clever-by-half beginner people abuse the snot out of it. Is that what you mean? I don't know anyone who has troubles reading and maintaining my code in any language. Hmm...maybe it's not the language.
        • "Bad programmers can write bad programs" is a tautology. The problem with perl is that it makes it (really) hard for good programmers to make (and MAINTAIN) good programs.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by arth1 ( 260657 )

            "Bad programmers can write bad programs" is a tautology.

            No, it isn't. Linguistically there's nothing tautological about "A can B", no matter what the relation between A and B is.

            The problem with perl is that it makes it (really) hard for good programmers to make (and MAINTAIN) good programs.

            There are many problems with perl, but unless you define what a "good program" is, this is meaningless.
            Perl gives programmers more rope than most languages. How they use that rope is up to them.

      • Re: ACs hate it (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I havenâ(TM)t seen Perl in a long time but canâ(TM)t imagine itâ(TM)s never evolved into something which is basically the same as everything else by now.

        I have to admit the reason I donâ(TM)t bother with Python is that so far, most Python code Iâ(TM)ve seen has been Write-Only because just like Perl and PhP, the people writing most of the code in it has been âoeI donâ(TM)t want to learn to program, I just wanna do stuffâ.

        In the old days, it was BASIC, Visual Basic, se

        • Mod parent up. Most people oversimplify the issues here. A carpenter may not be a good architect - the reverse is also true, few get both right. The vanity titles get tossed around far too much in lieu of pay and real perks.

      • I'll second that. I once tried to understand what was going on in get_iplayer. It was completely opaque. Regexes can suck my ass. I spent several days trying to figure something out (I don't remember what I was trying to do) to no avail. I ended up giving up. To be fair, I'm not a professional programmer, but I don't often struggle that much with source code. I swear, every time I have trouble like that it's been with perl or with c++ when someone gets creative.

  • How to tell if you've been using perl too long (Score:5, Funny)

    by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @11:57AM (#55664071)
    If you see cartoon swearing, like "?#@*&%!" and think to yourself "That's silly, he should have used "#@$_" instead, it's more efficient", you're been using too much perl.

  • Its first post follows a Grinch who used the but and does operators in Perl 6 ...

    ... it's nice to see someone using Perl 6.

  • Someone has a good sense of humor. The Perl6 advent calendar is hosted on a Wordpress site.

