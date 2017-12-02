Perl, Perl 6, and Two Application Frameworks Release 2017 Advent Calendars (perladvent.org) 23
An anonymous reader writes: Friday saw this year's first new posts on the Perl Advent Calendar, a geeky tradition first started back in 2000. It describes Santa including Unicode's "Father Christmas" emoji by enabling UTF-8 encoding and then using the appropriate hexadecimal code.
But in another corner of the North Pole, you can also unwrap the Perl 6 Advent Calendar, which this year celebrates the two-year anniversary of the official launch of Perl 6. Its first post follows a Grinch who used the but and does operators in Perl 6, while wrapping methods and subroutines to add extra sneaky features, "and even mutated the language itself to do our bidding."
Perl/Python guru Joel Berger has also started an advent calendar for the Mojolicious web application framework (written in Perl), and there's apparently also an advent calendar coming for the Perl Dancer web application framework.
But in another corner of the North Pole, you can also unwrap the Perl 6 Advent Calendar, which this year celebrates the two-year anniversary of the official launch of Perl 6. Its first post follows a Grinch who used the but and does operators in Perl 6, while wrapping methods and subroutines to add extra sneaky features, "and even mutated the language itself to do our bidding."
Perl/Python guru Joel Berger has also started an advent calendar for the Mojolicious web application framework (written in Perl), and there's apparently also an advent calendar coming for the Perl Dancer web application framework.
Re:Gay Sex (Score:1)
If you weren't retarded you would learn pearl instead of Python & go
-=}BeauHD{=-
Re: (Score:1)
At least it seems like it's getting somewhat decent Unicode support. I remember writing a Perl script to strip out stuff from something because reasons.
Why the awkward $delim_len? Because if the hyphen is a U+ 2013 EN DASH the length is 2. If it's a regular ASCII hyphen it's 1. And the only reason I'm stripping them out is because they cause problems later.
You expect this sort of thing in C because strle
Re: (Score:2)
Why the awkward $delim_len? Because if the hyphen is a U+ 2013 EN DASH the length is 2.
But then it isn't a hyphen.
Decouple your mind from visual representations.
In perl, there are even special functions and methods for handling separators, making it very easy to use any delimiters or set of delimiters you define. The typical way to handle this would be with split and join.
ACs hate it (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:ACs hate it (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Bad programmers can write bad programs" is a tautology.
No, it isn't. Linguistically there's nothing tautological about "A can B", no matter what the relation between A and B is.
The problem with perl is that it makes it (really) hard for good programmers to make (and MAINTAIN) good programs.
There are many problems with perl, but unless you define what a "good program" is, this is meaningless.
Perl gives programmers more rope than most languages. How they use that rope is up to them.
Re: ACs hate it (Score:1)
I havenâ(TM)t seen Perl in a long time but canâ(TM)t imagine itâ(TM)s never evolved into something which is basically the same as everything else by now.
I have to admit the reason I donâ(TM)t bother with Python is that so far, most Python code Iâ(TM)ve seen has been Write-Only because just like Perl and PhP, the people writing most of the code in it has been âoeI donâ(TM)t want to learn to program, I just wanna do stuffâ.
In the old days, it was BASIC, Visual Basic, se
Re: (Score:2)
Re: ACs hate it (Score:2)
I'll second that. I once tried to understand what was going on in get_iplayer. It was completely opaque. Regexes can suck my ass. I spent several days trying to figure something out (I don't remember what I was trying to do) to no avail. I ended up giving up. To be fair, I'm not a professional programmer, but I don't often struggle that much with source code. I swear, every time I have trouble like that it's been with perl or with c++ when someone gets creative.
Re: (Score:2)
How to tell if you've been using perl too long (Score:5, Funny)
He obviously stealing Christmas, but ... (Score:2)
Its first post follows a Grinch who used the but and does operators in Perl 6
...
Perl6, brought to you by PHP (Score:2)
Someone has a good sense of humor. The Perl6 advent calendar is hosted on a Wordpress site.