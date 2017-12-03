PHP Now Supports Argon2 Next-Generation Password Hashing Algorithm (bleepingcomputer.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes Bleeping Computer: PHP got a whole lot more secure this week with the release of the 7.2 branch, a version that improves and modernizes the language's support for cryptography and password hashing algorithms.
Of all changes, the most significant is, by far, the support for Argon2, a password hashing algorithm developed in the early 2010s. Back in 2015, Argon2 beat 23 other algorithms to win the Password Hashing Competition, and is now in the midst of becoming a universally recognized Internet standard at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the reward for winning the contest. The algorithm is currently considered to be superior to Bcrypt, today's most widely used password hashing function, in terms of both security and cost-effectiveness, and is also slated to become a favorite among cryptocurrencies, as it can also handle proof-of-work operations.
The other major change in PHP 7.2 was the removal of the old Mcrypt cryptographic library from the PHP core and the addition of Libsodium, a more modern alternative.
Facebook, Laravel, Own/Nextcloud, Wikipedia, Wordpress,
... more than 80% of the web runs on PHP.
So now all we have to worry about with PHP is everything else.
I usually store passwords salted and hashed 100 to 500 thousand times with SHA-256 or MD5.
Should I switch to this now ?
Dude, that's way too much sodium!
If I understand correctly, Argon2 is "memory hard" hashing. It takes a lot of memory to run efficiently in an effort to confound FPGAs and ASICs. How is this supposed to work in an embedded system such as IoT? Those devices are very tiny and might not have enough memory. Isn't delaying 1 second after a failed password attempt enough?
Author knows nothing about security. Updated crypto algorithms / libraries have next to nothing to do with application security.
How many apps are hacked through outdated crypto algorithms? Now how many are hacked through unchecked user input, careless key/password handling, privilege escalation, default passwords, sensitive files left in open locations, and other programming errors?
There's a reason OpenBSD is one of (if not the) most secure operating systems. Code audits, careful input / output checking, sane error handling, etc. It has nothing to do with crypto algorithms.