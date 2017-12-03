'24 Pull Requests' Suggests Contributing Code For Christmas (24pullrequests.com) 14
An anonymous reader writes: "On December 1st, 24 Pull Requests will be opening its virtual doors once again, asking you to give the gift of a pull request to an open source project in need," writes UK-based software developer Andrew Nesbitt -- noting that last year the site registered more than 16,000 pull requests. "And they're not all by programmers. Often the contribution with the most impact might be an improvement to technical documentation, some tests, or even better -- guidance for other contributors."
This year they're even touting "24 Pull Requests hack events," happening around the world from Lexington, Kentucky to Torino, Italy. (Last year 80 people showed up for an event in London.) "You don't have to hack alone this Christmas!" suggests the site, also inviting local communities and geek meetups (as well as open source-loving companies) to host their own events.
Contributing to open source projects can also beef up your CV (for when you're applying for your next job), the site points out, and "Even small contributions can be really valuable to a project."
"You've been benefiting from the use of open source projects all year. Now is the time to say thanks to the maintainers of those projects, and a little birdy tells me that they love receiving pull requests!"
This year they're even touting "24 Pull Requests hack events," happening around the world from Lexington, Kentucky to Torino, Italy. (Last year 80 people showed up for an event in London.) "You don't have to hack alone this Christmas!" suggests the site, also inviting local communities and geek meetups (as well as open source-loving companies) to host their own events.
Contributing to open source projects can also beef up your CV (for when you're applying for your next job), the site points out, and "Even small contributions can be really valuable to a project."
"You've been benefiting from the use of open source projects all year. Now is the time to say thanks to the maintainers of those projects, and a little birdy tells me that they love receiving pull requests!"
Here in the Real World ... (Score:1)
Pull requests are ignored.
Open source contributions on a CV are ignored.
Pull my other leg, you goddamned liar.
Re: (Score:2)
"Pull my other leg, you goddamned liar."
I see they pulled your finger.
As long as it has any technical merit (Score:2)
Every FOSS project should be on guard, year round, for PRs like the one that caused all Hell to break loose in the NodeJS world where over gendered pronouns. The sort of person who wants to actually fight over basic language structure is inherently a toxic personality and is going to do more to cripple a project, including "diversity and inclusion" than anyone else short of taking on open bigots who fly their hatred freak flag high for all to see.
So by all means, encourage everyone to contribute, but be vig