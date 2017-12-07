Amazon Opens Registration For
.BOT Domain Name (amazonregistry.com)
Amazon began accepting registration requests for .BOT domain name from the public this week as the e-commerce giant comes to realize the potential of the top level domain name it secured rights for two years ago. For now, Amazon is keeping the registration for .BOT domains limited. "Creators with published bots who use Amazon Lex, Microsoft Bot Framework and Dialogflow can validate a bot and register a .BOT domain name," the company said, noting that the limited registration phase would end on March 30, 2018. At the time of registration, Amazon requires users to sign into their Amazon account and validate their published bot.
Depends on what bots you use for what platforms, discord right now has an explosion with bots for adding services to discord. There's SMS bots so you can pull information from systems, etc. You use the system to fill a need or replace a current bot. The google digiaflow didn't have twitch or discord on there, but there are tons of sdk choices for almost every language it appears, so should be able to create one easily enough.
