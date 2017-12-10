Did Programming Language Flaws Create Insecure Apps? (bleepingcomputer.com) 10
Several popular interpreted programming languages are affected by severe vulnerabilities that expose apps built on these languages to attacks, according to research presented at the Black Hat Europe 2017 security conference. An anonymous reader writes: The author of this research is IOActive Senior Security Consultant Fernando Arnaboldi, who says he used an automated software testing technique named fuzzing to identify vulnerabilities in the interpreters of five of today's most popular programming languages: JavaScript, Perl, PHP, Python, and Ruby.
Fuzzing involves providing invalid, unexpected, or random data as input to a software application. The researcher created his own fuzzing framework named XDiFF that broke down programming languages per each of its core functions and fuzzed each one for abnormalities. His work exposed severe flaws in all five languages, such as a hidden flaw in PHP constant names that can be abused to perform remote code execution, and undocumented Python methods that can be used for OS code execution. Arnaboldi argues that attackers can exploit these flaws even in the most secure applications built on top of these programming languages.
Some heretics have been tempted away from the One True Faith in C/C++ binarchy. They will find the heretical languages they have aligned themselves are false Gods or tempters like the fallen angel, Satan. Their abode will be fiery and their torment long!
The congregation will now rise and repeat Google's Style Guide For C++, omitting the parts that are now known to be heresy and falsehood sent by malicious trickster demons.
Interpreter flaws, not language flaws! (Score:5, Informative)
This article is either intentionally sensationalist or written by someone who just has no clue.
The research presented found flaws in popular interpreters for a few interpreted languages. This is little different than finding flaws in libraries and in fact, many of these flaws were in the libraries.
It is a very important distinction. Fixing a problem in a language usually takes negotiation and can be years. Fixing a problem in an interpreter often takes days.
People whose idiot managers read this and are panicking at this moment will now be having to explain to them this week why this doesn't mean that they need to rewrite all of their code into another language to fix their problems.
Letâ(TM)s assume for example that the languages themselves arenâ(TM)t perfect. Developers working in these languages (I am not) will write code using the standard libraries for these languages. So unlike C and C++ where developers tend to constantly rewrite the standard libraries (see Qt, glib, etc...) as well as compile non-library related problems into their code making it have to be recompiled in order to correct flaws, when security flaws are found in code written in these languages, updating
But the exploits require shell-level access to launch the interpreters. When you have shell access, it's not surprising that you can execute an arbitrary shell command.
Pounding the hell out of functions with random (and thus lying) input is one of my best tricks.
How am I gonna save the Enterprise if everyone knows the secret?