Microsoft Considers Adding Python As an Official Scripting Language in Excel (bleepingcomputer.com) 46
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is considering adding Python as one of the official Excel scripting languages, according to a topic on Excel's feedback hub opened last month. Since it was opened, the topic has become the most voted feature request, double the votes of the second-ranked proposition. "Let us do scripting with Python! Yay! Not only as an alternative to VBA, but also as an alternative to field functions (=SUM(A1:A2))," the feature request reads, as opened by one of Microsoft's users.
The OS maker responded yesterday by putting up a survey to gather more information and how users would like to use Python inside Excel. If approved, Excel users would be able to use Python scripts to interact with Excel documents, their data, and some of Excel's core functions, similar to how Excel currently supports VBA scripts. Python is one of the most versatile programming languages available today. It is also insanely popular with developers. It ranks second on the PYPL programming languages ranking, third in the RedMonk Programming Language Rankings, and fourth in the TIOBE index.
Obligatory Archer (Score:1)
Do you want to make insecure software? Because that's how you make insecure software.
My gut reaction is YES YES YES because I'm often stuck in Excel for... reasons... and don't like VBA much despite being pretty good at it.
But like you said, it probably won't be Python - it will likely be MS Python, stuck at some version forever and probably without nicey-nice stuff like the scientific libraries and package management that make it so useful.
Obligatory (Score:2)
I just felt a great disturbance in the Net, as if millions of hackers were preparing to attack.
With Excel + Python, (Score:1, Flamebait)
Probably not any more than what one could accomplish with VB and Excel. I really don't think that Python would be something that non-programmers would really embrace. Even as a software developer I struggle to see the purpose of using a language where white space is significant. That is about my only real gripe with the language, but it's the one reason I don't know it very well, because I find an alternative I'm much more comfortable with for just about every project.
When I'd say "I struggle to see the purpose of using a language where a semicolon is significant" you'll scream and berate me for heracy. It's just another key. If you think the whole niche of python and its popularity is solely based on this one single feature you're ignorant.
Re:With Excel + Python, (Score:4, Interesting)
nah, semicolons are there no matter what.
Changing editors can *totally* mess up the whitespace.
Yes, literal spaces will help, but all it takes is one idiot/mistake and the codebase is pooched.
That and the fact that 2.x code can't run virtually unmodified on 3.x interpreters really pisses me off. Perl, for all its warts, just needs
use perl4;
at the top of the file right after the crunchbang and you're good to go with an old as dirt script on the newest interpreters.
Changing editors can *totally* mess up the whitespace.
If you don't know how to operate your editor.
When I'd say "I struggle to see the purpose of using a language where a semicolon is significant" you'll scream and berate me for heracy. It's just another key. If you think the whole niche of python and its popularity is solely based on this one single feature you're ignorant.
Semicolons are a visible character and can be distinguished between other visible characters without regard to if the font used is fixed width or proportional. Spaces can't reliably be distinguished between other non visible characters (such as tab). Yes, spaces and tabs have a "visible" effect, but the characters themselves are not visible and how they are rendered on various display and print devices does not guarantee that you can visually determine the indent level (and consequently the scope or program
Yeah.... (Score:2)
... that won't result in increasing the attack surface. (eye roll)
When all you have is a hammer (Score:2)
I, for one, eagerly await reading about the new and exciting kind of WTFs that would result from this in The Daily WTF [thedailywtf.com] if this comes to pass.
Great idea! (Score:2)
just imagine the ability to connect multiple AIs with this!
One tensor flow connection per cell, cells referencing other cells.
No wonder Skynet tries to kill humanity, we grew it in Excel! It all makes sense now!
Good riddance to VBA (Score:1)
I heartily agreed with Edsger Dijkstra when he said "the teaching of BASIC should be rated as a criminal offence: it mutilates the mind beyond recovery."
The only reason why I've kept my VBA skills up is Excel - I find that I have to do a macro or two every three to six months and the process of getting my head around BASIC never seems to be simple and makes going back to C/C++/Python a chore.
Hopefully WebAssembly will help me get rid of that other programming abomination that I have to deal with - Javascrip
Good idea (Score:2, Insightful)
Is it a good thing to help idiots to build more powerful Office-powered clusterfucks? This is like building a cheap and reliable cell-phone-triggered detonator: In the most technical sense, you made an improvement, but what if you consider what they're used for?
Curious news (Score:2)
Python is a
.NET language. Microsoft's IronPython compiles to .NET and uses the .NET framework instead of Python's regular packages. And VB.NET is not really "a new version of VB6" at all - it's a whole different language that's more like C# with its syntax altered to visually resemble BASIC. It doesn't behave like VB at all.
Python is a
.NET language. Microsoft's IronPython compiles to .NET and uses the .NET framework instead of Python's regular packages.
I meant the properly-speaking
.NET languages (C# & VB.NET), simply because I don't have too much experience in the other ones and I am not sure about how well they support all the .NET features. In any case, it seems [wikipedia.org] that IronPython isn't a Microsoft implementation. External libraries allowing a given programming language to communicate with .NET are relatively common, but that fact doesn't convert the given language into a .NET one.
And VB.NET is not really "a new version of VB6" at all
Seriously? Then, how do you call the transition from the old VB to the
Python is not popular with developers (Score:1)
It is popular with non-developers (such as system admins). Developers use other tools.
Why is /. so negative? (Score:2, Insightful)
The way I see it, if Excel uses Python, it gives people more incentive to learn it and that can translate into people able to use it in other programs that use Python.
Also, as someone who's had to troubleshoot broken VBA scripts on
Totally agree with you - the only thing I might comment on the suggestion that rather than Python,
.NET languages would make more sense.
VBA in Excel has always been horrible.
How much Malware is distributed via Excel? (Score:3)
Interesting all the comments regarding malware being distributed by Excel. Doing a quick search, the amount of malware distributed by Excel is on the rise.
I guess it comes from downloading pre-made spreadsheets - something I guess I'm immune to because other than an expense spreadsheet mandated by an employer, I don't think I've ever taken a spreadsheet where I didn't know it's creator personally. In terms of adding macros from other sources, the one or two times I've done that they've ended up being more work to get functioning properly than writing them on my own.
Could anybody comment on why this is such a big issue?
Could anybody comment on why this is such a big issue?
I think that the main reason is that people don't understand how powerful Office macros really are. They can do many things, not just in the spreadsheet but everywhere on the computer. They are basically a program. The chances of a VBA script or a random executable to do something wrong on your computer are pretty much identical; but people might consider the first option less problematic and treat spreadsheets with macros more carelessly.
Interesting all the comments regarding malware being distributed by Excel. Doing a quick search, the amount of malware distributed by Excel is on the rise.
Could anybody comment on why this is such a big issue?
It's really anything Microsoft as it's so distributed, more bang for your buck.
Microsoft just doesn't get it, Word default "was" macros allowed, and the list extensive in this respect.
I have been wanting to be able to write C# to automate functions in an excel sheet.
You can easily do that since long time ago. There are even different alternatives (e.g., relying on a template or creating everything on-the-fly). If I have to communicate with MS Office and I can choose how to do it, I would develop a C# or VB.NET application rather than relying on VBA.
I like the philosophy of Python (Score:1)
Only one way to do anything.
Python "most versatile" (Score:1)
In fact it's so versatile that it's the only general purpose programming language (that's not dead today) where whitespace is a core fundamental aspect of its grammar. When was the last time this novel concept used before, previously? Fortran?
I guess I'm in the minority that finds Python to be something I would only imagine after a long night of drinking. Because of that, I pissed my pants after reading this. Get a load of this: somebody thinks that Python would be an improvement over VBA?
The ultimate debugger (for non-devs) (Score:3)
To all those predicting doom and gloom: Excel doesn't fit the role of an IDE, it fits the role of the debugger. Sometimes, much better than a debugger integrated in the IDE.
For those who know what we are doing, a spreadsheet is a wonderful tool for rapid prototyping business processes and gathering input from domain experts at the initial phase, when requirements are not at all clear and change quickly.
Having a modern language friendly to exploration and prototyping would be a welcome addition.
Wrong Language (Score:2, Interesting)
Lua is more user friendly. It has less features, dynamic typing, starts at 1, doesn't care about whitespace, and was designed to be embedded within other things*. All those things are good qualities for people newish to programming.
*Which'll improve its security compared to Python. You can easily remove function/modules from the language and you can isolate parts of a script from each other. It's trivial to load a new module and prevent it from accessing the I/O system.
It's a trap! (Score:2)
It's a trap!