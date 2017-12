'State of JavaScript' Survey Results: Good News for React and TypeScript

"The JavaScript world is richer and messier than ever," reports this year's annual "State of JavaScript" survey , which collected data from over 28,000 developers on everything from favorite frameworks to flavors of JavaScript. SD Times reports:In 2016 only 9,000 developers responded for the survey, which had ultimately announced that "Depending on who you ask, right now JavaScript is either turning into a modern, reliable language, or a bloated, overly complex dependency hell . Or maybe both?"InfoWorld notes that this year more than 28% of the survey's respondent's said they'd used TypeScript, Microsoft's typed superset of JavaScript , and that they'd use it again. And while React was the most popular framework, the second most-popular framework was "none," with 9,493 JavaScript developers saying they didn't use one.