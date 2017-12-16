'State of JavaScript' Survey Results: Good News for React and TypeScript (sdtimes.com) 22
"The JavaScript world is richer and messier than ever," reports this year's annual "State of JavaScript" survey, which collected data from over 28,000 developers on everything from favorite frameworks to flavors of JavaScript. SD Times reports: "A few years back, a JavaScript survey would've been a simple matter. Question 1: are you using jQuery? Question 2: any comments? Boom, done!," the developers wrote. "But as we all know, things have changed. The JavaScript ecosystem is richer than ever, and even the most experienced developer can start to hesitate when considering the multitude of options available at every stage"...
On the front end, React remains the dominant framework. However, the survey found interest in Vue is steadily increasing, while Angular is losing steam. Developers are at a 3.8 [on a scale up to 5] when it comes to their overall happiness with front-end tools. On the back end, Express is by far the most popular contender with Koa, Meteor and Hapi slowly making their way behind Express. For testing, Jest and Enzyme stand out with high satisfaction ratings.
In 2016 only 9,000 developers responded for the survey, which had ultimately announced that "Depending on who you ask, right now JavaScript is either turning into a modern, reliable language, or a bloated, overly complex dependency hell. Or maybe both?"
InfoWorld notes that this year more than 28% of the survey's respondent's said they'd used TypeScript, Microsoft's typed superset of JavaScript, and that they'd use it again. And while React was the most popular framework, the second most-popular framework was "none," with 9,493 JavaScript developers saying they didn't use one.
The latest version of iOS uses "smart" quotes that an antediluvian website like Slashdot can't handle. You can turn it off in the keyboard settings.
JavaScript is for people who don't have a choice. The respondents may feel that they don't have enough power or influence to make the world better, so make do with what they have as best they can.
I've said this before. I've been programming some 40 years. Awk, sed, TCL/TK, bash, Z80/8086/68k/MIPS/SH-4/32016 assembler, python, java. Oh yeah, C and C++, which have been my bread and butter for 35 years.
I've liked some languages (z-80 & 68k assembly, C, Python), disliked others (MIPS assembly, C++, TCL/Tk). But there is only one language I actively hate and that is Ecmascript, also know as Javascript. I found it mind boggling that my scripts would run differently on different PCs because "reasons". I spent 6 months coding Javascript and all I remember about it is shit like "oh, you're department sets this flag on install while mine doesn't? Gee, be nice to get a runtime error instead of wrong fucking answers".
So what's your point?
Examples of these failures?
Look at the options for the "per-library survey results":
[ ] I've never heard of it
[ ] I've HEARD of it, and am NOT interested
[ ] I've HEARD of it, and WOULD like to learn it
[ ] I've USED it before, and would NOT use it again
[ ] I've USED it before, and WOULD use it again
Notice there's no option for "I've actually deployed it to a production platform and it has been running stably for a year." I can attest that every interview candidate tells me they've used Angular 2/4/5 before, because they went through the tutorial. So be careful when using these results.
I am on a project that started with Angular 1, then took a significant delay to move it to Angular 2, even when it was in beta, because we thought it was more stable and it was the future. Now, it's #5 in the "Ive USED it before and WOULD use it again" category. Our latest front-end developer is threatening a coup unless we move to Angular 5 (which is actually quite easy, but still - WTH?) There's just no winning here! We can't develop stable software if the platforms lifetime is shorter than the time it takes to get a product to market!
You can't call yourself a JavaScript programmer until you've read "You Don't Know JS" [amazon.com] by Kyle SImpson. Most JavaScript programmers know enough to get a JavaScript framework working but not enough to figure out how to solve a problem.
TypeScript seems to fix nearly everything I had a problem with regarding Javascript. And if you are using Angular and follow 90%+ of the instructional material out there you are using TypeScript. I had spent years avoiding Javascript and learned what I needed but without much enthusiasm.
The funny thing is that I don't really need strong type checking for designing my app. My IDE (WebStorm) needs strong type checking in order to be more helpful to me. Without TypeScript it is forced to make a lot of hell
TypeScript seems to fix nearly everything I had a problem with regarding Javascript.
Does it fix the problem that it has become unacceptably common for programs written in the language and running in web pages to automatically download unnecessarily large amounts of data over a possibly metered connection, automatically spy on private information the user inadvertently enters before submitting,* and automatically track the user's viewing habits from one domain to another?
