What Amazon's Alexa Economy Pays the People Building Its Skills (cnet.com) 74
From a report on CNET: On a lark, Joel Wilson started developing skills for Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, this past January. After a few weeks of coding, he launched two skills -- Amazon's term for voice-controlled apps -- called Question of the Day and Three Questions. Both quiz people on science, literature and pop culture trivia. In May, he got an email from Amazon telling him to expect a check in the mail as part of a new program that pays cash to makers of popular skills. That first month, Amazon sent him $2,000. It got better from there. He's received checks for $9,000 over each of the past three months, he said. Wilson unexpectedly joined a new Alexa economy, a small but fast-growing network of independent developers, marketing companies and Alexa tools makers. Two years ago, there wasn't nearly as much to do on Alexa and the market for making Alexa skills was worth a mere $500,000. Now, with more than 25,000 skills available, the market is expected to hit $50 million in 2018, according to analytics firm VoiceLabs.
okay (Score:1)
whooooooooo carrrrrrrres
Re:Thank you for the shower of crumbs! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Thank you for the shower of crumbs! (Score:5, Insightful)
For longer than he'll keep spending time creating those skills. That's not bad. I'm expected to keep producing every single work day if I want to keep getting paid.
Re: Thank you for the shower of crumbs! (Score:2)
This shit is priceless. Reddit cant hold a candle.
Re: (Score:1)
It will be soon enough when the skills glut happens and most people will be lucky to make a tiny fraction of that amount.
Re: (Score:1)
I would be fine with this, if he isn't ranting to stop the funding of these "socialist" universities.
As a culture there is a lot of value in Research for the sake of Research, while a lot of it isn't information that can be engineered into something profitable. It is still valuable and such information should be learned and recorded, because it may be needed down the line, either as for a new process or technique, or just the process of learning it, may help other research to take similar approaches.
Re: (Score:2)
I would be fine with this, if he isn't ranting to stop the funding of these "socialist" universities.
Could you provide a link to whatever the heck you are talking about? I Googled for several minutes and found absolutely nothing about Jeff advocating for reduced scientific research funding. To the contrary, he seems to be very pro-science, pro-education, and generally supportive of progressive policies.
Amazon employee getting paid 1099 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
$9K/mo is not exactly "shitty pay", mister 1%-er.
If building skills for Alexa is where the money is, that's where people will go. The phone app ecosystem is overcrowded and hard to stand out. Alexa skills aren't yet: you can still do alright there.
Re: (Score:1)
Don’t worry. It’ll drop a couple of magnitudes soon enough.
Re: (Score:3)
For no healthcare, no superannuation, no benefits.... itâ(TM)s shitty pay dude.
For a side gig? For royalties on something you've already created? Seems pretty good to me. I don't get paid anything for code I've already written. My boss is hooked on me creating NEW code ALL THE TIME!
Re:Amazon employee getting paid 1099 (Score:5, Insightful)
That price will drop once the flood of Chinese, India, and Filipinos cash in on the action....perhaps paid in BTC too.
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin crashed in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. It will crash again in 2019, 2022, 2027 and 2034.
Re: (Score:2)
Now you can work for Amazon
He is not "working for Amazon". He is operating an independent business that uses the Amazon Echo platform. He can take the same content and put it on Google Home and Apple HomePod.
really shitty pay!
$9k/mo ($108k/yr) for a part time side job is not "shitty pay".
I want in (Score:1)
This will make me as much money as I already invested in Bitcoins. I will just write a program that will ask both Google and Siri the questions and have them give the answers.
This I can run 24/7.
And while we are at it, please be faster with responding to your captcha. My car does not know if it is a car in front of it or a storefront.
I believe Napoleon has something to say about this (Score:3)
Spying on people pays (Score:2)
Obviously. But not well. 50M is laughable.
And yet it's still mostly pointless (Score:3)
These voice servants just have no real utility for me. Yes, it's exciting to use my voice to turn off my lights, but frankly my remote control I prefer. Guess I just don't understand the joy of asking them for the weather forecast, tell a joke, or read a recipe. I went through a list of top Alexa skills, not one was of any use that I could see...
Re: (Score:2)
my remote control I prefer
The Force you should use.
real numbers (Score:3)
It's useful to think about the real numbers here:
The most successful independent developer CNET interviewed made about $30k off his two skills over a one year period (not a steady $9k/month).
The low end of independent skill writing was some amazon server credit for two years of work.
The high end of paid skill writing was $100k for a skill, and that's for the guy who worked on developing Alexa and left to start a company writing skills for companies wanting smart advertisements on the system. The low end of paid skill writing was $300 with a $100/month upkeep fee.
Much is made of the $9000/month (!!!!) the independent guy brought in briefly, but the best money here is in writing the smart advertisements for a set fee.