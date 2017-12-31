2017: The Year in Programming Languages (infoworld.com) 57
InfoWorld writes that 2017 "presented a mixed bag of improvements to both long-established and newer programming languages." An anonymous reader quotes their report: Developers followed a soap opera over Java, with major disagreements over a modularization plan for standard Java and, in a surprising twist, Oracle washing its hands of the Java EE enterprise variant. Microsoft's TypeScript, meanwhile, has increased in popularity by making life easier for developers looking for an alternative to JavaScript. Microsoft also launched Q#, a language for quantum computing...
In web development, developers received a lot of help building with JavaScript itself or with JavaScript alternatives. Among the tools released in 2017 were: Google's Angular 5 JavaScript framework, released in November, featuring a build optimizer and supports progressive web apps and use of Material Design components... And React, the JavaScript UI library from Facebook, went to Version 16 in September, featuring a rewriting of the React core to boost responsiveness for complex applications...
TypeScript was not the only JavaScript alternative making waves this year. For web developers who would rather use Google's Go (Golang) language instead of JavaScript, the beta Joy compiler introduced in December promises to allow cross-compilation. Another language that offers compilation to JavaScript -- although it began on the JVM -- is Kotlin, which has experienced rising fortunes this year. It was boosted considerably by Google endorsing it in May for building Android applications, which has been chiefly the domain of Java...
2017 also saw the release of the long-awaited C++ 17.
Another 2017 memory: Eric Raymond admitting that he hates C++, and predicting that Go (but not Rust) will eventually replace C -- if not a new language like Cx.
C++ seems to now have enough momentum that I can actually use new features. It wasn't until 2003-4 that C99 support was sufficiently widespread that people didn't complain if I used C99 features, and C++ had a huge ABI change around that time in the *NIX world that broke everything. These days, I'm already using C++17 features (finally, the language has decent support for multiple return values and tagged
Not only C++. With WebAssembly one can have a python, swift or go interpreter in the browser. WebAssembly will probably start reducing market share for Javascript which to me is a good thing as I've wasted uncountable hours nitpicking small syntax javascript errors that were causing problems.
I still think C++ has lots of flaws that are totally unnecessary. For example designers insist on not making syntatical breaking changes in C++ which to me is senseless. They could come up with a common bytecode as swif
For the last 30 years programming languages have been stuck in spin cycle.
In the late 80's early 90's, "4th generation" languages were eagerly anticipated, saving people from having to code the same shit over and over again Those that DID show up were a great disappointment because they were pretty much limited to building forms for data entry and reporting for databases. Reporting packages have made great headway, but they are all still rather obtuse.
We are still spinning away with countless 3gls coming an
True, but it's still the equivalent of stick building a house with hammer and nails. They all are.
The only thing that changes is the shape of the hammer and length of the nails.
I would argue this would be C++'s strength for WebAssembly. Unlike with the Javascript, or even HTML s
Alright, imagine that you are a company that has invested billions of dollars into billions of lines of code. And now someone wants you to rewrite all that because all of a sudden the syntax is different to conform to some random notion of "looking neater". Not gonna happen... C++ has a specific niche: it lets you write performant software on a large scale, and it guarantees that your investment will not be worthless overnight. There are plenty of places in the world where languages that change on a yearly
How are you using C++17?
There is still a large amount of bugs in all major compilers.
Just search the gcc bugzilla.
Why would clang's bugs be in the gcc bugzilla?
Sorry I misread, I thought he meant gcc or clang.
Clang problems are typically more focused in the middle or backend.
Make a list of major tech companies that have a significant investment in C++ code. Make a list of companies that are gcc contributors and companies that are clang contributors. You'll find a huge intersection between the first and third lists and a much smaller intersection between the first and second. You'll also find that most of the companies in the second list are also in the third.
I had it summed up to me quite well by a friend at ARM. He said that their customers basically come in two categor
In clang 5, I've used constructor type deduction.
Back in the day I remember using boost::variant for tagged unions and creating DECLARE_ASSIGN_N macros for every possible N to do pattern matching on a function that returns a tuple. Ah, the good old times.
Alas, 5 minutes with a fresh Windows 10 installation will prove otherwise. What trash.
What do you like about Windows 10? I had to set it up for my mother and, while I've done some work with MSR and am quite impressed with some of the technology that they've put into it, the UI is terrible. A few examples:
It felt like GNOME or KDE back in the 1.x or pre-1 days, when there was no consistency and lots of known-bad UI decisions everywhere.
Consistency is one of the hallmarks of a good UI. Windows 10 fails spectacularly.
Let's not (entirely) blame Microsoft for that, though. In the old days, you had a set of common controls that people generally used because they were convenient and everybody knew what they looked like and did. And then came the web, and mobile phones, and suddenly everybody wanted to build their own set of controls that looked and acted completely different from everything else. User interface design is now driven by how cool it looks, rather than functionality. And sure, it is less boring - but I do miss
As an example, I challenge any normal user to find screen saver settings in windows 10 without using start/search. It is actually difficult to find.
As an example, I challenge any normal user to find screen saver settings in windows 10 without using start/search. It is actually difficult to find.
I think it was an intentional decision to de-emphasize screen savers, which really shouldn't be a thing anymore.
What do you like about Windows 10?
I like that it boots fast, has a clean efficient UI, and has a recent version of PowerShell installed so I can automate whatever I need.
I had to set it up for my mother and, while I've done some work with MSR and am quite impressed with some of the technology that they've put into it, the UI is terrible. A few examples:
Okay. Never noticed an abundance of different progress indicators but I'll try to pay more attention. You are probably right, as far as I am concerned, though I don't think that's a major deal.
There is a new 'settings' app, which has a different look and feel to control panel. Settings are either there, or in the control panel. You need to check both to discover which (try configuring a trackpad: the settings are split between the two).
They have added a number of buttons that look like file icons, but expect a single click (because they're buttons, not file icons) and will trigger some action twice if you double click on them.
If it's in a file browser or your desktop, double-click. Otherwise, single. This isn't new, though I understand the confusion, as MS never has done a good job of explaining this. Laun
It may be an unpopular opinion, but I actually like Enterprise. I have it at work and uh, found a box that fell off of a truck.
The difference between Pro and Enterprise is night and day. For some reason "Pro" still has crap like Candy Crush in the menu. Enterprise comes bare bones. The released "Professional" is a slap in the face to professionals that just want a desktop OS.
In a house with Ubuntu LTS, FreeBSD, and MacOS X I actually like Windows 10 Enterprise. It's like they actually designed it for *drum roll* desktop users. I don't see how they can claim "Pro" is targeted towards business users. Random junk games showing up in the Menu is not something I want on a business desktop. That should have stopped at Home.
I printed out a keyboard shortcut cheat sheet and can do almost everything without the mouse. If you ignore the close and minimize widgets I can get by using Windows 10 like Awesome WM. UEFI boot doesn't feel tacked on. I don't go through driver hell every time I reinstall, it actually manages to find them or have them installed. (Windows 7 didn't have basic Intel gigabit ethernet drivers...).
I put off upgrading for so long because of the flaming trash heap that was Windows 10 Home on my wife's computer. I also know quite a few others that did the same. Make the installer ask some basic computer questions ("What is an IP address") and give professional users a professional desktop and it might not have the reputation it does.
How can something that only lives in a single browser make programners' lives easier?
I'm not web developer, but from my limited experiments with TypeScript, it looked like it transpiles into something which was running under IE, Edge, Firefox and Chrome (tried only these). Are you saying that some more advanced features of TypeScript work only in Edge? Or only in IE?
Typescript transpiles to Javascript. Standard Javascript, in several target versions. The 90's called and they want their worldview back.
Last time I checked, the generated JS looked quite good and readable. TS and JS are not too far, so the generated JS looks similar, and preserves the structure of the TS code. In case of an incompatible or nasty change, I can always go on with the output JS.
Meanwhile, I get extra nice compile time type checks, and even opt in NULL checks. It is amazing how many bugs were caught by the TS compiler that would have been a hard to find runtime error...
Err, TypeScript is a compiler. It compiles to JavaScript. JavaScript runs in every browser.
You forgot WebAssembly! (Score:2)
Perhaps the most important change in 2017 was the deployment of WebAssembly. It's the most important because it's the final nail in the coffin for readable JavaScript. Already it's being exploited and wasting everyone's computing power to scrape up cryptopennies. JavaScript as we know it is now over and the age of exploitation is in motion.
Congratulations everyone, JavaScript is now a complete noose around your neck just waiting to be pulled!
;)
Already it's being exploited and wasting everyone's computing power to scrape up cryptopennies
By default uBlock Origin [mozilla.org] includes a block list to protect against resource abusing scripts, such as coin mining scripts. And, if you think the default block list is not enough, you can add additional block lists to uBlock Origin like the NoCoin [github.com] list. So protect yourself with uBlock Origin and browse happy.
If you have to keep an updated list of locations to block then it means it's a successful tactic and is earning them revenue.
See, my problem isn't with cryptomining scripts, it's with all scripts because any of them can be malicious.
The problem is not only with JavaScript but also with WebAssembly. What they have in common is that a computer program chosen by the operator of a website that you are visiting executes on your computer before you have an opportunity to audit the program (or hire someone to do so). Operators can and habitually do collude to use this browser capability to run scripts that track users, exfiltrating information about each viewer's identity.
it's with all scripts because any of them can be malicious
Then NoScript [mozilla.org] or uMatrix [mozilla.org] can help you. uBlock Origin's advanced mode is also very powerful if you want to stick with the one add-on (which is better for the sake of simplicity).
You're missing the point, this about more than just advanced users.
Clearly you haven't been reading minified JavaScript recently. JavaScript hasn't been readable for years, and the world didn't end.
I'd love to hear how you "know it" today, because the JavaScript served by most websites might as well have been a big binary blob.
Downthread you mention:
Surely that is a completely separa
Clearly you haven't been reading minified JavaScript recently.
That's a fair point but you can still read it with a bit of effort. I've done it.
JavaScript hasn't been readable for years, and the world didn't end.
it did for me.
:P
Surely that is a completely separate concern? Non-advanced users have never been able to read JavaScript. And when WebAssembly becomes more popular, the non-advanced users won't be able to read that, too. So from their perspective nothing changes.
I'm speaking to the point that they will be exploited for their processing power by WebAssembly. It wasn't until recently that it became a real option.
Q# is kinda cool (Score:2)
Gotta love it when language examples involve notations like |0
Gotta love it when language examples involve notations like |0
Looks like your last character quantum teleported off somewhere. I suspect the notation is meant to be |0>
cixl, not cx (Score:2)