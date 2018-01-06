Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming

Rust 1.23.0 Released, Community Urged To Blog Ideas For 2018 Roadmap (rust-lang.org) 63

Posted by EditorDavid from the requests-for-comments-on-requests-for-comments dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the official Rust blog: The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.23.0... New year, new Rust! For our first improvement today, we now avoid some unnecessary copies in certain situations. We've seen memory usage of using rustc to drop 5-10% with this change; it may be different with your programs... The documentation team has been on a long journey to move rustdoc to use CommonMark. Previously, rustdoc never guaranteed which markdown rendering engine it used, but we're finally committing to CommonMark. As part of this release, we render the documentation with our previous renderer, Hoedown, but also render it with a CommonMark compliant renderer, and warn if there are any differences.
A few new APIs were also stabilized in this release -- see the complete release notes here -- and you no longer need to import the trait AsciiExt to provide ASCII-related functionality on u8, char, [u8], and str.

The Rust blog made another announcement earlier this week. "As open source software becomes more and more ubiquitous and popular, the Rust team is interested in exploring new and innovative ways to solicit community feedback and participation." So while defining Rust's roadmap for 2018, "we'd like to try something new in addition to the RFC process: a call for community blog posts for ideas of what the goals should be."

Rust 1.23.0 Released, Community Urged To Blog Ideas For 2018 Roadmap More | Reply

Rust 1.23.0 Released, Community Urged To Blog Ideas For 2018 Roadmap

Comments Filter:

  • recursive acronym? (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    RUST = RUST Users Strictly Trannies

  • I bet you will violate the terms of code of conduct if you have an opinion that is not liked by others

    • I bet you will violate the terms of code of conduct if you have an opinion that is not liked by others

      If you stay on topic and don't be a wanker, you won't violate the code of conduct.

  • Several jokes about the name: Why foolish names like "Rust"? [slashdot.org]

    First step if you want to develop a new computer language: Find a name people can respect.

    "I'm not saying anything negative about the language itself. I am seriously suggesting that they should change the name."

    One of the jokes, from an AC: "RUST - Rash Under Smelly Toes".

  • We get it. Slashdot hates Rust. The name sucks/is silly/molested someone. The code of conduct sucks/is silly/molested someone. The compiler is slow/is silly/molested someone. The language isn't enough like language X, yet is too much like language Y. Etc etc ad fucking nauseum. It's the same bullshit parade over and over, and it's just a colossal waste of time at this stage. I'd ask "are we so hopeless that we have to amuse ourselves like this?" but I've been around here long enough to know we are. Shit, I

  • Sounds like a situation from GTA 5...

Slashdot Top Deals

% "Every morning, I get up and look through the 'Forbes' list of the richest people in America. If I'm not there, I go to work" -- Robert Orben

Close