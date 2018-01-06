Rust 1.23.0 Released, Community Urged To Blog Ideas For 2018 Roadmap (rust-lang.org) 63
An anonymous reader quotes the official Rust blog: The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.23.0... New year, new Rust! For our first improvement today, we now avoid some unnecessary copies in certain situations. We've seen memory usage of using rustc to drop 5-10% with this change; it may be different with your programs... The documentation team has been on a long journey to move rustdoc to use CommonMark. Previously, rustdoc never guaranteed which markdown rendering engine it used, but we're finally committing to CommonMark. As part of this release, we render the documentation with our previous renderer, Hoedown, but also render it with a CommonMark compliant renderer, and warn if there are any differences.
A few new APIs were also stabilized in this release -- see the complete release notes here -- and you no longer need to import the trait AsciiExt to provide ASCII-related functionality on u8, char, [u8], and str.
The Rust blog made another announcement earlier this week. "As open source software becomes more and more ubiquitous and popular, the Rust team is interested in exploring new and innovative ways to solicit community feedback and participation." So while defining Rust's roadmap for 2018, "we'd like to try something new in addition to the RFC process: a call for community blog posts for ideas of what the goals should be."
Ah, so that's where the name came from. Good to know!
RUST = RUST Users Strictly Trannies
You are mistaken gentlefluid/sir/thing - the "conduct code" is used by the stupid, useless feminist weirdos they hire to fart around on GitHub, pretending to be a developer, but actually just going around finding tiny verbal minutia like "misgendered pronouns" and diverting attention to that instead of doing Real Engineering Involving Actual Technology.
Rust is -- like many modern "fields" -- just a vehicle. A crutch for every hypersensitive piece of shit that wants the prestige of "doing engineering" witho
Why not? Such communities generalize the hell out of those who do not put SocJus first.
No. You're seeing the vitriol here because it can be freely critiqued. Those onerous CoCs just tell technically minded people that those projects are about politics first, technology second..or dead last.
I wish atleast there be one thread for pure technical discussions instead of devolving into name calling non sense every where on slashdot.
Hell, Github almost adopted one of those Codes of Conduct WITH THIS LANGUAGE IN IT:
"Our open source community prioritizes marginalized people’s safety over privileged people’s comfort." and will not act on "reverse" racism, sexism, etc." [reddit.com]
That Reddit thread has links to a bunch of other SJW toxicity issues in open source, particularly related to Github's highly unethical conduct towards certain developers based on those developers' political beliefs or lack of linguistic hypersensitivity.
To bring this full circle, from that same Reddit thread and dealing directly with Rust: [reddit.com] "When someone says "your code sucks" it's obviously racism/misogyny and/or trans/homophobia. Because there's no chance in the world that the code actually does suck. Also remember back in the days when you had IDE drives and the HDD was the master and the CDROM was the slave? Yeah, that master/slave metaphor obviously is racist too: https://github.com/rust-lang/rust-buildbot/issues/2 [github.com]
Now, cue the logic-free virtue signaling responses to me by PopeRatzo, serviscope_minor, AmiMoJo, GameboyRMH, Rei, turkeyfish, et al. who will be sorely butthurt by this fresh hot dose of reality.
It's "language fatigue".
Over the years I have had to work in many languages. For some time it seemed every project I joined required learning yet another language.
Looking back it was mostly a huge waste of time. Having to endlessly learn a new different language, which was mostly conceptually the same as all the others, learn a whole new set of libraries, build systems, idioms, quirks just to be able to do the same things in a different way.
In no particular order: Algol, BASIC, Ada, Pascal, Lucol, PL/M, C, C++, Javascript, Coral 66, Python.
And probably a few others I have forgotten.
At least this year was a bit different. I got into a couple of languages that are conceptually very different from all the above: Verilog, for designing logic in FPGAs. SpinalHDL, for the same but at a much nicer level of abstraction.
And they want be to learn Rust. Or should it be Go. Or what about....
And they want be to learn Rust. Or should it be Go.
Eh Go's dull. I me it's OK, it's just kind of mediocre. It's basically like polishing a 1970s language.
At least Rust does bring something new to the table. It remains to be seen whether it will catch on, but there's something interesting there at least.
This sounds much like the "If you know how to program, you can pick up any language quickly." kind of thinking. I encounter it often, and I also thought this way right after finishing university. But it's simply not this way. Maybe all imperative languages are alike, yes. And if you know imperative, and OOP you can pick up many languages quickly. You will not learn anything new doing so, though. But if you change paradigm, you will find out that there is much you don't know.
Too many languages making too many unfulfilled promises.
Personally, it looked like an OK language, but one whose parallel processing model wouldn't easily work for my purposes. It also seemed overly complex in places, but that may have reasons that aren't immediately obvious.
Personally, it looked like an OK language, but one whose parallel processing model wouldn't easily work for my purposes.
Out of interest, what?
I don't understand why there is so much animosity from slashdot community towards new languages, especially Rust. Is it to hard to learn, hence sour grapes? Or fear of job security? Come on people, be nice.
Just Rust in particular. Most of
/. wants software development to be about the code and a meritocracy, not participation awards, social science experiments or bickering about whether master/slave is some kind of unhealthy dark age reference. Some of the threads that have been linked to have been like "This has to be a joke, right?" only they're not, it's people earnestly discussing it and expecting people to take it seriously. Not that bigotry or immature male humor or #metoo harassment doesn't exist, but if it starts looking like a social advocacy group first and a software development community second instead of some HR issue distracting from what you're really trying to do, well...
Is it the community then or the generation?
I don't mean to insult most of slashdoters age but we were once the cool new kids too 20 years ago on slashdot in our early 20s when hip meant linux, Java and Perl and maybe Ruby if you were really young. C++ guys are the old managerial types uncool.
Time has moved on quicker than my comfort zone
:-/
Sigh. We're old farts now. Set in our ways in terms of we have a career in X and don't want to nor have time to learn new things. Now the mellinials are here learning ne
Maybe Rust is not a SJW thing.
It's not a fucking SJW thing it's a fucking borrowing type system thing.
You know an actually interesting technical topic on a supposedly techincal forum about a programming language type system that's only in use in one even vaguely used language.
Fortunately whily you;re clutching your pearl neckace and fretting about SJW or somesuch nonsense, people are ding cool things in Rust that aren't actually much of an option in any other current language.
Rust spends more time on social justice then tech (Score:4, Insightful)
My company gave it serious thought. But browsing through it is like poison to the soul as you find too much fighting over social justice issues instead of focus on the technology. So we went with a significantly less polarizing language and community.
I don't understand why there is so much animosity from slashdot community towards new languages, especially Rust.
Fear of future mental activity by those who thought that learning was over when they left school.
...bullshit social experiment brainwashing groupthink cult stupidly, which is what Rust is...
You are an idiot.
I bet you will violate the terms of code of conduct if you have an opinion that is not liked by others
I bet you will violate the terms of code of conduct if you have an opinion that is not liked by others
If you stay on topic and don't be a wanker, you won't violate the code of conduct.
First step if you want to develop a new computer language: Find a name people can respect.
"I'm not saying anything negative about the language itself. I am seriously suggesting that they should change the name."
One of the jokes, from an AC: "RUST - Rash Under Smelly Toes".
We get it. Slashdot hates Rust. The name sucks/is silly/molested someone. The code of conduct sucks/is silly/molested someone. The compiler is slow/is silly/molested someone. The language isn't enough like language X, yet is too much like language Y. Etc etc ad fucking nauseum. It's the same bullshit parade over and over, and it's just a colossal waste of time at this stage. I'd ask "are we so hopeless that we have to amuse ourselves like this?" but I've been around here long enough to know we are. Shit, I
Sounds like a situation from GTA 5...