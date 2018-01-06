'The State of JavaScript Frameworks, 2017' (npmjs.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares some new statistics from Laurie Voss, co-founder and COO of npm (the package manager/software registry for JavaScript): The sum of all the package downloads in the npm Registry shows that the npm ecosystem continues to experience explosive, continuous growth... Right now, we estimate about 75% of all JavaScript developers use npm, and that number is rising quickly to reach 100%. We believe there are about 10 million npm users right now.
The first post in a three-part series graphs the popularity and growth rate for seven JavaScript frameworks.
The first post in a three-part series graphs the popularity and growth rate for seven JavaScript frameworks.
- Preact is tiny but the fastest-growing.
- Vue is also very fast growing and neck and neck with Ember, Angular and Backbone
- Ember has grown more popular in the last 12 months.
- Angular and Backbone have both declined in popularity.
- jQuery remains hugely popular but decreasingly so.
- React is both huge and very fast-growing for its size.
FALSE (Score:2, Funny)
There is no statistics for the Vanilla JS [vanilla-js.com] library.
Why people continue to use librairies and frameworks in 2018 is baffling. INTERNET EXPLORER IS DEAD, why the fuck are you still dragging megabtes of librairies and frameworks?
Re: (Score:2)
Soon... Soon...
Re: (Score:2)
Well, compiled down to WebAssembly, but yes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Great (Score:2)
The three I've heard of are in decline to varying degrees.
Shoot me. No, get off my lawn and then shoot me.
Frameworks or Limitations of Javascipt? (Score:1)
There are so many frameworks and they are all trying to upstage one another. The lessons learned from these frameworks should be incorporated back in ECMA script. For example, the JQuery $() operator would be my first recommendation.
Re: (Score:2)
No... Vanilla JS is just fine ty.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't turn Javascript into unreadable cryptic crap.
That ship sailed long ago.
The more important question: (Score:2)
How long until there is an ad being served that runs Javascript/Webassembly code that exploits Spectre to steal all your passwords?
I'm so glad we have "near native" execution speeds for this shit.
Re: (Score:2)
a case for frameworks (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
What does your page look like with JavaScript off?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What does your website read to the blind? How does it work for the visually impaired?
what case? (Score:2, Insightful)
You presume anybody but circle-jerking javascript-monkeys wants all that sliding shit.
Me, I want the content. Preferably still readable using a probably text-only but certainly javascript-free browser. It doesn't have to look "exactly the same" on wildly disparate devices, since I'm not looking at ten different ones at a time. It only has to be readable on this one right before me. And amazingly, that's not a "mobile device" nor a "tablet" or whichever "content consumption device" is the latest fad, but in