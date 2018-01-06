'The State of JavaScript Frameworks, 2017'

Preact is tiny but the fastest-growing.

Vue is also very fast growing and neck and neck with Ember, Angular and Backbone

Ember has grown more popular in the last 12 months.

Angular and Backbone have both declined in popularity.

jQuery remains hugely popular but decreasingly so.

React is both huge and very fast-growing for its size.

An anonymous reader shares some new statistics from Laurie Voss, co-founder and COO of npm (the package manager/software registry for JavaScript):The first post in a three-part series graphs the popularity and growth rate for seven JavaScript frameworks.