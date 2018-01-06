'The State of JavaScript Frameworks, 2017' (npmjs.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares some new statistics from Laurie Voss, co-founder and COO of npm (the package manager/software registry for JavaScript): The sum of all the package downloads in the npm Registry shows that the npm ecosystem continues to experience explosive, continuous growth... Right now, we estimate about 75% of all JavaScript developers use npm, and that number is rising quickly to reach 100%. We believe there are about 10 million npm users right now.
The first post in a three-part series graphs the popularity and growth rate for seven JavaScript frameworks.
- Preact is tiny but the fastest-growing.
- Vue is also very fast growing and neck and neck with Ember, Angular and Backbone
- Ember has grown more popular in the last 12 months.
- Angular and Backbone have both declined in popularity.
- jQuery remains hugely popular but decreasingly so.
- React is both huge and very fast-growing for its size.
There is no statistics for the Vanilla JS [vanilla-js.com] library.
Why people continue to use librairies and frameworks in 2018 is baffling. INTERNET EXPLORER IS DEAD, why the fuck are you still dragging megabtes of librairies and frameworks?
Soon... Soon...
The three I've heard of are in decline to varying degrees.
Shoot me. No, get off my lawn and then shoot me.
No... Vanilla JS is just fine ty.
How long until there is an ad being served that runs Javascript/Webassembly code that exploits Spectre to steal all your passwords?
I'm so glad we have "near native" execution speeds for this shit.