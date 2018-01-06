Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


'The State of JavaScript Frameworks, 2017' (npmjs.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the going-off-script dept.
An anonymous reader shares some new statistics from Laurie Voss, co-founder and COO of npm (the package manager/software registry for JavaScript): The sum of all the package downloads in the npm Registry shows that the npm ecosystem continues to experience explosive, continuous growth... Right now, we estimate about 75% of all JavaScript developers use npm, and that number is rising quickly to reach 100%. We believe there are about 10 million npm users right now.
The first post in a three-part series graphs the popularity and growth rate for seven JavaScript frameworks.
  • Preact is tiny but the fastest-growing.
  • Vue is also very fast growing and neck and neck with Ember, Angular and Backbone
  • Ember has grown more popular in the last 12 months.
  • Angular and Backbone have both declined in popularity.
  • jQuery remains hugely popular but decreasingly so.
  • React is both huge and very fast-growing for its size.

  • FALSE (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is no statistics for the Vanilla JS [vanilla-js.com] library.

    Why people continue to use librairies and frameworks in 2018 is baffling. INTERNET EXPLORER IS DEAD, why the fuck are you still dragging megabtes of librairies and frameworks?

  • The three I've heard of are in decline to varying degrees.

    Shoot me. No, get off my lawn and then shoot me.

  • How long until there is an ad being served that runs Javascript/Webassembly code that exploits Spectre to steal all your passwords?

    I'm so glad we have "near native" execution speeds for this shit.

