C Programming Language 'Has Completed a Comeback' (infoworld.com) 84
InfoWorld reports that "the once-declining C language" has "completed a comeback" -- citing its rise to second place in the Tiobe Index of language popularity, the biggest rise of any language in 2017. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Although the language only grew 1.69 percentage points in its rating year over year in the January index, that was enough beat out runners-up Python (1.21 percent gain) and Erlang (0.98 percent gain). Just five months ago, C was at its lowest-ever rating, at 6.477 percent; this month, its rating is 11.07 percent, once again putting it in second place behind Java (14.215 percent) -- although Java dropped 3.05 percent compared to January 2017. C's revival is possibly being fueled by its popularity in manufacturing and industry, including the automotive market, Tiobe believes...
But promising languages such as Julia, Hack, Rust, and Kotlin were not able to reach the top 20 or even the top 30, Tiobe pointed out. "Becoming part of the top 10 or even the top 20 requires a large ecosystem of communities and evangelists including conferences," said Paul Jansen, Tiobe managing director and compiler of the index. "This is not something that can be developed in one year's time."
For 2017 Tiobe also reports that after Java and C, the most popular programming languages were C++, Python, C#, JavaScript, Visual Basic .Net, R, PHP, and Perl.
The rival Pypl Popularity of Programming Language index calculates that the most popular languages are Java, Python, PHP, JavaScript, C#, C++, C, R, Objective-C, and Swift.
Don't call it a comeback, it's been here for years (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Don't call it a comeback, it's been here for ye (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Back to school.
C programs are too dangerous for net-connected (Score:2)
computers.
No bounds checking, no type checking. In 2018. Get serious.
My guess is C programs are the underlying reason for a good majority of ways of hacking into systems.
I mean a buffer exploit? Seriously? In 2018? Why in the hell would that be remotely acceptable?
Re: (Score:3)
Nah, I'm guessing browser tech such as javascript and flash, mobile apps with embedded malware, and on the server side PHP the cause for entry.
And now we're seeing our hardware itself is deeply flawed...from mobile chips to desktop to server to mainframe.
Re:C programs are too dangerous for net-connected (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:programming practices (Score:2)
Programming practices. Yeah ok.
But people are people, programmers are programmers, and there are bell curves of skill, care and attention, schedule reasonableness under which programs are created.
So let's not assume every programmer writing a potentially security-relevant piece of code is a really good, well educated in best practices, really safe designer and coder with enough time for testing and iteration. Assuming that would be naive.
So why not protect against common errors using the programming languag
Re: (Score:2)
So that's where all those C programmers who can avoid buffer overflows went, they ascended.
Shame we are stuck with the rest.
Re: (Score:2)
But people are people, programmers are programmers, and there are bell curves of skill, care and attention, schedule reasonableness under which programs are created.
So let's not assume every programmer writing a potentially security-relevant piece of code is a really good, well educated in best practices, really safe designer and coder with enough time for testing and iteration. Assuming that would be naive.
It would be naive to assume general purpose language selection makes a meaningful difference with regards to security outcomes.
It's up to the architect to manage risk by selecting appropriate tools and methodologies to best address specific problem domain. Placing programmers in an environment that ensures failure by giving them the wrong tool for the job before them or where they are required to always be extra careful in order to avert disaster is extremely counterproductive.
So why not protect against common errors using the programming language constraints and checks? Most of these protections can be done with very little cost, performance wise or in loss of program expressive power.
It is not clear to me specifi
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Oh Lord, seriously? This again? C is more dangerous than Java the way that a KA-Bar is more dangerous than a butter knife. If you take a real programming language, hamstring it, put a bib on it, and pull its teeth so it can process nothing more than strained baby food, sure, it won't be dangerous but then again it won't do much useful either.
Write a device driver in Java or Python. Or a kernel. C will always have a place in net-connected computers. You just don't hand a loaded gun to a child and expect
Oh lord, that again? (Score:2)
Someone who thinks that C is the only performant programming language today?
Someone who's never heard of Go or rust, apparently.
Someone who thinks that more than, say, 10% of programs require "C-like" performance, with today's processors which are about 600,000 times faster than an Apple II, and thinks that both safety and maintenance cost are less important than having C-like performance on programs that don't need it.
Re:Oh lord, that again? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Execution speed for the inputs the programmer deemed to test with isn't the be all and end all of efficiency.
C is not cost efficient for society at large
... C is a trillion dollar mistake.
not go (Score:2)
Go is less performant than java. Rust is on par with c++. They have nearly opposite design goals. Use go for server back end services, not kernels or drivers. The rest of your post is spot on. Citation is the benchmark game.
Re: (Score:2)
How come go is slower than java? It compiles to native code and is more low level (except for channels and goroutines). Do you have any idea how java is faster?
Re: (Score:1)
Attitudes like this are why people need a computer 600,000 times faster with 262144 times the memory in order to load something just to check their e-mail. I don't use Rust. I use Go when I must. It's not a bad language as new languages go - Syncthing, a project I've contributed to, uses Go and it's not terrible.
In a way you're correct. I'd agree that only about 10% of software really needs the performance and versatility of C. Most others can get away with C++, for better organization, or some other n
Re: (Score:2)
Golang with its ad hoc interfaces, ever changing specs, missing apis, and dynamic typing when generics are needed, may end up introducing just as many security holes as c if it becomes popular.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone who thinks that C is the only performant programming language today? Someone who's never heard of Go or rust...
C and c++ (same code generator) kick the tails of go and rust, the former more so.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
I disagree. Too much of the modern economy now depends upon code to leave safety to the whims, skills or vanity of the programmer. Frankly, the "trust me, I'm good" argument isn't good enough and neither are you. Type safety, bounds checking, protected memory and access control are no longer optional in 2018. You either begin accepting these things or the product liability lawyers are going to win out in court eventually and you will be held financially liable for every bug in your C code. Software has long
Re: (Score:2)
It is easier to write a compiler in C for a safer language than to write everything in C.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No bounds checking, no type checking. In 2018. Get serious.
A halfway good programmer doesn't need to trust the language to do that for him and is capable of ensuring boundaries. The problem is that halfway good programmers have become scarce, and today's coders are content to leave critical parts to a compiler they don't understand and black box libraries they don't know what do behind the scenes. So they need the handholding.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe expecting and getting a programming job that requires experience to do well without that experience (so the employer doesn't have to pay you as much) is more the issue, or could it be that language
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
These days, whatevers-of-the month barely last a week.
Don't call Tiobe a reliable metric (Score:2)
I'm not saying C did or did not come back, or did or did not go away. I am saying, you won't know from Tiobe, it way too random. They count language questions, not language usage, and don't make the slightest attempt to correct for predictable skew like selection bias due to who hangs out there as opposed to, say, stackoverflow.
My totally on reliable take on it? C dev population stays about the same: very few, very skilled, and very highly paid. Because of the latter, the number of C wannabes spikes from ti
More Popular? (Score:2)
both indexes are search popularity rankings (Score:2)
These aren't measures of how much languages are used, they're useless bullshit as asking which languages generate the most Twitter Tweets? Facebook posts? News articles?
Number of jobs held would be interesting.
So would number of unique jobs openings for each language.
Re: both indexes are search popularity rankings (Score:2)
Job adverts are certainly an interesting method but never the whole story. I've been checking job listings since the 90s for python and up till about 3-4 years ago where rarer than hens teeth (there's a tonne now since the management types finally discovered it). But all that time there was a huge amount of local devs using python for personal projects , glueing things together with it in server racks, holding conferences and meets and so on. Hell one of the founding devs of Django even lives near me. But g
Driven by Raspberry Pi? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Driven by Raspberry Pi? (Score:4, Interesting)
You can use more advanced programming languages on the Pi that have decent execution speed too, like Java or C#. I think C's popularity is more driven by Arduino, where other alternatives don't exist.
Re: (Score:3)
Except the fact that Arduino IDE uses C++ not C.
Re: (Score:3)
Needs updating (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A good compiler will convert a loop for finding the bit into the single instruction.
Re: (Score:2)
If your C standard library doesn't have ffs(), then... sorry, Windows user. I guess there's always _BitScanForward or __lzcnt.
Oh, and if your CPU uses clz to count trailing zeroes, you should report that as a bug.
Re: (Score:2)
In Standard C, how do you find the least significant set bit of an integer type?
Is this a trick question? Something like this in a #define, I suppose?
for (i=0;iwhy you would need to do that - chances are that you're complicating things when you don't need to, and just need an & operation. If you stumbled upon this when trying to do netmasks, be assured that the problem is already solved, and quite efficiently too.
C is helpful in making you think and find simpler algorithms, which execute far more efficiently than bloated libraries and language intrinsics that have to deal with ca
Re: (Score:2)
Oops, forgot about slashdot parsing <
for (i=0;i<sizeof(var)<<8 && var % (1<<i); i++);
Re: (Score:2)
I think you meant & instead of %.
In any case, there are better ways to do this: http://graphics.stanford.edu/~... [stanford.edu]
My favourite is the second example using only AND operations with constants. It's faster and has more predictable execution time, although it's not constant.
I seem to recall that some systems (BSD?) have a prototype function for this in their standard library too, which on some CPUs complies to a single instruction.
This really only indicates where jobs are now... (Score:5, Insightful)
No one is seriously going to try to use C for front end web development, just as no one is seriously going to try to use Javascript in an embedded microprocessor. So what this study is doing is just pointing out where the current jobs are.
Trying to compare languages, is like asking "which is better? a band saw or a screw driver?". They're entirely different. And anyone who doesn't understand that, simply doesn't have enough experience with other programming tools yet.
Re: (Score:2)
You are right in general...but wrong here.
This report is not a beauty context or any other comparison of tools but rather statistics of web searches. As such it got reported and misinterpreted as "popularity" as if it was a preference.
Re: (Score:2)
The language stack is sorted out (Score:2)
I consider this the transition to a more stable period. For some time it was unclear how functions would be split between programming languages. All kind of ideas were in the room, with interesting new contenders. Still the programming community decided that the areas covered by Java, Javascript, C, Python are well distributed in the way in which they are and that "good enough is still good".
C# (competitor to C++ and Java in my eyes) seems to be dying. Swift doenst take over from objective C as fast as that
C is still king, thank Engineering Schools (Score:2)
Everything on planet freaking earth has firmware in it now and guess what compiler makes the smallest binaries that can talk to hardware?
Yes, that's right C.
Python can talk to C, but you aren't going to write firmware or low level interrupt handling code (like reading IR pulses) or monitoring an I2C bus.
Java is C's fat lazy son that lives in the basement and consumes all available resources can do things eventually, if you give him enough resources, time, and be able to tolerate the odor.
As long as computer
how much is it used is almost KLOCs (Score:2)
Turbo Pascal (Score:2)
So when is Turbo Pascal coming back?
;-)
Search index = popularity? (Score:2)
Or maybe it's a reflection that nearly every developer out there knows C to some degree and doesn't have to search for help as much?
Maybe it means there are more older C devs that are more likely to go to a book than Stack overflow?
Either way, it's a garbage metric designed to generate lazy clickbait articles, like this one.