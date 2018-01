SourceForge Debuts New UI and GitHub Sync Tool

SourceForge on Tuesday introduced an overhaul of its website to give it a new look and add new features . Among the most notable additions, the popular repository, which hosts over 430,000 projects and 3.7 million registered developers, said it was creating a GitHub Importer tool which would enable developers to import their GitHub project to SourceForge and also sync their GitHub project file releases on SourceForce so they "can take advantage of the strengths of both platforms." In a blog post, the team wrote:More improvements and new features are on track to be released throughout the year, the team wrote.