Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
SourceForge Open Source Programming

SourceForge Debuts New UI and GitHub Sync Tool (sourceforge.net) 21

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
SourceForge on Tuesday introduced an overhaul of its website to give it a new look and add new features. Among the most notable additions, the popular repository, which hosts over 430,000 projects and 3.7 million registered developers, said it was creating a GitHub Importer tool which would enable developers to import their GitHub project to SourceForge and also sync their GitHub project file releases on SourceForce so they "can take advantage of the strengths of both platforms." In a blog post, the team wrote:We believe the open source community is always better served when there are multiple options for open source projects to live, and these options are not mutually exclusive. More improvements and new features are on track to be released throughout the year, the team wrote.

SourceForge Debuts New UI and GitHub Sync Tool More | Reply

SourceForge Debuts New UI and GitHub Sync Tool

Comments Filter:

  • Pop-ups... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @11:03AM (#55901011)
    Hopefully they got rid of that annoying pop-up that appears every time I'm sent to the site to download something. There's no way I'd want to use such a site if that is how my visitors would be treated.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Nope. Still there. Same spammy looking site it's been for 15 years. Still a pain to find the link to source code as well, when code should be what appears in front, on top, by default. Want to see changes? Can't find that list anywhere either.

      Nope. Nope. Nope.

  • There's literally nothing they can do to rebuild the confidence that was lost, short of just rebranding and building a new community. I don't know of anyone who has still forgiven them for injecting adware into downloads. I agree with them that developers are best served with as many options as possible, and that's why so many people have ditched them years ago. I appreciate the challenge of providing a community free service and having to find affordable ways to keep the lights on. But they botched it.
    • Yeah I didn't like them adding adware to downloads either so I bought SourceForge and removed the adware. Doesn't really matter if we convince anyone else, we're just gonna do right by the 1 million daily users and 430,00 projects there

      • How many of those users are actually committing code? I've gone to SF a few times recently to look at the code for orphaned projects and see if they're worth reviving, but that's about it. I'd love to see some serious competition to GitHub, but I'm not convinced that SF is in a position to provide it. GitHub at least has a solid business model (get people hooked on the free service, then sell them various degrees of hosted service).

        The main advantage for a project using GitHub is the network effect.

  • And the three people who still use Sourceforge must be ecstatic.

  • There is a simple test to decide if "feature" is part of Embrace, Extend and (try to) Extinguish strategy:

    Q1 : Does it have an import feature? answer= A1

    Q2: Does it have an export feature? answer= A2

    if (A1 && !A2) {

    return "yes, it is an EEE";

    }

  • Still hosting Malware despite pledge (Score:3)

    by Kobun ( 668169 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @11:22AM (#55901159)
    Giving projects a workaround to install Malware means Sourceforge continues to be blocked on the networks I control. If you haven't seen it, the workaround is in allowing a project to use an installer that downloads additional code during the installation process. Sourceforge has opted to put tiny yellow text next to the download button with innocuous sounding language. I can only assume that Sourceforge has decided to continue hosting these projects despite knowing that they are dangerous due to either financial concerns or a lack of care.

    For example: https://sourceforge.net/projec... [sourceforge.net]

  • not even at gunpoint (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @11:33AM (#55901247) Homepage

    would i use sourceforge. These are the guys who decided to bundle Gimp with adware under the guise that it was "abandoned" and so that somehow made it okay.

  • As a way to improve visibility and minimise the GitHub power, setting up mirrored repositories in sites like SourceForge sounds good to me. In fact, I did try to do something like that about 1 year ago, but the syncing wasn't working as expected. The part of easily importing all the information from GitHub was fine, but the part of SourceForge automatically updating any modification there wasn't. Without that working properly, there was no point in having the repositories duplicated and I deleted my SourceF

Slashdot Top Deals

Multics is security spelled sideways.

Close