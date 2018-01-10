SourceForge Debuts New UI and GitHub Sync Tool (sourceforge.net) 21
SourceForge on Tuesday introduced an overhaul of its website to give it a new look and add new features. Among the most notable additions, the popular repository, which hosts over 430,000 projects and 3.7 million registered developers, said it was creating a GitHub Importer tool which would enable developers to import their GitHub project to SourceForge and also sync their GitHub project file releases on SourceForce so they "can take advantage of the strengths of both platforms." In a blog post, the team wrote:We believe the open source community is always better served when there are multiple options for open source projects to live, and these options are not mutually exclusive. More improvements and new features are on track to be released throughout the year, the team wrote.
Nope. Still there. Same spammy looking site it's been for 15 years. Still a pain to find the link to source code as well, when code should be what appears in front, on top, by default. Want to see changes? Can't find that list anywhere either.
How many of those users are actually committing code? I've gone to SF a few times recently to look at the code for orphaned projects and see if they're worth reviving, but that's about it. I'd love to see some serious competition to GitHub, but I'm not convinced that SF is in a position to provide it. GitHub at least has a solid business model (get people hooked on the free service, then sell them various degrees of hosted service).
The main advantage for a project using GitHub is the network effect.
There is one thing that SourceForge does that basically no other site does: it puts a focus on the user side of things. GitHub, GitLab, Gitwhatever, BitBucket, etc focus too much on the developer side to the detriment of the users.
It is a bit hard to explain what i mean, but to take a look check this SF project: right at the top you have a big fat green "Download" button, rating from other users with reviews, number of downloads (so you can judge its popularity), a status indicator (beta here), ways to share it with others and even get notifications when the developer makes any updates. And that is at the "header". Right below you have link for the project's files (downloads, what the user cares about, not a VCS view), support, tickets and even a discussion forum with categories (i really dislike how in GitHub people use the bug tracker as a forum).
Other projects have mailing lists, news, etc. For example in 7zip's project page you get news and a series of screenshots.
As a user you also get to see the license of the project, the supported OSes and the category it is in - after all a particular project might not fit exactly what you need, but other projects in that category might be better choices.
And yes, of course, there is also the code tab where you can browse the repository, but unlike practically every other project hosting site, SourceForge does not impose any specific VCS nor is designed around it. Hell, if you want (and many projects on the site do exactly that) you can just provide source code releases and not use a VCS - or use another site to host the VCS.
Honestly, the amount of information and user focus that SourceForge has is beyond competition. And sadly it seems the vast majority of developers do not really care about their users, because not only SF has lost its popularity (which is understandable considering the actions from their previous owners) but recently i was looking for some sort of "sourceforge-like" software i could install in my own VPS to put my projects and there was nothing. I could find tons of GitHub wannabe clones in every fad language made the last few years (always tied to a single VCS - usually Git - of course) but none that had something as simple as a "Downloads" area.
The closest i've found is CodingTeam, a French "forge" written in PHP. It is actually quite nice (and if i'm honest i like how it looks better than the new "let's quadruple the size of all the things" SourceForge theme) and even has some features i haven't seen in other similar sites like support for translations. But if you look around you'd find pretty much the entire Internet ignoring it - i've only found a single mention on Reddit from 7 years ago that went ignored and no word about it on Hacker News or any other place where programmers meet.
Which, IMO, sucks because more often than not as a user i do not really care about the repository of a project - i care about releases, documentation, discussions, support and all that stuff.
Still hosting Malware despite pledge (Score:3)
For example: https://sourceforge.net/projec... [sourceforge.net]
not even at gunpoint (Score:3)
would i use sourceforge. These are the guys who decided to bundle Gimp with adware under the guise that it was "abandoned" and so that somehow made it okay.
