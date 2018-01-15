Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming Stats

Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular? (infoworld.com) 102

Posted by EditorDavid from the popularity-contests dept.
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld's report on which JavaScript frameworks are the most widely-used: In a study of 28-day download cycles for front-end JavaScript frameworks, NPM, which oversees the popular JavaScript package registry, found that React has been on a steady upward trajectory; it now accounts for about 0.05 percent of the registry's 13 billion downloads per month as of the fourth quarter of 2017. Web developers as well as desktop and mobile developers are adopting the library and it has spawned an ecosystem of related packages. Preact, a lightweight alternative to React, also has seen growth and could become a force in the future.

On the down side, Backbone, which accounted for almost 0.1 percent of all downloads in 2013, now comprises only about 0.005 percent of downloads (about 750,000 per month). Backbone has declined steeply but is kept afloat by the long shelf life of projects using it, NPM reasoned. The jQuery JavaScript library also remains popular but has experienced decreasing interest. Angular, the Google-developed JavaScript framework, was the second-most-popular framework behind React, when combining the original Angular 1.x with the rewritten Angular 2.x. Version 1.x was at about 0.0125 percent of downloads last month while version 2.x was at about 0.02 percent. Still, Angular as a whole is showing just modest growth.
They also report that the four JavaScript frameworks with the fastest growth rates for 2017 were Preact, Vue, React, and Ember.

But for back end services written in JavaScript, npm reports that Express "is the overwhelmingly dominant solution... The next four biggest frameworks are so small relative to Express that it's hard to even see them."

Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular? More | Reply

Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular?

Comments Filter:

    • Re:Vanilla-JS.com (Score:5, Insightful)

      by holostarr ( 2709675 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @09:03AM (#55931141)
      Yea, try building and maintaining a large scale application using nothing more than vanilla JS. The reason JS frameworks are popular is because they do a whole lot of stuff behind the scenes like variable binding, efficient rendering of the DOM (for example virtual DOM), implementation of patterns such as MVVM, state management, routing, and a whole lot more. There is no way you could build an application such as Youtube or Facebook without some sort of a framework; best case scenario you will end up rolling your own, at which point why not just use one of the many existing ones with a community support and a full time team that is focused solely on the framework development. Unless you are a very large corporation with lots of resources such as Google or Facebook where you can devote resources to building and maintaining your own framework, it doesn't make sense to roll your own. You will make something that works, but works badly and perhaps with lots of security vulnerabilities compared to one of the major frameworks.
      • Who builds and maintains "a large scale application" who isn't "a large scale corporation"?
        • Believe it or not, there are companies out there that build enterprise apps, and yet they are NOT large enough (or don't see a value) to have internal teams devoted to an in house JS framework. For example, I work for a Telecom and although we have large development teams for building various applications for our customers, our focus isn't building and maintaining frameworks.
          • Telcos are still generally quite large, and I find it implausible that an adequate substrate couldn't be maintained by just a few people who understand the needs well. Of course, skilled people - now that might be a problem since these are generally scarce.

            • Re:Vanilla-JS.com (Score:4, Insightful)

              by holostarr ( 2709675 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @09:54AM (#55931407)
              Try making a compelling reason to the management that they need to hire a team of say 2 developers, a project manager, and a QA just to build and maintain an in house JS framework, when there is a plethora of frameworks out there! Large corporations like to focus on areas that is relevant to their business, and for most building an in house JS framework is not relevant. Facebook and Google do it because they are sufficiently large, and they are in the business of platform as a service, so they provide tools and frameworks to attract developers to their platforms. They are also on top of the food chain so they are big enough that they need to invent solutions to their unique problems, because they are constantly trying to push technology forward.

              • Try making a compelling reason to the management that they need to hire a team of say 2 developers, a project manager, and a QA just to build and maintain an in house JS framework, when there is a plethora of frameworks out there!

                To me, if a company is already small, there is no "management" team... Thus, there usually is one person who builds/maintains an in-house application using an available framework out there. :-/

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So does using frameworks. The decay rate on frameworks is roughly 5 years. So if you commit to one framework before it's popular, you might get 5 years out of it. If you commit to it, at it's peak popularity, you will only get 2-3 years out of it.

        As much as I hate jQuery and all the hellspawn it's created, developers need to recognize that if they can't build it in straight javascript, they should not be building it at all. I have never gotten a single thing via NPM to work, and quite frankly the rate that

        • If you application is well written and there is a good separation of business logic from the UI, then 2 to 3 year lifespan for a framework is pretty good. There are also commercial solutions out there that provide frameworks with greater support, for example Ext JS. It all depends what you are doing, but chances are that as a business your product is constantly evolving, and you also want your product to evolve with the technology, otherwise, your product will feel outdated and stale. Also, I don't know why

        • But then again, you can also make the app 100 times smaller than using these grossly bloated frameworks.

          You really should learn how modern JS applications work, my code has 0 extra "Bloat" code because it is removed during build / compile of the system.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        In my search to explore your comments, the react page touting the vritaul DOM:
        "BTW. I myself managed to create a web page with a source of 5GB+. It wasn’t even that hard.

        Consider a DOM made of thousands of divs. Remember, we are modern web developers, our app is very SPA! "

        These are huge warning signs that the developer has an issue, regardless of whether the environment can handle it.

        All that aside, I think the virtual DOM will be regarded in the near future as a needless over complication. It's try

      • The vanilla js solution might be a shitty one, but at least it's yours.

    • But is it webscale?

    • -1, not enough jQuery.

  • But they all force Javascript on users (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cjonslashdot ( 904508 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:42AM (#55930851)
    What if the user does not want to use Javascript, for security reasons? Javascript is the primary vector for a large percent of malware infections. Yet, with single-page web apps, one has to enable Javascript to see anything. Not so with websites such as the NY Times and other major news sites; why should it be with company XYZ site? Javascript has destroyed the Web, but with the latest frameworks we are shoving it down people's throat.
    • Perhaps fixing Javascript in the browser or providing other means to run code would be more useful than destroying all interactivity in browsers. Preferably with imposing some resource limits, though. The current state of interactive web is a travesty.

    • Re:But they all force Javascript on users (Score:5, Interesting)

      by holostarr ( 2709675 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @09:26AM (#55931287)
      Every time there is an article about Javascript, there is an individual like you complaining about why Javascript is needed. I'm sorry that all you want to use your browser is to read news on NY Times, but the truth is that there are a lot of people out there who want to do more than just browse static pages. The browser is the most efficient app delivery system today. You no longer have to worry about whether the end user has the latest update of your app, and which OS or version they are running, your app will just work! If you are paranoid and don't trust the browser sandboxing, then maybe you should run Qubes OS or browser in a VM, otherwise, perhaps it is best to stick to printed news.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pjt33 ( 739471 )

        ... but the truth is that there are a lot of people out there who want to do more than just browse static pages.

        That is completely orthogonal to the question of whether or not static pages should render something with JS disabled. The very real existence of pages with no dynamic content which render as white without JS enabled is shameful. I've seen sites which have CSS that sets the body to display: none and then load the real CSS using JS. They're usable in Lynx, but not in any GUI browser with JS disable

        • Again you are just complaining why sites don't make their content available when JS is disabled. Fact is there are no laws or standards to require the content to be accessible without JS and since people who favor browsing the web with JS disabled are in the minority, frankly most companies don't give a shit. Like I said, the only reason to complain about JS is if you are paranoid about security, at which point either trust the browser, or run it in a VM.

          • no laws or standards to require the content to be accessible without JS and since people who favor browsing the web with JS disabled are in the minority, frankly most companies don't give a shit.

            They are monkeys following the shiniest ball. JS is not necessary for the vast majority of content, but humans like eye-candy.

            But even if they realized the trade-off, there's not really a clean choice anyhow; most sites don't offer a non-JS version (or rendition). There's very little benefit to publishers in doing

      • Hi. Yes, you are right - people do want to be able to run apps. I am just saying that these frameworks are now being used where they should not be. It seems like so many sites now use them, when the site really only has static content; but because a framework is used, I have to enable Javascript, or enter click after click in my NoScript plugin just to see a web page. I would prefer that single-page web app frameworks only be used when one really needs an app . For static content, one should be able to tur

        • At the end of the day it all comes down to trust. The question is do you trust that your browser vendor's product is reasonably secure? If you are not convinced, then like I said there are other options such as running the browser in a VM or selectively enabling Javascript in sites that you trust.
          • Yes, I have wondered if OSes are going to move to containerization for apps, which would provide that level of protection for the average user who does not know how to run a browser in a VM. There is a product for Windows called Bromium that uses virtualization to sandbox web pages. I think some of the browsers do that to but I don't think they use virtualization - not sure. There is an interesting blog post about how hard it is to write secure web apps: https://blog.plan99.net/its-ti... [plan99.net]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      This is a good reason for web developers to be trained:

      First and foremost, be mindful of HTML and use it correctly. Doing this fairly simple thing improves experience greatly, and renders accessibility easy.

      Next up, up you want to be fancy, CSS can do almost all the sane visual sprucing up you can imagine, and can play nicely with accessibility.

      If you have a need for Javascript, first consider what the language/runtime can do without a framework. This keeps your application a bit more straightforward to d

    • a modern framework is capable of serving both... you can provide server side rendering to anyone who has JS disabled. its not going to be the full experience most of the time but that is because the full experience is only available via javascript. Now given it is a actually a very small percentage of tin foil hat people that actually whole sale disable javascript in their browser and that is why most companys don't bother wtih the extra technical debt of making their sites work both with and without javas
      • "tin foil hat" - ROTFLOL. Good to know about being able to provide for non-JS folks - thanks for the info - I am a server side guy so I don't know the Web frameworks like react except at a basic level. About the "tin foil hat" thing though - most people don't realize how vulnerable Javascript makes them. Those who do realize it are not "tin foil hats" - they are prudent. Here's a good article on this: https://blog.plan99.net/its-ti... [plan99.net]

  • This one! ;-) (Score:3)

    by ls671 ( 1122017 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:46AM (#55930869) Homepage

    This one:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    No seriously, wasn't there an article here a few days ago saying that the most popular js framework changes every six months and that things become a major cluster-fuck? I also remember an article saying that third party js libs loaded from third party sites sometimes disappear when the developer decides to pull them off. With regards to that, I always tell my devs not to load from third party sites and to download and install locally instead. It is also less scary for people with uMatrix or noscript looking at your site!

    • yes, but this iteration is a bit different.

      In the past you had rather different concepts at play. Roll your own solution with jQuery (which is nothing more than a functional approach to the DOM), Backbone, Angular, Ember, etc. All quite different in concepts.

      React and Vue however are far more similar and are now the dominant frameworks. Seems the community is coalesced around a single concept and have two different approaches to it. Vue is better imho because it's syntax is so much cleaner.

      > I also reme

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        This is essentially saying "yes, they have changed every six months, but *this* six month flavor is here to stay!".

        Note that at every changing of the guard, a month later there are a lot of people eager to explain why *this* time is different and the change will endure, unlike all those previous flashes in the pan before it. Six months from now we will have people explaing how Vue and React were ultimately flawed concepts somehow and how *new* framework brings enduring sanity to the world.

        Nexus supports NPM so this is an irrelevant problem.

        No, npm is a a ma

  • Clearly the JAF framework is most popular. Followed by jkit and ghostj. They are all a lot easter than wjav, especially wjav 2.0.

  • Fleeting popularity . . . (Score:5, Funny)

    by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:48AM (#55930877)

    Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular . . . ?

    What day of the week is it . . . ?

    This is more of a question for a celebrity poll on tmz.com.

    We live in a throwaway society. We begin each day by tossing out yesterday's JavaScript Framework, and replacing it with something new that promise to taste better, and last longer!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      Looking at the figures (0.05%, 0.1%, 0.02%) the correct answer to the headline seems to be none. They are all decidedly unpopular.

  • Angular of course. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:51AM (#55930895)

    I sat the team down and said were moving to Angular 14. They said it moves to fast and we wouldd always be updating if we put in Angular 17. I said nonsense, we were putting in Angular 23 and that was final!

    • I sat the team down and said were moving to Angular 14. They said it moves to fast and we wouldd always be updating if we put in Angular 17. I said nonsense, we were putting in Angular 23 and that was final!

      Best comment ever.

      +10

  • back end servicesin JavaScript (Score:4, Interesting)

    by dehachel12 ( 4766411 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:55AM (#55930913)
    But for back end services written in JavaScript. WHY ???

    • Re:back end servicesin JavaScript (Score:5, Insightful)

      by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @08:04AM (#55930943)

      But for back end services written in JavaScript. WHY ???

      For JavaScript developers, if all they have is a pillow, every problem looks like a nail.

    • Code reuse. If you're validating form input, for example, it would be nice if you can use the same code for client-side and server-side validation. The server-side version protects you against invalid date, the client-side gives more immediate feedback to the user, but both will give the same result. There are basically two solutions to this problem. The simplest is to use JavaScript on the back end, the other is to use something like GWT or similar that lets you write the back end in one language and t

      • The latter solution, however, nicely evolves later into running WebAssembly binaries or something similar on client side once WebAssembly or something like it becomes available. With moving Javascript onto your server side, you're apparently stuck with a semi-weird language.

      • to the extent that C code compiled to JavaScript and run with v8 is often close in performance to natively compiled code, and sometimes faster

        Proof that v8 runs faster with a real-world application and not in some contrived microbenchmark.

    • Javascript is actually much better for high performance back-end applications than many languages.

      The core event loop and processing model is very much the way you would write a C/C++ process based libevent or similar epoll loops. This is extremely common for high performance programming, especially with interfaces where your process gets interrupted mostly on network or storage. Its far less important for blind batch jobs, but can be very important for response batch jobs.

      so its far easier to write high pe

  • Express "is the overwhelmingly dominant solution...

    Please tell me. What was the problem?

  • NIH Framework (Score:3)

    by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:56AM (#55930921)

    I've been in multiple software industries for ~10 years. The NIH framework has been universally accepted everywhere.

    • Does everything the other frameworks don't.
    • Does everything you need.

  • This seems to be the way we make decisions on frameworks these days. Survey what is most popular and pick that, in the hopes that someone will still be using it and supporting in 3 years. This isn't a good thing. It makes me think of the Has open source changed the world? [slashdot.org] and npm spam flag [slashdot.org] discussions. Open source is fine, but we need some commercial entities standing behind these things. We have really good infrastructure and really good tools. But now we need stability. We can't have frameworks changing this fast, and minor errors causing the entire world's IT infrastructure to hiccup.

    Some suggestions if you are creating an important commercial product or web site:
    * Keep a local package cache (npm, nuget, rpm, deb, apt, yum, MSI, ...)
    * Don't lock-in to any infrastructure that you aren't paying for (CDNs, "free" cloud services, "free" email services)
    * Give back to the open-source community, don't just siphon from it (or it won't be there in the future)

    • we need some commercial entities standing behind these things

      Some of these javascript frameworks do have commercial entities standing behind them. I am not sure how much it helps.

  • Skyscrapers, Sandy Beaches and JavaScript (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm a systems developer at heart, but I've had to do some web apps in more recent times, and I've found that building an application on top of JavaScript is like building a skyscraper on a beach. You can do it, but you have to dig all the sand out of the way first and make your foundation firm. Node.js is an example of one way I've seen it work. But web apps are by nature building a sand scryscraper on top of a sandy beach, especially if you are using frameworks. You rely on the browser not to have any bugs

  • Hold my beer (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who the f* cares here on this mammoth graveyard that is Slashdot?

  • The one with the best GC (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @09:15AM (#55931211)
    Any Javascript framework with decent garbage collection will know to bury itself 6 feet under, cuz javascript is by definition garbage.
  • Seriously... first, don't they need to demonstrate that NPM is what most developers are using? I don't use it. I deploy my javascript such as jQuery by pulling down a copy and embedding it in my app. It seems a more reasonable approach to understanding the current state of Javascript is to ask the spiders that crawl the web and see what packages they encounter.

  • Shouldn't that be amended to "Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular this month?"

  • Change like their underwear (Score:3)

    by gabrieltss ( 64078 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:44AM (#55931713)

    People change JS frameworks like they change their underwear. One week is one library, next it's a different one.
    In one year a company I was with had 50 different apps with 50 different JavaScript libraries I swear. Who THE FUCK is going to support all of that mess? Managers should be slamming keyboards on developers hands! Pick one and stay with it - quick FUCKING changing them all the time. Just because some A-Hole thinks they can re-invent the wheel or thinks they are being cute - we get a new JavaScript library. Message for all of you STOP THIS SHIT! We have enough of them already! Why don't you all get together and pick one or two and make them better instead of creating a new one. You want to write your own as a hobby - great - leave it on your system for your hobby purposes! Better yet, help out on an existing one to make it better.

    Seriously - why do people STILL think this language is so great. It's POS! Pick the latest JS library - they all come from the same root Language. One that was written in 10 days! Hell even the company that had it developed didn't even implement it properly. And now people think we should run it on the server side. WHAT THE FUCK is wrong with you? I DO NOT allow server side JS libraries on MY servers - PERIOD! You want to code on the server - use a REAL language! JS libraries come and go WEEKLY! I've been developing for over 32+ years - I DESPISE the thing. I avoid it like the plague. It only gets used when I absolutely have to.

    The only people that were in total love with JS is/was the PORN industry!

  • Some reactJS problems... (Score:3)

    by Parker Lewis ( 999165 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:55AM (#55931821)

    I joined a reactjs/flux project some months ago. I properly learned how it works quickly, and liked the idea. Several years ago I've worked with desktop UI apps (in C++, later Java/Swing and C#), so I had no trouble with the idea.

    But then I tried to create, like in the GUI desktop world, when you have a nice hierarchy of components/containers, a parent component that will have most the logic, then 2 children classes, including only the different logic. First wall: the same guides in other crap OO language/frameworks. "you're not supposed to use inheritance, you need to use composition ".

    The most irritant issue: of course, several things that worked in the past with reactJS simple were removed or are under constant changes. I can even handle that, but the problem: a LOT of the erros and warnings just don't handle a stack. They simply give you a warning/error message and you'll have to dig in the code where it was raised. Again, terrible OO.

    Even flux it a weird flow, because it relies in a dumb event system: just a big pipe raising all events. If you want to listen for an event, you need to plug into this big pipe, listen all events and use a switch/case to get the ones your component wants.

    Not to mention some repeat-code-everywhere approach, when you have thousands contants that are just the same string as the constant. This for a dynamic language... i.e., people will make a typo in the name of the constant too and nobody will notice.

    I can just saw that JS turned the new PHP: developers that don't want to proper learn how to code everywhere with "brilliant ideas".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      Why would you use inheritance to establish a hierarchy of widgets? That doesn't make sense to me. A GUI is by definition a container that contains other widgets. It's a "has a" relationship, not a "is a" relationship. Inheritance to establish this just isn't appropriate. In desktop GUI programming, inheritance is used very rarely, and only when you want to extend a widget in a particular way. So in this regard, reactjs seems to be doing it the right way. The widgets themselves should have precious lit

      • If you really used GTK+, Qt, wxWidgets, WinForms in C#, etc, I'm sure you'll be familiar with GUI hierarchy, as all of those you've cited are based on inheritance hierarchy, and if you've used them seriously, you probably created re-usable components inheriting any other component. And, funny, any reactJS component is inheriting a reactJS component too. It's just so bad designed that it supports just 1 level of inheritance.

  • I'm thiking NFJS is for me... (Score:3)

    by AmazingRuss ( 555076 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @11:43AM (#55932119)

    No Fucking Java Script!

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Angstrom: measure of computer anxiety = 1000 nail-bytes

Close