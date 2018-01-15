Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular? (infoworld.com) 98
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld's report on which JavaScript frameworks are the most widely-used: In a study of 28-day download cycles for front-end JavaScript frameworks, NPM, which oversees the popular JavaScript package registry, found that React has been on a steady upward trajectory; it now accounts for about 0.05 percent of the registry's 13 billion downloads per month as of the fourth quarter of 2017. Web developers as well as desktop and mobile developers are adopting the library and it has spawned an ecosystem of related packages. Preact, a lightweight alternative to React, also has seen growth and could become a force in the future.
On the down side, Backbone, which accounted for almost 0.1 percent of all downloads in 2013, now comprises only about 0.005 percent of downloads (about 750,000 per month). Backbone has declined steeply but is kept afloat by the long shelf life of projects using it, NPM reasoned. The jQuery JavaScript library also remains popular but has experienced decreasing interest. Angular, the Google-developed JavaScript framework, was the second-most-popular framework behind React, when combining the original Angular 1.x with the rewritten Angular 2.x. Version 1.x was at about 0.0125 percent of downloads last month while version 2.x was at about 0.02 percent. Still, Angular as a whole is showing just modest growth.
They also report that the four JavaScript frameworks with the fastest growth rates for 2017 were Preact, Vue, React, and Ember.
But for back end services written in JavaScript, npm reports that Express "is the overwhelmingly dominant solution... The next four biggest frameworks are so small relative to Express that it's hard to even see them."
Vanilla-JS.com (Score:5, Insightful)
http://vanilla-js.com/
Re:Vanilla-JS.com (Score:4, Insightful)
Try making a compelling reason to the management that they need to hire a team of say 2 developers, a project manager, and a QA just to build and maintain an in house JS framework, when there is a plethora of frameworks out there!
To me, if a company is already small, there is no "management" team... Thus, there usually is one person who builds/maintains an in-house application using an available framework out there.
:-/
So does using frameworks. The decay rate on frameworks is roughly 5 years. So if you commit to one framework before it's popular, you might get 5 years out of it. If you commit to it, at it's peak popularity, you will only get 2-3 years out of it.
As much as I hate jQuery and all the hellspawn it's created, developers need to recognize that if they can't build it in straight javascript, they should not be building it at all. I have never gotten a single thing via NPM to work, and quite frankly the rate that
But then again, you can also make the app 100 times smaller than using these grossly bloated frameworks.
You really should learn how modern JS applications work, my code has 0 extra "Bloat" code because it is removed during build / compile of the system.
In my search to explore your comments, the react page touting the vritaul DOM:
"BTW. I myself managed to create a web page with a source of 5GB+. It wasn’t even that hard.
Consider a DOM made of thousands of divs. Remember, we are modern web developers, our app is very SPA! "
These are huge warning signs that the developer has an issue, regardless of whether the environment can handle it.
All that aside, I think the virtual DOM will be regarded in the near future as a needless over complication. It's try
But is it webscale?
But they all force Javascript on users (Score:5, Insightful)
Explain your reasoning please (Score:2, Insightful)
How does "code signing by well-known big commercial parties in the business" help with... wait for it... this one user complaint:
<strong>
<em>
<marquee>
<blink>
"I DO NOT WANT ANY JAVASCRIPT"
<blink>
<marquee>
<em>
<strong>
Do tell. I'd be very interested to see how your reasoning manages to conclude anything other than "it does not help at all".
At best it means that you've handed that much more power to large corporate interests, because now they own the keys to the c
And all of this is being done so that websites can shove more and more malware-loaded advertising down our throats.
Even for sites without ads, a progressive enhancement site that is usable without JavaScript costs more to develop and test. For many sites it is simply not economically viable to cater to non-JavaScript users.
Re:But they all force Javascript on users (Score:4, Interesting)
That is completely orthogonal to the question of whether or not static pages should render something with JS disabled. The very real existence of pages with no dynamic content which render as white without JS enabled is shameful. I've seen sites which have CSS that sets the body to display: none and then load the real CSS using JS. They're usable in Lynx, but not in any GUI browser with JS disable
Catch-22 (Score:1)
They are monkeys following the shiniest ball. JS is not necessary for the vast majority of content, but humans like eye-candy.
But even if they realized the trade-off, there's not really a clean choice anyhow; most sites don't offer a non-JS version (or rendition). There's very little benefit to publishers in doing
Hi. Yes, you are right - people do want to be able to run apps. I am just saying that these frameworks are now being used where they should not be. It seems like so many sites now use them, when the site really only has static content; but because a framework is used, I have to enable Javascript, or enter click after click in my NoScript plugin just to see a web page. I would prefer that single-page web app frameworks only be used when one really needs an app . For static content, one should be able to tur
This is a good reason for web developers to be trained:
First and foremost, be mindful of HTML and use it correctly. Doing this fairly simple thing improves experience greatly, and renders accessibility easy.
Next up, up you want to be fancy, CSS can do almost all the sane visual sprucing up you can imagine, and can play nicely with accessibility.
If you have a need for Javascript, first consider what the language/runtime can do without a framework. This keeps your application a bit more straightforward to d
This one! ;-) (Score:3)
This one:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/...
No seriously, wasn't there an article here a few days ago saying that the most popular js framework changes every six months and that things become a major cluster-fuck? I also remember an article saying that third party js libs loaded from third party sites sometimes disappear when the developer decides to pull them off. With regards to that, I always tell my devs not to load from third party sites and to download and install locally instead. It is also less scary for people with uMatrix or noscript looking at your site!
yes, but this iteration is a bit different.
In the past you had rather different concepts at play. Roll your own solution with jQuery (which is nothing more than a functional approach to the DOM), Backbone, Angular, Ember, etc. All quite different in concepts.
React and Vue however are far more similar and are now the dominant frameworks. Seems the community is coalesced around a single concept and have two different approaches to it. Vue is better imho because it's syntax is so much cleaner.
> I also reme
This is essentially saying "yes, they have changed every six months, but *this* six month flavor is here to stay!".
Note that at every changing of the guard, a month later there are a lot of people eager to explain why *this* time is different and the change will endure, unlike all those previous flashes in the pan before it. Six months from now we will have people explaing how Vue and React were ultimately flawed concepts somehow and how *new* framework brings enduring sanity to the world.
Nexus supports NPM so this is an irrelevant problem.
No, npm is a a ma
It’s the extra apostrophe’s killing bandwidth.
Pretty much this is the key issue. If Javascript and the browser runtime in general is really so flawed, then steps need to be taken to advance the runtime, rather than making the site code more and more bloated.
Either the state of browser runtime needs to advance or developers need to learn to work better with the hand they are given. The answer is likely in the middle.
JAF (Score:2)
Fleeting popularity . . . (Score:4, Funny)
Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular . . . ?
What day of the week is it . . . ?
This is more of a question for a celebrity poll on tmz.com.
We live in a throwaway society. We begin each day by tossing out yesterday's JavaScript Framework, and replacing it with something new that promise to taste better, and last longer!
Angular of course. (Score:5, Funny)
I sat the team down and said were moving to Angular 14. They said it moves to fast and we wouldd always be updating if we put in Angular 17. I said nonsense, we were putting in Angular 23 and that was final!
I sat the team down and said were moving to Angular 14. They said it moves to fast and we wouldd always be updating if we put in Angular 17. I said nonsense, we were putting in Angular 23 and that was final!
Best comment ever.
+10
back end servicesin JavaScript (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:back end servicesin JavaScript (Score:5, Insightful)
But for back end services written in JavaScript. WHY ???
For JavaScript developers, if all they have is a pillow, every problem looks like a nail.
Nodejs is pretty decent for backend. You can do a lot in few lines of code. Takes a while to get used to the asynchronous model
Seriously? There's nothing wrong with "the asynchronous model" but you certainly can't "do a lot in few lines of code" if you're writing what is effectively CPS code in an unsuitable language. Also, lack of composability. [stuffwithstuff.com]
I will say the async model frequently leads to a mess that's hard for most developers to wade through. It's ok when the flows have one or two step interactions, but as a flow involving IO gets more involved, it devolves to an indecipherable mess.
Code reuse. If you're validating form input, for example, it would be nice if you can use the same code for client-side and server-side validation. The server-side version protects you against invalid date, the client-side gives more immediate feedback to the user, but both will give the same result. There are basically two solutions to this problem. The simplest is to use JavaScript on the back end, the other is to use something like GWT or similar that lets you write the back end in one language and t
to the extent that C code compiled to JavaScript and run with v8 is often close in performance to natively compiled code, and sometimes faster
Proof that v8 runs faster with a real-world application and not in some contrived microbenchmark.
Javascript is actually much better for high performance back-end applications than many languages.
The core event loop and processing model is very much the way you would write a C/C++ process based libevent or similar epoll loops. This is extremely common for high performance programming, especially with interfaces where your process gets interrupted mostly on network or storage. Its far less important for blind batch jobs, but can be very important for response batch jobs.
so its far easier to write high pe
In search of a problem (Score:2)
Express "is the overwhelmingly dominant solution...
Please tell me. What was the problem?
Re:In search of a problem (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem was not enough shitty Javascript in the world. Now the same incompotent monkeys can not only write insecure front-end code, they can also write the insecure back-end code, too!
NIH Framework (Score:3)
I've been in multiple software industries for ~10 years. The NIH framework has been universally accepted everywhere.
Sadly, this is how we make decisions on frameworks (Score:3)
This seems to be the way we make decisions on frameworks these days. Survey what is most popular and pick that, in the hopes that someone will still be using it and supporting in 3 years. This isn't a good thing. It makes me think of the Has open source changed the world? [slashdot.org] and npm spam flag [slashdot.org] discussions. Open source is fine, but we need some commercial entities standing behind these things. We have really good infrastructure and really good tools. But now we need stability. We can't have frameworks changing this fast, and minor errors causing the entire world's IT infrastructure to hiccup.
Some suggestions if you are creating an important commercial product or web site:
...)
* Keep a local package cache (npm, nuget, rpm, deb, apt, yum, MSI,
* Don't lock-in to any infrastructure that you aren't paying for (CDNs, "free" cloud services, "free" email services)
* Give back to the open-source community, don't just siphon from it (or it won't be there in the future)
we need some commercial entities standing behind these things
Some of these javascript frameworks do have commercial entities standing behind them. I am not sure how much it helps.
NoScript (Score:5, Informative)
Remember, Mozilla was bribed to cripple noscript on Firefox.
Huh?
Giorgio Maone *did* successfully port NoScript to the WebExtension engine. I'm using it right now.
What are you complaining about ?
(and the other "internet condoms" like uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, etc. are also all available as WebExtensions as well)
Skyscrapers, Sandy Beaches and JavaScript (Score:1)
I'm a systems developer at heart, but I've had to do some web apps in more recent times, and I've found that building an application on top of JavaScript is like building a skyscraper on a beach. You can do it, but you have to dig all the sand out of the way first and make your foundation firm. Node.js is an example of one way I've seen it work. But web apps are by nature building a sand scryscraper on top of a sandy beach, especially if you are using frameworks. You rely on the browser not to have any bugs
Hold my beer (Score:1)
Who the f* cares here on this mammoth graveyard that is Slashdot?
If I had to offer a guess, I'd say... (Score:2)
The one with the best GC (Score:3)
What is NPM? (Score:2)
This month you mean? (Score:2)
Shouldn't that be amended to "Which JavaScript Framework is the Most Popular this month?"
Change like their underwear (Score:3)
People change JS frameworks like they change their underwear. One week is one library, next it's a different one.
In one year a company I was with had 50 different apps with 50 different JavaScript libraries I swear. Who THE FUCK is going to support all of that mess? Managers should be slamming keyboards on developers hands! Pick one and stay with it - quick FUCKING changing them all the time. Just because some A-Hole thinks they can re-invent the wheel or thinks they are being cute - we get a new JavaScript library. Message for all of you STOP THIS SHIT! We have enough of them already! Why don't you all get together and pick one or two and make them better instead of creating a new one. You want to write your own as a hobby - great - leave it on your system for your hobby purposes! Better yet, help out on an existing one to make it better.
Seriously - why do people STILL think this language is so great. It's POS! Pick the latest JS library - they all come from the same root Language. One that was written in 10 days! Hell even the company that had it developed didn't even implement it properly. And now people think we should run it on the server side. WHAT THE FUCK is wrong with you? I DO NOT allow server side JS libraries on MY servers - PERIOD! You want to code on the server - use a REAL language! JS libraries come and go WEEKLY! I've been developing for over 32+ years - I DESPISE the thing. I avoid it like the plague. It only gets used when I absolutely have to.
The only people that were in total love with JS is/was the PORN industry!
Some reactJS problems... (Score:3)
I joined a reactjs/flux project some months ago. I properly learned how it works quickly, and liked the idea. Several years ago I've worked with desktop UI apps (in C++, later Java/Swing and C#), so I had no trouble with the idea.
But then I tried to create, like in the GUI desktop world, when you have a nice hierarchy of components/containers, a parent component that will have most the logic, then 2 children classes, including only the different logic. First wall: the same guides in other crap OO language/frameworks. "you're not supposed to use inheritance, you need to use composition ".
The most irritant issue: of course, several things that worked in the past with reactJS simple were removed or are under constant changes. I can even handle that, but the problem: a LOT of the erros and warnings just don't handle a stack. They simply give you a warning/error message and you'll have to dig in the code where it was raised. Again, terrible OO.
Even flux it a weird flow, because it relies in a dumb event system: just a big pipe raising all events. If you want to listen for an event, you need to plug into this big pipe, listen all events and use a switch/case to get the ones your component wants.
Not to mention some repeat-code-everywhere approach, when you have thousands contants that are just the same string as the constant. This for a dynamic language... i.e., people will make a typo in the name of the constant too and nobody will notice.
I can just saw that JS turned the new PHP: developers that don't want to proper learn how to code everywhere with "brilliant ideas".
Why would you use inheritance to establish a hierarchy of widgets? That doesn't make sense to me. A GUI is by definition a container that contains other widgets. It's a "has a" relationship, not a "is a" relationship. Inheritance to establish this just isn't appropriate. In desktop GUI programming, inheritance is used very rarely, and only when you want to extend a widget in a particular way. So in this regard, reactjs seems to be doing it the right way. The widgets themselves should have precious lit
I'm thiking NFJS is for me... (Score:3)
No Fucking Java Script!