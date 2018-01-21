Donald Knuth Turns 80, Seeks Problem-Solvers For TAOCP (stanford.edu) 46
An anonymous reader writes: When 24-year-old Donald Knuth began writing The Art of Computer Programming, he had no idea that he'd still be working on it 56 years later. This month he also celebrated his 80th birthday in Sweden with the world premier of Knuth's Fantasia Apocalyptica, a multimedia work for pipe organ and video based on the bible's Book of Revelations, which Knuth describes as "50 years in the making."
But Knuth also points to the recent publication of "one of the most important sections of The Art of Computer Programming" in preliminary paperback form: Volume 4, Fascicle 6: Satisfiability. ("Given a Boolean function, can its variables be set to at least one pattern of 0s and 1 that will make the function true?")
Here's an excerpt from its back cover: Revolutionary methods for solving such problems emerged at the beginning of the twenty-first century, and they've led to game-changing applications in industry. These so-called "SAT solvers" can now routinely find solutions to practical problems that involve millions of variables and were thought until very recently to be hopelessly difficult.
"in several noteworthy cases, nobody has yet pointed out any errors..." Knuth writes on his site, adding "I fear that the most probable hypothesis is that nobody has been sufficiently motivated to check these things out carefully as yet." He's uncomfortable printing a hardcover edition that hasn't been fully vetted, and "I would like to enter here a plea for some readers to tell me explicitly, 'Dear Don, I have read exercise N and its answer very carefully, and I believe that it is 100% correct,'" where N is one of the exercises listed on his web site.
Elsewhere he writes that two "pre-fascicles" -- 5a and 5B -- are also available for alpha-testing. "I've put them online primarily so that experts in the field can check the contents before I inflict them on a wider audience. But if you want to help debug them, please go right ahead."
Re: Gentlemen, we have a candidate (Score:5, Funny)
Have you ever read any of TAOCP? Years ago I kept hearing how great it supposedly is, so I read all of the volumes that were available at that time. I have to say, I was very underwhelmed. It wasn't a bad work, but I don't think it was deserving of the praise that's heaped on it so often. I've since found that Wikipedia articles are often more comprehensive, more comprehensible, have better examples, and are more practical.
This is akin to someone saying "I don't know why everyone says Shakespeare is so great. His writing is just a bunch of famous quotations strung together."
Perfect response. And you made me laugh, too.
I feel the same way about "The Art of Electronics" on the hardware side. Useless book, except as a symbol, or if you enjoy reading two old men wool-gathering about obsolete technologies.
Re: (Score:3)
Because it's theory, and far too few programmers bother with that. They're more interested in tying frameworks together with programming glue. And yes, it's a difficult book to read; it requires thinking and practice and is the opposite of "Learn a Popular Language in 21 days".
The obligatory XKCD (Score:4, Funny)
One of my favorite XKCD strips is Knuth-related: https://xkcd.com/163/ [xkcd.com]
Re: The obligatory XKCD (Score:2)
The previous one, the classic 162, that has been in footer pantheon of 5 best panels for ages, is the best romantic work ever with a touch of STEM.
I have loved XKCD 162 ever since he published it. It is a marvelous fusion of romance and physics.
My Bible in the 80s (Score:2)
Happy Birthday! Thanks for the Balanced Binary Tree!
He seems to like complex devices (Score:2)
I would love to see a short story written by him about the connections between pipe organs and computers. Until the invention of the steam locomotive, organs were the most complex devices ever made. Many of the terms of CPU/ALU parts came from the pipe organ such as register, buffer and accumulator. There is a reference in one of his books that he was going to use the royalties from TAOCP to buy an organ.
But seriously, Knuth also likes to solve puzzles. I met him at a gathering of puzzlers from the SF Bay Area and didn't even recognize him until someone introduced me to "Don" and it finally clicked. There was some serious brain power in that room....