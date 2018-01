Donald Knuth Turns 80, Seeks Problem-Solvers For TAOCP

An anonymous reader writes:Here's an excerpt from its back cover:"in several noteworthy cases, nobody has yet pointed out any errors..." Knuth writes on his site, adding "I fear that the most probable hypothesis is that nobody has been sufficiently motivated to check these things out carefully as yet." He's uncomfortable printing a hardcover edition that hasn't been fully vetted, and "I would like to enter here a plea for some readers to tell me explicitly, 'Dear Don, I have read exercise N and its answer very carefully, and I believe that it is 100% correct,'" where N is one of the exercises listed on his web site Elsewhere he writes that two "pre-fascicles" -- 5a and 5B -- are also available for alpha-testing. " I've put them online primarily so that experts in the field can check the contents before I inflict them on a wider audience. But if you want to help debug them, please go right ahead."