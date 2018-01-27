Employers Want JavaScript, But Developers Want Python, Survey Finds (infoworld.com) 108
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: When it comes to which programming languages are in demand by employers, JavaScript, Java, Python, C++, and C -- in that order -- came out on top in a recent developer survey. Developers, however, want to learn languages like Python, Go, and Kotlin. A survey of developers by technical recruiter HackerRank, conducted in October, found no gap between languages employers want and what developers actually know, with JavaScript barely edging out Java...
HackerRank also found gaps in JavaScript frameworks between what employers want and what developers know. The React JavaScript UI library had the biggest delta between employers and developers, with about 37 percent of employers wanting React skills but only about 19 percent of developers having them... [But] problem-solving skills are the most-sought by employers, more than language proficiency, debugging, and system design.
The survey involved 39,441 developers, and concluded that "Python ruled among all age groups," according to Application Development Trends, "except for those 55 years or older, who narrowly prefer C."
Companies want flashy pretty webpages. Developers prefer to produce something else.
I only look for jobs that use Simulink, Matlab, and embedded C/C++. But that's because I have no desire to ever be near the web front end. I know nothing professionally about TCP/IP but have CAN memorized.
We're hiring right now. Do you know C++ one seven? Give me a call if you have at least 5 years experience.
He invented it, you insensitive clot!
Companies want flashy pretty webpages. Developers prefer to produce something else.
I only look for jobs that use Simulink, Matlab, and embedded C/C++. But that's because I have no desire to ever be near the web front end. I know nothing professionally about TCP/IP but have CAN memorized.
CAN! They sure did a good job putting security features into that protocol.
Security is not relevant for a CAN bus.
And: TCP/IP has no 'security' build in either, that would be on much higher levels.
And: TCP/IP has no 'security' build in either, that would be on much higher levels.
Actually, IPsec (initially developed as part of the requirements for IPv6, but back ported as an option of IPv4) *is* at the "Internet Layer".
(It sits at the "IP" part of "TCP/IP", right under the "TCP" / "UDP" transport layer).
But yeah, most other the other encryption is usually happening in the application layer (HTTPS, SSH, etc.)
That seems more like something for Lua, or even Python, rather than Javascript. I definitely see Lua as the embedded scripting language in a lot of modern apps, particularly games, so there's something to that.
Yep, my employer is starting a new project in nodejs because they want to attract "top talent" so there is a big pool of nodejs developers, over my objection that the "top talent" isn't actually in that pool in the first place (and suggested Go, as there is also a performance requirement).
Static typing; sharing server logic with browser (Score:1)
You said "performance requirement". What widely used, dynamically typed, memory-safe language has a runtime faster than the V8 engine used in Node.js? Go is statically typed. Or does the "top talent" in this area prefer static typing?
Is your project a web application? If so, what automated process would you use to translate server-side authoritative input validation written in Go into JavaScript in order to ensure that the client-side prevalidation enforces the same rules?
I'd probably hack something together using Python if it was a quick and dirty job. Maybe a combination of bash, sed, PHP, awk & sed if I had the luxury of doing it properly.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Why is that relevant? Dynamic typing is retarded and every single popular statically typed language has implementations that are far faster than V8.
People moved from assembly mainly to dynamic typed languages like LISP and Smalltalk.
Calling dynamic typed retarded only shows how new you are to programming and how less you have grasped so far.
E.g. write a DSL in a dynamic typed language and then the same in a statical typed one. Have fun
:)
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Or does the "top talent" in this area prefer static typing?
Yes
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Why?
A web application done today makes total sense, a desktop app only makes a certain sense.
Pros of a web app: dynamic multi user interaction is baked in, most apps require real time updates when another user performs an action or something server side changes. Web applications are free from operating system requirements, operating system environment requirements, and hardware requirements (if it runs a browser it will work). You can run it on a cellphone, raspberry pi, best desktop, linux, mac, windows
Web apps are fine, but the logic should be driven by the server side. The client javascript should be a minimal thing that handles updating dynamic content and does input prevalidation. If it's big enough to need a framework, you've probably already gone too far by half.
I'm 55plus (Score:2)
Guess I'm an outlier.
Your bragging skills need some polishing
Your bragging skills need some polishing
Well, I'm 60+ and I like Clojure.
I guess that puts me on Mars.
Stop yelling, grandpa!
Stop yelling, grandpa!
That fits with what I think (Score:4, Insightful)
I would have answered the survey with the majority.
Personally I learned and started using both Python and Javascript late in my career that goes all the way back to writing assembly language on the CDC 6000 and I can't remember how many languages I used. (DIBOL anyone? APL?). As with most software engineers I read Javascript seems to be one of the most unprofessionally crafted languages ever put into wide use.
The updates to Javascript (ES5/ES6) go a long way to fixing things. However I have often wondered how much the world would be different had Python been used as the in-browser programming language rather than JS (ECMAscript) from the start.
The only problem I think Python would introduce is its dependence on white space as a syntactically significant element. That seems like a small compromise. Anyone else think this?
Re: That fits with what I think (Score:2, Interesting)
I'm a deep fan of Python, but I think TCL didn't get enough attention and traction. I'm not sure why. Perl came along around then, Maybe that's why.
Re: That fits with what I think (Score:2)
I seem to recall that TCL isn't considered Turing complete. If true, that would prevent TCL from being used for a variety of applications.
Re: (Score:1)
How the funk should TCL not be turing complete?
Do you actually know what the term 'turing ccomplete' means?
A funing turing machine, pun intended, is turing ccomplete.
How should a full fledged programming language not be turing complete?
Re: (Score:2)
TCL didn't seem to play nicely with larger codebases. It grew spaghetti properties like BASIC did.
Even the semiconductor CAD tools are switching to python these days.
At college, circa 1990, I took a look at PERL and Python, found PERL to be messy and I've stuck with Python as my main scripting language. 27 years later I don't think it was a bad choice.
Re: (Score:2)
Perl of course was awesome. Provided you never had to look at someone else's line noise, errr, script.
Re: (Score:2)
Python falls down because efficiency is not a first class member of the project culture, and because significant whitespace is idiotic. It is also incredibly stupid that it should have its own parallel set of libraries and package manager, so that implementation language is far from transparent to the user. Python, now at the height of its popularity, is doomed to be overtaken by more sensible projects like Go.
Re: (Score:3)
However I have often wondered how much the world would be different had Python been used as the in-browser programming language rather than JS (ECMAscript) from the start.
Well, yes, we'd probably all be using Python, but we'd have a Microsoft preprocessor called "PyScript" that let you use curly-bracket delimited blocks instead of significant whitespace , and which automatically converted Python 3 syntax to Python 2...
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
In 1995, Netscape Communications recruited Brendan Eich with the goal of embedding the Scheme programming language into its Netscape Navigator.[8] Before he could get started, Netscape Communications collaborated with Sun Microsystems to include in Netscape Navigator Sun's more static programming language Java, in order to compete with Microsoft for user adoption of Web technologies and platforms.[9] Netscape Communications then decided that the scripting language they wanted to create would complement Java and should have a similar syntax, which excluded adopting other languages such as Perl, Python, TCL, or Scheme. To defend the idea of JavaScript against competing proposals, the company needed a prototype. Eich wrote one in 10 days, in May 1995.
Re: (Score:2)
In a modern web applications you can already be dealing with multiple syntax rules in one file: (HTML, CSS, JS, template-of-your-choice, etc). I don't see how Python could be any worse than a CDATA section.
If that had been done rules for dealing with the Python white space requirement would have been established from the very start, everyone would be forced to learn it before anything would work, and by now everyone would consider it "natural" and how could it be any other way.
Javascript isn't the problem. It's the browsers. (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't mind javascript as language. The problem is the DOM, CSS, cross browser incompatibilities, and all the rube goldberg machines like jquery and select2.
The russian doll that is modern web programming is a nightmare. Things like jquery remind me of script kiddies who think they are cool when they use a source filter and/or operator overloading to completely redefine a language.
The hacking that has gone into things like jquery is impressive but it should never have become the standard for production code. It should have stayed in the "that's a cool hack" category.
Re: (Score:2)
That is why the dynamic language ccrowd 'invented' (rediscovered, cough cough) unit tests and test driven development.
To bad they throw it on the staticc typed language crowed now as if we never had heared about compilers.
(For those who wonder: I only write integration tests and 'system tests' on the level of use cases, scenarios or stories. For real software, that means deployed applications, not 'libraries', ordinary 'unit tests' are in 90% of all cases complete pointless and a waste of time - in a compil
That's why companies want JavaScript. They have huge piles of the stuff, mountains of spaghetti code, a mishmash of frameworks and Stack Overflow copypasta.
Meaningless statistics (Score:2)
37 percent of employers wanting React skills but only about 19 percent of developers having them
37% of employers may need developers with React skills, but they don't need 100% of their developers to have React skills. Statistics like this are nonsense. I really doubt that 37% of all unfilled developer positions need React skills. I doubt 19% of all unfilled developer positions need React skills. The whole article is full of garbage like this.
Also if you can program in JS you are most likely capable to use the React framework in a day.
JS and Python (Score:2)
For morons.
For morons.
Re: (Score:2)
For morons.
What issues do you see with node.js?
Re: JS and Python (Score:4, Informative)
Javascript is just a terrible language. Once, in the browser you had no other viable choice, today you compile to Javascript or web assembly.
There is only one, somewhat logical, reason to use Javascript on the server: It's the only language you know. I can't think of one worse suited for the job, perhaps COBOL.
Re: (Score:2)
You should not judge about languages you are not fluent in.
... and that again is mainly M$s fault.
COBOL e.g. is an excellent language for business programming.
JS is a very fine language, too. The only problem is type coercion with 'primitive' types to strings and similars things.
People writing their hate here sinply mix up JS with how it is integrated into browsers
Hangs head in shame: I actually have coded professionally in COBOL. Decades ago. It is just _terrible_. Then spent a few years replacing COBOL sideshows with networked PC database systems under Netmare.
Javascript is just a mess. Enjoy your debugging.
Re: (Score:2)
What did you dislike about COBOL?
:) I only use it to script other apps, hu hom, like debuggers,
I don't develop in JS
Incredibly long winded.
Tied to CICS.
Pic statements, basically storing BCD data in a print buffer. Typically find many functions for the same task, based on how many digits past the decimal. This is prone to failure in strange ways, change a rounding method, add a digit, the other end of the system starts giving wrong answers. Every pic statement is a global that controls how rounding works for that variable.
It was built to do accounting, adapting it to anything else _sucks_. Even for beancounting, th
Re: (Score:2)
And you shouldn't post things from the first hit on Google about languages you've never used. Because nobody who's actually used it for actual fucking work(tm) likes it. Certainly it has a few features - packed decimals and file/record handling that are useful. But it's verbose in the extreme and its modularisation and control flow suck big time.
I actually really love typescript. It takes a language that is frustrating for a variety of reasons and accentuates all of its best qualities. I feel like the simplicity of JS is the reason it's ended up in this transpiler hell. It's like a boilerplate language.
JS with types feels very much like Go (very interface driven, language has very simple design patterns for you to follow), and is still pretty damn fast. Like if I wanted more features, swift, C#, rust, but for 90% of stuff these are really good
Re: (Score:1)
Any developer that chooses to work in a dynamically typed languages is a moron. Python may be better than JavaScript but the difference is basically negligible and they're both still trash.
Re: JS and Python (Score:1)
Use the right tool for the right job, javascript monkey.
Re: JS and Python (Score:2, Insightful)
Your comment makes the core problem very clear: you have no marketable skills and aren't willing to learn them on yourbown so you have to make due with bottom of the barrel jobs.
Want better opportunities: acquire better skills.
This is still not an excuse for using the wrong tool for the job at hand.
Re: (Score:2)
I wanted to learn Python a while back. So I bought a book on the language. All the pages were blank.
It's Decided. VIM Beat Emacs! (Score:4, Informative)
Most important finding in the survey.
... Gets popcorn ... Where is everyone? ...
Guess I'm getting old.
Re: I couldn't get Javascript at all (Score:1)
Because Javascript is a language that was designed for adding isolated behaviors with simple scripts to web pages. It was not designed to be a language used to build application logic with.
To make it roughly capable of implementing application logic it's been mangled into a giant, hacked together house of cards mess and it shows in all the things you mention and more.
And now idiots are trying to use it to build not just front end, but back end as well. Because they only know to to use a hammer, so everythin
Re: (Score:3)
Javascript has no classes (while at the same time, trying to pretend that it does). To your point about array, Ja
Language choice is complex (Score:2)
Sometimes, it's strictly about the tech. One language is superior to another for the job being done
Other times, it's about the team. If the entire team is expert at a language, there needs to be a really, really good reason to change
Other times, it's about the tools, or the libraries
Unfortunately, some times it's driven by clueless management, who have no idea how to program but still have strong opinions
Individual programmer preference is only important for personal education or hobby projects
That is why in my world the management usually does not decide about languages.
...
The developers do
Very funny (Score:2)
Yeah. Try getting your resume past HR if you've had 15 years of problem-solving experience in a dozen different languages but not the one their shop uses.
Write it as "ProblemSolving++ 1.0 through 9.0"
Bullshit (Score:1)
Python over JavaScript - how shocking (Score:2)
I've written Python (2.7) and Jython in the past for scripting out IBM WebSphere administration stuff for WebSphere Admins who were to lazy to learn how to script their stuff. Been writing my JBoss/Wildfly stuff in Python 3.4 now - I would NEVER use JavaScript on the server side - much less on the Client side. It's all a giant steaming pile of shit! Consider the whole language was written in what 10 days? Even Netscape who wanted that language couldn't implement it right in their browser. I've used Perl to