Rust Creator Graydon Hoare Says Current Software Development Practices Terrify Him

Posted by EditorDavid from the anxiety-plus-plus dept.
An anonymous reader writes: On Monday Graydon Hoare, the original creator of the Rust programming language, posted some memories on Twitter. "25 years ago I got a job at a computer bookstore. We were allowed to borrow and read the books; so I read through all the language books, especially those with animals on the covers. 10 years ago I had a little language of my own printing hello world." And Monday he was posting a picture of O'Reilly Media's first edition of their new 622-page book Programming Rust: Fast, Safe Systems Development. Then he elaborated to his followers about what happened in between.

"I made a prototype, then my employer threw millions of dollars at it and hired dozens of researchers and programmers (and tireless interns, hi!) and a giant community of thousands of volunteers showed up and _then_ the book arrived. (After Jim and Jason wrote it and like a dozen people reviewed it and a dozen others edited it and an army of managers coordinated it and PLEASE DESIST IN THINKING THINGS ARE MADE BY SINGLE PEOPLE IT IS A VERY UNHEALTHY MYTH)." He writes that the nostaglic series of tweets was inspired because "I was just like a little tickled at the circle-of-life feeling of it all, reminiscing about sitting in a bookstore wondering if I'd ever get to work on cool stuff like this."

One Twitter user then asked him if Rust was about dragging C++ hackers halfway to machine learning, to which Hoare replied "Not dragging, more like throwing C/C++ folks (including myself) a life raft wrt. safety... Basically I've an anxious, pessimist personality; most systems I try to build are a reflection of how terrifying software-as-it-is-made feels to me. I'm seeking peace and security amid a nightmare of chaos. I want to help programmers sleep well, worry less."

  • ML is a language, not "machine learning". (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Don't know enough about programming languages to recognise a reference to the ML language, even in a tweet that also describes some of its features? Just elide the references you dont understand and replace ML with "machine learning" and you too can be a Slashdot submitter! Don't worry, there are no editors checking that your summary reflects the contents of your links.

    • Re:ML is a language, not "machine learning". (Score:5, Informative)

      by WarJolt ( 990309 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:50AM (#56064681)

      ML means Meta Language

    • Not being a programmer, I thought it meant 'markup language'. I think they should come up next with RustML, a safe alternative to XML.

  • Terror (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:55AM (#56064701)

    Well, his zombified hoarde of brainwashed language fanbois terrifies me, so I guess we're even.

  • Facepalm. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:56AM (#56064707)

    The summary say "machine learning" but if you read this feed you'll see it's "ML". ML is programming language. [wikipedia.org]

    I know some people are excited about it but Rust is just the language de jure until it gets an actual spec that other people can implement.

    • That is correct.
      From the twitter texts it is obvious that the programming language ML is meant and that it has nothing to do with machine learning.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )
      Correcting others on ML, but misusing the phrase "du jour" and instead claiming Rust is a language by force of law. Oh, the irony police called, their phone exploded.

      • Perhaps he was being subtle and opposing "de jure" as not "de facto". That is, not a "real" language but a theoretical (legal) construction.

  • ... making the difference between "return the evaluation of this expression" vs "don't" is such an improvement in software development practices.

    Rust is interesting, the way that that wreck on the 101 is "interesting".

    • ... making the difference between "return the evaluation of this expression" vs "don't" is such an improvement in software development practices.

      Really? You think that's all there is to Rust?

      I love how people here love to diss stuff from a position of utter ignorance.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        Maybe the ignorance is on your side? Because kfsone didn't claim that was the _only_ problem he(?) have with the language...

        So instead of thinking and replying you react.

      • So how much time did you waste going deeper? Joke's on you, AmiMoJo.

  • Um... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "more like throwing C/C++ folks (including myself) a life raft wrt. safety"

    Wat?

    Why is it the language's job to make sure your code is somehow "safe"?

    DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers. If they did, that tool would be unimaginably complex, and likely break down even faster than another tool because of all the additional parts. The user is expected to know how to use the tool so they don't cut off their own fingers.

    Programming should be no diff

    • You've never actually seen much less used a circular saw, have you?

      (I have no dog in this fight; I just think that's a very weak argument.)

    • Programming languages should be as type safe as possible but I doubt that can be done for low level system programming. A lot more OS programming could be in something like Ada or Java though.

      • ..because when people think about programs written in Java, the word 'safe' leaps up at them.

    • Re:Um... (Score:5, Funny)

      by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @02:04AM (#56064785)

      DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers.

      Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:

      I remove the blade guard. I cut off the grounding prong and file down the ears on the neutral conductor. I permanently glue down the little trigger interlock button. I put a lock washer on the blade arbor so that it can't ever slip and reduce my torque. None of these annoying things even matter so long as I never make a mistake.

      • DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers.

        Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:

        Will you disable their potentially upcoming sawstop substitute [coptool.com]? I, for one, would very much like to own a sawstop table saw. I've never cut myself with a saw (knockonwood) but I have caused myself various minor injuries with some lesser power tools over the years. There is, perhaps, less of a tendency to treat them like the dangerous machines that they are. However, one untimely cramp or spasm and it's goodbye fingers, or at least hello hospital.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by amiga3D ( 567632 )

          I took shop in junior high and our shop teacher was showing us how to use a table saw. He demonstrated how to use a push stick and then held up a hand with two missing fingers and said "USE YOUR PUSH STICK!" in a very loud voice. I made sure to use the damn push stick.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:

        That's one extreme. And if you to the other extreme [ssl-images-amazon.com] that's not very useful either. That the code doesn't crash doesn't mean it does anything useful or won't go into an infinite loop or that exceptions or error conditions are meaningfully handled from a user perspective or that the code is secure from unauthorized access or alteration or that data won't get corrupted, deleted or overwritten. Maybe if it's some kind of online service where you're bringing down many users, but if my game client crashes or hang

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        People used to criticise C for not having a strongly enforced type system. Now everyone thinks JavaScript is great.

        We went from "let's make the language more secure and robust" to just kind of admitting defeat and accepting that most software will be so crap it has to be heavily sandboxed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by WarJolt ( 990309 )

      It's not a fair analogy. Software has similar latent failure properties to a poor electrical job. The way we write software now is like wiring a house without a grounding conductor. At one point houses did not have ground wires. Now, if you don't install one it's akin to arson.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I hate to break it to you, but the early power tools were very dangerous, they lacked handguard etc, and they lacked automatic cut-offs in case you cut yourself. You had to actually turn the power off manually to stop them cutting your fingers off, instead of having something you need to constantly hold down to make them work. Those safety features came about in the 1970s mainly, because when power tools started being used by home handymen in the 1950s, they were cutting too many fingers off.

      Good tools take

    • Why is it the language's job to make sure your code is somehow "safe"?

      Because a computer can perform checks faster and more reliably than a programmer can. My understanding is that Rust has thread safety as one of it's main goals, that this is something that is difficult for programmers to check, and that it's becoming increasingly relevant because multiple cores are replacing increasing clock speeds as a means of increasing computer performance.

      • Rust aims for thread safety only through the blunt tool of object lifetime management, but people make it out as though it performs magical compile time checks for deeper threading issues.

  • Terrified to use Master and Slave (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, 2018 @03:31AM (#56064897)

    He is terrified of other language because, being a Social Justice Warrior, his group finds the terms "master" and "slave" to be "problematic."

    No, I'm not kidding [github.com], though I wish I were.

    When a language is gleefully throwing away well understood, well used terms because of someone's misguided feelings, then quite frankly I wonder what other decisions - truly important ones - have been impacted by the same toxic SJW attitude.

    • No, I'm not kidding, though I wish I were.

      No you're not kidding, you're lying.

      He was not involved in that thread.

      • his group finds the terms "master" and "slave" to be "problematic."

        you're lying. He was not involved in that thread.

        Your logical fallacy is: ignoratio elenchi.

        The liar is you.

    • Re: Terrified to use Master and Slave (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are you the same butthole who uses the term SJW in every single thread? Obviously you are the warrior here with some axe to grind. Contribute something constructive or go away.

  • I am also terrified... by Rust! (Score:3, Interesting)

    by CustomSolvers2 ( 4118921 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @03:59AM (#56064935) Homepage
    I have recently performed a relatively simple development by using programming languages on which I had low-to-to-no experience: Perl (low), Ruby (no), Rust (no) and Go (no). Note that I am quite adaptable on the programming language front and that this small experiment was precisely meant to showcase these adaptability skills. Rust was, by far, the most difficult-to-learn, difficult-to-research, counter-intuitive, unfriendly, constrained, unappealing, etc. of all of them. Warnings and errors appeared systematically and, despite their verbosity, were rarely helpful. I had problems even to find an editor/install it! (relied on Visual Studio Code in both Linux and Windows, an editor which I rarely use; and had to struggle with my Visual C++ installation on Windows, which was working fine until Rust came in).

    The most ironic part is that so many restrictions and problems are likely to provoke people to rely on whatever option happens to work, which might not be the best/safest one. Being so concerned about making sure that the generated code is extremely safe no matter what by sacrificing flexibility and user friendliness is far from ideal. Restrictions and prohibitions have always to be seen as an in-the-worst-case-scenario resource, not as a primary solution; much less when dealing with something as complex as programming, a very powerful tool supposed to be managed by knowledgeable individuals. The higher the freedom, the better the results delivered by a sensible/knowledgeable person. Unless Rust changes a lot, I don't see it going anywhere. It might get some support from theoretical/academical/inside-whatever-bubble circles, but seriously doubt that developers with real-world experience can like or even accept most of what this language represents.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Viol8 ( 599362 )

      "Rust was, by far, the most difficult-to-learn, difficult-to-research, counter-intuitive, unfriendly, constrained, unappealing, etc. of all of them. Warnings and errors appeared systematically and, despite their verbosity, were rarely helpful."

      I don't know rust so I can't comment on it directly, but I'm a C++ dev and a lot of that applies to C++ which - it pains me to say - has become a designed-by-commitee dogs dinner with some appalling, borderline unreadable, syntatic hacks and yet they still just can't

      • I don't know rust so I can't comment on it directly, but I'm a C++ dev and a lot of that applies to C++

        Rust is certainly worse. C++ is a difficult-to-master language, not a difficult-to-get-started one. C is much more difficult to get started than C++, at least for someone with a modern-language background. But even with C, you have options which are a bit less problematic on which newbies might rely at least to perform the relatively simple development I did (just a simple application calling an external program and parsing the simplistic output which it generates). The four languages I mentioned might be q

      • I first learnt C++ 2 decades ago and even I have given up trying to keep up with the latest pointless additions to the language that no one outside a small circle of language geeks was asking for.

        I'm having a hard job thinking what those are.

        Just about every new addition to C++11 saved major ball-ache at many points in the code, even the somewhat botched initializer_list.

        C++14 basically fixed all the weird "WTF this doesn't work" bits from C++11 where the features weren't quite complete in obvious ways (e.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DrXym ( 126579 )
        C++ has been moving in the same direction as Rust towards safer programming but thanks to the need to be backwards compatible, it is still unsafe by default and using some of these new features is very clumsy and verbose. e.g. if you want to do move semantics in C++ you have to add weird && constructors and if you thought the rule-of-3 was bad, wait until you see the rule-of-5. Stuff like implicit keywords and deleted constructors just adds to the mess.

        And even if you do make use of the new featur

      • All the newest additions makes things more readable. Variadic templates are much easier (and faster) to use than the old hacky way of having dummy parameters. constexpr if is much better than using the SFINAE trick or #defines. lambdas are a godsend for using algorithms, or for callbacks or dependency injection. And auto is much better than having to remember the exact type of an object.

        These aren't the stuff of language geeks. Beginner C++ programmers find that stuff more easier.

        The problem is you. I

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DrXym ( 126579 )
      Rust definitely needs better IDE integration but you can find plugins that work for VS Code, Atom, IntelliJ/Clion, Eclipse, Dev Studio. The IntelliJ plugin in particular is excellent but VS Code's is good too. Seriously I could write code all day in IntelliJ and it has all the niceities you would expect from a plugin - refactoring, code cleanup, reformatting, find usages, inspection, code completion etc.

      I'm more concerned by trying to debug Rust than the editing aspect. Rust can be debugged through cdb, g

      • Thanks for the info regarding editors and debugging (BTW, I used VSC without the plugin, by debugging directly via compiler and generated warnings/errors; in case of having decided to use a proper IDE, I would have most likely chosen Eclipse or Visual Studio), but I don't agree with most of what you say. I usually rely on other languages, but eventually use C/C++ and have no problem with them (unlikely with Rust).
    • Currently Rust has set a priority to make the language more approachable. It could be worse, it could be Haskell: even people who use it every day don't understand it.

      • Currently Rust has set a priority to make the language more approachable

        They definitively need to do that. I personally might not mind using it in the future in case quite a few things are improved. There are a relevant number of programming languages which had a very important evolution. I also understand that this is a brand new language and that any feedback, even negative, is helpful. The higher the number of good alternatives, the better for everyone.

      • Haskell and C++ are actually very similar languages with wildly different syntax and defaults.

  • It's a bit hard for me to trust someone whose webpage had a banner proudly suggesting voluntary human extinction to make a programming language that is more secure.

