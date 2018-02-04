Rust Creator Graydon Hoare Says Current Software Development Practices Terrify Him (twitter.com) 64
An anonymous reader writes: On Monday Graydon Hoare, the original creator of the Rust programming language, posted some memories on Twitter. "25 years ago I got a job at a computer bookstore. We were allowed to borrow and read the books; so I read through all the language books, especially those with animals on the covers. 10 years ago I had a little language of my own printing hello world." And Monday he was posting a picture of O'Reilly Media's first edition of their new 622-page book Programming Rust: Fast, Safe Systems Development. Then he elaborated to his followers about what happened in between.
"I made a prototype, then my employer threw millions of dollars at it and hired dozens of researchers and programmers (and tireless interns, hi!) and a giant community of thousands of volunteers showed up and _then_ the book arrived. (After Jim and Jason wrote it and like a dozen people reviewed it and a dozen others edited it and an army of managers coordinated it and PLEASE DESIST IN THINKING THINGS ARE MADE BY SINGLE PEOPLE IT IS A VERY UNHEALTHY MYTH)." He writes that the nostaglic series of tweets was inspired because "I was just like a little tickled at the circle-of-life feeling of it all, reminiscing about sitting in a bookstore wondering if I'd ever get to work on cool stuff like this."
One Twitter user then asked him if Rust was about dragging C++ hackers halfway to machine learning, to which Hoare replied "Not dragging, more like throwing C/C++ folks (including myself) a life raft wrt. safety... Basically I've an anxious, pessimist personality; most systems I try to build are a reflection of how terrifying software-as-it-is-made feels to me. I'm seeking peace and security amid a nightmare of chaos. I want to help programmers sleep well, worry less."
Don't know enough about programming languages to recognise a reference to the ML language, even in a tweet that also describes some of its features? Just elide the references you dont understand and replace ML with "machine learning" and you too can be a Slashdot submitter! Don't worry, there are no editors checking that your summary reflects the contents of your links.
ML means Meta Language
I've seen it all. DevOps guys who can't deploy kubernetes, build a docker container or setup a decent CI pipeline. Software Engineers that still can't master the to fundamentals of Object Orientation after decades of practice. They have no hope learning ML or functional programming. Typesafe languages are viewed by senior technical leadership as cute academic stuff with absolutely no practical purpose.
At this point, I'll probably join a startup just to get away from charlatans.
> Software Engineers that still can't master the to fundamentals of Object Orientation after decades of practice.
Worse is junior (or senior programmer) who loves to throw "design patterns", "object oriented programming", "MVC",
... at problems without having a grasp of basic Software Engineering concepts such as separation of concerns or modularity (too many think OOP implies modularity). The result is a heaping monolith of layers of unreadable, unreadable code.
>The result is a heaping monolith of layers of unreadable, unreadable code.
And for some reason, those same engineers get pats on the back and promotions as they construct their labyrinths of code only they can decipher as everyone who is actually sane screams "We must rewrite it from scratch now!!!". Of course, this is not popular point amongst the deluded individuals who are running things into the ground and wondering why it takes an exponential amount of time and resources just to keep things running.
Perhaps you should employ more mathematicians. You should be able to get that down to a quadratic amount pretty easily.
One extreme is the overuse of layers and abstractions wrapped around abstractions, which makes for nice diagrams that make it look like you worked hard. The other extreme that I see are the self taught low level programmers who didn't get a lot of mentoring along the way, that don't see what's wrong sharing globals across all the files. I have to explain the basics of simple abstraction to a 50 year old programmer who should know better, who complains that it's stupid to put split code into layers or modul
I want something in the middle, ability to think at a low level and get stuff done efficiently but also able to use the obvious abstractions that makes code easy to change and adapt in the future.
You can't have that. People with a varied skillset look weak in any particular area to recruiters.
You're right though, just the right mix of layering and abstraction with practical code getting the work done, nicely cut up in parts by general function, and code written in response to an emerged need for it, not the "we'll write it just in case because the logic of the framework demands it" fluff code. It's one of those things I've been thinking off and on again about for years, because, well, it interests m
Speaking of ML, I once had an interview at Bell Labs and they sent me off to another guy after they saw I had some SML experience. Then I told him that I preferred Lisp and listed some of the stuff I disliked about SML. I just got a funny look. Later that evening it dawned on me that the "New Jersey SML" might have something to do with Bell Labs, and I looked it up and found out I had just dissed the language in front of one of its chief designers...
Don't you know? Education is overrated, everyone's supposed to be self taught, theory is for losers, type checking is for incompetents, and languages like ML are for old fuddy duddies.
Well, his zombified hoarde of brainwashed language fanbois terrifies me, so I guess we're even.
The summary say "machine learning" but if you read this feed you'll see it's "ML". ML is programming language. [wikipedia.org]
I know some people are excited about it but Rust is just the language de jure until it gets an actual spec that other people can implement.
That is correct.
From the twitter texts it is obvious that the programming language ML is meant and that it has nothing to do with machine learning.
Perhaps he was being subtle and opposing "de jure" as not "de facto". That is, not a "real" language but a theoretical (legal) construction.
... making the difference between "return the evaluation of this expression" vs "don't" is such an improvement in software development practices.
Rust is interesting, the way that that wreck on the 101 is "interesting".
... making the difference between "return the evaluation of this expression" vs "don't" is such an improvement in software development practices.
Really? You think that's all there is to Rust?
I love how people here love to diss stuff from a position of utter ignorance.
"more like throwing C/C++ folks (including myself) a life raft wrt. safety"
Wat?
Why is it the language's job to make sure your code is somehow "safe"?
DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers. If they did, that tool would be unimaginably complex, and likely break down even faster than another tool because of all the additional parts. The user is expected to know how to use the tool so they don't cut off their own fingers.
Programming should be no diff
To prevent casual accidents. Nothing is stopping someone from sliding the guard out of the way and jamming their hand into it. Programmers should know how to use their tools so they don't do the equivalent of sliding the guard out of the way and jamming their hand into it.
You'd think so. And yet here we are with buffer overflows still causing havoc, Intel's best and brightest allowing your CPU to get pwned at the hardware level, Apple allowing anyone with local access to authenticate as root with no password, Adobe still shipping Flash Player update after update, Oracle releasing patch upon patch for Java and Microsoft being forced to un-patch systems that have just been patched due to a higher than expected number of reboots. Even OpenBSD which is secure by design and runs
Unfortunately, Rust doesn't have any way of constraining the side effects of unsafe code, and most nontrivial Rust programs end up using unsafe in at least some places.
This is unfortunate: it would be ideal if there was graduated unsafety. Rather than havina an "unsafe" block with everything off, it would be cool if you could specify what you want relaxed.
On the other hand, it's a lot better than nothing. Having 99% of the code safe and spending extra attention on flagged unsafe blocks is better than having
You've never actually seen much less used a circular saw, have you?
(I have no dog in this fight; I just think that's a very weak argument.)
Programming languages should be as type safe as possible but I doubt that can be done for low level system programming. A lot more OS programming could be in something like Ada or Java though.
DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers.
Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:
I remove the blade guard. I cut off the grounding prong and file down the ears on the neutral conductor. I permanently glue down the little trigger interlock button. I put a lock washer on the blade arbor so that it can't ever slip and reduce my torque. None of these annoying things even matter so long as I never make a mistake.
DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers.
Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:
Will you disable their potentially upcoming sawstop substitute [coptool.com]? I, for one, would very much like to own a sawstop table saw. I've never cut myself with a saw (knockonwood) but I have caused myself various minor injuries with some lesser power tools over the years. There is, perhaps, less of a tendency to treat them like the dangerous machines that they are. However, one untimely cramp or spasm and it's goodbye fingers, or at least hello hospital.
It's not a fair analogy. Software has similar latent failure properties to a poor electrical job. The way we write software now is like wiring a house without a grounding conductor. At one point houses did not have ground wires. Now, if you don't install one it's akin to arson.
Because a computer can perform checks faster and more reliably than a programmer can. My understanding is that Rust has thread safety as one of it's main goals, that this is something that is difficult for programmers to check, and that it's becoming increasingly relevant because multiple cores are replacing increasing clock speeds as a means of increasing computer performance.
Actually we need more 'coding' languages.
Unfortunately you wont be one who invents/discovers/formulates one.
The problem is, there isn't a perfect language, and there's no language that perfectly covers all styles and domains. Thus people do come up with new ones in order to fill a void. Ie, C was good enough for most things awhile back, but it's hard to learn it well and use it well and very easy to make mistakes in. Then Objective C and C++ gave a couple of different takes on object oriented programming. Modula-II and Ada came from a European lineage, with a good set of abstractions and type safety. Lisp led
A very simple reflex that acts as a shield in front of the hype and marketing. (but takes a lot from the free time to play around with the new toys and small implementations of the new ideas to answer properly)
So when i check out a new coding language the first thing i look for is their justification, their answ
He is terrified of other language because, being a Social Justice Warrior, his group finds the terms "master" and "slave" to be "problematic."
No, I'm not kidding [github.com], though I wish I were.
When a language is gleefully throwing away well understood, well used terms because of someone's misguided feelings, then quite frankly I wonder what other decisions - truly important ones - have been impacted by the same toxic SJW attitude.
The most ironic part is that so many restrictions and problems are likely to provoke people to rely on whatever option happens to work, which might not be the best/safest one. Being so concerned about making sure that the generated code is extremely safe no matter what by sacrificing flexibility and user friendliness is far from ideal. Restrictions and prohibitions have always to be seen as an in-the-worst-case-scenario resource, not as a primary solution; much less when dealing with something as complex as programming, a very powerful tool supposed to be managed by knowledgeable individuals. The higher the freedom, the better the results delivered by a sensible/knowledgeable person. Unless Rust changes a lot, I don't see it going anywhere. It might get some support from theoretical/academical/inside-whatever-bubble circles, but seriously doubt that developers with real-world experience can like or even accept most of what this language represents.
"Rust was, by far, the most difficult-to-learn, difficult-to-research, counter-intuitive, unfriendly, constrained, unappealing, etc. of all of them. Warnings and errors appeared systematically and, despite their verbosity, were rarely helpful."
I don't know rust so I can't comment on it directly, but I'm a C++ dev and a lot of that applies to C++ which - it pains me to say - has become a designed-by-commitee dogs dinner with some appalling, borderline unreadable, syntatic hacks and yet they still just can't
I don't know rust so I can't comment on it directly, but I'm a C++ dev and a lot of that applies to C++
Rust is certainly worse. C++ is a difficult-to-master language, not a difficult-to-get-started one. C is much more difficult to get started than C++, at least for someone with a modern-language background. But even with C, you have options which are a bit less problematic on which newbies might rely at least to perform the relatively simple development I did (just a simple application calling an external program and parsing the simplistic output which it generates). The four languages I mentioned might be q
But rust really is new, which means you actually have to learn new concepts aside
Have you ever tried Perl? It is pretty much the archetype of being different. After getting used to its peculiarities (what happens surprisingly quickly), it is quite nice. In fact, I liked it so much that have started a relatively big development in Perl right away.
The performance of c with compile time thread-safety is a beautiful thing
I don't know about the exact reliability of that claim, but it sounds quite similar to what C++ offers. And as commented above, C++ can be very complex but it also has very simple and intuitive alternatives. This is what matters at the end: allo