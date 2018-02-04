Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Rust Creator Graydon Hoare Says Current Software Development Practices Terrify Him (twitter.com) 64

Posted by EditorDavid from the anxiety-plus-plus dept.
An anonymous reader writes: On Monday Graydon Hoare, the original creator of the Rust programming language, posted some memories on Twitter. "25 years ago I got a job at a computer bookstore. We were allowed to borrow and read the books; so I read through all the language books, especially those with animals on the covers. 10 years ago I had a little language of my own printing hello world." And Monday he was posting a picture of O'Reilly Media's first edition of their new 622-page book Programming Rust: Fast, Safe Systems Development. Then he elaborated to his followers about what happened in between.

"I made a prototype, then my employer threw millions of dollars at it and hired dozens of researchers and programmers (and tireless interns, hi!) and a giant community of thousands of volunteers showed up and _then_ the book arrived. (After Jim and Jason wrote it and like a dozen people reviewed it and a dozen others edited it and an army of managers coordinated it and PLEASE DESIST IN THINKING THINGS ARE MADE BY SINGLE PEOPLE IT IS A VERY UNHEALTHY MYTH)." He writes that the nostaglic series of tweets was inspired because "I was just like a little tickled at the circle-of-life feeling of it all, reminiscing about sitting in a bookstore wondering if I'd ever get to work on cool stuff like this."

One Twitter user then asked him if Rust was about dragging C++ hackers halfway to machine learning, to which Hoare replied "Not dragging, more like throwing C/C++ folks (including myself) a life raft wrt. safety... Basically I've an anxious, pessimist personality; most systems I try to build are a reflection of how terrifying software-as-it-is-made feels to me. I'm seeking peace and security amid a nightmare of chaos. I want to help programmers sleep well, worry less."

  • ML is a language, not "machine learning". (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Don't know enough about programming languages to recognise a reference to the ML language, even in a tweet that also describes some of its features? Just elide the references you dont understand and replace ML with "machine learning" and you too can be a Slashdot submitter! Don't worry, there are no editors checking that your summary reflects the contents of your links.

    • Re:ML is a language, not "machine learning". (Score:5, Informative)

      by WarJolt ( 990309 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:50AM (#56064681)

      ML means Meta Language

    • Not being a programmer, I thought it meant 'markup language'. I think they should come up next with RustML, a safe alternative to XML.

  • Terror (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:55AM (#56064701)

    Well, his zombified hoarde of brainwashed language fanbois terrifies me, so I guess we're even.

  • Facepalm. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:56AM (#56064707)

    The summary say "machine learning" but if you read this feed you'll see it's "ML". ML is programming language. [wikipedia.org]

    I know some people are excited about it but Rust is just the language de jure until it gets an actual spec that other people can implement.

    • That is correct.
      From the twitter texts it is obvious that the programming language ML is meant and that it has nothing to do with machine learning.

    • Correcting others on ML, but misusing the phrase "du jour" and instead claiming Rust is a language by force of law. Oh, the irony police called, their phone exploded.

      • Perhaps he was being subtle and opposing "de jure" as not "de facto". That is, not a "real" language but a theoretical (legal) construction.

  • ... making the difference between "return the evaluation of this expression" vs "don't" is such an improvement in software development practices.

    Rust is interesting, the way that that wreck on the 101 is "interesting".

    • ... making the difference between "return the evaluation of this expression" vs "don't" is such an improvement in software development practices.

      Really? You think that's all there is to Rust?

      I love how people here love to diss stuff from a position of utter ignorance.

  • Um... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "more like throwing C/C++ folks (including myself) a life raft wrt. safety"

    Wat?

    Why is it the language's job to make sure your code is somehow "safe"?

    DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers. If they did, that tool would be unimaginably complex, and likely break down even faster than another tool because of all the additional parts. The user is expected to know how to use the tool so they don't cut off their own fingers.

    Programming should be no diff

    • You've never actually seen much less used a circular saw, have you?

      (I have no dog in this fight; I just think that's a very weak argument.)

    • Programming languages should be as type safe as possible but I doubt that can be done for low level system programming. A lot more OS programming could be in something like Ada or Java though.

      • ..because when people think about programs written in Java, the word 'safe' leaps up at them.

    • Re:Um... (Score:5, Funny)

      by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @02:04AM (#56064785)

      DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers.

      Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:

      I remove the blade guard. I cut off the grounding prong and file down the ears on the neutral conductor. I permanently glue down the little trigger interlock button. I put a lock washer on the blade arbor so that it can't ever slip and reduce my torque. None of these annoying things even matter so long as I never make a mistake.

      • DeWalt doesn't sell power tools that go out of their way to make sure you don't cut off your fingers.

        Unfortunately, they do. That's why when I get a new power tool, I have to make modifications to pare it down to an elegant C-style device:

        Will you disable their potentially upcoming sawstop substitute [coptool.com]? I, for one, would very much like to own a sawstop table saw. I've never cut myself with a saw (knockonwood) but I have caused myself various minor injuries with some lesser power tools over the years. There is, perhaps, less of a tendency to treat them like the dangerous machines that they are. However, one untimely cramp or spasm and it's goodbye fingers, or at least hello hospital.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by WarJolt ( 990309 )

      It's not a fair analogy. Software has similar latent failure properties to a poor electrical job. The way we write software now is like wiring a house without a grounding conductor. At one point houses did not have ground wires. Now, if you don't install one it's akin to arson.

    • Why is it the language's job to make sure your code is somehow "safe"?

      Because a computer can perform checks faster and more reliably than a programmer can. My understanding is that Rust has thread safety as one of it's main goals, that this is something that is difficult for programmers to check, and that it's becoming increasingly relevant because multiple cores are replacing increasing clock speeds as a means of increasing computer performance.

  • Terrified to use Master and Slave (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He is terrified of other language because, being a Social Justice Warrior, his group finds the terms "master" and "slave" to be "problematic."

    No, I'm not kidding [github.com], though I wish I were.

    When a language is gleefully throwing away well understood, well used terms because of someone's misguided feelings, then quite frankly I wonder what other decisions - truly important ones - have been impacted by the same toxic SJW attitude.

  • I am also terrified... by Rust! (Score:3)

    by CustomSolvers2 ( 4118921 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @03:59AM (#56064935) Homepage
    I have recently performed a relatively simple development by using programming languages on which I had low-to-to-no experience: Perl (low), Ruby (no), Rust (no) and Go (no). Note that I am quite adaptable on the programming language front and that this small experiment was precisely meant to showcase these adaptability skills. Rust was, by far, the most difficult-to-learn, difficult-to-research, counter-intuitive, unfriendly, constrained, unappealing, etc. of all of them. Warnings and errors appeared systematically and, despite their verbosity, were rarely helpful. I had problems even to find an editor/install it! (relied on Visual Studio Code in both Linux and Windows, an editor which I rarely use; and had to struggle with my Visual C++ installation on Windows, which was working fine until Rust came in).

    The most ironic part is that so many restrictions and problems are likely to provoke people to rely on whatever option happens to work, which might not be the best/safest one. Being so concerned about making sure that the generated code is extremely safe no matter what by sacrificing flexibility and user friendliness is far from ideal. Restrictions and prohibitions have always to be seen as an in-the-worst-case-scenario resource, not as a primary solution; much less when dealing with something as complex as programming, a very powerful tool supposed to be managed by knowledgeable individuals. The higher the freedom, the better the results delivered by a sensible/knowledgeable person. Unless Rust changes a lot, I don't see it going anywhere. It might get some support from theoretical/academical/inside-whatever-bubble circles, but seriously doubt that developers with real-world experience can like or even accept most of what this language represents.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Viol8 ( 599362 )

      "Rust was, by far, the most difficult-to-learn, difficult-to-research, counter-intuitive, unfriendly, constrained, unappealing, etc. of all of them. Warnings and errors appeared systematically and, despite their verbosity, were rarely helpful."

      I don't know rust so I can't comment on it directly, but I'm a C++ dev and a lot of that applies to C++ which - it pains me to say - has become a designed-by-commitee dogs dinner with some appalling, borderline unreadable, syntatic hacks and yet they still just can't

      • I don't know rust so I can't comment on it directly, but I'm a C++ dev and a lot of that applies to C++

        Rust is certainly worse. C++ is a difficult-to-master language, not a difficult-to-get-started one. C is much more difficult to get started than C++, at least for someone with a modern-language background. But even with C, you have options which are a bit less problematic on which newbies might rely at least to perform the relatively simple development I did (just a simple application calling an external program and parsing the simplistic output which it generates). The four languages I mentioned might be q

