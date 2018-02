Should GitHub Allow Username Reuse?

Jesse Donat argues via Donut Studios why GitHub should never allow usernames to be valid again once they are deleted . He provides an example of a user who deleted his GitHub account and personal domain with a popular tool used for embedding data files into Go binaries. "While this is within his rights to do, this broke a dependency many people had within their projects," Donat writes. "To fix this, some users of the project recreated the account and the repository based on a fork of the project." Donat goes on to write: