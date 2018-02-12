The Quest To Find the Longest-Serving Programmer (tnmoc.org) 90
In 2014, the National Museum of Computing published a blog post in which it tried to find the person who has been programming the longest. At the time, it declared Bill Williams, a 70-year old to be one of the world's most durable programmers, who claimed to have started coding for a living in 1969 and was still doing so at the time of publication. The post has been updated several times over the years, and over the weekend, the TNMC updated it once again. The newest contender is Terry Froggatt of Hampshire, who writes: I can beat claim of your 71-year-old by a couple of years, (although I can't compete with the likes of David Hartley). I wrote my first program for the Elliott 903 in September 1966. Now at the age of 73 I am still writing programs for the Elliott 903! I've just written a 903 program to calculate the Fibonacci numbers. And I've written quite a lot of programs in the years in between, some for the 903 but also a good many in Ada.
Did anyone else read that as "Longest-SURVIVING"?
In Soviet Russia, Mail Checks You!
I would say Ada counts as close enough to "modern".
Lady Ada is unfortunately already dead, in case you missed the news
Damn. Well... what about Francisco Franco?
I'm not a contender (Score:2)
My first coding was for a North American Aviation RECOMP III back in 1973. I was, of course, a Junior High school student at the time.
Sure did.
Well, I care about what sconeu said.
But I certainly don't care about what you said, especially as you are an AC and your comment contained no significant content.
Re:I'm not a contender (Score:5, Informative)
Donald Knuth [wikipedia.org] is still an active coder at age 80, and started programming in the late 1950s.
Knuth is definitely the Man.
Well you have me beat by about 5 years if you consider programming "for fun" -- started in 1978 myself. I didn't actually start getting paid for programming until 1981 or so, however, and I was in Junior High school at the time as well.
Starting in the 60's was harder, and is an actuarial question now. By the time of the early 70's, the PDP-8/e was on desktops and probably somewhat common. So was dial-up or even direct-connected terminals. (Both were available in high schools in central PA, which was NOT a high-tech area).
This https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] was "on desktops"
I don't think so.
Perhaps you are thinking of the PDP-8, which was still not a desktop compter, but the CPU (taken out of the rack) could fit on top of a desk. http://images.computerhistory.... [computerhistory.org] You'll still need peripheral devices (paper tape, maybe a disk drive) and of course a user interface (typically an ASR-33 http://physicsmuseum.uq.edu.au... [uq.edu.au]).
By the mid 1970s our school district had HP 2000 (that is HP 2100 series) minicomputers for timesharing
A contest? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:A contest? (Score:4, Funny)
and wrote my last program yesterday
What made you decide to stop after all this time?
+1 Funny.
He's dead, you insensitive cl.cv,bnmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Maybe it's the nicer tools.
Seems the main advantage is you have more perspective and resist the BS better. Of course that means everyone doing the latest fads thinks you're just an old fart stick in the mud who hates change, when really what's going on is you
Thanks Computer Museum... (Score:4, Funny)
These folks were perfectly happy coding and you just alerted HR departments across the country to be on the lookout for old guys to get rid of.
Re:Thanks Computer Museum... (Score:4, Insightful)
You should also consider the possibility that in programming, one of the most complex and difficult activities known, experience might actually be valuable.
Just because you can learn to sling some Javascript and use a few libraries in 18 months, don't think you know it all.
Please, if it isn't written in Rust, it is irrelevant and a waste of digital storage space. Cobol belongs in a museum, next to stone tools and neanderthal wax sculpture.
In some cases language is irrelevant. The programs have been endlessly modified and tested to work around system or environment shortcomings, implement weird company policies, handle undocumented business conditions, deal with obscure tribal knowledge, and align with bizarre industry or government regulations. All that shit is in the code. It ain't written down in some handy reference guide for Joe Rust. Sorry about that.
As someone with only a measly 20 years of experience can attest. The code from these indispensable people, are really not that impossible to take over, especially after these trouble makers leave and they don't actively work to stymie your investigation and mapping of the code.
Bad programmers make code that you think you need to keep them hired.
Good programmers make code that you want to keep them hired.
Re: (Score:3)
Cobol was used in the training course I did before launching my development career. Sadly it was not being used in any of the areas I worked after that. Sometimes I am tempted to install it on my Linux box and see how much of my first training I can still remember, other times wisdom hits me and I don't do that.
The Quest To Find the properly commented code (Score:5, Funny)
The Quest To Find the oldest properly commented code is still on-going. None were found so far.
And hot on the heels of that is the Quest To Find a Grammatically Correct Slashdot Comment. Unfortunately while the former is possible, the later is considered to be a myth.
Or one, that doesn't have, 20 million comma's.
- jellomized that for you.
Re: (Score:3)
So it is, in a way, a Quest for Glory [wikipedia.org]?
Re: (Score:2)
The Quest To Find the oldest properly commented code is still on-going. None were found so far.
The best code has no comments, because it doesn't need them and would be less readable if it had them. The function and variable names are so well-chosen and the code so logically-organized that comments would only get in the way.
I refuse (Score:4, Interesting)
"I refuse to join any club that will have me as a member." - Groucho Marx
Isn't it... (Score:2)
It depends on your definition of "serving", I guess.
1972 for me ... coworker 1960s (Score:1)
1974 for me. Scientific Data Systems SDS-920 (Score:2)
It was used as an ATE(Automatic Test Equipment). Language Fortran II(with inline assembly capability). 16K 24-bit words. Paper Tape and punched cards. TTY. No disk or mag tape.
How about 1962? (Score:3)
My father's been working for NASA since 1962 - I think his job then was on analog computers. His group did the flight certification of the Saturn V LVDC, and digital computers of the day couldn't keep up with hardware-in-the-loop simulation. They also simulated TLI after they reached orbit to make sure they would go to the Moon.
He's still there, working on the SLS guidance simulation these days.
I don't know if the AGC was tested that way or not (or if so, if the simulation ran on digital or analog computers). I'm not sure; it might have been simpler to simulate the inputs and outputs for the AGC than the LVDC. I think the AGC itself was a less powerful computer than the LVDC.
Does the Geniac count? (Score:3, Interesting)
Probably one of these ladies (Score:2)
I had a co-worker that wrote code in the 60's. (Score:2)
He was the one who showed me Quake 3 on a raspberry PI.
Larry B from Oak Ridge TN, works at Siemens now.
He's still writing good code, last I heard.
:)
On and off since 1962 (Score:3)
First program: SOAP II assembly language, IBM 650 as a graduate assistant at Syracuse University. Latest (yesterday) PHP/MySQL database manipulation with HTML/Javascript/CSS handling the interactivity using AJAX.
In between - IBM 7070, 1401, 7040, System/360. CDC 6400/6600/7600/Cyber 205, Cray X=MP, Y-MP, and all manor of killer micros.
What a ride!!
So, you ended up with JavaScript/html/css? I hope it was a great ride because the destination sure sucks!
;)
Another old geezer here... (Score:2)
I might as well chime in here since I seem to be part of this group.
I started programming in university in 1966 (IBM 7090 mainframes and DEC Linc-8) and have been coding fairly continuously since including starting several software based companies. I'm retired now but still coding (health data collection and analysis).
Some early computers I have programmed (as far as I can remember):
IBM 7090, 360, 1620
DEC Linc-8
Systron-Donner (analog)
Intel 8008
Osborne
Cosmacelf 1605
Commodore PET
Apple II, III, Mac
Radio Shack
Radio Shack computer with paper cut-outs? (Score:1)
My first computer was more-or-less a toy for learning logic circuits and I'm pretty sure I got it in the late 60's or very early 70's?
I can't remember what it was called and I can't find it on google either (probably because I can't remember what it was called). You could make programs of a sort by drawing on a piece of paper and then cutting the paper out to put into a sort of a hood that was on top of this little machine and plugging some wires into holes in the casing, then somehow (I can't remember exa
Science Fair Digital Computer Kit (Score:4, Interesting)
I think this is what you're talking about: https://www.pcworld.com/articl... [pcworld.com]
I had one myself around the same time. The "red switches" were actually a slider that moved a number of contacts up and down. Depending on how you wired the contacts, they would act is AND, OR, XOR gates and you could put together simple logic functions like decoders, half adders, etc. The output was a number of light bulbs.
Is was as finicky as all hell and not all that well documented. I suspect the poor documentation was due to the fact there wasn't a lot of education depth in the tool - once you figured out how to wire the different gates, that was really all there was to it.
Thanks! Now that I know what to look for I found the exact one that I had:
Science Fair SF-5000 [totallytrygve.com] which is a slightly earlier version of the one that you posted. The one that I had came out in 1971, apparently, so that's right around when I remember having it.
More importantly (Score:2)
Outside of a museum, are there any Elliot 903s actually in service that Mr.Froggatt is writing code for??
I understand why there might be some old IBM 370 machines still kicking around, but not an Elliot 903.
My Dad started early, then got out of it (Score:2)
My Dad is a retired Civil Engineer. He hasn't programmed in decades, he has some great stories about programming engineering hydrology simulations in Fortran in the early 60s.
My favorite story is he did the first simulation of Sao Paulo's waste-water treatment and runoff system. They called him in a panic 10 minutes after they ran it because it was "stuck"... he told them to wait for 30 minutes (since it took that long to churn through the initial matrix iteration). It worked and they were happy. He did it
Dave Cuttler is getting up there (Score:2)
He started working with computers in 1965. Still doing OS development with the XBOX team. I'll hopefully have his longevity but I know I won't have the impact his career has had.
Another Contender (Score:1)
Started in 1969 at age 16, using SEL-840MP (FORTRAN and assembly), PDP-5 (machine code and BASIC), and Tymshare (CAL). Still employed as a developer today, using Scala, Python, and JavaScript. Just finished my Deep Learning specialization on Coursera with Andrew Ng.
Not on any prescription medications yet. I think I can take this in a few years.
Wrote my first program 1968, learned FORTAN 1971 (Score:1)
Maybe we can get one of those Grey Beards out there to program COBOL to do an age check program
;)
If the greybeards wrote the code for slashdot, it would support unicode.
College Sophomore -1961 to now age 75. (Score:1)
There's probably lots of guys still going (Score:1)
But I might be one of the older programmers still active. I learned my first programming language in the Army in 1961, for a Sylvania Mobidic computer, which I never got a chance to write. But I did write code and wired plug boards for the Univac File Computer while stationed at Governor's Island in New York City. Won't bore you with all the computers I wrote for, but here are some highlights: I have worked in a wide number of software genres, ranging from compilers/interpreters, multi-user operating system
My grandfather (Score:2)
My grandfther, had he not died abouty 5 years ago, might well have come close to these. His first pieces of software where in the late 1960s whilst he was working as a research chemist at the CSIRO. He continued writing software throught his career, particularly writing it for the mainframes used at the BP refinery he worked at , for IBM and VAX mainframes. By the time he passed away 5 years ago, he was still coding bits and pieces on his trusty old PC
My friend John is about 85 and started in 1960 (Score:2)
http://www.immediatec.net/ [immediatec.net]
I feel _young_ again! (Score:1)
After reading these comments, I suddenly feel young again, having been programming for "only" 33 years professionally.