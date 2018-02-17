Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NBC Publishes 200,000 Tweets Tied To Russian Trolls 159

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: NBC News is publishing its database of more than 200,000 tweets that Twitter has tied to "malicious activity" from Russia-linked accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. These accounts, working in concert as part of large networks, pushed hundreds of thousands of inflammatory tweets, from fictitious tales of Democrats practicing witchcraft to hardline posts from users masquerading as Black Lives Matter activists. Investigators have traced the accounts to a Kremlin-linked propaganda outfit founded in 2013 known as the Internet Research Association (IRA). The organization has been assessed by the U.S. Intelligence Community to be part of a Russian state-run effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential race. And they're not done. At the request of NBC News, three sources familiar with Twitter's data systems cross-referenced the partial list of names released by Congress to create a partial database of tweets that could be recovered. You can download the streamlined spreadsheet (29 mb) with just usernames, tweet and timestamps, view the full data for ten influential accounts via Google Sheets, download tweets.csv (50 mb) and users.csv with full underlying data, and/or explore a graph database in Neo4j, whose software powered the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers investigations.

NBC News' partners at Neo4j have put together a "get started" guide to help you explore the database of Russian tweets. "To recreate a link to an individual tweet found in the spreadsheet, replace 'user_key' in https://twitter.com/user_key/status/tweet_id with the screenname from the 'user_key' field and 'tweet_id' with the number in the 'tweet_id' field," reports NBC News. "Following the links will lead to a suspended page on Twitter. But some copies of the tweets as they originally appeared, including images, can be found by entering the links on webcaches like the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine and archive.is."

  • 200k tweets vs 6.5 billion dollars (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, 2018 @08:07AM (#56141352)
    I'd say the Russians got a better bang for their buck.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's the scary thing about it, and it doesn't just concern Russia or governments in general. One or two years ago a guy showed how easy it was to get an arbitrary (and obvious) fake story on the top page of reddit with a ridiculously small budget. (200 bucks or so) While this might be a dream for viral marketing agencies, used by the wrong people such ways of influencing a large number of people can wreak quite some havoc. (Not that I think that the traditional ways of propaganda and advertisement/brandin

    • 200K tweets over a few years might as well be zero when considering the total number of tweets generated of this period of time. Over 500 million tweets are generated per day.

      • Did you read the spreadsheet? (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What a bunch of BS. Download the spreadsheet, read a bunch of the tweets.

        Most of the tweets are trivial, inane. Many back Hillary or bash Trump.

        A bunch of noise, I don't see how this could affect any election.

        And the issue is not a bunch of foreigners tweeting, it is how stupid Americans are assumed to be so weak that their r vote is determined by Facebook or twitter noise.

    • They sure did, and it is scary as fuck.

  • I take this as a badge of honor (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    The fact that our elections are free and open enough that they think they can influence them through social media meddling, and everyone knows that their elections are a sham with Putin having an iron grip on the outcome speaks volumes for the superiority of our system. It shows that we are a society that has a say in who our leader are, even if we don't always like them personally. Unlike their system where they have a de facto dictator who is president in name only.

  • No more Russia political garbage, stop.

    • Re:How does a long term member unsubscribe? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ThomasBHardy ( 827616 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @08:28AM (#56141414)

      That's the trap now isn't it.

      Facts start to come out after the investigation has had time, and now it's "I'm tired of this".

      Shame to let facts start intruding onto our personal bubbles, isn't it?

      The reality is that we're on the verge of a new cold war based on information and social media. This isn't about one election, it's about how states are choosing to behave with meddling. And I'm not suggesting we're not guilty of doing some of the same things. But it's all escalating and it'll get worse before it gets better.

      • Re:How does a long term member unsubscribe? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by AbRASiON ( 589899 ) * on Saturday February 17, 2018 @08:37AM (#56141446) Journal

        Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site? So people can have political fights? Seriously.

        We're not all Americans here. So we're not all crazy about politics, day in, day out.

        • Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site? So people can have political fights? Seriously.

          Political fights means more new content means more page views means more ad impressions means Slashdot continues to be a thing. As ever, if you don't like a story, you can skip it. Or can you? Maybe you have a problem, and should see someone about it.

        • It is sort of Stuff That Matters, you know.

        • Because losing hurts so much. If we can blame it on Boogeyman Vladimir, it makes it so much easier to get up in the morning to go to my gender equality group.

        • Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site?

          I wonder the same thing about Apple posts, or cryptocurrency. I mean, isn't once a week enough?

        • Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site?

          Because it's the nerds who enabled this new kind of targeted enabling to happen.

        • It's about Twitter, it's tech news. If you don't like it, don't read the fucking article or posts. Jesus, you're a delicate little snowflake.

      • No. It's been 18 months of Russia, Russia, Russia. They have to eat it. They put it on the plate, they cannot leave the table until it's gone.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are you kidding? This is actual computer data organized in a database and worthy of greater analysis by knowledgable people to see if it is legit. It's supposedly evidence of foreign influence in the politics of a democracy. It's practically a duty for people who know about this stuff to find out if it is bogus or not. It's relevant to /. You'll just have to deal with the politics.

  • There are two key invitations going on.
    1. Russian Meddling in the election
    2. Trumps teams collision with the Russians

    While proof in the #2 also means #1 was an issue. Having proof for the #1 doesn't necessary point to #2.

    However I think #1 is a bigger problem. Because these constant trolling egged on by the Russian government has hurt us tremendously, it has created a situation of distrust of the other side, vs just disagreeing with them. For the bulk of left leaning and right leaning people, they are a

    • It's funny how you decry people being turned against each other by lies and manipulation, then proceed to spew those same lies and hatred.

      If you took a moment to consider your position rationally, you'd realize that you are behaving in the manner they programmed you to: irrational anger, baseless accusations, raw hatred for "the other side", and a belief in unproven statements because they confirm a bias you were brainwashed to desperately need to believe.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'd say there are potentially 3 investigations:

      1. Russian meddling in the election
      2. Trump's team's collusion with the Russians
      3. Trump's personal involvement in collusion with the Russians.

      Like you say, these are quite different questions and a "yes" on one does not necessarily imply the others are true (depending on which we're talking about). #1 is pretty much settled. It occurred, and the data that NBC published is more evidence. #2 is suspicious, because you've got people like Paul Manafort who led

      • The thing that bothers me in all this is that Trump is utterly fixated on his own innocence

        Wouldn't you be, too, if all day long the mainstream media and vitriolic political opponents were screeching non-stop about how you're a traitor? He has work to do, and has been doing a great deal of it, despite this phony relentlessness from the Clinton camp and her supporters. No, I'm sure that if you had CNN calling you a traitor 24 hours a day, you'd just clam up and let them lie about you, right? Sure, of course.

      • You know, at the end of the day, it wouldn't surprise if Trump was at least technically innocent. He seems so detached from reality, with only a few touch points to the outside world (mainly Fox News) that I wouldn't be at all surprised if Kushner, Don Jr., Manafort, Flynn and whoever else were cozying up to the Russians without really informing him, or if they did, because it wasn't Sean Hannity saying it, he probably didn't process it.

        I really do believe that anyone who talks about Trump himself colluding

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      The trolling has certainly perpetuated the problem, but we have only ourselves to blame for creating it. Painting your political opponents as abjectly evil has been at the forefront of politics for a couple of decades now, and it's something which has happened on an occasional basis forever.

      Aside from ferreting out shills, maybe an approach to addressing this is taking another stab at reforming our system to allow for more than two political parties. It's harder to vilify your opponents when you'll be fo

  • When Russia made some Tweets, bought some ads and asked nicely.

    Meanwhile Mexican citizens literally rode buses from one poling place to the next voting multiple times in our elections, a literal serious interference in our election, to the point of qualifying as an act of war - silence.

  • What about Canada? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by William Baric ( 256345 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @09:36AM (#56141644)

    I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?

    • I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?

      It's fine when regular citizens do it. Regardless of nationality.

      The flap is about groups *paying* other people to do it. When that happens, it becomes a foreign entity paying money to influence the American elections, which is a crime in the US.

      And of course there is the question of collusion, so if you agreed to help get a candidate elected in return for favors, not only is that illegal but it could cause the elected official to lose their office. And again, an individual tweeting doesn't rise to that lev

    • I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?

      Because I doubt most of them supported the unapproved (by the left) outcome ... that's why Canadian tweets were OK.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Is AIPAC not a problem because 50% of DNC funding comes from Jews? Israel does everything Russia does, and more, yet no one ever talks about it... and those of us who do are viewed as less than human (and worthy of physical assault.) Does anyone actually think anymore?

    • Because it doesn't fit the narrative? Also because we're only angry at people who don't apologise for their interference ;-)

  • Or maybe you're posting it for guaranteed replies, which would just be sad.

    Here's what really happened: People wanting to influence the election purchased ads through Russia, which happened to be selling for the lowest cost. Also the media, including someone who is paying Slashdot, is STILL trying to push the idea that Trump's presidency is somehow illegitimate because "Russian interference". At the same time claims are being made that Russia is somehow related to the DNC leaks. This is being done to avoid
  • So, question: Is it illegal to tweet a political opinion? Is it illegal to tweet about a candidate? I remember Mikhail Gorbachev writing editorials about American politics. What is the crime here?

    • Is it illegal to tweet a political opinion? Is it illegal to tweet about a candidate?

      No. And, again, no.

      The crime here is conspiracy to defraud the United States. From the actual indictment text, "...knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other (and with persons unknown to the Grand Jury) to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the Presidential election of 2016."

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by CRB9000 ( 647092 )
        So, it's illegal to discuss and plan your tweets? Isn't this what "activists" do in their PAC's? How is a tweet defrauding the United States? If you and I get together and decide we are going to relentlessly tweet that X Legislation is bad for America and we create a bunch of bots to tweet the same, how is that illegal? It may violate various user agreements with the services it goes out on, but what law is broken by amplifying your voice with bots and stating your opinion or the general opinion of a group?

  • Here's my take on it. Flame away... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Noticed about 2012 how the Internet seems to change. Lots more ranty right-wing stuff, lots of unhinged SJW posts, outburst of trolling designed to annoy or piss off.

    I like looking at conspiracy sites for fun. Similarly around 2012 there's a big change from the usual Ron Paul stuff & general government distrust to progressively more extreme right-wing material. Lots of posts trying to rehabilitate uncle Adolf, lots more racism, not much in the way of conspiracies - RedIce being an obvious example. At th

