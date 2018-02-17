Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NBC Publishes 200,000 Tweets Tied To Russian Trolls 93

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: NBC News is publishing its database of more than 200,000 tweets that Twitter has tied to "malicious activity" from Russia-linked accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. These accounts, working in concert as part of large networks, pushed hundreds of thousands of inflammatory tweets, from fictitious tales of Democrats practicing witchcraft to hardline posts from users masquerading as Black Lives Matter activists. Investigators have traced the accounts to a Kremlin-linked propaganda outfit founded in 2013 known as the Internet Research Association (IRA). The organization has been assessed by the U.S. Intelligence Community to be part of a Russian state-run effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential race. And they're not done. At the request of NBC News, three sources familiar with Twitter's data systems cross-referenced the partial list of names released by Congress to create a partial database of tweets that could be recovered. You can download the streamlined spreadsheet (29 mb) with just usernames, tweet and timestamps, view the full data for ten influential accounts via Google Sheets, download tweets.csv (50 mb) and users.csv with full underlying data, and/or explore a graph database in Neo4j, whose software powered the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers investigations.

NBC News' partners at Neo4j have put together a "get started" guide to help you explore the database of Russian tweets. "To recreate a link to an individual tweet found in the spreadsheet, replace 'user_key' in https://twitter.com/user_key/status/tweet_id with the screenname from the 'user_key' field and 'tweet_id' with the number in the 'tweet_id' field," reports NBC News. "Following the links will lead to a suspended page on Twitter. But some copies of the tweets as they originally appeared, including images, can be found by entering the links on webcaches like the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine and archive.is."

  • 200k tweets vs 6.5 billion dollars (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I'd say the Russians got a better bang for their buck.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's the scary thing about it, and it doesn't just concern Russia or governments in general. One or two years ago a guy showed how easy it was to get an arbitrary (and obvious) fake story on the top page of reddit with a ridiculously small budget. (200 bucks or so) While this might be a dream for viral marketing agencies, used by the wrong people such ways of influencing a large number of people can wreak quite some havoc. (Not that I think that the traditional ways of propaganda and advertisement/brandin

    • 200K tweets over a few years might as well be zero when considering the total number of tweets generated of this period of time. Over 500 million tweets are generated per day.

      • Did you read the spreadsheet? (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What a bunch of BS. Download the spreadsheet, read a bunch of the tweets.

        Most of the tweets are trivial, inane. Many back Hillary or bash Trump.

        A bunch of noise, I don't see how this could affect any election.

        And the issue is not a bunch of foreigners tweeting, it is how stupid Americans are assumed to be so weak that their r vote is determined by Facebook or twitter noise.

  • No more Russia political garbage, stop.

    • Re:How does a long term member unsubscribe? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ThomasBHardy ( 827616 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @08:28AM (#56141414)

      That's the trap now isn't it.

      Facts start to come out after the investigation has had time, and now it's "I'm tired of this".

      Shame to let facts start intruding onto our personal bubbles, isn't it?

      The reality is that we're on the verge of a new cold war based on information and social media. This isn't about one election, it's about how states are choosing to behave with meddling. And I'm not suggesting we're not guilty of doing some of the same things. But it's all escalating and it'll get worse before it gets better.

      • Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site? So people can have political fights? Seriously.

        We're not all Americans here. So we're not all crazy about politics, day in, day out.

        • Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site? So people can have political fights? Seriously.

          Political fights means more new content means more page views means more ad impressions means Slashdot continues to be a thing. As ever, if you don't like a story, you can skip it. Or can you? Maybe you have a problem, and should see someone about it.

  • Reminder to all there are multible invistagations. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @08:21AM (#56141398)

    There are two key invitations going on.
    1. Russian Meddling in the election
    2. Trumps teams collision with the Russians

    While proof in the #2 also means #1 was an issue. Having proof for the #1 doesn't necessary point to #2.

    However I think #1 is a bigger problem. Because these constant trolling egged on by the Russian government has hurt us tremendously, it has created a situation of distrust of the other side, vs just disagreeing with them. For the bulk of left leaning and right leaning people, they are actually rather similar, they are all trying to make it in this world the best that they can, and they hope their contributions were overall positive.

    However this trolling had successfully made groups seem like they are on a more devious path. It isn't about fighting for just rules ans safety, it has became their side fighting for majority power, or rethinking a policy becomes destroying all the people who benefit from it.

    Now Trump is a bad president, as his statements seem to be focused on himself and not the nation, being too unpredictable to properly plan, unable to manage his own staff, and not able to unify a political party that has control of all parts of government. He has surrounded himself with Yes Men, who knows how to manipulate him, because they just need to tweak his ego, and he will go into that direction. However he is just a reflection of a polarized group of people, we have been bombarded with saying x group of people are good and y group of people are bad. As a Rich White man, being influenced by such media, he is going to assume the Poor minority group is causing all the problems, because you can plainly see their trolling is obviously false, while you ignore the tolling on your side.

    • It's funny how you decry people being turned against each other by lies and manipulation, then proceed to spew those same lies and hatred.

      If you took a moment to consider your position rationally, you'd realize that you are behaving in the manner they programmed you to: irrational anger, baseless accusations, raw hatred for "the other side", and a belief in unproven statements because they confirm a bias you were brainwashed to desperately need to believe.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'd say there are potentially 3 investigations:

      1. Russian meddling in the election
      2. Trump's team's collusion with the Russians
      3. Trump's personal involvement in collusion with the Russians.

      Like you say, these are quite different questions and a "yes" on one does not necessarily imply the others are true (depending on which we're talking about). #1 is pretty much settled. It occurred, and the data that NBC published is more evidence. #2 is suspicious, because you've got people like Paul Manafort who led

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      The trolling has certainly perpetuated the problem, but we have only ourselves to blame for creating it. Painting your political opponents as abjectly evil has been at the forefront of politics for a couple of decades now, and it's something which has happened on an occasional basis forever.

      Aside from ferreting out shills, maybe an approach to addressing this is taking another stab at reforming our system to allow for more than two political parties. It's harder to vilify your opponents when you'll be fo

  • Everyone is upset about Russia (Score:3, Insightful)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @09:26AM (#56141608) Homepage Journal

    When Russia made some Tweets, bought some ads and asked nicely.

    Meanwhile Mexican citizens literally rode buses from one poling place to the next voting multiple times in our elections, a literal serious interference in our election, to the point of qualifying as an act of war - silence.

  • What about Canada? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by William Baric ( 256345 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @09:36AM (#56141644)

    I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?

    • I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?

      It's fine when regular citizens do it. Regardless of nationality.

      The flap is about groups *paying* other people to do it. When that happens, it becomes a foreign entity paying money to influence the American elections, which is a crime in the US.

      And of course there is the question of collusion, so if you agreed to help get a candidate elected in return for favors, not only is that illegal but it could cause the elected official to lose their office. And again, an individual tweeting doesn't rise to that lev

    • I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?

      Because I doubt most of them supported the unapproved (by the left) outcome ... that's why Canadian tweets were OK.

  • Or maybe you're posting it for guaranteed replies, which would just be sad.

    Here's what really happened: People wanting to influence the election purchased ads through Russia, which happened to be selling for the lowest cost. Also the media, including someone who is paying Slashdot, is STILL trying to push the idea that Trump's presidency is somehow illegitimate because "Russian interference". At the same time claims are being made that Russia is somehow related to the DNC leaks. This is being done to avoid
  • So, question: Is it illegal to tweet a political opinion? Is it illegal to tweet about a candidate? I remember Mikhail Gorbachev writing editorials about American politics. What is the crime here?

