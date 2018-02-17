NBC Publishes 200,000 Tweets Tied To Russian Trolls 93
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: NBC News is publishing its database of more than 200,000 tweets that Twitter has tied to "malicious activity" from Russia-linked accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. These accounts, working in concert as part of large networks, pushed hundreds of thousands of inflammatory tweets, from fictitious tales of Democrats practicing witchcraft to hardline posts from users masquerading as Black Lives Matter activists. Investigators have traced the accounts to a Kremlin-linked propaganda outfit founded in 2013 known as the Internet Research Association (IRA). The organization has been assessed by the U.S. Intelligence Community to be part of a Russian state-run effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential race. And they're not done. At the request of NBC News, three sources familiar with Twitter's data systems cross-referenced the partial list of names released by Congress to create a partial database of tweets that could be recovered. You can download the streamlined spreadsheet (29 mb) with just usernames, tweet and timestamps, view the full data for ten influential accounts via Google Sheets, download tweets.csv (50 mb) and users.csv with full underlying data, and/or explore a graph database in Neo4j, whose software powered the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers investigations.
NBC News' partners at Neo4j have put together a "get started" guide to help you explore the database of Russian tweets. "To recreate a link to an individual tweet found in the spreadsheet, replace 'user_key' in https://twitter.com/user_key/status/tweet_id with the screenname from the 'user_key' field and 'tweet_id' with the number in the 'tweet_id' field," reports NBC News. "Following the links will lead to a suspended page on Twitter. But some copies of the tweets as they originally appeared, including images, can be found by entering the links on webcaches like the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine and archive.is."
NBC News' partners at Neo4j have put together a "get started" guide to help you explore the database of Russian tweets. "To recreate a link to an individual tweet found in the spreadsheet, replace 'user_key' in https://twitter.com/user_key/status/tweet_id with the screenname from the 'user_key' field and 'tweet_id' with the number in the 'tweet_id' field," reports NBC News. "Following the links will lead to a suspended page on Twitter. But some copies of the tweets as they originally appeared, including images, can be found by entering the links on webcaches like the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine and archive.is."
200k tweets vs 6.5 billion dollars (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
That's the scary thing about it, and it doesn't just concern Russia or governments in general. One or two years ago a guy showed how easy it was to get an arbitrary (and obvious) fake story on the top page of reddit with a ridiculously small budget. (200 bucks or so) While this might be a dream for viral marketing agencies, used by the wrong people such ways of influencing a large number of people can wreak quite some havoc. (Not that I think that the traditional ways of propaganda and advertisement/brandin
Re: 200k tweets vs 6.5 billion dollars (Score:5, Insightful)
Please... The obvious point is that it didn't influence shit.
Very true. For comparison, there were 3.5 Millions Tweets generated in a couple hours during the 2012 VP debate between Biden and Ryan, a debate that didn't mean squat.
Re: (Score:2)
The relevant metric is how much influence these tweets had. How much they were retweeted, how much they shaped the discourse.
Just comparing the language in the tweets to some of the posts on Slashdot suggests that some people were heavily influenced. Usually the ones who insist that the Russians had no effect on anything.
You see the same behaviour with cult members.
Re: 200k tweets vs 6.5 billion dollars (Score:3)
Also, why do you assume posts made here are genuine and not also troll accounts, whether Russian or just asshats from wherever? If they would use Twitter, why not other popular sites as well?
Re: (Score:2)
How do we know AmiMoJo isn't a Russian?
Re: (Score:2)
The relevant metric is how much influence these tweets had.
Application of common sense tells us very little if any. Do you actually believe someone changed their vote because they read one of these tweets among the tons of other tweets out there?
I think we need to address Russian meddling, but its not like its made any difference to this point.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you actually believe someone changed their vote because they read one of these tweets among the tons of other tweets out there?
You understatement the gullibility of the uneducateds. These tweets, and FB posts, and everything else, worked as a feedback loop. It allowed the Russians to shape the message in favor of the con artist, just as WikiLeaks did [theintercept.com] when it withheld compromising information on him.
These tweets did change votes because their plausibility was so high. After all, who wouldn't believe H
Re: (Score:2)
That would be a good quality speech using terms people in each state could relate too.
Jobs, education, trade, spending.
Talking up the past and future of the state.
Talking to the people of that state in a positive way.
Been able to give a good quality speech in person in that state and the next state.
A good speaking voice and the duration of the speech is also important. So is an accent.
Then giving another great speech in the next state.
Not sta
Re: (Score:2)
Many of those tweets are about politics but without a clear purpose:
"How fucked up our country will be if Hillary wins in 2016 and Trump wins in 2020
Or vise versa"
What's the angle there? Sow the seeds of common sense?
Re: (Score:2)
What's the angle there? Sow the seeds of common sense?
Common sense is what the warmongering cryptocracy establishment fear the most.
Re: (Score:2)
I reckon the fact that all the money celebs and media were on one side made people think they were being railroaded.
If the media is 60:40 in favour of one side, it looks like one side is ahead. If it's 70:30 it looks like one side is more ahead. If it's 94:06 it starts to look dubious.
It's like those elections in a dictatorship where the dictator gets 99% of the vote. Everyone knows they're fake.
I.e. a plurality on one side looks like a consensus. Unanimity one side looks like the system is rigged.
Maybe the
Re: (Score:2)
Did you read the spreadsheet? (Score:1)
What a bunch of BS. Download the spreadsheet, read a bunch of the tweets.
Most of the tweets are trivial, inane. Many back Hillary or bash Trump.
A bunch of noise, I don't see how this could affect any election.
And the issue is not a bunch of foreigners tweeting, it is how stupid Americans are assumed to be so weak that their r vote is determined by Facebook or twitter noise.
Re:I take this as a badge of honor (Score:4, Insightful)
The fact that our elections are free and open enough AND THEY KNOW they can influence them through social media meddling,.
Fixed that for ya
Re: (Score:1)
mrclydepratt,5/1/2017 22:22,"RT @AshAgony: ""This is fucking class war. #EatTheRich, feed the poor!"" #Antifa in NYC marching & chanting finally. #MayDay https://t.co/twp [t.co]"
baobaeham,3/25/2017 18:56,RT @HubCityAntifa: Spotted fash at #maga rally in #philadelphia believed to be with American vanguard @DisruptMAGA https://t.co/W3Ro9B0GUQ [t.co]
lazykstafford,4/1/2017 2:15,"RT @MarALagoAntifa: Another BRUTAL ACT OF VIOLENCE DONE BY TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO #ANTIFA
patriotblake,3/29/2017 12:33,RT @JackPosobiec: Antifa call
How does a long term member unsubscribe? (Score:2)
No more Russia political garbage, stop.
Re:How does a long term member unsubscribe? (Score:5, Insightful)
That's the trap now isn't it.
Facts start to come out after the investigation has had time, and now it's "I'm tired of this".
Shame to let facts start intruding onto our personal bubbles, isn't it?
The reality is that we're on the verge of a new cold war based on information and social media. This isn't about one election, it's about how states are choosing to behave with meddling. And I'm not suggesting we're not guilty of doing some of the same things. But it's all escalating and it'll get worse before it gets better.
Re: (Score:2)
Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site? So people can have political fights? Seriously.
We're not all Americans here. So we're not all crazy about politics, day in, day out.
Re: (Score:2)
Even if it's true. Why do we need a bloody Russia post every 12 hours on this site? So people can have political fights? Seriously.
Political fights means more new content means more page views means more ad impressions means Slashdot continues to be a thing. As ever, if you don't like a story, you can skip it. Or can you? Maybe you have a problem, and should see someone about it.
Re: (Score:2)
As ever, if you don't like a post, you can skip it. Or can you? Maybe you have a problem, and should see someone about it.
I'm having fun! It's the GP that's whinging.
You just put your lips together, and blow. (Score:3)
Putin, that is.
Re: How does a long term member unsubscribe? (Score:1)
Agreed. Wait, are we discussing the tweets or the Steele dossier?
Reminder to all there are multible invistagations. (Score:3, Interesting)
There are two key invitations going on.
1. Russian Meddling in the election
2. Trumps teams collision with the Russians
While proof in the #2 also means #1 was an issue. Having proof for the #1 doesn't necessary point to #2.
However I think #1 is a bigger problem. Because these constant trolling egged on by the Russian government has hurt us tremendously, it has created a situation of distrust of the other side, vs just disagreeing with them. For the bulk of left leaning and right leaning people, they are actually rather similar, they are all trying to make it in this world the best that they can, and they hope their contributions were overall positive.
However this trolling had successfully made groups seem like they are on a more devious path. It isn't about fighting for just rules ans safety, it has became their side fighting for majority power, or rethinking a policy becomes destroying all the people who benefit from it.
Now Trump is a bad president, as his statements seem to be focused on himself and not the nation, being too unpredictable to properly plan, unable to manage his own staff, and not able to unify a political party that has control of all parts of government. He has surrounded himself with Yes Men, who knows how to manipulate him, because they just need to tweak his ego, and he will go into that direction. However he is just a reflection of a polarized group of people, we have been bombarded with saying x group of people are good and y group of people are bad. As a Rich White man, being influenced by such media, he is going to assume the Poor minority group is causing all the problems, because you can plainly see their trolling is obviously false, while you ignore the tolling on your side.
Re: Reminder to all there are multible invistagati (Score:1)
It's funny how you decry people being turned against each other by lies and manipulation, then proceed to spew those same lies and hatred.
If you took a moment to consider your position rationally, you'd realize that you are behaving in the manner they programmed you to: irrational anger, baseless accusations, raw hatred for "the other side", and a belief in unproven statements because they confirm a bias you were brainwashed to desperately need to believe.
Re: (Score:1)
I'd say there are potentially 3 investigations:
1. Russian meddling in the election
2. Trump's team's collusion with the Russians
3. Trump's personal involvement in collusion with the Russians.
Like you say, these are quite different questions and a "yes" on one does not necessarily imply the others are true (depending on which we're talking about). #1 is pretty much settled. It occurred, and the data that NBC published is more evidence. #2 is suspicious, because you've got people like Paul Manafort who led
Re: (Score:2)
Aside from ferreting out shills, maybe an approach to addressing this is taking another stab at reforming our system to allow for more than two political parties. It's harder to vilify your opponents when you'll be fo
Everyone is upset about Russia (Score:3, Insightful)
When Russia made some Tweets, bought some ads and asked nicely.
Meanwhile Mexican citizens literally rode buses from one poling place to the next voting multiple times in our elections, a literal serious interference in our election, to the point of qualifying as an act of war - silence.
Re: (Score:2)
Really?
http://www.judicialwatch.org/w... [judicialwatch.org]
https://thepoliticalinsider.co... [thepoliticalinsider.com]
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2... [lasvegassun.com]
https://www.ice.gov/news/relea... [ice.gov]
https://www.ice.gov/news/relea... [ice.gov]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.justice.gov/usao-w... [justice.gov]
http://www.breitbart.com/big-g... [breitbart.com]
https://www.snopes.com/cascade... [snopes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The Snope's link disagrees with that, and says your link is wrong. Usually I don't trust Snopes so let's look deeper.
I found this one with a more recent date. [nbcnews.com]
Looks like you're probably right. Thank you for once again discrediting Snopes and making me regret using it in an attempt to show balance.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're comfortable with a life of fallacy so be it. You dismiss Snopes (on the opposite end of the political spectrum) and multiple federal websites when you do it.
Re: (Score:2)
No one has claimed that in-person voter fraud never happens, just that it's rare enough that it isn't an is
Re: (Score:2)
That Harvard study disagrees with your last statement.
BTW, those videos you refuse to watch from Project Veritas have New York (and other) election officials admitting to buses going from neighborhood to neighborhood with the same people voting multiple times. "Ducks on the ground" talk started to get somewhat hilarious sounding after a while.
Re: (Score:2)
Project Veritas is such a pain the ass to people who refuse to accept evidence of reality because they tend to go undercover and get indisputable video (and other) records of shenanigans going on.
Since you don't like the video-only YouTube stuff (and to be honest the modern era of making everything and video and having print stuff become increasingly rare and hard to filter and find bothers me too) I'll leave you with a couple of less video-centric links.
https://www.projectveritas.com... [projectveritas.com]
https://www.projectv [projectveritasaction.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I have looked at your comment history.
I take your recommendation as almost irrelevant and as something akin to a drive-by considering the number of "kill yourself" posts and similar low-brow nonconstructive commentary you tend to make.
What about Canada? (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?
You're fine (Score:2)
I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?
It's fine when regular citizens do it. Regardless of nationality.
The flap is about groups *paying* other people to do it. When that happens, it becomes a foreign entity paying money to influence the American elections, which is a crime in the US.
And of course there is the question of collusion, so if you agreed to help get a candidate elected in return for favors, not only is that illegal but it could cause the elected official to lose their office. And again, an individual tweeting doesn't rise to that lev
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not American, I live in Canada, and I certainly admit posting a lot of comments on social networks during the last US election. Worse, a lot of prominent Canadian figures made comment after comment on social networks about both Trump and Clinton. I'm sure Canadians posted more than 200,000 tweets. So why not accuse Canada of interfering with the US elections?
Because I doubt most of them supported the unapproved (by the left) outcome
... that's why Canadian tweets were OK.
Maybe you think I'll get tired of calling out this (Score:2)
Here's what really happened: People wanting to influence the election purchased ads through Russia, which happened to be selling for the lowest cost. Also the media, including someone who is paying Slashdot, is STILL trying to push the idea that Trump's presidency is somehow illegitimate because "Russian interference". At the same time claims are being made that Russia is somehow related to the DNC leaks. This is being done to avoid
Is it illegal to tweet? (Score:1)