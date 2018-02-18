Who Killed The Junior Developer? (medium.com) 64
Melissa McEwen, writing on Medium: A few months ago I attended an event for women in tech. A lot of the attendees were new developers, graduates from code schools or computer science programs. Almost everyone told me they were having trouble getting their first job. I was lucky. My first "real" job out of college was "Junior Application developer" at Columbia University in 2010. These days it's a rare day to find even a job posting for a junior developer position. People who advertise these positions say they are inundated with resumes. But on the senior level companies complain they can't find good developers. Gee, I wonder why?
I'm not really sure the exact economics of this, because I don't run these companies. But I know what companies have told me: "we don't hire junior developers because we can't afford to have our senior developers mentor them." I've seen the rates for senior developers because I am one and I had project managers that had me allocate time for budgeting purposes. I know the rate is anywhere from $190-$300 an hour. That's what companies believe they are losing on junior devs.
This fits todays complaints ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... of lack of experts. It's bullshit, as we all are aware of. Because companies don't plan long-term anymore, the lack innovation power in the short and mid-term. However, I see many positions for junior developers recently. This is the web field in Germany, so YMMV. Those companies that see the light and accept that you have to build a quality staff will remember junior and senior positoins. Those who don't will expect to hire magicians in an instant and fail miserably.
Re: This fits todays complaints ... (Score:2)
Just no. We have plenty of qualified people already here and adding cheaper people helps no one.
India needs to own up to the mess they created. They sold a generation on easy high paying jobs and did nothing to generate them in a country of billions. So everywhere else is supposed to be their relief valve for overselling. The market will never correct as long as companies can find skilled people and entry level people wonâ(TM)t find jobs in their field. Time for both sides to face this fact and own u
Killed themselves (Score:3)
Junior developers seem to all want to jump on the technology du jour they've heard about from Google or Facebook. The problem is: Google and Facebook have only a limited number of junior developer jobs available. Other companies have different technology needs, more often than not needs for projects operating at much smaller scales. These needs are poorly met by technologies designed to operate at Google or Facebook's scale.
Got a guy like that where I work now. Great guy but he just won't shut up about Kube
Re: (Score:2)
Not lack of experts, lack of competence. Schools aren't teaching good programming anymore, or extra domain skills. They all show up and think it's all supposed to be like web programming or apps.
Offshoring firms did. (Score:1)
H1-Bs did (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
at least in the States. The H1-B program requires companies try to hire a local employee first. The rules say they can only have an H1-B if no qualified applicants are available. So everybody becomes a "Senior" developer and since there aren't enough people with the necessary credentials (there never are) they can always apply for an H1-B. This is also why companies don't pay to train anymore.
Agree completely with this. And an additional irony is many of the people hired through this program are very junior people marketed as "experienced".
they can also set an low pay rate the USC will not (Score:2)
they can also set an low pay rate the USC will not take say $50K in the bay area for an 50+ hour work week. to get an H1-B in as well.
losing more than that (Score:1)
I personally stopped bothering with most corporate applications. Why bother? You rarely work for the company, generally you work for an agency that pimps you out to a company and parasitically leeches off your low pay. The sign up process demands you give them your personal information which is a loathsome thing. They will not let you work from home, they won't let you actually develop a project but rather just work within an antique system someone wrote long ago, upgrading or rebuilding with modern tec
Re: (Score:2)
So if someone can do the project you ask of them, you would never hire them. If they cannot do the project you ask of them, you hire them.
Glad I don't work for your company.
By the way, I have never heard of "fizzbuzz", so I googled it. Top response shows basically what is needed, which is how I would handle your request if I was a programmer. Now that I know about it, I'll just memorize the four or five methods they showed in various languages and ask you African or European.
Void in the middle (Score:2)
First of all, companies love outsourcing in this globalized world in that there are more variable expenses rather than fixed ones. MBAs can tweak numbers all day along and get maximum profit. That makes long term relationships tricky, including the hire of juniors.
Second, employee retention is hitting a very low mark these days. I read on slashdot that everyone should consider a job change every two years in order to get a nice pay rise (>20%). If you stay in the
It's very simple. (Score:3)
HR is to blame because they have unrealistic standards. It's like a guy that is a "4" that will only date women who are a "9 or 10", shares all the same interests in Star Wars (but not Star Trek!) and is rich being caught off guard because "there are no women to date!"
Stop looking for developers that are willing to take a pay cut and know exactly all the things you are looking for in a candidate (especially the technically incorrect ones like 10 years with PHP 7) and surprise, you'll find there are lots of people that fit that category!
HR is not to blame (Score:3, Informative)
HR works for management. They get the requirements for jobs from management.
Blaming HR is complete nonsense.
I know, I've heard managers blame HR but it's because they are too chicken shit to fess up to their incompetence.
Every manager wants to have people to "hit the ground running" so they can make the deadlines that were forced upon them by their managers or deadlines they over promised to get their bonuses at the end of the year.
See, most tech managers are former techies who went to some weekend classes
Re: (Score:1)
"HR works for management". Not entirely true. On more than one occasion I've heard a manager talking to HR and complaining that they were ignoring his recommendations for experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Hiring good people is a critical competency. It is what separates great companies from mediocre companies. It is amazing how many companies assign tech resume screening to a 22 year old HR intern with a liberal arts degree and a nose ring.
Re: (Score:2)
They need to accept that it takes six months after you hire someone for them to learn the company systems, full any gaps in their knowledge and become the employee that the company wants.
Re: (Score:2)
No thank ATS computer systems like Taleo.
Here is how it works:
1. Sales man from Oracle oversells Taleo to HR VP as hey no more recruiting. Our system does it for you
2. HR fires recruiter since a software program and website can do the job.
3. System only looks for exact job description in every job and tallies up the score.
4. Since your previous employer didn't have exact job wording you are filtered out with a lower score
5. That hole on your resume in 2012 during the recession? Ha unemployable loser I see!
These days, they're called "Interns" (Score:1)
Interships (Score:3)
Companies take interns, and after their internship period is over, decide to hire them. Now the company isn't taking any risks with a fake junior developer, they can hire one that has proven themselves.
Not "losing on" ... (Score:3)
... That's what companies believe they are losing on junior devs.
...
... but "investing in"
no tomorrow (Score:2)
Everybody wants someone already trained (Score:4, Insightful)
They give a list of 10+ requirements that you are already supposed to know.
The problem is caused by a large number of applicants. They get 1000 applicants and need some way to winnow it down. So they give ridiculous exact requirements, trying to get someone with exactly what they need. But that person already has a job - probably paying more than what they offer - or is such a jerk no one would hire them.
It's the equivalent of saying "I want to hire a junior mechanic that has 5 years of working on a 2012 Porsche, a 2012 BMW, and a 2012 Jaguar."
The only people that meet the requirements either already have jobs or are shmucks.
Half the requirements and TRAIN THE PEOPLE to do the job. Any job that takes a smart person more than a week to learn how to do 90% of the work should be split into two jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
It's often just a scam to drive wages down. Ridiculous requirements that no candidate can meet, so they can advertise a good salary but offer you a much lower one.
If you are a junior dev you can just apply for the more senior stuff on this assumption. That's how I got started.
Re: (Score:2)
Temp agencies. You get paid and treated like shit but it's better than nothing.
You gain references too and fill the hole on the resume. Most companies only hire temp to hire these days
They're alive and well (Score:1)
Offshoring and SaaS (Score:3)
The company I work for is _finally_ starting to take back work from offshore companies after realizing they were being left with an unmaintainable mess...and this took almost 10 years. Lots more companies are still addicted to cheap coders. That's where all the onshore junior developer jobs went when it comes to custom applications and software.
The other thing that's happening is software as a service applications that are good enough out of the box to not need as much dev work done on them Things like SharePoint Online and Salesforce.com are good examples of this...plus every single corporate niche application (travel, scheduling, etc.) are being targeted. The best a junior developer can do is get hired at one of those companies, but they tend to use offshoring or other cheap soiurces of labor.
It's not a good thing, because we really do need a bunch of new recruits in the pipeline who are capable of learning and don't mind spending time gaining experience. Companies want people to jump from freshly-printed CS degree to rockstar full-stack 10x developer, and it's just not possible without real-world, low-level experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Management shake-up...which is that the PHB's in charge left/were pushed to roles at other companies (to screw them
Welcome to Automation (Score:2)
Well, this is what happens if the work hasn't already been offshored to India or China in the first place.
Ever try mentoring someone who is 12 time zones away and asleep while you are working?
Senior Tools (Score:2)
Interesting article, but I think my life exemplifies this particular problem, and highlights the reasons behind the problem itself.
Tools.
Imagine two plumbers. One master experienced plumber. One junior plumber. Maybe the junior helps speed up the master, maybe he doesn't. In either case, the master plumber can only do so much alone.
Then we add really good plumbing tools (welders, wrenches, et cetera) into the mix. Now the master can do a lot more. As a result, these advanced tools become justifiable.
If we had unions with apprenticeships! (Score:2)
If we had unions with apprenticeships! and then we will not have this issue.
I think it has more to do with... (Score:2)
...the fact that even at a low wage, heck, even free, a junior developer is going to cost so much of a senior's time to mentor and clean up after that they end up being really expensive.
Then when they get to be worth a shit, instead of sticking around for you to recoup your investment, they rationally take a job at higher pay somewhere else. You could raise their wage to keep them, but there's no incentive to train them up then. Why would I invest in a junior when I can poach a senior?
The only way I got i
Ah, the irony (Score:2)
The story summary after this one has the following headline: "US's Greatest Vulnerability is Ignoring the Cyber Threats From Our Adversaries, Foreign Policy Expert"
A quick skim of the comments on Slashdot shows almost all the Anonymous Cowards and a significant number of the identified commenters think it's the job of the US government to get the hell out of the way of business and watch it turn America into some kind of libertarian utopia.
Sadly, this is what happens instead. Business won't provide entry
Education (Score:2)
The other things people mentioned are certainly a factor. But I think another factor is education. The "computer science" degree is what people normally study to go into a programming profession. But I've found the education typically rather lacking... people coming out of schools may know a couple interesting algorithms, but they don't know anything about software design, architecture, communication systems, or teamwork/planning. In addition, no one really learns how to be a true "author" of software.
Your junior dev is some script from Github (Score:2)
When I think back, a lot of 'junior dev' assignments were classes of code that had clear specs and were mostly just doing CRUD on the back end. A whole lot of boilerplate code. Code that is now pretty much replaced by some MIT-licensed library in Maven/PyPi/Rubygems/NuGet, etc. At one level, it should make a junior dev more productive... "just reference the library". But, remaining tasks left are closer to the business logic, more open-ended, and generally higher-level architecture questions.
The 'gettin
Everyone With Any Sense (Score:1)