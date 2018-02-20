Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Swype Smartphone Keyboard Is Dead

Posted by BeauHD
XDA Developers is reporting that one of the pioneers in swipe-gestures in mobile keyboard apps, Swype, is dead. Swype's owner, Nuance Communications, has confirmed that they are discontinuing Swype for Android and iOS. From the report: In a post made on Reddit earlier today, a user claims that they reached out to Nuance support with an issue and received the following message: "However, we are sad to announce that Swype+Dragon for Android has faced end of development. Here is a statement from Swype Product Team: 'Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We're sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses.' We hope you enjoyed using Swype, we sure enjoyed working with the Swype community."

Curious, we went looking online and discovered a Zendesk article from Nuance that announced the iOS version of the app would be discontinued as well. In order to confirm this, we also reached out to Nuance PR and they confirmed that development of Swype+Dragon for Android has indeed been discontinued.

  • Proprietary software is not sustainable, because it's shut down for simple reasons like "it doesn't fit our business direction any longer" or "it's not making money" that would be irrelevant to an Open Source project.

    Unfortunately it could be difficult to persuade Nuance to Open Source this, as they're concerned with holding their intellectual property close and probably would not want to take the expense to separate out Dragon and anything else they want to keep. And they probably don't want to have their

    • I was wondering if the giveaway from their statement is "We're sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business". I'm wondering if that means they're going to be licensing the technology to either OS developers or other keyboard producers. I'm not sure how that business model would work but your conclusion stands nonetheless, we likely won't see the technology being open sourced.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'm wondering if that means they're going to be licensing the technology to either OS developers or other keyboard producers.

        Stop wondering and just keep reading: "this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses." (Emphasis mine)

        tl;dr: Yes, that's exactly what they're doing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AuMatar ( 183847 )

        They always have done this. The produce is called XT9. They've been in that business for 15ish years.

    • One of my favorite graphics editors (Fireworks) was discontinued a few years ago. Open-source is something I'm looking for in my next editor so I don't have to worry about it being discontinued.

      • One of my favorite graphics editors (Fireworks) was discontinued a few years ago. Open-source is something I'm looking for in my next editor so I don't have to worry about it being discontinued.

        ...or abandoned?

        Honestly, what is the percentage of F/OSS Projects that simply die on the vine? It feels like it's pretty high.

        • It's evolution when an Open Source project dies. That is how we filter the good ones from the ones nobody else wants to keep maintaining. But the source code is still there for anyone who wants to continue with it.

    • Simply having the source code available is not the same as a project being sustainable. Sustainability is a factor of usage, leadership, code quality, continued development, and the ability to potentially continue a project after original developers have abandoned it. Open source may simplify some of the preceding elements, but it's no guarantee of sustainability.

      • Simply having the source code available is not the same as a project being sustainable. Sustainability is a factor of usage, leadership, code quality, continued development, and the ability to potentially continue a project after original developers have abandoned it. Open source may simplify some of the preceding elements, but it's no guarantee of sustainability.

        Exactly.

    • Proprietary software is not sustainable, because it's shut down for simple reasons like "it doesn't fit our business direction any longer" or "it's not making money" that would be irrelevant to an Open Source project.

      You're right. Open Source Projects just get abandoned.

      And Bruce, I don't know why I often find myself on the opposite side of an issue with you; I actually am in awe of your talent, knowledge and persistence-of-vision...

      But that doesn't stop me from poking the bear now and again! Pay it no mind, please!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      Which is why if I am going to invest serious time in learning an application I use an OSS version even if it is more clunky, at least you know your investment in time won't be made worthless.

      I used this swype on my phone - it was ok. Now I know it won't be on my next phone. What a crappy consumer society we have become.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Jarwulf ( 530523 )
      Because we all know Joe Schlomoe the grocery store assistant manager likes nothing more than to fire up emacs and start uploading commits of his favorite discontinued database program. Look I'm not against a little necessary elbow grease but this extreme diy by default attitude permeates the entire linux ecosystem from support to OS and they wonder why linux can't get a leg in anywhere without a big corporation slapping a fat layer of frosting on it.

  • Maybe the coiuldn't fidn a market... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Excelcia ( 906188 ) <kfitzner@excelcia.ca> on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @04:41PM (#56159707) Homepage Journal

    Maybe they couldn't find an under-the-table market for all the tracking data they had. Swype is notorious for activating your GPS and calling home with it, ostensibly to determine if it should load "regional words" into the dictionary, however the frequency it did it was staggeringly more often than required for the stated reason. It was obvious they were doing something with that data, because they switched from a pay-for-the-app to a free app where you just paid for the keyboard skins. No one is shelling out real money for a keyboard skin, so it's pretty clear their funding was from elsewhere.

    • The government stopped allowing people to use personal devices on classified military bases any longer, after they saw the maps those things were generating. And an entire market dried up!

      • The government stopped allowing people to use personal devices on classified military bases any longer, after they saw the maps those things were generating. And an entire market dried up!

        Hmmm. That WAS just a couple of months ago, wasn't it?

        Coincidence?

    • Maybe they couldn't find an under-the-table market for all the tracking data they had. Swype is notorious for activating your GPS and calling home with it, ostensibly to determine if it should load "regional words" into the dictionary, however the frequency it did it was staggeringly more often than required for the stated reason. It was obvious they were doing something with that data, because they switched from a pay-for-the-app to a free app where you just paid for the keyboard skins. No one is shelling out real money for a keyboard skin, so it's pretty clear their funding was from elsewhere.

      I don't know about Android; but on iOS it would have to ASK first. And I don't know about anyone else; but a KEYBOARD APP that asks to use "Location Services" (what it is called on iOS) would get UNINSTALLED, PRONTO!!!

      Maybe it's Good Riddance, afterall...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        a KEYBOARD APP that asks to use "Location Services" (what it is called on iOS) would get UNINSTALLED, PRONTO!!!

        Are you trying to imply that a keyboard that automatically adds the correct spelling of nearby landmarks to its dictionary is inferior to one without this feature? Or should the keyboard instead require each user to manually choose the center of the landmark search area on a map?

  • I would be sad (Score:3)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @04:46PM (#56159737)

    Since I paid for Swype years many years ago but I stopped using it over a year ago as GBoard is now a better keyboard.

    It started to get annoying since they ashed Dragon with it. I don't want to talk to my phone. I don't want my phone to record sound when I accidentally touch a button I can't remove and send it to their servers. They made it impossible to get rid of the feature and it ended up wasting space on the keyboard.

    • I agree about Dragon. But if I wanted to talk to my phone, I'd use the built-in (Google) implementation. Samsung probably has one too. If I wanted a third one, I surely wouldn't want it to be built-in to my keyboard.

      I also stopped using swype because it has gone downwards. Not only because of Dragon, but because its auto correct got worse with time.

  • Is it just me that's going wtf!?
  • I used Swype for years (IIRC Samsung licensed it for the Galaxy S/Vibrant), but switched over to Swiftkey years ago primarily due to better autocompletion options.

    I was also annoyed when they switched over to Dragon, though these days I might be more sad that for voice recognition on Android your choices now seem to be down to A) Google and B) Google.

  • Microsoft came out with Word Flow. It has a couple of minor issues, but man, I loved Word Flow. I hate that I can't install it on my new phone because Microsoft decided to kill it.

    All these 3rd party keyboards... I wonder which one will die off next.

  • Ex swype user here,.. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by AbRASiON ( 589899 ) * on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @06:11PM (#56160443) Journal

    People ditched it because it slowly got worse and worse.

    The first few revisions seemed to identify my swipes pretty well, then they slowly got worse

    Also one of the absolute KEY features (tricks?) is to delete suggestions you'll never use. I slowly but surely remove idiotic suggestions for words I never used, making it more and more accurate.
    Then, every couple of updates, somehow the dictionary would be updated and all my damn deletions would be re added.
    THAT was what finally got me off it. If I could just have a swype style keyboard which remembered my poor vocabulary, it would be vastly more accurate.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      Sure wish gboard would let me remove words from the dictionary. There is a way to remove suggestions from the list of alternate words, but if the word that it chose is a word I want to remove I can't see any way to do it. I'd sure like to know how, if there's a way!

      • You could not have said it better, that's what I switched to and it pissed me off, no end.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by crywolf ( 445243 )

        Long hold on the suggested word doesn't offer you an option to remove it?

      • You should install Swype! It's no longer being updated, so it won't re-add your deletions, and contrary to what the title says, it's still available in the play store.

  • Now I've got to go find some other swype-clone. I tried several way back when, and Swype was clearly superior. The others were just ... horrible.

    I hope at least one of them has improved since then.

  • Swype was revolutionary. ... And then it became a standard feature of Google's own keyboard. What once was the first app to install on Android, very quickly became a completely pointless one. I'm not surprised. Gboard is a far better keyboard, especially if you have to type multiple languages.

  • Did they just build a keyboard to mine text data to build an AI? If so, that's amazing.

    • Don't give them that much foresight.

      Swype started out pretty early - its original release was for Windows Mobile 6.5. Their original business model was to charge OEMs to add it to the stock firmware as an option; prior to Google and Samsung shipping with swipe-based keyboards, handsets shipped with them or didn't; it wasn't available in the Android Market and only later was released as a public beta. Nuance later bought them out and added Dragon Dictation and such.

      That being said, their use of telemetry is

