The Swype Smartphone Keyboard Is Dead 60
XDA Developers is reporting that one of the pioneers in swipe-gestures in mobile keyboard apps, Swype, is dead. Swype's owner, Nuance Communications, has confirmed that they are discontinuing Swype for Android and iOS. From the report: In a post made on Reddit earlier today, a user claims that they reached out to Nuance support with an issue and received the following message: "However, we are sad to announce that Swype+Dragon for Android has faced end of development. Here is a statement from Swype Product Team: 'Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We're sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses.' We hope you enjoyed using Swype, we sure enjoyed working with the Swype community."
Curious, we went looking online and discovered a Zendesk article from Nuance that announced the iOS version of the app would be discontinued as well. In order to confirm this, we also reached out to Nuance PR and they confirmed that development of Swype+Dragon for Android has indeed been discontinued.
Swiftkey has better swiping recognition, but Swype has those awesome clipboard shortcuts. Basically ^A, ^C, ^X, ^V for select all, copy, cut, and paste. Have you ever been typing and get a text and need to respond to it before continuing what you're doing? A quit ^A, ^X, type your new text, send, then ^V to paste the old text and send. It's amazingly convenient. Trying to use clipboard functions without that is frustrating.
I remember that behaviour. It irked me too since it meant if it got the word wrong that you had to manually cursor back or tap on the wrong word before you could select a different one. I just checked and it's different now. Normally the cursor is left directly after the last word you type. It does leave a space, interestingly, if you correct a word, when it erases and rewrites the word it then leaves a space. IF you have to correct the final word in a sentence then you'll need to backspace to put in a
Proprietary software is not sustainable, because it's shut down for simple reasons like "it doesn't fit our business direction any longer" or "it's not making money" that would be irrelevant to an Open Source project.
Unfortunately it could be difficult to persuade Nuance to Open Source this, as they're concerned with holding their intellectual property close and probably would not want to take the expense to separate out Dragon and anything else they want to keep. And they probably don't want to have their
I'm wondering if that means they're going to be licensing the technology to either OS developers or other keyboard producers.
Stop wondering and just keep reading: "this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses." (Emphasis mine)
tl;dr: Yes, that's exactly what they're doing.
They always have done this. The produce is called XT9. They've been in that business for 15ish years.
One of my favorite graphics editors (Fireworks) was discontinued a few years ago. Open-source is something I'm looking for in my next editor so I don't have to worry about it being discontinued.
...or abandoned?
Honestly, what is the percentage of F/OSS Projects that simply die on the vine? It feels like it's pretty high.
Simply having the source code available is not the same as a project being sustainable. Sustainability is a factor of usage, leadership, code quality, continued development, and the ability to potentially continue a project after original developers have abandoned it. Open source may simplify some of the preceding elements, but it's no guarantee of sustainability.
Simply having the source code available is not the same as a project being sustainable. Sustainability is a factor of usage, leadership, code quality, continued development, and the ability to potentially continue a project after original developers have abandoned it. Open source may simplify some of the preceding elements, but it's no guarantee of sustainability.
Exactly.
Proprietary software is not sustainable, because it's shut down for simple reasons like "it doesn't fit our business direction any longer" or "it's not making money" that would be irrelevant to an Open Source project.
You're right. Open Source Projects just get abandoned.
And Bruce, I don't know why I often find myself on the opposite side of an issue with you; I actually am in awe of your talent, knowledge and persistence-of-vision...
But that doesn't stop me from poking the bear now and again! Pay it no mind, please!
Re:Proprietary software is not sustainable (Score:4, Insightful)
Which is why if I am going to invest serious time in learning an application I use an OSS version even if it is more clunky, at least you know your investment in time won't be made worthless.
I used this swype on my phone - it was ok. Now I know it won't be on my next phone. What a crappy consumer society we have become.
Maybe the coiuldn't fidn a market... (Score:3, Insightful)
Maybe they couldn't find an under-the-table market for all the tracking data they had. Swype is notorious for activating your GPS and calling home with it, ostensibly to determine if it should load "regional words" into the dictionary, however the frequency it did it was staggeringly more often than required for the stated reason. It was obvious they were doing something with that data, because they switched from a pay-for-the-app to a free app where you just paid for the keyboard skins. No one is shelling out real money for a keyboard skin, so it's pretty clear their funding was from elsewhere.
Maybe their market dried up... (Score:3)
The government stopped allowing people to use personal devices on classified military bases any longer, after they saw the maps those things were generating. And an entire market dried up!
The government stopped allowing people to use personal devices on classified military bases any longer, after they saw the maps those things were generating. And an entire market dried up!
Hmmm. That WAS just a couple of months ago, wasn't it?
Coincidence?
Maybe they couldn't find an under-the-table market for all the tracking data they had. Swype is notorious for activating your GPS and calling home with it, ostensibly to determine if it should load "regional words" into the dictionary, however the frequency it did it was staggeringly more often than required for the stated reason. It was obvious they were doing something with that data, because they switched from a pay-for-the-app to a free app where you just paid for the keyboard skins. No one is shelling out real money for a keyboard skin, so it's pretty clear their funding was from elsewhere.
I don't know about Android; but on iOS it would have to ASK first. And I don't know about anyone else; but a KEYBOARD APP that asks to use "Location Services" (what it is called on iOS) would get UNINSTALLED, PRONTO!!!
Maybe it's Good Riddance, afterall...
a KEYBOARD APP that asks to use "Location Services" (what it is called on iOS) would get UNINSTALLED, PRONTO!!!
Are you trying to imply that a keyboard that automatically adds the correct spelling of nearby landmarks to its dictionary is inferior to one without this feature? Or should the keyboard instead require each user to manually choose the center of the landmark search area on a map?
I would be sad (Score:3)
Since I paid for Swype years many years ago but I stopped using it over a year ago as GBoard is now a better keyboard.
It started to get annoying since they ashed Dragon with it. I don't want to talk to my phone. I don't want my phone to record sound when I accidentally touch a button I can't remove and send it to their servers. They made it impossible to get rid of the feature and it ended up wasting space on the keyboard.
I agree about Dragon. But if I wanted to talk to my phone, I'd use the built-in (Google) implementation. Samsung probably has one too. If I wanted a third one, I surely wouldn't want it to be built-in to my keyboard.
I also stopped using swype because it has gone downwards. Not only because of Dragon, but because its auto correct got worse with time.
By disabling all features of the keyboard that require Search when not using the Google App.
Why is this a story? (Score:1)
they bought us out @ equitrac at 3x valuation to fire everyone connected to the old products that they never could best. It was stupid and emotional, but Nuance has made so much money on the back of Apple via the IBM voice patents (Dragon dictate) that they are the violent bully with a pocket full of cash.
And now they are having to re-focus as their core business is devastated, they wasted so much money on absolutely pointless things, and have been neglecting their accidental empire.
I've often wondered how long it'll take for either Apple to do their own thing, or someone to basically 'ogg' their 'mp3'.
Apple built "Dictation" into macOS (and I think iOS, too) a few years ago (like five), and they even made it so you could d/l the libraries and keep the whole speech-recognition thing local. And their algorithms are speaker-independent and require no training.
So, in that regard, Apple "Did their own thing" a bit ago...
Used it for years, but switched away (Score:2)
I was also annoyed when they switched over to Dragon, though these days I might be more sad that for voice recognition on Android your choices now seem to be down to A) Google and B) Google.
Word Flow (Score:2)
Microsoft came out with Word Flow. It has a couple of minor issues, but man, I loved Word Flow. I hate that I can't install it on my new phone because Microsoft decided to kill it.
All these 3rd party keyboards... I wonder which one will die off next.
Ex swype user here,.. (Score:4, Interesting)
People ditched it because it slowly got worse and worse.
The first few revisions seemed to identify my swipes pretty well, then they slowly got worse
Also one of the absolute KEY features (tricks?) is to delete suggestions you'll never use. I slowly but surely remove idiotic suggestions for words I never used, making it more and more accurate.
Then, every couple of updates, somehow the dictionary would be updated and all my damn deletions would be re added.
THAT was what finally got me off it. If I could just have a swype style keyboard which remembered my poor vocabulary, it would be vastly more accurate.
Sure wish gboard would let me remove words from the dictionary. There is a way to remove suggestions from the list of alternate words, but if the word that it chose is a word I want to remove I can't see any way to do it. I'd sure like to know how, if there's a way!
You could not have said it better, that's what I switched to and it pissed me off, no end.
Long hold on the suggested word doesn't offer you an option to remove it?
Oh, crap. (Score:2)
Now I've got to go find some other swype-clone. I tried several way back when, and Swype was clearly superior. The others were just
... horrible.
I hope at least one of them has improved since then.
Once necessary, now what's the point (Score:2)
Swype was revolutionary.
... And then it became a standard feature of Google's own keyboard. What once was the first app to install on Android, very quickly became a completely pointless one. I'm not surprised. Gboard is a far better keyboard, especially if you have to type multiple languages.
Mining data (Score:2)
Did they just build a keyboard to mine text data to build an AI? If so, that's amazing.