Barbie Will Be Used To Teach Kids To Code (engadget.com) 172
Mattel and Tynker are teaming up to launch seven new Barbie-themed coding lessons this coming summer. "The curriculum, aimed at teaching girls about computer programming, will also expose them to potential careers like becoming a veterinarian, astronaut, or robotics engineer," reports Engadget. "The larger goal is to introduce coding to 10 million kids by 2020." From the report: The Barbie programming curriculum has been designed for beginners grades K and up. It puts learners in career roles alongside Barbie as it introduces concepts gradually. It's not all just Barbie, of course, with a few different initiatives coming in 2018, including a Mattel code-a-thon and teacher outreach program as well as involvement in the Hour of Code in December.
"For close to 75 years, Mattel has taken a visionary approach to advancing play for kids around the world, most recently promoting computer programming and other STEM skills alongside iconic brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels and Monster High," said Tynker's Krishna Vedati in a statement. "We are very excited by this expanded partnership and the ambitious -- but achievable -- goal of teaching 10 million kids to learn to code by 2020 using Mattel brands."
Do women have that degree of inherent autism brought about by an environment which offers them no options, no friends, etc other than to sit alone in a room for years learning how to do some extremely specialized thing? No, at least not any which might be competent enough to learn it were that the only option
Interestingly there might be deep reasons why men are more prone to autism and aspergers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Thank heavens I don't work for Google.
Interestingly there might be deep reasons why men are more prone to autism and aspergers
Actually - it turns out that diagnosis presents differently in girls/women and that many (high functioning, although that term has been dropped from the DSM-V, I still use it to differentiate the set of people who have enough social communication skills to 'pass') ASD women get misdiagnosed, or go undiagnosed.
There is some legitimate debate in the medical community if there is a biological basis for the difference in expression of the symptoms in autism in women, or if it comes form the fact that society, when faced with a non-socially-conforming female puts into place a social training regime that would make most intensive behavioral invention programs jealous, which works to lower the observable impact of the symptoms. As in most things, it's probably a bit of column A and a bit of column B.
Since we don't know what causes Autism, it's difficult to say how prevalent it is in women. It's worth noting that the prevalence of diagnosed cases in women has increased over the years though, which absent a causal factor to increase its expression in women suggests that we are still coming to grips with the different symptoms in women.
Some background reading for those interested:
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com... [wiley.com]
http://www.autism.org.uk/about... [autism.org.uk]
Source: I'm the father of a newly diagnosed ASD daughter, and research is how I deal with life. Please, if you have a child, male or female, and you suspect ASD, get them tested. If it's significant enough that you suspect it, it's also impacting their lives.
My daughter was diagnosed years late because her pediatrician mistook the symptoms for shyness, and it wasn't until she was seen and tested by a specialist that we got the correct diagnosis.
Autism is defined by obsession at the expense of other things.
Is it fuck.
A symptom of autism can be obsession on a specific thing, but it's not a defining trait, let alone mandatory or the key thing.
Female autists tend to focus on what females focus on (socialization) and end up scary good at it
Strange, my reading on the subject suggests that women get diagnosed less because they're better at faking the social engagement side.
That's not 'scary good at it', that's 'hiding how fucking hard it is for them'.
males tend to focus on tech and get scary good at that
Stereotype much?
Given that treatment for high functioning austism doesn't include any drugs, no zombification is likely to have happened.
Diagnosis means easier understanding of what the fuck is going on, and thus ways to mitigate or prevent negative behaviours or outcomes. E.g. sensory overload can trigger very negative behaviours so identifying and minimising the overload can keep everybody happier.
No drugs needed, just some awareness and common sense.
Yep, spot on.
And not many people have the chance to get to write interesting code. A lot of coding is wearisome, repetitive drudge work that will be discarded in a few weeks or months.
Getting to write interesting code means that you will have put in years of learning the ins and outs and tricks and traps of modern coding - mastering this is a mostly solitary experience that demands a special mind-set.
I learned and enjoyed coding (a lot of DBase4, Pascal and assembler) 30 years ago when life was much simple
Getting to write interesting code means that you will have put in years of learning the ins and outs and tricks and traps of modern coding - mastering this is a mostly solitary experience that demands a special mind-set.
I would say that to be good, you also need to understand the tricks and traps of old fashioned coding which the new coding abstractions are built on top of. It's like the difference between a "new music" musician that pieces samples together and someone who also understands harmony and can create those samples.
Prostitution in women's cases. You never get respect for it though in other cultures, it is treated like a real career.
It's like a real career here, too; an entry level job in which workers with very little upward mobility constantly get screwed, and the overwhelmingly male senior managers reaps most of the rewards.
Barbie gave up last time she tried to code: https://m.slashdot.org/story/210093
Or maybe it's this Barbie [dailymail.co.uk]?
(Barbie-obsessed mother is saving so her daughter, 13, can have surgery to look like the doll just like she did)
"I think this is to turn out about as well as all the other initiatives to "teach kids to code"."
They'll just sell the kids some crappy clothes to put on Barbie, so that she 'looks' like a programmer, together with a girly 'workstation' and other crap.
Masters of the Universe (Score:5, Funny)
The SJWs are out to spoil absolutely everything. I've never heard anything more ridiculous than using Barbie to teach kids to code. Everyone knows that He-Man is the only doll that should ever be used for teaching kids to code. Barbie is only to be used as a companion for He-Man so he can relax a little after a hard day of coding, as God intended.
[Note: I only use "doll" above in the generic sense, since technically, He-Man is an action figure. Barbie is a doll. And several studies have shown that women lack the upper body strength to code. It's a biological fact. ]
Also, do you actually believe people think that way?
obviously he's being sarcastic.
You would be surprised about how many people aren't able to properly understand almost any slightly complex idea. Most of them have an internet connection, are quite unaware about their poor understanding skills and, in some cases, "defend" their ridiculous misinterpretations in very aggressive, coward and even obsessive ways.
You would be surprised about how many people aren't able to properly understand almost any slightly complex idea. Most of them have an internet connection, are quite unaware about their poor understanding skills and, in some cases, "defend" their ridiculous misinterpretations in very aggressive, coward and even obsessive ways.
And yet, only YOU brought it up as even possibly being serious...
And yet, only YOU brought it up as even possibly being serious...
???!!!! Where have you got from that I have even slightly implied that a so evident joke should be taken seriously by anyone? I said that there are many stupid (a group to which you seem to belong) unable to understand ideas as simple as that. My comment was mainly targeting the obviously part, obvious for me and for that poster, but not for many other individuals. Like the intention of my clarification, extremely evident but apparently too difficult for you.
And maybe, just maybe, they'll grow up one day too.
This sounds nice and logical and sensible and how could it be otherwise?, etc. But then why there are so many problems and have always been so many problems in the world? Why fanaticism, unreasonably hate and prejudices exist? Why sensible, knowledgeable, calmed, long-term-focused people aren't ruling the world? Because the reality is that only a few people will learn from/take responsibility for their errors and will eventually grow up, but most of them will continue being stupid.
The more we evolve and th
Think about it.
I will better not do it. You are putting together some unreasonable prejudices, coming up with quite "curious" conclusions and apparently implying that anything of what you are saying has anything to do with my posts or the one to which I firstly replied, when this is clearly not the case. I simply highlighted that a big proportion of people, regardless of anything else, are pretty stupid in the sense of not being able to adequately understand relatively simple ideas like (theoretically) evident jokes. That
That's why I think that the original post "obviously he's being sarcastic." is likely to not be true for a big proportion of potential readers, unable to get the sarcasm without some additional help.
And still, only you, out of the tens of thousands of readers of Slashdot, is holding out the possibility that someone may believe the post wasn't sarcastic, but serious.
BTW, are you getting the irony of me having to explain you what is going on here?
We all noticed you are working very hard to convince us that someone - not you, but someone - might take the comment serious? Imagining someone is more gullible than you, more sexist, more biased than you doesn't make you less gullible, sexist, or less biased.
The "big proportion" you seem to imagine only, apparently, lives in your mind - or
is holding out the possibility that someone may believe the post wasn't sarcastic, but serious.
I have met lots of people having problems to understand way simpler statements. You are actually not understanding my position and reacting unreasonably aggressively to an in-principle-not-going-with-you generic statement, so you are kind of proving my point of lots of people with lots of understanding problems everywhere.
We all noticed
Aren't you just one person or do you have a multiple personality disorder or are you simply in completely denial and think that everyone else around you have the same understanding/behavio
There are other (irrelevant) mistakes, but I only clarify this one to make sure that Ken or similar don't think that I want to have anything to do with them.
Don't worry, what you heard wasn't machine gun fire... only the jokes flying over your head. There were quite a few of them.
Many users on here live in a nation where they are just coming around to the idea that converting your rifle into a machine gun with a bump stock isn't necessarily that good for public safety
We live in a nation that allows one to do lots of things that aren't good for public safety. So what?
Interesting. You seem to think that geeks play with He-Man.
LEGO, my dear SJW, LEGO is the geek's only friend. Notice that it has no gender. Nerd geek, babe geek, all geeks are welcome.
He-Man, Barbie, are just tools to get SJWs all excited.
You can't really expect Pope Nutso to understand anything about geeks. Only reason he ever wound up on this site is because he made some typos while googling "stash pot".
On the gripping hand, if you really want SJWs to salivate:
http://www.feralcheryl.com.au/ [feralcheryl.com.au]
"nature girl Feral Cheryl remains the only doll with a map of Tassie." That's pubic hair for you in the northern hemisphere.
"nature girl Feral Cheryl remains the only doll with a map of Tassie." That's pubic hair for you in the northern hemisphere.
Australians are so awesome. They say stuff you can't understand with great enthusiasm, like Louis Tully in Ghostbusters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I think they may feral as in 'free roaming and sexually promiscuous'.
Though as mean spirited conservative types have pointed out telling women they'll be happy if they behave like men and that sex before marriage is fine and telling men that chivalry is sexist may well have something to do with the fact that women are now complaining that drunken one night stands leave them feeling like they've been taken advantage of.
I.e. the traditional ideal of no sex before marriage was there to protect women from cads.
which means they'll notch up a lot more victims than they would be able to in a more traditional society
Is that the one where women are subservient to their husbands? Did you know that Amish communities have huge problems with incestuous rape? Kind of like the whole Josh Duggar thing. When you try to sublimate sexual energy it gets misdirected. The traditional ideal of no sex before marriage didn't protect women from cads—it made them afraid to speak up when they were raped because part of that "traditional ideal" is that a non-virgin women is tainted. Guys like Weinstein aren't notching up more victims
Exactly.
And my obvious point was that the demonization of hookup culture is what has led to the younger generations being a bunch of sexual prudes who have biological urges that are unhealthily being restricted.
Barbie is only to be used as a companion for He-Man so he can relax a little after a hard day of coding, as God intended.
So they get together and hack together a couple Excel macros to take it easy? I'm good with that.
You probably meant Exceletor macros.
You're having as much fun with that straw man as you claim the geeks are having with He Men dolls.
Also if geeks like He Men dolls they're probably more interested in having sex with Ken than they are with Barbie.
Ahem. Have you forgotten She-Ra, the classic Ms. Male Character counterpart of He-Man? I think she was his sister from another universe or something.
And to be fair He-Man was the most powerful man in the universe. Technically he exists in the DC comic universe and has been shown to be stronger than even Superman, so no one can code as hard as that guy.
Don't be like that, Barbie has a place in the Testing Team!
Your demographics are changing
... better bring back the OMG Ponies! theme.
Has anyone else noticed that slashdot doesn't work so good these days?
The site is frequently down - either completely or everything but the nginx reverse proxy. You click on your user page and you don't see the latest comments. It tells you you have messages, you click on them and it says it can't find them. The database is clearly inconsistent.
It's like the people who knew how to get the abomination of Apache, Perl scripts, MySQL and nginx working again when it fell over have all left.
If I look at my user page
https://slashdot.org/~Hal_Port... [slashdot.org]
The most recent comment I can see is from yesterday
https://imgur.com/a/68y2T [imgur.com]
And yet obviously the comment you responded to from today exists.
BeauHD and msmash have been hitting the copy-paste just about every story and calling TFA a "report" for the past week or so.
It's not a report. It's an article. A "reporter" may write the article, but unless it's a specially commissioned document and not one of many articles in a periodical publication, it isn't a "report."
Pedantry at its finest. In the colloquial sense, their use of the word "report" is fine.
OED:
a spoken or written description of an event or situation, especially one intended for publication or broadcasting in the media:
QED
What about the boys? (Score:2)
Next up, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles teach boys how to knit.
Or something more in their bailiwick [delish.com]?
H1B Barbie (Score:5, Funny)
California Barbie has to train H1B Barbie so she can take California Barbies job back to India.
Is "H1B" the HEX code for brown?
H1B is a dog whistle for the rabidly unqualified white male cheetos eating group that is bitter about having their jobs taken by an Indian guy who vastly more qualified than the cheetos eaters.
Cheetos are available in India too, moron.
Here there are on Amazon India: https://www.amazon.in/Fritolay... [amazon.in]
Vegetarian product, guaranteed one-day delivery to Mumbai
don't forget welfare ken that works the system (Score:2)
don't forget welfare ken that works the system after being layed off.
Nobody will need to learn to code (Score:2)
Computers will code themselves before your kids have a chance to finish college.
Hopefully it works out OK for you all, because coders like me will be retired and too burned out to fix the AI once we unleash it onto the world.
Computers will code themselves before your kids have a chance to finish college.
They already do. Back in the 1950s someone invented the idea of an autocoder whch does the coding for you automatically. They became known as compilers.
There's been an absolute hail of tools for computers to get computers to do more and more of programming over the last 70 years, and with a huge degree of success. It's certainly not retuced the number of programmers.
AI has so far shown no mechanisms to replace the fundamentally
AI has so far shown no mechanisms to replace the fundamentally human part which is to figure out what the human comissioning the code actually wants and turning it into something formal.
Yep.
Sure, AI will code for us, sure. But
... we'll need some kind of symbolic language to issue precise instructions to the AI, to encode the logic we actually want to happen.
Oh, wait
...
how about (Score:3, Insightful)
not good argument?
how about this: stop raising your children based on your inferiority complexes
someone might say "Hey stupid, they are teaching kids something useful!" Well, they don't. Programming is a métier. It's the same as plumbing, wood crafting, smithing, e.t.c.. It's like teaching your kid to be an employee. Why don't they make barbie teach kids physics? math? astronomy? chemistry? literature? music? Because there's an inferiority complex and they feel that little girls' whole purpose from now on is to mimic/copy/compete nerd boys who suffer their whole life with their anti-social occupation and habits.
Pretty sure I've seen that story on PornHub.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll clean her pipes for her.
Barbie will be used ... (Score:4, Insightful)
to make more money for Mattell.
Patience (Score:2)
I told you not to use go-to's. [imgur.com]
Hope this attempt is better than the 2010 book... (Score:3, Interesting)
In that book, Barbie is the manager or lead engineer and the boys are the programmers. Whether or not Barbie is
The same Barbie that got two men to code for her? (Score:2)
For example documented here: https://gizmodo.com/barbie-f-c... [gizmodo.com]
Haven't we seen this before? (Score:2)
As the hacked Talking Barbies said about... (Score:2)
a decade ago...
"Math is HARD! Let's go shopping!"
Math class is tough! (Score:2)
Math class is tough!
What about boys? (Score:2)
Apparently Mattel still thinks its OK to discriminate and only provide help and support based on gender.
By making boneheaded CEO moves (Score:2)
i.e. acquiring The Learning Company
Barbie can be used to teach all sorts of things (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I'll say it again, you can't teach artisan (Score:3)
If you're trying to raise your child to be the next blue-collar peon, then by all means this is how to do it. You can teach "coding", and they'll get paid minimum-wage to "code".
This is precisely the same as painting. You can teach your child to paint, and they'll be able to paint walls.
But you can't teach creativity, creative innovation, nor artistic creative innovation -- that means problem solving.
I don't think that you'll find an experienced programmer, successful and senior and making real money, who isn't mostly self-taught.
Humans learn problem solving in the only manner than any living thing has ever learned problem solving skills -- by having problems and fighting with them until someone wins.
If girls don't have the patience, or the dedication, or the motivation, or the self esteem to work a problem alone, until it's gone. .
.if a person insists on direct hand-holding (as opposed to documentation or occasional guidance) to work out a solution to a problem affecting them. . .then this ain't a'gonna be their day-job, so to speak. This ain't their forte.
In the past two weeks, I've watched girls take the "shallow side" of the mountain in slope-style, get lifted in skating, and basically do push-ups from their knees -- a.k.a. "girlie push-ups". I'm no athlete, I sit at a desk 80 hours a week, but when I go to the gym next to the jocks, I play the same game they do. There's a mutual respect in that. When I golf (I don't golf) I play from the same tees as the regular golfers (the ladies tees are in-front of the amateurs, by the way).
Women don't deserve equal respect for playing a dumbed-down version, just like they wouldn't deserve equal pay for dumbed-down work.
I've recently been convinced that all of this is engrained into girls at a young age -- that they aren't as good as men, aren't as strong as men, aren't as fast as men. I have no idea if that's true of gladiator men, or hockey playing men, but I promise you that most women are faster and stronger than I am.
But I wasn't raised by Barbie. I was raised by Mr. Wizard. Maybe the hockey playing men were raised by G.I. Joe?
I am impressed by Barbie today though. She's come a long way. You wouldn't expect coding from someone who used to think that "math is hard".
Will it cost more than the McDonald's Barbie? (Score:2)
here's her first code example (Score:1)
public class Math {
public boolean isTough = true;
}
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teen_Talk_Barbie#Controversy [wikipedia.org]
The more gender equality, the fewer women in STEM (Score:2)
Not everyone needs to know how to code (Score:2)
I'll believe it when Barbie has an official RasPi (Score:2)
I'll believe Mattel is serious when half the 'Barbie' aisle looks like the 'Maker' department at a store like Fry's. Say, Barbie-themed RasPi & Arduino boards, cases, and tools, plus the usual components & accessories.
A good idea but curious how it will work (Score:2)
It's easy to laugh at this but I welcome anything from any direction that helps kids get exposed to programming, as I feel like there are probably a lot of people who would enjoy programming but never get a chance to know that.
However the actual approach they are taking sounds maybe a bit muddled or over-ambitious. It sounds like they are trying to tech kids what a programming career is like, while at the same time introducing "programming concepts"... I'm not sure that sounds fun enough to draw people i
Re:Barbie Programming? (Score:4, Funny)
-Yes, dear.
-Daddy, why does the compiler throw those warnings?
-Drink your milk and go to bed. Daddy will fix the code later.
Not sure which idiot modded you as 'troll' but they should probably read up on previous Mattel explorations in this space.
https://techcrunch.com/2014/11... [techcrunch.com] (link nicked from a page linked by another post)
Actually, PostScript is pretty interesting and teaches you some things you usually do not learn when coding. It is decidedly not for beginners though.
You appear to have just assumed that Barbie is for girls.
However I don't like this continuous push in favor of Swift (a chiefly Apple development platform)
I think the one thing that is most likely to thwart efforts to get coding on the school curriculum is the cursed language wars. Get them coding. Apple have some nice tools for learning Swift interactively. Anybody who turns out to have an otherwise undiscovered aptitude for it will have no difficulty learning other languages before they start looking for coding jobs. Everybody else will just learn a bit about computers and maybe relate it to how you can use mathematics to do useful things and planning/orga