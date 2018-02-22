Twitter Updates Developer Rules in the Wake of Bot Crackdown (mashable.com) 30
Twitter is getting serious about its bot problem. From a report: Hours after a massive bot purge that prompted the #TwitterLockOut hashtag to trend, the company is announcing new rules for developers meant to prevent bots from using third-party apps to spread spam. According to the new rules, developers that use Twitter's API will no longer be able to let users: Simultaneously post identical or substantially similar content to multiple accounts. Simultaneously perform actions such as Likes, Retweets, or follows from multiple accounts Use of any form of automation (including scheduling) to post identical or substantially similar content, or to perform actions such as Likes or Retweets, across many accounts that have authorized your app (whether or not you created or directly control those accounts) is not permitted.
Cue the alt-right cries of censorship...
Cue the droning on of $FAVORED_PARTY saying $UNFAVORED_PARTY crying about $PERCEIVED_SLIGHT.
It was hilarious how they were all like "OH NOES THEY'RE PURGING CONSERVATIVES!!1!"* but it was because a good fraction of all the centipedes on Twitter were Russian bots XD
*Funny how those on the far-right routinely call everyone from moderate Republicans to actual nazis "conservatives" and don't seem to get any pushback on using that broad brush.
I waa skeptical at first about the russian thing, but watching one particularly dubious account I noticeed it acciidently posted its 'ra ra americana trump is the best' thing as coming from Moscow on the twitter geolocation thing. Big old HMMMMM from me on that one.
So yeah, theres definately something fishy going on with these bots and troll accounts.
How are they going to determine similar content?
Any tweet with the phrase "no collusion" is going to be tossed out.
Just look at the accounts using this hashtag. They have have something in common.
Never thought there were any humans on Twitter (Score:2)
I thought that was the whole point of Twitter: bots posting to other bot's feeds. During my brief time in marketing, that was my general experience anyway: we'd package up some piece of clickbait, link it to an article we planted on Slashdot or similar forum, and then drop it into a bot hopper somewhere to bounce around an extended bot ecosystem, in the hopes that the occasional tweet/link would eventually get posted to a
What developers? (Score:2)
It seems like they could have just called and let the handful of people with grandfathered unlimited Twitter API access know this.
Everyone else gets limited Oath keys so they can't support many Twitter users at once anyway, which would seem to limit bot use...
I really doubt bots are coming in through the API, they are coming in via the website by bots pretending to be a browser.
WGAF? (Score:1)
Seriously.
Because of Pressure or Integrity? (Score:2)
Unless there's a piece of software that can automate the screaming of one particular statement in timed intervals to circumvent these new rules, of course.