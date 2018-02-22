Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Social Networks

Twitter Updates Developer Rules in the Wake of Bot Crackdown (mashable.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the setting-precedence dept.
Twitter is getting serious about its bot problem. From a report: Hours after a massive bot purge that prompted the #TwitterLockOut hashtag to trend, the company is announcing new rules for developers meant to prevent bots from using third-party apps to spread spam. According to the new rules, developers that use Twitter's API will no longer be able to let users: Simultaneously post identical or substantially similar content to multiple accounts. Simultaneously perform actions such as Likes, Retweets, or follows from multiple accounts Use of any form of automation (including scheduling) to post identical or substantially similar content, or to perform actions such as Likes or Retweets, across many accounts that have authorized your app (whether or not you created or directly control those accounts) is not permitted.

Twitter Updates Developer Rules in the Wake of Bot Crackdown More | Reply

Twitter Updates Developer Rules in the Wake of Bot Crackdown

Comments Filter:
  • >> developers meant to prevent bots from using third-party apps to spread spam

    I thought that was the whole point of Twitter: bots posting to other bot's feeds. During my brief time in marketing, that was my general experience anyway: we'd package up some piece of clickbait, link it to an article we planted on Slashdot or similar forum, and then drop it into a bot hopper somewhere to bounce around an extended bot ecosystem, in the hopes that the occasional tweet/link would eventually get posted to a

  • It seems like they could have just called and let the handful of people with grandfathered unlimited Twitter API access know this.

    Everyone else gets limited Oath keys so they can't support many Twitter users at once anyway, which would seem to limit bot use...

    I really doubt bots are coming in through the API, they are coming in via the website by bots pretending to be a browser.

  • Seriously.

    mnem
    Pants are highly overrated.

  • I'm genuinely curious as to whether this decision came from public pressure, social pressure, legal pressure, or the that very minor sense of integrity that says that even if we allow individuals to have more than one voice, they shouldn't be allowed to use all of them at literally the exact same time.

    Unless there's a piece of software that can automate the screaming of one particular statement in timed intervals to circumvent these new rules, of course.

Slashdot Top Deals

You will have a head crash on your private pack.

Close