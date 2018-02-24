'Computer History Museum' Honorees Include Python Creator Guido van Rossum (computerhistory.org) 42
On Wednesday the Computer History Museum, "the world's leading institution exploring the history of computing and its transformational impact on society," proudly announced the three Fellow Award honorees for 2018:
- Dov Frohman-Bentchkowsky -- "For the invention of the first commercial erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), which enabled rapid development of microprocessor-based systems."
- Dame Stephanie Shirley CH -- "For a lifetime of entrepreneurship promoting the growth of the UK software industry and the advancement of women in computing."
- Guido van Rossum -- "For the creation and evolution of the Python programming language, and for leadership of its community."
"We are delighted to induct these outstanding new Fellows with diverse contributions in hardware, in services, and in software," said Len Shustek, the Museum's board chairman. "They are true heroes of the Digital Age."
Python has a lot of strengths:
-it is old and stable
-very easy to learn, install, & expand
-very easy to read other's code!!
-good documentation & tutorials
-easy conceptualizations (int, list, dict, string, method, class, generator)
-hugh library that addresses 90% of common problems
-pretty big, stable, & open community
-good leadership; similar to Linux, but more dictator-like and less foul language.
-you can start small and slowly build & expand your knowledge.
-takes a good middle road in terms
Perl for example is fairly good at most of the above but it comparibly falls short in terms of code maintenance & legibility.
That really depends on the programmer. I always write and document all my code, including Perl, with the idea that someone else, perhaps less experienced, will have to pick it up. I learned this lesson a long time ago when I had to pick up some of my own code after a few years had gone by and had to figure out what the hell I had written. Part of being a senior programmer is setting an example for more junior people on your team and helping them learn from your experience.
If your code was properly readable, you would [not] have to waste time documenting.
That's not necessarily true. It's doesn't hurt to document the reasoning or necessity of some code, or something that may have been written a certain way for a specific reason. It also doesn't hurt to add documentation to help with knowledge transfer, either domain or coding. Documenting the data structures and data files (or the code to process either) is often helpful as well. Your assertion holds better for shorter, simpler programs than longer, complex ones -- assuming you've ever written any of the la
Rule of Economy
Developers should value developer time over machine time, because machine cycles today are relatively inexpensive compared to prices in the 1970s. This rule aims to reduce development costs of projects.
Rule of Generation
Developers should avoid writing code by hand and instead write abstract high-level programs that generate code. This rule aims to reduce human errors and save time.
Rule of Optimization
Developers should prototype software before polishing it. This rule aims to prevent developer
