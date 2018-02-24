GitHub Drops Support for Weak Cryptographies, Adds Emojis for Labels (github.com) 11
An anonymous reader writes: GitHub has quietly made a few changes this month. Labels for issues and pull requests will now also support emojis and on-hover descriptions. And they're also deprecating the anonymous creation of "gist" code snippets on March 19th, since "as the only way to create anonymous content on GitHub, they also see a large volume of spam." Current anonymous gists will remain accessible.
But the biggest change involves permanently removing support for three weak cryptographic standards, both on github.com and api.github.com.
The three weak cryptography standards that are no longer supported are:
- TLSv1/TLSv1.1. "This applies to all HTTPS connections, including web, API, and Git connections to https://github.com and https://api.github.com."
- diffie-hellman-group1-sha1. "This applies to all SSH connections to github.com."
- diffie-hellman-group14-sha1. "This applies to all SSH connections to github.com."
