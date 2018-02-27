Forget Learning To Code, Bosses Value Collaboration and Communication (fastcompany.com) 14
The top priority for developing talent is to train for soft skills, according to LinkedIn's 2018 Workplace Learning Report which surveyed more than 4,000 professionals. From a report: The report found that while automation is requiring workers to maintain technical fluency across roles, the rise of machine-led tasks makes it necessary for them to do what machines can't, which is to be adaptable, critical thinkers who can lead and communicate well.
10+ years in Angular
10+ years in REST experience
10+ years in Node.js
20+ years in ASP.NET
10+ years in MS Dynamics
10+ years in MongoDB
10+ years in Java
10+ years in TCL
30+ years in COBOL
And they won't hire you if you're over 35.
I've never seen ability to code as being what makes a good developer, at least among workers at least capable of writing a good program. In the environments I've worked in, the programs are all too large for one person to work on so the only way to progress the program is to work with the other people responsible for the rest of the program. Are employers just figuring this out?
than the workers doing their job in terms of leadership, so the bosses can take credit for others work.
Except for the people who BCC all their communications with their managers to their bosses boss.
I manage a technical support team. Of the 11 people in my team, 2 are borderline autistic (nice guys, easily managed, but not exactly team players), 2 are extremely intelligent divas (unmanageable, but when they follow instructions every once in a while, they're really good) and the 7 others are reasonably smart folks who like to give and receive feedback, work well with the rest of the team, know how to write user-readable documentation, and propose reasonable solutions whenever possible.
...be adaptable, critical thinkers who can lead and communicate well....
OK, good managers, not typical managers.
