A Short Documentary About 81-Year-Old Commodore Amiga Artist, Programmer Samia Halaby

erickhill shares a short documentary about Samia Halaby, an 81-year-old Commodore Amiga artist and programmer: Samia Halaby is a world renowned painter who purchased a Commodore Amiga 1000 in 1985 at the tender age of 50 years old. She taught herself the BASIC and C programming languages to create "kinetic paintings" with the Amiga and has been using the Amiga ever since. Samia has exhibited in prestigious venues such as The Guggenheim Museum, The British Museum, Lincoln Center, The Chicago Institute of Art, Arab World Institute, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Sakakini Art Center, and Ayyam Gallery just to name a few.
So much meditating.
I second the notion. Amiga Forever is based on WinUAE. But it has enough added content that it's well worth the price. Fortunately for her Amiga Forever includes at least one environment which gives very accurate emulation of the A1000 with the same timing, video limitations and features, and even sounds. I suspect she'd feel right at home with it unless she wants the interlace flicker as part of her environment. (And I bet even that could be at least partially emulated on a good enough base Windows machine
If she was 50 in 1985, as stated in TFS, then she is not an 81 year old artist.
I suspect the video is a couple years old - the linked channel doesn’t seem to do any of its own original work, so it probably just recently got the rights to the short subject.
This is one instance where I am fine with an off by one error.
A gentleman never expects a lady to tell her true age. In fact, he knows well enough not to ask at all.
{^_-}
... how this so very well and elegantly puts into perspective all those todays whiny girlie brats who cry about "gender discrimination" and "equal pay" but couldn't code their way out of a wet paper bag?
This lady has a working brain and used it when the Amiga came about and saw the future. She is way more a digital native than most teens today. Cudos to you, ma'am.
