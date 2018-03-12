JavaScript Rules But Microsoft Programming Languages Are On the Rise (zdnet.com) 104
Microsoft languages seem to be hitting the right note with coders across ops, data science, and app development. From a report: JavaScript remains the most popular programming language, but two offerings from Microsoft are steadily gaining, according to developer-focused analyst firm RedMonk's first quarter 2018 ranking. RedMonk's rankings are based on pull requests in GitHub, as well as an approximate count of how many times a language is tagged on developer knowledge-sharing site Stack Overflow. Based on these figures, RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady reckons JavaScript is the most popular language today as it was last year. In fact, nothing has changed in RedMonk's top 10 list with the exception of Apple's Swift rising to join its predecessor, Objective C, in 10th place. The top 10 programming languages in descending order are JavaScript, Java, Python, C#, C++, CSS, Ruby, and C, with Swift and Objective-C in tenth.
TIOBE's top programming language index for March consists of many of the same top 10 languages though in a different order, with Java in top spot, followed by C, C++, Python, C#, Visual Basic .NET, PHP, JavaScript, Ruby, and SQL. These and other popularity rankings are meant to help developers see which skills they should be developing. Outside the RedMonk top 10, O'Grady highlights a few notable changes, including an apparent flattening-out in the rapid ascent of Google's back-end system language, Go.
typescript? (Score:1)
What about typescript? It's javascript, it's microsoft, #overload
JavaScript Rules (Score:1, Troll)
"JavaScript Rules". Who submitted this, Beavis & Butthead?
Heh heh. Ada sucks. Huh huh.
Heh heh. Ada sucks. Huh huh.
A gentleman doesn't kiss and tell.
The two MS languages that rose, Typescript and PowerShell, aren't mentioned in the summary. They both moved up the list, but aren't in the top 10.
Using Stack Overflow is stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Using Stack Overflow is stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
It's the only way Microsoft languages can show higher on a list. And they they pay someone to write about the list so it sounds new and informative even when the list is the same as it was the year before and possibly the year before that. Usually adding wording about Microsoft x, y or z picking up share get sprinkled around too.
Marketing, marketing marketing or was that Developers, developers, developers during a marketing conference.
BS (Score:5, Interesting)
Thank god,
I hate Oracle and Microsoft products. Oracle is expensive af and doesn't offer much that other databases can't offer. Don't even get me started on that POS APEX
Is it just me or is it hard to find negative opinions or well written reviews of why Oracle products are bad? Does Oracle send out the gestapo when someone has a dissenting opinion of them that isn't a random comment?
Re:BS (Score:4, Insightful)
Of course. Just like you can use Swift for something else than developing for Apple products.
Yet, they are not used outside mother's basements.
Could you name one major piece of software written in C# not specifically made to be executed on Windows? Without a visual studio project file in the source repository?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
A lot of Unity games use C# and it uses mono to do it. I mean, you could also use it with Visual Studio and in that case you will get a solution and project file, but you don't have to. Unity3D games run on IOS, HTML5, linux and MacOS.
Re:BS (Score:5, Informative)
Here's a couple hundred [wikipedia.org].
...and that's just games based on the Unity game engine. One game, Hearthstone [wikipedia.org], has over 10 million players and its client runs on iOS/Android/Windows/macOS.
Re: (Score:3)
Nice try, but
The Unity runtime is written in C/C++. This runtime is used in any build you create using the editor - for webplayers and plugins it is installed separate from your build, whereas it is included in it for stand-alones and other platforms such as iPhone and Wii.
The editor is built on the Unity runtime and additionally includes editor-specific C/C++ binaries.
Wrapped around the Unity core is a layer which allows for
.net access to core functionality. This layer is used for user scripting and for most of the editor UI.
So most of the important code is C/C++.
And nothing tells me that API it isn't being developed on Windows using Visual Studio.
The main platform of these games is probably Windows, even though their very first game was developped for Mac OS X.
Re: (Score:3)
I do.
But there is no killer application on Linux requiring mono. Hence, most people don't even bother installing it.
Unlike say, perl and python, which are must-have.
Is there a popular desktop environment, web browser, or even text editor for Linux written in C#? I understand some kid probably wrote a text editor for fun, but I meant something actually used?
Re:BS (Score:4, Informative)
Visual Studio is big in colleges/universities (Score:2)
Unfortunately, Visual Studio is still something that colleges and universities rely upon when teaching students.
That means that VC++, C#,
.NET are the tools students are entering the job market with.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I recall back in college, a professor said 'ok, we aren't going to use this, but I'm required to give each of you a copy of visual studio, so here you go'.
This is a huge reason to be wary of the various 'corporation wants to "help" teach computing' situation. All those free/extreme discount student licenses? Well the first hit is free.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I wish Linux had Visual Studio (Score:1)
Visual Studio is my favorite IDE. I wish Linux had something as good as Visual Studio.
Re:I wish Linux had Visual Studio (Score:4)
They do... it's called Visual Studio Code for Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
I have both and use both. I use Visual Studio 2017 for coding C#-based Web API backend stuff, and ASP.NET MVC front-ends. (Stuff with a
.vsproj type of project) It is by far the best tool for that type of development.
But when you want to do something like React with Node, using the package.json project format used by NPM/Yarn/Etc, then VS Code is the better way to go. VS 2017 gets in the way pretty bad when you just want to do something like npm install --save
.
I don't see either gunning for the other one's
Re: (Score:3)
There's nothing wrong with Java in a business environment and elsewhere. The issue is with the way people THINK Java should be programmed, with design patterns, and Hungarian notation. The language itself and the runtime has its warts but it ain't actually THAT bad.
Now for high performance computing I wouldn't touch it with a barge pole. Floating point performance in Java sucks and the mandatory garbage collection is another issue. Then again most of the proposed Java replacement have the exact same issues.
Re: (Score:3)
If you have a program handling big amounts of data, in a kind of random fashion, then GC is completely irrelevant.
...
Malloc and free, or new/delete have the same overhead. And then again you still see people do stuff like:
if (ptr != NULL) {
delete ptr;
ptr = NULL;
}
And then come and claim a GC is slower
Sorry, from 100 C++ programmers there is probably 1 who can write a program that beats Java's garbage collector.
I rather have 100 Java programmers where 99 don't need
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, from 100 C++ programmers there is probably 1 who can write a program that beats Java's garbage collector.
There are 5 of us in my office, and three of us can run rings around the java GC. The simple reason is that good programmers understand how not to mess up caching. Bad programmers use Java and or C#.
Re: (Score:2)
Its not the code that you execute to free memory alone, its when you choose to do so...
Generic GC hasn't the foggiest idea when is a good time to reap, its just does it whenever the hell it feels like it. With real languages, I control when memory is reaped.
If you are writing performance code in C++ and you don't know what a custom allocator looks like, you're hopelessly out of your depth, consult a professio
Re: (Score:1)
True at my work! Currently re-writing the universe using C++ on Linux. Legacy stuff is C# on Windows. No one so much as reminisces about any "good old days". All devs are happier now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:BS (Score:5, Interesting)
As a guy who has spent most of his time in Microsoft dev environments, I can tell you the momentum is going in exactly the opposite direction: "how can we dump Microsoft/Oracle/IBM and how fast can we do it" is the current direction of the smart enterprise.
Every enterprise customer thinks what they have is terrible but usually end up switching to a different enterprise vendor and discover that it's equally terrible. Then they try home brew and discover that people develop in ten different languages with a hundred different frameworks and technologies and that Ruby on Rails, Python, PHP, Node.JS and ASP.Net don't mix well and start running consolidation and standardization projects and if you're really unlucky they call in SAP or some other big ERP to gut the whole mess. We still have a solution written in VB6, whatever you pick now expect you'll be stuck with it 10-20 years from now long after the fad is over and it's legacy technology you want to kill with fire.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Still just a pretty lame M$ pump piece, how to tell it's a pump piece, the hid what they did not want you to see. Sure they sure they set the order of the most used programs but where is the numbers behind it, you know like percentages. Look if number one is getting say 50% and number 14 is getting 0.5% who cares, what the hell number fourteen is doing when it beats out number 15 who got 0.49 percent. Only one reason to hide the numbers that really counted and only show the B$ meaningless numbers, the real
Re: (Score:1)
That may indeed be true IF you consider that most enterprises are NOT smart.
The enterprise world is a Dilbertian distopia.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong place to look to plan your career skills (Score:3)
While it's always interesting to see what is going in and out of GitHub, I don't feel like it's going to be a good predictor of what you should be focusing on to be highly desirable in the market six months to a year in a future (when you've mastered programming in the language).
If I was coaching somebody looking at what to look at towards the future, I would be recommending (in order of priority) Go, WebAssembly (built from C source) and then Swift will probably be in high demand towards the end of 2018 with few coders skilled in them and there being a need for apps on the Google, Mac and web platforms.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd first ask them what sort of programming career they'd be interested in, and then tailor my recommendations from there. There are many industries which are heavily skewed towards particular languages. Which do you think would be the most important language in the following fields?
* Videogame programming
* Web programming
* Enterprise application programming
* Mobile development
* Scientific and engineering programming
The languages a programmer would want to learn is likely different for each one of these c
CSS is a programming language? (Score:5, Insightful)
The top 10 programming languages [include]...CSS
That tells you all you need to know about this "study". CSS is a mark-up language -- not a programming language (unless you're on the sadistic side as it is technically Turing complete).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
there is no specific rule that eliminates it from being a "programming language".
There is a in fact [wikipedia.org] a difference. No one uses it as a programming languages, except for purposes of discussions such as this one.
Re: (Score:2)
there is no specific rule that eliminates it from being a "programming language".
There is a in fact [wikipedia.org] a difference. No one uses it as a programming languages, except for purposes of discussions such as this one.
It didn't take me long to find this:
https://medium.mybridge.co/26-... [mybridge.co]
and this:
https://codepen.io/collection/... [codepen.io]
They are using the term programming language for simplicity sake, and are not technically incorrect.
Re: (Score:1)
CSS is starting to get SOME scripting language-ish things embedded into it. For example, calc() is a rudimentary expression evaluator that can add, subtract, multiply, and divide very basic expressions (e.g. calc(100% - 50px);). But is it a scripting language? As far as I know, CSS is not Turing-complete (yet) but is certainly a pain to parse into lexical tokens.
Microsoft created the 'behavior' back around IE 5.5, which would load and execute an external bit of code from CSS. Don't know (and don't reall
How do they measure? (Score:2)
There are different lists and get completely different results. Just because a lot of stuff is being talked about doesn't mean it's being used, it just means it's difficult to use and whoever tries needs a lot of help (eg. anything Microsoft)
Microsoft wants to own it all (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I earned a 4.5 GPA (scale of 5) and I have two degrees in computer science
I say this tongue in cheek, but be assured I am serious:
You screwed up your college experience.
School was never about earning the degree directly. Your GPA doesn't mean shit to anybody because everyone knows that thanks to grade inflation, anyone with an IQ above shoe leather can get good grades, all it takes is effort, which all but the laziest of people can do. Unfortunately, Even the most Herculean effort, and the highest GPA doesn't make a good programmer good.
And all of that is completely irrelevant to
not worth being outraged over (Score:1)
In the actual article all that was pointed out was PowerShell and TypeScript are rising (both ranked #17). PowerShell isn't really a language it's just like bash for Azure. TypeScript is probably gaining popularity due to its use in Angular 2 (or whatever the hell it's being called these days).
How MS did it (Score:2)
There's a place for both dynamic and static/compiled (s/c) languages. The problem is that there's not enough mature competitors in the s/c field for general application development. It's mostly a race between Java and MS (C#/VBnet), but Oracle screwed up Java via lawsuits and other missteps, making MS more attractive relative speaking.
Dynamic language interpreters are generally easier to design and implement than compilers because the type system is simpler or non-existent ("tag-free typing"); and it's easi
Redmonk influenced by Redmond? (Score:2)
Javascript (Score:3)
Popular as in used because it's the only option, not because people want to use it over pretty much anything else.
Giving the devil his due (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What they did is look at all the common mistakes programmers made in C++, and tried to design a language it was impossible to make those mistakes in.
If you want to make furniture, you need to have some sharp woodworking tools. Insisting that a rubber mallet is the right tool for the job because nobody every cuts their fingers off with one is just plain ignorant.
C#, in ironic contrast to the name, is a rubber mallet. In the programming world, it just isn't that useful.
Just because a language lets more people create programs doesn't even remotely mean that any of those "programmers" have any business near a computer.
Re: (Score:2)
.Net Core has been running on Linux for over a year, and while you don't get everything, you get quite a lot. It's not nearly as tied to Windows as it used to be and it is become more of it's own independent ecosystem.
Redmonks statistics are horrible (Score:3)
Redmonks statistical methods and analysis are horribly biased. Can we please stop quoting any conclusions he comes to? They are completely useless at best and actively misleading at worst.
If you want to know what is really going on in the CS world, look to the IEEE; everyone else has an agenda they are pushing...
Re: Only LUDDITES use JavaScript. (Score:1)
No blockchain ? Luddite !